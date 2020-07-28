SimplyIOA Platform Leads the Insurtech Revolution for Personal Lines Insurance

/EIN News/ -- LAKE MARY, Fla., July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Insurance Office of America (IOA) is driving the digital revolution within the insurance industry by launching the nation’s first fully integrated quote comparison and buy platform for home and auto coverage.



This industry-leading technology, which is underpinned by data science and machine learning, allows consumers not only to compare quotes but also to buy home and auto coverage online in under three minutes from the most trusted insurance providers in the United States. Its name? SimplyIOA.

“We have listened to our customers, engaged in focus groups, consulted with industry experts, invested in technology, and created an innovative, one-of-a-kind quote and buy platform,” said IOA Chairman and CEO Heath Ritenour. “With SimplyIOA, our aim is to deliver convenience to consumers by fundamentally changing the conventional method of buying coverage.”

SimplyIOA harnesses the power of big data and artificial intelligence to provide consumers with a fast, transparent, and secure method of buying home and auto insurance online.

IOA has partnered with the nation’s most respected and trusted insurers—Progressive, Safeco, Travelers, Nationwide, American Integrity, Tower Hill, and Universal Property & Casualty—to create an unrivaled digital experience. The SimplyIOA platform delivers confidence and convenience to consumers who are seeking to buy coverage for a competitive price, while enjoying a three-minute quote, compare, and buy online journey. The result is an omni-channel, intuitive, and fully responsive digital experience.

“This is an exciting time for Insurance Office of America as we transition into the insurtech sector with SimplyIOA,” said Heath. “We will continue to refine our online offering to meet consumer expectations at every touch point, while delivering an optimal digital experience for purchasing insurance.”

ABOUT SIMPLY IOA

SimplyIOA, brought to you by Insurance Office of America, is an online insurance quote, compare, and buy platform for home and auto insurance. It is the first fully integrated quote comparison and buy platform in the United States. Underpinned by data science and machine learning, SimplyIOA’s technology allows consumers to compare quotes and buy home and auto coverage online from the nation’s most trusted insurance providers in under three minutes. It provides consumers with an omni-channel, intuitive, and fully responsive digital experience. For more information, visit SimplyIOA.com .

ABOUT INSURANCE OFFICE OF AMERICA

Insurance Office of America (IOA) is a full-service insurance agency founded in 1988 by John Ritenour and Valli Ritenour. It is one of the fastest-growing independent agencies in the United States. IOA is ranked 13th on Insurance Journal’s 2019 Top 100 Independent Property/Casualty Agencies report and 25th on Business Insurance’s 2020 100 Largest Brokers of U.S. Business list. IOA was named a National Underwriter Agency of the Year in 2018. Headquartered in Longwood, Florida, part of the greater Orlando community, IOA has more than 1,200 associates located in over 60 offices in the U.S. and London. For more information, visit ioausa.com .

