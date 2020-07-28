FATBURGER FOOD TRUCK RESUMES FREE MEALS FOR HEALTHCARE HEROES INITIATIVE

/EIN News/ -- Popular LA-based burger chain to donate an additional 10,000 meals for Los Angeles healthcare workers totaling 35,000 meals since pandemic’s beginning

Los Angeles, July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FAT) is resuming its “healthcare heroes initiative” by bringing its Fatburger “Fatmobile” food truck to local hospitals to cook fresh, tasty meals for healthcare workers across the LA region.

At the height of the pandemic in April and May, the Fatmobile made stops at dozens of area hospitals serving up a total of 25,000 meals for local healthcare heroes. Now, as cases have started to rise in LA and the surrounding area, Fatburger plans to dish out an additional 10,000 meals to healthcare heroes.

“Since day one of the pandemic, we have strived to do whatever we can to help our healthcare heroes,” said Andy Wiederhorn, CEO of FAT Brands. “With cases continuing to rise in the Los Angeles region, it only felt natural to restart our meal giveaway to show our appreciation for all that they are continuing to do.”

Each meal is a thank you to healthcare employees for their efforts over the past five months to protect the community. Fatburger will be delivering freshly cooked meals to LA’s healthcare workers this week and for the foreseeable future as a small gesture of thanks for everything they do for the city as they continue to fight on the front lines.

UPCOMING STOPS:

Thursday, July 30th at 12:00pm

Harbor-UCLA Medical Center

1000 W Carson St. Torrance, CA 90502

Friday, July 31st at 11:30am

Berkley East Convalescent Hospital

2021 Arizona Ave., Santa Monica, CA 90404

Monday, August 3rd at 11:30am

Huntington Beach Hospital

17772 Beach Blvd., Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Tuesday, August 4th at 7:00pm

Methodist Hospital of Southern California

300 Huntington Dr., Arcadia, CA 91007

Wednesday, August 5th at 8:00pm

Providence Saint John's Health Center - Santa Monica

2121 Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica, CA 90404

Thursday, August 6th and Friday August 7th at 12:30pm

LAC+USC Medical Center

1983 Marengo Avenue Building H (East End of Building) Los Angeles, CA 90033

**more stops to be announced in the coming weeks

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns eight restaurant brands: Fatburger, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises over 375 units worldwide. For more information, please visit www.fatbrands.com .

About Fatburger

An all-American, Hollywood favorite, Fatburger is a fast-casual restaurant serving big, juicy, tasty burgers, crafted specifically to each customer’s liking. With a legacy spanning 70 years, Fatburger’s extraordinary quality and taste inspire fierce loyalty amongst its fan base, which includes a number of A-list celebrities and athletes. Featuring a contemporary design and ambience, Fatburger offers an unparalleled dining experience, demonstrating the same dedication to serving gourmet, homemade, custom-built burgers as it has since 1952 – The Last Great Hamburger Stand™.