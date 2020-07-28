Pacific Financial Corp Earns $2.4 Million, or $0.23 per Diluted Share, for Second Quarter 2020; Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.08 per Share; Updates COVID-19 Response

/EIN News/ -- ABERDEEN, Wash., July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacific Financial Corporation (OTCQX: PFLC), (“Pacific”), the holding company (the “Company”) for Bank of the Pacific (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $2.4 million, or $0.23 per diluted share for the second quarter 2020, compared to $1.2 million, or $0.11 per diluted share in the preceding quarter and $3.6 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2019. For the first six months of 2020, net income was $3.6 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, compared to $6.6 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, for the first six months of 2019. Impacting earnings for the second quarter and for the first half of 2020 was the increased loan loss provision taken in the first two quarters of 2020 related to the COVID-19 pandemic, which was partially offset by robust revenue growth generated from gain on sale of loans.

“Driven by solid loan and deposit growth, Pacific’s second quarter 2020 operating results were strong, although overshadowed by the Coronavirus pandemic and its continuing impact on the economy and our communities,” said Denise Portmann, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our focus continues to be on keeping our employees and communities safe. All of our branches are currently open with COVID-19 health safety protocols in place, while many of our back-office employees continue to work from home.

“Earnings for the current quarter benefitted from a record level of mortgage banking production, propelled by refinancing activity as a result of historically low interest rates, which led to higher gains on sale of loans. Also enhancing our loan portfolio was the addition of $130.5 million in Small Business Administration (“SBA”) Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans that we funded during the quarter, which was partially offset by an $18.0 million reduction in commercial loans mainly due to a decline in credit line utilization,” said Portmann. “Significant deposit inflows as well as the deposits of customer PPP loan proceeds contributed to a 25% growth in total deposits during the quarter. I am incredibly proud of our bankers as they worked together to support our customers and communities during one of the most difficult and challenging quarters on record.

“Our net interest margin contracted during the quarter as anticipated with two Fed rate cuts earlier in the year as well as the 1% rate on newly funded SBA PPP loans,” commented Portmann. “While there were no deteriorating credit metrics, with nonperforming assets and adversely classified loans improving from the linked quarter, we proactively provisioned an additional $1.0 million for potential credit losses on loans for the second quarter of 2020, bringing our reserves to $11.5 million at quarter end.”

Pacific Financial’s board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share on July 22, 2020. The dividend will be payable August 26, 2020, to shareholders of record on August 12, 2020. The current annualized dividend yield is 4.5% based on recent market prices and represents 35% of second quarter earnings. “Pacific will continue to take appropriate measures to maintain strong capital and liquidity levels,” said Portmann.

COVID-19 Pandemic Update

Pacific has taken a number of steps to protect its employees and support small businesses impacted by COVID-19 and continues to work diligently with its customers.

Branches and Key Operating Functions: In Mid-June, as counties within our branch footprint began removing some restrictions as they met COVID-19 phase qualifications for the states of Washington or Oregon, our branch lobbies were re-opened after operating through the drive-up only early in the pandemic. However, Pacific continues to encourage the use of digital and electronic channels. Additionally, the Company continues to disperse key operating functions including deposit operations, loan documentation and servicing, electronic banking and wires, and network services to enhance the safety of our employees and to minimize disruption in case of illness.

Programs to Provide Relief and Support our Clients:

SBA Paycheck Protection Program: In March 2020, Congress passed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (“CARES Act”) which provides economic relief for the country, including the Small Business Administration (“SBA”) Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) to fund short-term loans for small businesses. The Company actively participated in this program and as of June 30, 2020, the Bank has processed and funded 740 applications for a total of $130.5 million with an average loan amount of $176,000. Lender origination fees, paid by the SBA, are estimated to be $4.6 million and will be recognized over the earlier of forgiveness/payoff of the loan or amortized over the term of the loan. As of the date of this release, the bank has not processed any requests for loan forgiveness as the SBA has not yet announced the method by which applications are to be submitted.

