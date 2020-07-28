Raptor Technologies, the Leader in School Safety Software Solutions, Supports Partnerships in Nearly 50 Percent of the Nation’s Top 100 Largest School Districts

Broward County Public Schools, the nation’s sixth-largest school district, to utilize Raptor®Visitor Management to screen for sex offenders, alert staff of custody issues, and provide district-wide reporting for all visitors

HOUSTON, July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Raptor Technologies ®, the nation's leading provider of integrated school safety technologies for K-12 schools, is proud to announce a new partnership with Broward County Public Schools (BCPS), the nation's sixth-largest school district, serving more than 271,500 students and approximately 175,000 adult students in 234 schools, centers and technical colleges, and 88 charter schools.



“The use of the Raptor technology will provide an improved process to alert school officials to a threatening presence,” said Brian Katz, Chief of the Safety, Security & Emergency Preparedness Division, BCPS. “We will enhance our knowledge by screening those who are entering our school buildings.”

Raptor has successfully implemented their school safety solutions in nearly 50 percent of the nation’s top 100 largest school districts, including Houston Independent School District (Texas), Shelby County Schools (Tenn.), and Cleveland Metro School District (Ohio), maintaining a 100 percent annual customer retention rate with large, district-wide implementations. Raptor is pleased to have also just added Oklahoma City and Gwinnett County in addition to Broward County as district-wide partners.

“With a continued focus on campus safety for students, staff and visitors, the School Board of Broward County unanimously approved Broward County Public Schools to begin implementing the Raptor Visitor Management System in all schools,” stated the School Board of Broward County. “The system will enhance the District’s capabilities to screen visitors, which include contractors and volunteers, providing a streamlined process and a safer environment for students, teachers and staff.”

A trusted and tested partner, Raptor Technologies provides over 32,000 schools with ongoing expertise, relentless innovation, and a safety management software system that provides assurance in the face of intensifying threats. The Raptor Visitor Management System has flagged more than 50,000 registered sex offenders and has issued over 250,000 custody alerts.

“Custody issues and legal orders are more and more common. Raptor notifies us of those situations instantly, and that helps us keep it all under control,” said Brenda Richmond, Director of Management Information Systems at Austin Independent School District (Texas), another top 100 district and longtime partner of Raptor Technologies.

Raptor is also at the vanguard of electronic visitor management as a screening tool for coronavirus exposure. Raptor helps with COVID-19 response efforts by empowering districts to ask custom health screening questions to anyone entering school premises. These questions can be customized to the specific language required by a district and their local health department authorities. This screening enables schools to minimize exposure of students, staff, administrators, visitors, and contractors as well as record detailed information for contact tracing efforts.

About Raptor Technologies ®

Raptor Technologies is the nation’s leading provider of integrated school safety technologies for K-12 schools across the United States. Founded in 2002 with the mission to protect every child, every school, every day, Raptor solutions include Raptor® Visitor Management, Raptor® Emergency Management, and Raptor® Volunteer Management on one integrated platform. The Raptor system enables schools to add custom COVID-19 screening questions to the check-in process and detailed visitor reports help facilitate contact tracing.

Raptor Technologies is a privately held corporation based in Houston, Texas. As of 2020, over 32,000 schools across the nation trust Raptor to help protect their schools.

For more information, visit www.raptortech.com

