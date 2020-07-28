Intrado Life & Safety Announces Agreement with RapidSOS to Provide Location Data for Call Handling and Mapping Solutions

/EIN News/ -- Intrado’s suite of call handling and mapping solutions, including VIPER/Power 911, will now include supplemental location data provided by RapidSOS



OMAHA, Neb., July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrado Corporation (“Intrado” or the “Company”), a global leader in technology-enabled services, today announced that it will enhance existing location data by delivering RapidSOS mobile 911 caller location data to public safety answering points (“PSAPs”) using Intrado call handling and mapping solutions, including VIPER® and Power 911®. With this agreement, Intrado’s existing Phase I and Phase II location data will be enhanced by mobile handset location data provided from the RapidSOS platform.

The move, backed by over 40 years of experience in safety services and 911 network engineering expertise, reinforces the Company’s commitment to transform legacy PSAP operations and the entire 911 emergency response continuum through data-driven solutions. Intrado’s continued focus is on innovations that leverage vast amounts of data from multiple sources – including mobile phones, IoT devices, smart speakers, artificial intelligence, geographic information systems and more. Integrating this data allows call takers, dispatchers, and first responders to make more informed decisions, respond quickly and safely, and ultimately serve their communities better with solutions that:

Enhance situational awareness for police as they respond, allowing for quicker and safer outcomes;

Relay medical data to EMTs en route so they can provide personalized, life-saving treatment;

Communicate with multiple agencies across jurisdictions for a well-coordinated response in large-scale emergency incidents, such as chemical spills, natural disasters, and active shooter situations.

“We are thrilled to work with Intrado to bring more accurate mobile location data to 911 centers using VIPER and Power 911,” said Karin Marquez, Senior Director of Public Safety at RapidSOS. “This collaboration will help 911 telecommunicators dispatch the proper resources faster and provide first responders with enhanced situational awareness.”

“The public safety community needs solution providers that work together to improve the safety and well-being of both citizens and first responders,” said Beth Meek, Vice President and General Manager, Government Solutions, at Intrado Life & Safety. “As a leader in safety services, we will continue to strategically partner with other innovative organizations, such as RapidSOS, to create and leverage solutions that provide the most reliable emergency communications.”

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

Mobile location data available through the RapidSOS platform will be available to Intrado customers later this summer. Access will be provided through a simple integration process. Those interested in Intrado call handling and mapping solutions combined with RapidSOS supplemental mobile location data can contact Intrado Life & Safety at 1-877-862-3775 or safety@intrado.com .



About Intrado Corporation

Intrado Corporation is an innovative, cloud-based, global technology partner to clients around the world. Our solutions connect people and organizations at the right time and in the right ways, making those mission-critical connections more relevant, engaging and actionable - turning Information to Insight.

Intrado has sales and/or operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, Latin America and South America. Intrado is controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO). For more information, please call 1-800-841-9000 or visit www.intrado.com.

Contact