PPP Loan Detail (Unaudited) PPP Loan Balance (000's) as of June 30, 2020 Number of Loans Total Balance Average Loan Size Estimated Fee Number Submitted for Forgiveness Amount Submitted for Forgiveness (Dollars in thousands) Under $100 479 $ 18,187 $ 38 $ 909 - $ - $100 to $350 173 32,277 187 1,614 - - $350 to $2,000 82 62,231 759 1,867 - - Over $2,000 6 17,812 2,969 178 - - PPP Loans 740 $ 130,507 $ 176 $ 4,568 - $ - PPP by Industry (Unaudited) June 30, 2020 % of Total (Dollars in thousands) Agriculture $ 9,526 7 % Construction 32,921 25 % Manufacturing 20,346 16 % Wholesale Trade 7,881 6 % Retail Trade 11,684 9 % Transportation and Warehousing 4,060 3 % Professional Services 5,574 4 % Waste Mngt & Remediation 8,112 6 % Health Care 7,632 6 % Accommodation and Food Services 13,220 10 % Other Services 4,251 3 % Other 5,300 4 % Total $ 130,507 100 %



Loan Payment Deferrals: In March 2020, the Bank began providing 90 day payment deferrals to customers adversely impacted by operating restrictions due to COVID-19. Currently, loan payment deferral requests have declined. As of June 30, 2020, 354 notes, or $106.2 million in loans, have been modified under this program representing 15.8% of gross loans outstanding, excluding PPP loans. A majority of these loan payment deferrals will expire during July and August. As of June 30, 2020, the bank granted a second round of payment deferrals on approximately $4.0 million in loans.



Payment Deferrals by Industry (Unaudited) Industry June 30, 2020 % of Total # of Loans (Dollars in thousands) Accommodation and food services $ 33,824 32 % 49 Construction and manufacturing 7,254 7 % 45 Health care and social assistance 1,231 1 % 2 Real estate, rental and leasing 44,881 42 % 100 Recreation and leisure 2,452 2 % 9 Retail and wholesale trade 4,643 4 % 18 Other services (except public admin) 4,609 4 % 13 Consumer loans 5,405 5 % 91 Other 1,930 2 % 27 Total deferrals $ 106,229 100 % 354



Other: As well as the items mentioned above, the Bank implemented other measures to assist its customers, including waiver of telephone transfer fees, waiver of deposit account monthly service charges through September for first responders and health care professionals, and waiver of early withdrawal fees on time deposits with a COVID-19 related need.



Second Quarter 2020 Results

“There was significant growth in our balance sheet in the second quarter,” said Carla Tucker, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. “The growth was primarily a result of the funding of SBA PPP loans totaling $130.5 million. Most of these loans were made to existing customers who deposited the loan proceeds into their checking accounts with us at Bank of the Pacific. In addition, net income grew from the first quarter as a result of increased mortgage banking production as well as a lower provision for loan losses.”

Second quarter 2020 Financial Highlights (as of, or for the period ended June 30, 2020, except as noted):

Net income was $2.4 million for the second quarter of 2020, compared to $3.6 million for the second quarter a year ago, and $1.2 million for first quarter 2020.





Diluted earnings per share were $0.23, for the second quarter of 2020, compared to $0.34 for the second quarter 2019, and $0.11 for the first quarter 2020.





Provision for loan losses was $1.0 million for the second quarter, compared to no provision a year earlier, and $2.0 million in the first quarter of 2020.





Net interest margin (“NIM”) was 3.70% including SBA PPP loans, and 3.89% excluding SBA PPP loans, for the second quarter of 2020, compared to 4.74% for the second quarter of 2019, and 4.30% for the preceding quarter. Industry peer NIM was 3.57% at March 31, 2020. [Industry peers comprise of approximately 488 banks in the SNL Microcap U.S. Bank Index.]





Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2020 increased 39% over the like quarter a year ago and 35% from the linked quarter.





Total deposits increased $199.5 million, or 25%, to $995.0 million at June 30, 2020, compared to $795.5 million at June 30, 2019 and increased $200.4 million from $794.6 million at March 31, 2020. Non-interest-bearing deposits grew by 42% from the linked quarter and represented 34% of total deposits at June 30, 2020.





Gross loans increased $97.7 million, or 14%, to $787.3 million at June 30, 2020, compared to $689.7 million at June 30, 2019, and grew $108.7 million, or 16%, from $678.6 million at March 31, 2020. Included in total loans for the current quarter were 740 PPP loans totaling $130.5 million.





Annualized return on average assets was 0.93%, and annualized return on average equity was 8.90%. Industry peer ROAA was 0.67% and ROAE was 6.15% at March 31, 2020. Pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets (non-GAAP) was 1.53% for the second quarter of 2020, compared to 2.01% for the second quarter a year ago and 1.53% for the first quarter of 2020. [Industry peers comprise of approximately 488 banks in the SNL Microcap U.S. Bank Index.]





Shareholder equity increased 8% to $109.4 million from a year ago and grew 3% from the linked quarter.





