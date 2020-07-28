New Study Demonstrates Employers with Health Advocate’s Integrated Solution Showed Improved Clinical Outcomes and Cost Savings

Health Advocate clients outperformed the market with a lower medical cost trend and higher employee compliance with preventive care

/EIN News/ -- PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrado’s Health Advocate , a leading provider of health advocacy, navigation and integrated benefits programs, today announced the results of a new study demonstrating that Health Advocate’s integrated clinical management program positively impacts cost trends and health outcomes, providing significant value for employers in today’s complex healthcare environment. The analysis of 28 organizations covering approximately 92,000 members found that per member, per year medical costs were $976 lower than the market average. In addition, the medical cost growth trend for this group was less than 2%, significantly lower than the overall market’s trend.



Health Advocate provided these clients with a clinically integrated solution including health advocacy and navigation, wellness, and personalized health communications driven by a machine-learning clinical data platform. Using data-driven insights combined with digital technology and expert support from doctors, nurses, wellness coaches, behavioral health counselors, and benefits and claims specialists, Health Advocate delivers targeted support tailored to each member’s distinct needs.

“This analysis confirms the value and cost savings organizations can achieve by using our integrated, personalized approach to employee health and well-being,” said Abbie Leibowitz, M.D., F.A.A.P., Chief Medical Officer, Founder and President Emeritus of Health Advocate.

Key Study Findings

Health Advocate’s integrated program delivers substantial impact to both financial and clinical outcomes.

Engagement with Health Advocate resulted in greater compliance with evidence-based preventive care and chronic condition management guidelines. For example, breast cancer screenings were 11 percent higher and colorectal cancer screenings were 16 percent higher among the engaged population.

Based on the improvement in their medical cost trend, the 28 Health Advocate clients realized nearly a 2:1 Return on Investment (ROI). The value of this investment goes beyond cost savings. A previous Health Advocate survey found that 92 percent of employees with expert health and benefits support say their employer values their health and well-being, compared to 66 percent of those without, which can contribute to higher levels of employee retention and satisfaction.

To request a copy of the complete study or learn more about the findings, please contact Health Advocate .

About Intrado’s Health Advocate

Intrado’s Health Advocate makes healthcare easier for over 12,000 organizations and their employees and members nationwide.

Our solutions leverage a unique combination of personalized, compassionate support from healthcare experts using powerful predictive data analytics and a proprietary technology platform including mobile solutions to provide clinical support and engage members in their health and well-being.

Our members enjoy a best-in-class, personalized concierge service that addresses nearly every clinical, administrative, wellness, or behavioral health need. Our clients benefit from high levels of engagement, improved employee productivity and health, and reduced medical costs, while simultaneously simplifying and upgrading their health benefits offerings. For more information, visit us at www.HealthAdvocate.com .

About Intrado Corporation

Intrado Corporation is an innovative, cloud-based, global technology partner to clients around the world. Our solutions connect people and organizations at the right time and in the right ways, making those mission-critical connections more relevant, engaging, and actionable - turning Information to Insight.

Intrado has sales and/or operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and South America. Intrado is controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO). For more information, please call 1-800-841-9000 or visit www.intrado.com .

