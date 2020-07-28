Bespoke Extracts’ CEO Issues Letter to Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- SUNNY ISLES, Fla., July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Danil (Danny) Pollack, new Chief Executive Officer of Bespoke Extracts, Inc. (OTCQB: BSPK), producer of high quality, hemp-derived CBD products, today issued a letter to shareholders commenting on the Company’s vision, key business-building strategies and new developments serving to position Bespoke Extracts as one of the world’s leading providers of superb quality CBD products for both people and pets. Pollack stated:



“Since I assumed the reins of Bespoke in May of this year, I have immersed myself in our Company’s business operations to gain meaningful insight and clarity on how best to develop and execute effective brand-building and marketing strategies designed to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities in the high growth CBD industry and to achieve specific well-defined growth objectives. Moreover, in our quest to build and maintain organizational viability while earning distinction as a globally respected supplier of high quality, all natural and great tasting hemp-derived CBD products, it was also vital that I examine and help to define our team’s core values and common long-term goals. After all, if we fail to understand and appreciate what we stand for and are striving to achieve, how can we possibly expect to succeed?

Core Values

“In an industry teaming with bad actors and those who seek to take advantage of consumers through mis-labeling of cannabis-related products, use of suspect ingredients and less-than-ethical business practices, Bespoke is intent on helping to establish, meet and exceed the highest possible standards for excellence in all aspects of our operations. To that end, our team’s decision-making processes will always be guided by our core values, which are:

Leadership and Collaboration: we will lead by example and embrace opportunities to work with each other and with our respected business partners to directly confront and overcome challenges and move forward by enabling our Company and inspiring ourselves to achieve optimal levels of performance. We are out to shatter the myths around our industry while becoming a leader within it. And, like any good company, we strive for the utmost professionalism in all we do.



Trustworthiness: we will believe in ourselves and allow the depth of our integrity and trustworthiness to be consistently reflected in our words and our actions.



Openness and Transparency: we will hold ourselves accountable for the results expected of us, providing full transparency into our business-building strategies and operational and financial performance. We will invite open engagement with our customers, business partners and shareholders either through direct engagement or through constructive feedback that we will rely on them to provide us. Due to the nature of the relationships we’re building with our customers, we aim to speak directly to them on a one-on-one level. We will always provide easy access on our website to our Certificates of Analysis, which is verification by a third-party testing laboratory that each of the products sold by Bespoke meet the highest possible quality standards.





Superb Quality: we will never compromise on quality, committing to producing handcrafted products using only vegan, Fair Trade Certified and organic ingredients in the manufacturing of our products.



Diversity and Inclusion: we will encourage and support individuals within and outside of our organization to be their best authentic selves, honoring every person’s unique story, experience and perspective; and acknowledge that inequalities of privilege, power and prejudice will not be permitted to take root in our workplace.

Corporate Growth Objectives

“While Bespoke is one of a growing number of hemp-derived CBD companies competing for consumer attention and engagement, we understand that we must be more than simply an online supplier of great CBD products if we are to stand apart in the field and win both valued new and loyal, repeat customers to our brand. In an industry crowded by ‘me-too’ companies, our mission is to create entirely new standards of rule, delivering precision hand-crafted, superior quality, great-tasting, hemp-derived CBD products that will ensure best results through performance people can feel. However, until people (and their pets) try our products, our promising growth potential will remain largely untapped.

“Therefore, our Company has created a road map to success providing for a multi-channel distribution strategy providing for use of ecommerce, retail, wholesale and affiliate marketing programs. This strategy will allow Bespoke to maintain a balance as our operating results will not depend solely on the performance of a single channel. Moreover, the use of multiple channels will allow us to adapt quickly to changes in the distribution environment as opportunities and prevailing market conditions dictate. Our primary distribution channels will include:

Direct to Consumer (DTC): Never before in human history has the power to build a global consumer brand in a matter of a few years been more readily possible, thanks to the prominence and reach of social media, ecommerce and digital marketing. This cultural phenomenon should help to fuel and accelerate Bespoke’s growth, because we understand the mission critical significance of engaging and inspiring our target audience through ‘shareworthy’ messaging and meaningful online interaction with our brand.



In addition to operating a robust, highly engaging ecommerce site, found at www.bespokeextracts.com , which is being redesigned to provide for educational content on cannabinoids, in general; our featured products; and our Company; we will support our DTC marketing efforts with the creation and implementation of a brand ambassador program. While there are no hard and fast rules for implementing a successful brand ambassador program, the objective is to connect with prospective new customers in a more personal and meaningful way through individuals who carry material influence with others.

Wholesale to Specialty Retailers: Given our concentration on establishing and penetrating the consumer CBD products market, we will look to build relationships with specialty retailers who either currently carry high quality, hemp-derived CBD products or are seeking to add to them in response to customer demand. This channel will be supported through the development of a direct sales team comprised of regional sales representatives hired by Bespoke.



Affiliate Channel: Based on the proven principles of performance marketing, Bespoke’s newly formed Affiliate Program will allow us to market our products to a much broader audience and only pay commissions based on completion of successful transactions – all of which will be processed through our ecommerce store via back-linking. Participants in this program may include advertising agencies, merchants and retailers, publishers, outsourced program managers and others which meet our selection criteria.

“The entire Bespoke team is very excited about these and other initiatives and are working hard to ensure we optimize every opportunity to advance our mission and accelerate our growth. You can expect that we will continue to strive towards our vision of industry leadership and the goals we have set for ourselves.

“In keeping with our commitment to openness and transparency, which is embedded in our core values, you can expect regular updates from me as Bespoke persists in its efforts to advance our growth and as key developments occur. I thank all of you for your continued support and welcome your ongoing feedback as we move Bespoke forward.”

About Bespoke Extracts, Inc.

At Bespoke Extracts, we believe in the power of the individual, so we strive to tailor each CBD experience to make its benefits unique to you and your lifestyle. That means ensuring you are confident in everything we deliver to you is safe and effective. From the beginning, we have hand-picked our producers to ensure only NSF-certified, from some of the finest CBD growers in the United States. It is also why we use the industry standard for extraction to ensure the purest and most potent products on the market. And, finally, it is why we strive to develop a long-term personal relationship with each of our customers to help them determine their needs and wants and supply the exact right solution for them. For more information, please visit www.bespokeextracts.com .