Book value per share increased 8% to $10.31 from a year earlier and 3% from the first quarter of 2020.

Results of Operations

Net income was $2.4 million for the second quarter of 2020, compared to $3.6 million for the second quarter a year ago, and $1.2 million for first quarter 2020. For the first six months of 2020, net income was $3.6 million, compared to $6.6 million for the first six months of 2019.

Diluted earnings per share were $0.23 for the second quarter of 2020, compared to $0.34 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2019, and $0.11 for the first quarter of 2020. For the six months ended June 20, 2020, diluted earnings per share were $0.34, compared to $0.61 for the six months ended June 30, 2019.

Net interest income, before provision for loan losses, was $9.0 million for the second quarter of 2020, compared to $9.7 million for the second quarter a year ago, and $9.1 million for first quarter 2020. For the first six months of 2020, net interest income was $18.1 million compared to $19.3 million from the first six months of 2019. The drop in net interest income from the preceding quarter and year-to-date, was primarily due to a decline in earning asset yields, as interest rates on adjustable rate loans and investments decreased following reductions in short term interest rates, coupled with a lagging decrease in the cost of interest bearing deposits. Contributing to net interest income was amortized SBA PPP fees of $276,000 and SBA PPP loan interest of $258,000 for the current quarter.

The net interest margin was 3.70% including SBA PPP loans, and 3.89% excluding SBA PPP loans, for the second quarter of 2020, compared to 4.74% for the second quarter 2019, and 4.30% for the first quarter 2020. For the first six months of 2020, the NIM was 3.98% including SBA PPP loans and 4.15% excluding SBA PPP loans, compared to 4.72% for the first six months of 2019. “Our NIM came under pressure from the two Federal Reserve rate cuts earlier in the year, lower yields on the repricing of the loan portfolio, and the growth in lower yielding federal funds sold as a result of PPP loan proceeds, as well as the addition of $130.5 million in low yielding SBA PPP loans,” said Tucker. Pacific Financial continues to maintain a net interest margin above the peer average posted by the SNL Small Cap U.S. Bank Index as of March 31, 2020.

The yield on average interest-earning assets was 3.96%, including PPP loans, and 4.17% excluding PPP loans, for the second quarter of 2020, compared to 5.10% for the second quarter a year ago and 4.62% for the first quarter of 2020. Year-to-date, the yield on average interest-earning assets was 4.27%, including PPP loans, and 4.46% excluding PPP loans, compared to 5.07% for the first six months of 2019. The average yield on PPP loans, including amortized fees and interest income, was 2.12% for the current quarter. The loan portfolio, excluding PPP loans, is comprised of $193.0 million, or 29.4%, of fixed rate loans, and $463.8 million, or 70.6%, of variable rate loans. As of June 30, 2020, $223.2 million, or 48%, of total variable rate loans with a weighted average rate of 5.05%, have reached their rate floors.

The cost of average total funds was 0.27% for the second quarter of 2020, compared to 0.37% for the second quarter a year ago and 0.35% for the first quarter of 2020. Year-to-date, the cost of average total funds was 0.31% compared to 0.38% for the first six months of 2019. As a pro-active step to partially offset the decrease in earning assets yields, rates on new and renewed term deposits rates, as well as rates on money market, savings and checking accounts were lowered during the quarter.

Provision for loan losses was $1.0 million for the second quarter of 2020, compared to $2.0 million provision for loan losses for the preceding quarter. Year-to-date, the provision for loan losses totaled $3.0 million, compared to no provision for the first six months of 2019. “The higher provision taken in the first half of the year was predominantly due to economic uncertainties associated with COVID-19 and changes to the qualitative factors within the allowance for loan losses,” said Portmann. Net charge-offs for the second quarter totaled $279,000, unrelated to COVID-19, compared to $207,000 for the preceding quarter, and $10,000 for the second quarter a year ago.

Noninterest income increased 39%, or $1.4 million, to $4.8 million for the second quarter of 2020, compared to $3.4 million for the second quarter 2019, and grew $1.2 million, or 35%, from $3.6 million for the first quarter 2020, primarily due to the increase in gain on sale of loans. Gain on sale of loans almost doubled from a year ago and increased by 68% on a linked quarter basis. Service charges on deposits were down 41%, or $216,000, from the second quarter of 2019 and 38%, or $192,000, from the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The decrease is a result of the impact of Stay-at-Home orders decreasing customer spending and the increased customer deposit balances from SBA PPP loan proceeds and stimulus checks. For the first six months of 2020, noninterest income increased 43% to $8.4 million from $5.8 million for the first six months of 2019. The growth in noninterest income for the first half of 2020 was largely due to higher gain on sale of loans.

