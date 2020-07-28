Parallels Simplifies Remote Worker Productivity and Personal Help with Parallels Access 6 and Parallels Toolbox 4 for Windows and Mac

PC, Mac, iPad, iPhone, Android and HTML5 web-browser users can get relief today by downloading free full-featured trials with time-saving tools and the ability to access computers, apps and files anytime from anywhere to get work done.

/EIN News/ -- BELLEVUE, Wash., July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parallels today published Parallels Toolbox 4 for Windows and Mac and Parallels Access 6 for Windows and Mac , which make it simple for everyone to be more independent and productive whether they work from an office, remotely from home or on the go.



“Unpredictable COVID-19 shelter-in-place and social distancing orders make it critical for remote workers to have easy-to-use solutions on their devices to stay productive—especially when IT tech support, coworkers and friends are not available locally to help with opportunities or resolving challenges that arise,” said Nick Dobrovolskiy, Parallels Senior Vice President of Engineering and Support.

Parallels Access 6 Adds Personal Help

Parallels Access™ 6 for Windows and Mac frees up users to be productive from anywhere with the ability to remotely access and work with up to five PC or Mac computers from an unlimited number of iOS and Android devices or HTML5 browsers. A highly flexible Parallels Access Business Plan is also available that enables IT admins to create and manage an unlimited number of users and concurrent user licenses, which allow employees to access their computer from an unlimited number of mobile devices and HTML5 browsers. Familiar iPhone, iPad and Android native touch gestures can be used to easily work with full-featured Windows and macOS applications and files to get work done and securely share files without having to upload them to cloud storage services.

New Parallels Access 6 features include:

Personal Help : Easily assist family and friends who ask you for help fixing their PC or Mac issues—without having to be in front of their computer or trying to talk them through how to resolve an issue. Simply have them download and install Parallels Access on their PC or Mac. On your device, use Parallels Access to generate and send them a Personal Help link. When selected, this link automatically provides you with secure access to their computer—without complex procedures and passwords—so you can resolve their issues from anywhere. Watch this demo video of Personal Help .





: Easily assist family and friends who ask you for help fixing their PC or Mac issues—without having to be in front of their computer or trying to talk them through how to resolve an issue. Simply have them download and install Parallels Access on their PC or Mac. On your device, use Parallels Access to generate and send them a Personal Help link. When selected, this link automatically provides you with secure access to their computer—without complex procedures and passwords—so you can resolve their issues from anywhere. Watch this . Bluetooth support for mice, trackpads, and gestures in iPadOS 13.4 or later: Now these gestures work with your remote computer connections! When a mouse or trackpad is detected, the cursor transforms into a native cursor depending on the content available on the screen—such as a pointer, I-beam or arrows—for an improved user experience.





in iPadOS 13.4 or later: Now these gestures work with your remote computer connections! When a mouse or trackpad is detected, the cursor transforms into a native cursor depending on the content available on the screen—such as a pointer, I-beam or arrows—for an improved user experience. Android support for OneDrive and Google Drive : Available through Parallels Access File Manager for improved file-sharing efficiency.





: Available through Parallels Access File Manager for improved file-sharing efficiency. Android edge-to-edge rendering and gestural navigation support.

New Tools in Parallels Toolbox 4

Parallels® Toolbox—an all-in-one suite of time-saving utilities for Windows and Mac users—is filled with helpful one-click tools that simplify managing the health of your computer, your productivity and your own wellbeing. New Parallels Toolbox 4 features added to the collection of more than 30 tools include:



Break Time (Windows and Mac): Avoid burnout and improve your productivity by scheduling and taking breaks from work with automatic reminders. Set your preferences for how often to take a break and how long it will be. When the time comes, you’ll be reminded to take a break, which will be counted if there is no use of your computer keyboard or mouse. Watch this demo video of Break Time ,



(Windows and Mac): Avoid burnout and improve your productivity by scheduling and taking breaks from work with automatic reminders. Set your preferences for how often to take a break and how long it will be. When the time comes, you’ll be reminded to take a break, which will be counted if there is no use of your computer keyboard or mouse. Watch this , Unit Converter (Windows and Mac) : Convert units of measurement and global currencies by simply typing what you want to convert (such as “73 F”) and see your conversion options appear and refine themselves as you finish typing your query and get your answer. Watch these demo videos of Unit Converter for Windows and Unit Converter for Mac .



