Michigan Selects Conduent to Provide Child Support Payment Services

10-year contract will bring cloud-hosting capabilities and payment innovations

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has selected Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), a business process services and solutions company, to provide child support payment management services for approximately 845,000 children and their parents in the state.

Under the new contract, the company will manage Michigan’s centralized State Disbursement Unit (MiSDU), which securely receives and then distributes child support to families via various payment methods, such as debit card, electronic deposit or check. Conduent will also implement new cloud-hosting capabilities for the MiSDU and integrate payment innovations that will move Michigan toward a vision of an all-electronic SDU. In addition, the company will process documentation for the state as well as address user inquiries through a call center and online support.

“We are excited to partner with Conduent and implement technology innovations that will help provide additional payment options and efficiencies for parents and employers who participate in the program,” said Pratin Trivedi, Director, Information Technology and Payment Operations at the Michigan Office of Child Support. “MiSDU distributes over $1.3 billion in child support for families in Michigan every year, and in partnership with Conduent will continue to do so more accurately, securely and timely.”

For nearly 30 years, Conduent has been a trusted operations partner to child support agencies across the country, helping them improve services for children and families. The company processes more than $11 billion, or approximately one-third of U.S. child support payments, every year. Conduent's ExpertPay™ platform is also used by more than 275,000 employers, payroll processors and non-custodial parents to facilitate child support payments. In 2019, the company received the Corporate Associate of the Year Award from the National Child Support Enforcement Association.

“At this historic time, parents who depend on child support are facing the additional challenges of COVID-19 and the economic consequences of the pandemic,” said Mark Brewer, President, Global Public Sector Solutions at Conduent. “We will help ensure these families and the state have access to a reliable system that provides fast, accurate and secure processing.”

“As a national leader in the child support and government payments industries, we look forward to bringing our innovative, comprehensive SDU solution to Michigan to meet the needs of today and those of the future,” Brewer said.

The new 10-year contract for Conduent, which includes options for five additional years, was awarded following an open and competitive process.

Conduent Government: The Government business at Conduent helps agencies transform their operational processes to better serve constituents. The company offers solutions for government payments and healthcare, as well as eligibility and enrollment, child support and case management. In 2019 alone, Conduent disbursed more than $80 billion to citizens for federal, state and local government support programs.

Using prepaid Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) and other payment cards, Conduent provides digital payment solutions to approximately 25 million U.S. cardholders, including more than 40 percent of payments under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) on behalf of government agencies. As a leader in the government payments industry, Conduent has more than 20 years of EBT experience and supports nearly 10 million cases every month. The EBT cards are used to disburse benefits under SNAP, as well as the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program and the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children.

Conduent delivers mission-critical ​services and solutions on behalf of businesses and governments – creating exceptional outcomes for its clients and the millions of people who count on them. Through people, process and technology, Conduent solutions and services automate workflows, improve efficiencies, reduce costs and enable revenue growth. It’s why most Fortune 100 companies and over 500 government entities depend on Conduent every day to manage their essential interactions and move their operations forward.

Conduent’s differentiated services and solutions improve experiences for millions of people every day, including two-thirds of all insured patients in the U.S., 11 million employees who use its HR Services , and nearly nine million people who travel through toll systems daily. Conduent’s solutions deliver exceptional outcomes for its clients including $17 billion in savings from medical bill review of workers compensation claims, up to 40% efficiency increase in HR operations, and up to 40% improvement in processing costs, while driving higher end-user satisfaction. Learn more at www.conduent.com .