Noninterest expense increased 13% to $9.8 million for the second quarter of 2020, compared to $8.7 million for the second quarter of 2019, and increased 7% from $9.1 million for the first quarter of 2020. Higher noninterest expense in the current quarter was primarily due to variable compensation and commissions on record mortgage production, as well as costs associated with the continued I-5 corridor expansion into the Eugene market and the growing Willamette Valley. These expenses were partially offset by the decrease in FDIC and State assessments as well as the decline in marketing and consulting expenses.

Income tax provision was $569,000 for the second quarter of 2020, compared to $870,000 for the second quarter 2019 and $296,000 for the first quarter 2020. The effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2020 was 19.1%, compared to 19.4% for the second quarter 2019, and 19.8% for the first quarter 2020. For the first six months of 2020 the income tax provision was $864,000, down 43% from $1.5 million. In addition to federal corporate income tax, Pacific Financial also pays Oregon corporate income tax and Washington Business and Occupation tax on revenues.

Balance Sheet Review

Total Assets reached $1.1 billion at June 30, 2020, up 22% from $925.0 million at June 30, 2019. Total assets increased 22% from $926.3 million on a linked quarter basis, primarily due to the addition of SBA PPP loans and the related deposit inflows.

Investment Securities increased 13% to $118.1 million at June 30, 2020, compared to $104.1 million at June 30, 2019, and increased 7% compared to $109.9 million at March 31, 2020. The increase in investment securities on a linked quarter basis and year-over-year was primarily the result of reinvesting a portion of its federal funds sold balances into higher yielding investments. The portfolio is comprised mainly of amortizing U.S. agency collateralized mortgage, mortgage-backed securities and municipal securities.

Liquidity: “Liquidity within the Company remains strong with significant on-balance sheet liquidity and access to unused lines totaling $195.4 million with the Federal Reserve and Federal Home Loan Bank,” said Tucker. In addition, the Company has access to $16 million in unused unsecured lines with correspondent banks, as well as access to brokered deposits and access to the Federal Reserve Paycheck Protection Program Lending Facility (“PPPLF”). The Federal Reserve’s PPPLF allows the Bank to pledge and borrow against 100% of the principal balance of PPP loans originated. The Bank’s borrowing facilities with the FHLB and the Federal Reserve Bank are subject to collateral requirements.

Gross Loans increased 14% to $787.3 million at June 30, 2020, compared to $689.7 million at June 30, 2019 and increased 16% compared to $678.6 million at March 31, 2020. The growth in gross loans compared to the preceding quarter reflects the addition of $130.5 million in funded SBA PPP loans during the second quarter. Loan balances, excluding SBA PPP loans, declined 3%, or $21.8 million, from March 31, 2020, primarily due to an $18.0 million reduction in commercial and agricultural loans. Commercial and agricultural loans balances were impacted by a $15 million reduction in commercial line of credit utilization during the quarter.

Loans are predominately originated within our Western Washington and Oregon markets and the portfolio is well-diversified without significant concentration risk by collateral type or by industry. CRE concentrations were at 193% at June 30, 2020, compared to regulatory guidance of 300%. Commercial loans, along with CRE-owner occupied, account for 40% of total loans outstanding (excluding PPP loans) at June 30, 2020 and remained relatively constant compared to 41% at June 30, 2019. Loans to finance luxury and classic cars comprise a majority of the consumer loan balances at $45.4 million as of June 30, 2020, a decline of $8.4 million from $53.8 million a year ago and down $685,000 compared to $46.1 million at March 31, 2020. Commercial non-owner occupied and multifamily loans were $190.0 million at June 30, 2020, comprising 29% of gross loans, excluding PPP loans, an increase from $184.1 million at June 30, 2019 and from $183.2 million at March 31, 2020. Hospitality, 5+ unit apartments and commercial property comprise the largest areas of the commercial real estate non-owner occupied and multifamily portfolios.





