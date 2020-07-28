Star2Star Receives 2020 Contact Center Technology Award from CUSTOMER Magazine

/EIN News/ -- SARASOTA, Fla., July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star2Star, global leader in cloud-native collaboration solutions for the enterprise, announced today that TMC , a global, integrated media company, has named Star2Star’s Contact Center solution as a 2020 Contact Center Technology Award winner, presented by CUSTOMER magazine . This is the sixth consecutive year Star2Star has received this award.



Contact Center is Star2Star’s advanced solution for elevating the customer experience. Designed for full-scale contact centers, their platform offers advanced call routing, call management, real-time monitoring, quality management, analytics, reporting features, and more to help the modern contact center deliver superior customer service while agents enjoy intuitive ease of use. Contact Center is fully cloud-based and easily customized for unique workflows, allowing businesses to streamline their operations and maximize their value.

“We are thrilled to receive this award for another year,” said Michelle Accardi, President and Chief Revenue Officer at Star2Star. “This past year, we enhanced our Contact Center platform to deliver even better user experiences. We also launched our Contact Center bundle, which includes a full featured Contact Center as well as Unified Communications capabilities such as video meetings, employee alerts, and persistent chat. These bundles focus on helping our customers drive productivity and customer satisfaction. We are pleased that our efforts continue to receive recognition.”

“Congratulations to Star2Star for being awarded a 2020 CUSTOMER Magazine Contact Center Technology Award. Contact Center has been selected for demonstrating innovation, quality and unique features which have had a positive impact on the customer experience,” said Rich Tehrani , CEO, TMC. “We’re pleased to recognize their achievement.”

This 15th-annual Contact Center Technology Award, presented by CUSTOMER Magazine , honors vendors and technologies that have embraced technology as a key tool for customer service excellence. This award distinguishes their success as innovators, thought leaders, and market movers in the contact center and customer care industries.

Results of the 2020 CUSTOMER Contact Center Technology Award will be published in CUSTOMER Magazine online and on TMCnet .

About Star2Star

In an increasingly complex world, businesses need to simplify the way they communicate, collaborate, and seamlessly integrate third-party applications into their operations and processes. Star2Star meets that need with its patented cloud-native collaboration platform designed for the modern enterprise that extends the company's record of success in maintaining a 99.4% customer retention rate.

Star2Star has delivered consistently innovative solutions to enterprise communication and collaboration challenges since 2006. Throughout its history, it has demonstrated a commitment to the continuous upgrading of cutting-edge technology to anticipate and address rapidly evolving enterprise needs. The company entered the market as the only UCaaS provider with an on-premises cloud platform that combined cloud flexibility with an ultra-reliable proprietary network. Today, its suite of enterprise communication and collaboration solutions offers unparalleled value, reliability, quality, scalability, and capacity to unify people and processes within an intuitive, cloud-native environment.

Star2Star has been named to such prestigious lists as the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Inc. 500|5000, Omdia Top 10 UCaaS Service Provider, and Forbes Most Promising Companies. Recognition of its pioneering innovation in the enterprise cloud market extends to major industry analyst indicators such as inclusion in the Frost Radar North American Hosted IP Telephony and UCaaS Industry reports and the Gartner Magic Quadrant for UCaaS, Worldwide.