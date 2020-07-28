BroadbandNow Releases The State of Broadband in America, Q2 2020

With COVID-19 revealing the necessity of a reliable internet connection, BroadbandNow proposes new definition for broadband increasing speeds to 100 Mbps download / 25 Mbps upload

BroadbandNow's ( https://broadbandnow.com ) quarterly, " The State of Broadband in America " study for the second quarter of this year, proposes a new definition for broadband internet – increasing download speeds by fourfold to 100 Mbps and upload speeds by 8X to 25 Mbps.



Currently, the FCC definition of broadband internet is a minimum of 25 Mbps download and 3 Mbps upload speeds. The benchmark has not changed since 2015.

“Both policymakers and the public now, more than ever, understand the vast importance of a reliable internet connection,” said Tyler Cooper, editor-in-chief of BroadbandNow. “It is time to raise the bar for broadband internet and boldly take the steps necessary to deliver this critical modern necessity, ensuring our future economic and technological competitiveness in the process.”

In addition to the BroadbandNow definition proposal, the quarterly study found internet speeds rebounded significantly in Q2, while the digital divide poses increased challenges due to schools potentially staying closed this fall.