Commercial Real Estate -- Non Owner Occupied and Multifamily Concentration (Unaudited) June 30, 2020 % of Total (Dollars in thousands) Hospitality $ 45,283 24 % Apartments (5+ units) 37,949 20 % Commercial property 33,271 18 % Retail 26,413 14 % Mini storage 17,529 9 % Office 7,902 4 % Industrial 7,521 4 % Warehouse/cold storage 5,918 3 % Medical-office and clinics 4,576 2 % Restaurants 1,417 1 % Other 1,888 1 % Total CRE NOO and Multifamily $ 189,667 100 %



Higher Risk Industries as a Result of COVID-19: Although it is difficult to determine the economic and business impact of the Coronavirus pandemic on various business and industries, with the Stay-at-Home orders and phased reopening plans in both Washington and Oregon, certain industries have seen a dramatic change in revenues in their businesses. Those early impact industries include accommodation (hospitality), animal production (primarily dairy), restaurants, retail trade, health care, repair and maintenance (primary automotive) and recreation and entertainment. At Pacific Financial, the total of these higher risk categories is $134.7 million, or 21% of gross loans without PPP. Although these industries are more directly impacted by COVID-19, the bank’s customer base within these sectors covers a wide range of clients, including those who operate under diversified business models reaching a broader range of clients, possess necessary financial resources, and are managed by experienced management teams who aid in working through these economic challenges.

Higher Risk Industries (without PPP) (Unaudited) June 30, 2020 % of Gross Loans

(without PPP) (Dollars in thousands) Animal production $ 21,763 3 % Accommodation 44,014 7 % Restaurants 13,051 2 % Recreation, arts and entertainment 5,201 1 % Retail trade 19,032 3 % Repair and maintenance 12,685 2 % Other services 4,499 1 % Health care and social assistance 14,503 2 % Total high risk loans $ 134,748 21 %



Credit Underwriting policies are conservative. In light of increased risk associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company has continued to make prudent enhancements to its credit oversight, such as greater underwriting control of unsecured lending with all requests regardless of size requiring credit administration approval, and the planned addition of an experienced credit risk officer to the credit administration team to support existing clients as needed. To manage risk, the Company oversees new loan origination volume and current loan balances using concentration limits that establish maximum exposure levels by designated industry segment, real estate product types, geography and single borrower limits. The overall risk profile of the loan portfolio continues to be conservative, demonstrating the solid credit risk management framework in place.



Total Deposits increased 25% to $995.0 million at June 30, 2020, compared to $795.5 million from a year earlier, and grew 25.2% from $794.6 million at March 31, 2020. Significant deposit inflows as well as the deposits from customer PPP loan proceeds contributed to this growth. Approximately 50% of the growth was in non-interest-bearing deposits which increased 37%, or $93.4 million, to $342.6 million at June 30, 2020, compared $249.2 million at June 30, 2019, and 42%, or $101.1 million, from $241.5 million at March 31, 2020. “The substantial growth in non-interest-bearing demand deposits was mainly a result of deposits made while funding SBA PPP loans,” said Portmann. Non-interesting-bearing deposits represented 34% of total deposits at June 30, 2020, while total core deposits, (consisting of non-interest-bearing, interest-bearing accounts, money market and savings accounts) accounted for 93% of total deposits.

Capital Ratios of Pacific Financial Corporation, and its subsidiary Bank of the Pacific, continue to exceed the well-capitalized regulatory thresholds. At June 30, 2020, Pacific Financial Corporation’s leverage ratio was 10.17% and the total risk-based capital ratio was 15.11%. On April 9, 2020, the regulatory agencies issued an interim final rule that neutralizes the effects of PPP loans funded through the Federal Reserve’s new PPPLF. As of June 30, 2020, the Company has not utilized the PPPLF, as result the funding of the PPP loans impacted our leverage ratio by 111 basis points. The funding of PPP loans did not impact the total risk-based capital ratio, as with the 100% SBA guarantee, PPP loans have a zero percent risk-weighting for risk-based capital purposes. The total risk-based capital ratios of the Company include $13.4 million of junior subordinated debentures, all of which qualified as Tier 1 capital under guidance issued by the Federal Reserve. As provided in the Dodd-Frank Act, the Company expects to continue to rely on these junior subordinated debentures as part of its regulatory capital.

Asset Quality: “Although our credit metrics remain solid, we continue to build reserves in response to the Coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact in our markets,” said Portmann. As noted above, the Bank offered a 90-day deferred payment option to eligible borrowers. These loans were not categorized as troubled debt restructures, but were conservatively downgraded to watch within the pass category at the time of the loan modification. As of June 30, 2020, 354 notes, or $106.2 million in loans, have been modified under the deferred payment option.

Adversely classified loans increased by $1.7 million to $9.8 million, or 1.48% of adversely classified loans to gross loans (excluding PPP loans) at June 30, 2020, compared to $8.1 million, or 1.17% of gross loans, at June 30, 2019, while declining $1.4 million, from $11.2 million, or 1.65% of gross loans, at March 31, 2020. The decline on a linked quarter basis was primarily due to the payoff of several loans totaling $1.0 million.

