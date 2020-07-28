EXL Achieves Six Leader Placements in the “2020 ISG Provider Lens™ Financial and Accounting Outsourcing for the US and UK”

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS] a leading Operations Management and Analytics company, today announced it had achieved three Leader placements in the “2020 ISG Provider Lens™ Financial and Accounting Outsourcing for the US and UK” in the categories of Finance and Accounting Consulting Services, Strategic Finance and Accounting Services, and Transactional Finance and Accounting Services in both countries. The report cited EXL’s commitment to help clients strategically transform their finance function by leveraging domain expertise and deep industry knowledge.



“We are excited by this recognition as a Leader in six categories of the ISG Provider Lens™ report,” said Narasimha Kini, Senior Vice President and Head of EXL’s Emerging and F&A businesses. “CFOs are increasingly being tasked as Chief Performance Officers for their company. At a time when cash preservation and financial liquidity are so important, CFOs today need partners who can orchestrate complex finance and accounting expertise with digital technology and analytics so they can better ensure the flexibility and resiliency of their companies.”

Said Jonathan Phillips, Senior Vice President & Geography Leader for UK & Europe, EXL, “Crises typically unlock internal resistance to change, something we have learned all too well recently. COVID-19 will require CFOs to enhance the digital fluency of their organizations to create more seamless, touchless finance operations with real-time insights to better understand the shape of recovery.”

For the report, ISG classified vendors as Leaders, Product Challengers, Market Challengers, Contenders, or Rising Stars based on their product and service offerings, as well as their position in the market. The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant Report is based off data collected through the ISG Research™ program, interviews with ISG advisors, service provider briefings, and analysis of publicly available market information.

The ISG report noted the following strengths for EXL:

Strong vertical expertise having developed industry-specific F&A solutions that integrate front-office with middle- and back-office operations.

Expertise in designing and managing digital operations through advanced data analytics and focuses on offering client-centric solutions that include end-to-end services backed by digital technologies.

Commitment to delivering actionable, real-time insights that help CFOs transform finance operations by investing heavily to strengthen its advanced analytics capabilities.

Strength of its partner platform ecosystem.

The ISG Provider Lens Quadrant report series draws insights on service provider capabilities from focused surveys, briefings, interviews with providers, input from ISG advisors, ISG benchmarking data, and data drawn from the ISG Contracts Knowledgebase™ and ISG Engagement Database™. The series is a complement to the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, which offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types. To view the report, please click here.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 75 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

About EXL

EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a leading operations management and analytics company that helps our clients build and grow sustainable businesses. By orchestrating our domain expertise, data, analytics and digital technology, we look deeper to design and manage agile, customer-centric operating models to improve global operations, drive profitability, enhance customer satisfaction, increase data-driven insights, and manage risk and compliance. Headquartered in New York, EXL has more than 32,800 professionals in locations throughout the United States, the UK, Europe, India, the Philippines, Colombia, Australia and South Africa. EXL serves multiple industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics, media and retail, among others. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com.