(Windows and Mac) Convert units of measurement and global currencies by simply typing what you want to convert (such as “73 F”) and see your conversion options appear and refine themselves as you finish typing your query and get your answer. Watch these demo videos of and . Enhanced Search (Windows and Mac): Quickly find the right tool for what you want to accomplish by using the enhanced Search feature, which includes hundreds of additional keywords and is located in the top left of the Parallels Toolbox menu.



(Windows and Mac): Quickly find the right tool for what you want to accomplish by using the enhanced Search feature, which includes hundreds of additional keywords and is located in the top left of the Parallels Toolbox menu. Window on Top (Windows): Keep the app window you use the most on top of all other open apps for immediate access and increased productivity. Most Windows apps do not have a pin or float-on-top capability—until now. Simply open the Window on Top tool in Parallels Toolbox, then select the window you want. It will always be on top of other windows for immediate access. Watch this demo video of Window on Top .



(Windows): Keep the app window you use the most on top of all other open apps for immediate access and increased productivity. Most Windows apps do not have a pin or float-on-top capability—until now. Simply open the Window on Top tool in Parallels Toolbox, then select the window you want. It will always be on top of other windows for immediate access. Watch this . Window Manager (Mac): Easily size an application window on your Mac to a predefined dimension and position with the Window Manager tool. Simply drag a window to the screen’s edge and the window will automatically resize to half, one-third or a quarter of the screen. Watch this demo video of Window Manager .



(Mac): Easily size an application window on your Mac to a predefined dimension and position with the Window Manager tool. Simply drag a window to the screen’s edge and the window will automatically resize to half, one-third or a quarter of the screen. Watch this . Show Desktop (Mac): Clear your workspace with just one click! Select your preference of showing your desktop by “Hiding Applications” or “Closing Applications.” When you select Show Desktop, this tool will minimize all opened windows or exit all applications that are visible in the Mac Dock. Easily access a hidden app by selecting it in the Mac Dock. Watch this demo video of Show Desktop .



(Mac): Clear your workspace with just one click! Select your preference of showing your desktop by “Hiding Applications” or “Closing Applications.” When you select Show Desktop, this tool will minimize all opened windows or exit all applications that are visible in the Mac Dock. Easily access a hidden app by selecting it in the Mac Dock. Watch this . Close Apps (Windows): Immediately clear your desktop of all apps and windows in just one click instead of wasting time closing each one manually. Tool preferences let users choose to close, minimize, hide or force-quit apps. Note that forcing a program to quit will cause unsaved data to be lost. Watch this demo video of Close Apps .

The most popular Parallels Toolbox one-click tools include: Download Video, Energy Saver, Clipboard History, Clean Drive, Free Memory, Presentation Mode, Capture Area, Hide Desktop, Unarchive, Hidden Files, Uninstall Apps and more. Details of the full suite of one-click tools and demo videos are available at parallels.com/toolbox .

Availability and Pricing

Parallels Toolbox: Free full-featured trials of both Parallels Toolbox 4 for Windows and Parallels Toolbox 4 for Mac are available today as standalone products exclusively at parallels.com/toolbox . Each product can be purchased for $19.99 per year. Each annual license includes free updates of new and enhanced tools as they become available several times a year.

Parallels Access: Free full-featured trials of Parallels Access 6 for Windows and Mac are available today from parallels.com/access , Google Play and the App Store . After the initial trial, users can purchase a subscription for $19.99 per year or $34.99 for two years. A highly flexible Business Plan is available for $49.99 per year and enables an IT administrator to create and manage an unlimited number of users who can each use one of five concurrent-user licenses from an unlimited number of mobile devices or HTML5 web browsers; additional five-packs of licenses are available for $49.99 per year.