90 day payment deferrals granted in the first half of 2020 have provided temporary relief to businesses as those businesses navigate the impacts of pandemic disruptions. At June 30, 2020, delinquencies were 0.03% of total loans, excluding SBA PPP loans, compared to 0.12% at June 30, 2019, and 0.27% at March 31, 2020. As with adversely classified assets, the decline from the linked quarter was related to payoffs and charge-offs of several loans totaling $1.0 million. Nonperforming assets (“NPA”) remain minimal and totaled $1.4 million, or 0.18% of total assets, at June 30, 2020, compared to $773,000 at June 30, 2019 and $1.6 million at March 31, 2020. While delinquencies and nonperforming assets remained low for the quarter, we recognize that the challenges and credit impacts related to the COVID-19 economic downturn may not be realized until later in the year or into next year.

As of June 30, 2020, the classified coverage ratio was 8.3% compared to 9.6% and 7.4% on March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2019, respectively. As noted above, the improvement in the ratio from linked quarter was primarily related to payoffs and charge offs of adversely classified assets. The classified coverage ratio is a measurement of asset risk and the capacity for capital to protect against that risk. It reflects the aggregate level of all adversely classified items in relation to Tier 1 Capital and the allowance for loan losses.

The Allowance for Loan Losses (“ALL”) increased 27% to $11.5 million, or 1.46% of gross loans or 1.75% of gross loans excluding PPP loans, at June 30, 2020, compared to $9.0 million, or 1.31% of gross loans, a year earlier and grew 7% from $10.8 million, or 1.59% of gross loans, at March 31, 2020. The Company provisioned $1.0 million for loan losses during the second quarter, compared to $2.0 million in the first quarter. These provisions are a proactive response to the economic uncertainties associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and are primarily a result of the pro-active downgrade within the pass category of deferred payment loans.

While above June 30, 2019 levels, net charge offs for the current quarter and the first half of 2020 remained relatively low at 17 and 7 basis points of gross loans, excluding PPP loans, respectively. Net charge-offs in the current quarter totaled $279,000, compared to $207,000 in the preceding quarter and $10,000 in the like quarter a year ago. Current quarter net charge-offs were primarily a result of three loans totaling $329,000, unrelated to COVID-19. For the first six months of 2020, net charge-offs totaled $486,000 compared to $3,000 for the first six months of 2019.





Balance Sheet Overview (Unaudited) June 30, 2020 Mar 31, 2020 $ Change % Change June 30, 2019 $ Change % Change Assets: (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Cash on hand and in banks $ 140,132 $ 40,342 $ 99,790 247 % $ 33,158 $ 106,974 323 % Interest bearing deposits 3,250 3,250 - 0 % 3,250 - 0 % Federal funds sold 17,635 25,170 (7,535 ) -30 % 26,551 (8,916 ) 100 % Investment securities 118,078 109,875 8,203 7 % 104,143 13,935 13 % Loans held-for-sale 19,477 21,398 (1,921 ) -9 % 18,489 988 5 % Loans, net of deferred fees 782,562 677,907 104,655 15 % 688,684 93,878 14 % Allowance for loan losses (11,507 ) (10,786 ) (721 ) 7 % (9,046 ) (2,461 ) 27 % Net loans 771,055 667,121 103,934 16 % 679,638 91,417 13 % Federal Home Loan Bank and Pacific Coast Bankers' Bank stock, at cost 2,140 2,241 (101 ) -5 % 2,220 (80 ) -4 % Other assets 57,708 56,947 761 1 % 57,496 212 0 % Total assets $ 1,129,475 $ 926,344 $ 203,131 22 % $ 924,945 $ 204,530 22 % Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity: Total deposits $ 994,960 $ 794,585 $ 200,375 25 % $ 795,504 $ 199,456 25 % Borrowings 14,031 16,569 (2,538 ) -15 % 16,681 (2,650 ) -16 % Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 11,092 8,641 2,451 28 % 11,534 (442 ) -4 % Shareholders' equity 109,392 106,549 2,843 3 % 101,226 8,166 8 % Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,129,475 $ 926,344 $ 203,131 22 % $ 924,945 $ 204,530 22 % Common Stock Shares Outstanding 10,607,617 10,607,617 - 0 % 10,593,697 13,920 0 % Book value per common share (1) $ 10.31 $ 10.04 $ 0.27 3 % $ 9.56 $ 0.75 8 % Tangible book value per common share (2) $ 9.04 $ 8.78 $ 0.26 3 % $ 8.28 $ 0.76 9 % Gross loans to deposits ratio 78.7 % 85.3 % -6.6 % 86.6 % -7.9 % (1) Book value per common share is calculated as the total common shareholders' equity divided by the period ending number of common stock shares outstanding. (2) Tangible book value per common share is calculated as the total common shareholders' equity less total intangible assets and liabilities, divided by the period ending number of common stock shares outstanding.







