Lexia Core5 Reading Named Winner in 2020 Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence

/EIN News/ -- Boston, July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Lexia Learning, a Rosetta Stone company (NYSE: RST), announced that its personalized literacy programs, Lexia® Core5® Reading (Core5) was selected as a winner in the software category for the 2020 Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence program.

“Districts are looking for rigorous, research-proven programs – and that has always been at the center of our pedagogical approach,” said Lexia President Nick Gaehde. “With the flexibility that Lexia Core5 Reading offers, district leaders can be confident in knowing that teachers remain at the center of instruction and students are progressing at their individual level whether learning in-class or remotely from home.”

As in previous years, the Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence judges evaluated a variety of nominated products in three categories—software, hardware and enterprise –and selected those products that are improving the way educators work and students learn.

Lexia® Core5® Reading is a research-proven, technology-based literacy program for students of all abilities in grades pre-K-5. It recently received a “Strong” rating from Evidence for ESSA, one of the most visible organizations evaluating the strength of research in the K-12 market. Core5 was designed to help substantially reduce students’ risk for reading failure and supports educators in providing differentiated literacy instruction through explicit, systematic, personalized learning in six areas of reading instruction, targeting skill gaps as they emerge, and providing teachers with the data and student-specific resources they need for individual or small-group instruction.

“For over 40 years, Tech & Learning has reported on how edtech products are improving teaching and learning—and this has never been more important than during this unprecedented time,” says Tech & Learning Publisher and Content Director Christine Weiser. “For this year’s contest, our judges looked for stand-out products that are helping schools navigate these challenges by solving problems and driving innovation."

About Lexia Learning

Lexia Learning, a Rosetta Stone company, empowers educators through adaptive assessment and personalized instruction. For more than 30 years, the company has been on the leading edge of research and product development as it relates to student reading skills. With a robust offering that includes solutions for differentiated instruction, personalized learning, and assessment, Lexia Learning provides educators with the tools to intensify and accelerate literacy skills development for students of all abilities. For more information, visit www.lexialearning.com.

About Rosetta Stone

Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE: RST) is dedicated to changing people's lives through the power of language and literacy education. The company's innovative digital solutions drive positive learning outcomes for the inspired learner at home or in schools and workplaces around the world.

Founded in 1992, Rosetta Stone's language division uses advanced digital technology to help all types of learners read, write and speak more than 30 languages, including several endangered languages. Lexia Learning, Rosetta Stone's literacy education division, was founded more than 30 years ago and is a leader in the literacy education space. Today, Lexia helps students build fundamental reading skills through its rigorously researched, independently evaluated, and widely respected instruction and assessment programs.

For more information, visit www.rosettastone.com. "Rosetta Stone" is a registered trademark or trademark of Rosetta Stone Ltd. in the United States and other countries.