Income Statement Overview (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended, June 30, 2020 Mar 31, 2020 $ Change % Change June 30, 2019 $ Change % Change (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Interest and dividend income $ 9,608 $ 9,783 $ (175 ) -2 % $ 10,460 $ (852 ) -8 % Interest expense 625 700 (75 ) -11 % 735 (110 ) -15 % Net interest income 8,983 9,083 (100 ) -1 % 9,725 (742 ) -8 % Loan loss provision 1,000 2,000 (1,000 ) -50 % - 1,000 100 % Noninterest income 4,802 3,555 1,247 35 % 3,444 1,358 39 % Noninterest expense 9,810 9,142 668 7 % 8,692 1,118 13 % Income before income taxes 2,975 1,496 1,479 99 % 4,477 (1,502 ) -34 % Income tax expense 569 296 273 92 % 870 (301 ) -35 % Net Income $ 2,406 $ 1,200 $ 1,206 101 % $ 3,607 $ (1,201 ) -33 % Average common shares outstanding - basic 10,607,617 10,627,160 (19,543 ) 0 % 10,587,140 20,477 0 % Average common shares outstanding - diluted 10,630,458 10,676,227 (45,769 ) 0 % 10,670,586 (40,128 ) 0 % Income per common share Basic $ 0.23 $ 0.11 $ 0.12 109 % $ 0.34 $ (0.11 ) -32 % Diluted $ 0.23 $ 0.11 $ 0.12 109 % $ 0.34 $ (0.11 ) -32 % Effective tax rate 19.1 % 19.8 % -0.7 % 19.4 % -0.3 % For the Six Months Ended, June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 $ Change % Change (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Interest and dividend income $ 19,391 $ 20,820 $ (1,429 ) -7 % Interest expense 1,326 1,477 (151 ) -10 % Net interest income 18,065 19,343 (1,278 ) -7 % Loan loss provision 3,000 - 3,000 100 % Noninterest income 8,356 5,843 2,513 43 % Noninterest expense 18,952 17,105 1,847 11 % Income before income taxes 4,469 8,081 (3,612 ) -45 % Income tax expense 864 1,528 (664 ) -43 % Net Income $ 3,605 $ 6,553 $ (2,948 ) -45 % Average common shares outstanding - basic 10,617,389 10,582,095 35,294 0 % Average common shares outstanding - diluted 10,640,230 10,670,819 (30,589 ) 0 % Income per common share Basic $ 0.34 $ 0.62 $ (0.28 ) -45 % Diluted $ 0.34 $ 0.61 $ (0.27 ) -44 % Effective tax rate 19.3 % 18.9 % 0.4 %







Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measure (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended, June 30, 2020 Mar 31, 2020 $ Change % Change June 30, 2019 $ Change % Change Non-GAAP Net Income (Dollars in thousands) Net Income $ 2,406 $ 1,200 $ 1,206 101 % $ 3,607 $ (1,201 ) -33 % Loan loss provision 1,000 2,000 (1,000 ) -50 % - 1,000 100 % Income tax expense 569 296 273 92 % 870 (301 ) -35 % Pre-tax, pre-provision net income $ 3,975 $ 3,496 $ 479 14 % $ 4,477 $ (502 ) -11 % Pre-tax, pre-provisions ROA, annualized 1.53 % 1.53 % - 2.01 % (0.48 ) Pre-tax, pre-provisions ROE, annualized 14.70 % 13.16 % 1.54 18.14 % (4.98 ) For the Six Months Ended, June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 $ Change % Change Non-GAAP Operating Income (Dollars in thousands) Net Income $ 3,605 $ 6,553 $ (2,948 ) -45 % Loan loss provision 3,000 - 3,000 100 % Loss on real estate owned, net - - - 0 % Income tax expense 864 1,528 (664 ) -43 % Pre-tax, pre-provision net income $ 7,469 $ 8,081 $ (612 ) -8 % Pre-tax, pre-provisions ROA, annualized 1.53 % 1.82 % (0.29 ) Pre-tax, pre-provisions ROE, annualized 14.03 % 16.86 % (2.83 )







Noninterest Income (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended, June 30, 2020 Mar 31, 2020 $ Change % Change June 30, 2019 $ Change % Change (Dollars in thousands) Service charges on deposits $ 315 $ 507 $ (192 ) -38 % $ 531 $ (216 ) -41 % Gain on sale of loans, net 3,335 1,990 1,345 68 % 1,707 1,628 95 % Earnings on bank owned life insurance 129 115 14 12 % 109 20 18 % Other noninterest income Fee income 992 918 74 8 % 884 108 12 % Other 31 25 6 24 % 111 (80 ) -72 % Total noninterest income $ 4,802 $ 3,555 $ 1,247 35 % $ 3,444 $ 1,358 39 % For the Six Months Ended, June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 $ Change % Change (Dollars in thousands) Service charges on deposits $ 822 $ 1,036 $ (214 ) -21 % Gain on sale of loans, net 5,325 2,638 2,687 102 % Gain on sale of securities available for sale, net - 102 (102 ) -100 % Earnings on bank owned life insurance 243 215 28 13 % Other noninterest income Fee income 1,910 1,713 197 12 % Other 56 139 (83 ) -60 % Total noninterest income $ 8,356 $ 5,843 $ 2,513 43 %







Noninterest Expense (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended, June 30, 2020 Mar 31, 2020 $ Change % Change June 30, 2019 $ Change % Change (Dollars in thousands) Salaries and employee benefits $ 6,781 $ 6,066 $ 715 12 % $ 5,506 $ 1,275 23 % Occupancy 507 522 (15 ) -3 % 510 (3 ) -1 % Equipment 294 285 9 3 % 241 53 22 % Data processing 803 746 57 8 % 701 102 15 % Professional services 312 200 112 56 % 303 9 3 % State and local taxes 112 145 (33 ) -23 % 139 (27 ) -19 % FDIC and State assessments 8 8 - 0 % 69 (61 ) -88 % Other noninterest expense: Director fees 83 74 9 12 % 66 17 26 % Communication 76 68 8 12 % 76 - 0 % Advertising 33 48 (15 ) -31 % 90 (57 ) -63 % Professional liability insurance 57 55 2 4 % 50 7 14 % Amortization 101 97 4 4 % 100 1 1 % Other 643 828 (185 ) -22 % 841 (198 ) -24 % Total noninterest expense $ 9,810 $ 9,142 $ 668 7 % $ 8,692 $ 1,118 13 % For the Six Months Ended, June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 $ Change % Change (Dollars in thousands) Salaries and employee benefits $ 12,847 $ 10,907 $ 1,940 18 % Occupancy 1,029 1,011 18 2 % Equipment 578 483 95 20 % Data processing 1,549 1,393 156 11 % Professional services 513 671 (158 ) -24 % State and local taxes 257 221 36 16 % FDIC and State assessments 16 76 (60 ) -79 % Other noninterest expense: Director fees 157 131 26 20 % Communication 144 147 (3 ) -2 % Advertising 81 156 (75 ) -48 % Professional liability insurance 112 99 13 13 % Amortization 198 192 6 3 % Other 1,471 1,618 (147 ) -9 % Total noninterest expense $ 18,952 $ 17,105 $ 1,847 11 %







Financial Performance Overview (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 Mar 31, 2020 Change June 30, 2019 Change Performance Ratios Return on average assets, annualized 0.93 % 0.52 % 0.41 1.62 % (0.69 ) Return on average equity, annualized 8.90 % 4.52 % 4.38 14.62 % (5.72 ) Efficiency ratio (1) 71.16 % 72.34 % (1.18 ) 66.00 % 5.16 (1) Non-interest expense divided by net interest income plus noninterest income. For the Six Months Ended, June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 Change Performance Ratios Return on average assets, annualized 0.74 % 1.47 % (0.73 ) Return on average equity, annualized 6.73 % 13.63 % (6.90 ) Efficiency ratio (1) 71.73 % 67.91 % 3.82 (1) Non-interest expense divided by net interest income plus noninterest income.





LIQUIDITY

Cash and Cash Equivalents and Investment Securities (Unaudited) June 30, 2020 % of Total Mar 31, 2020 % of Total $ Change % Change June 30, 2019 Total $ Change % Change (Dollars in thousands) Cash on hand and in banks $ 15,227 5 % $ 13,088 7 % $ 2,139 16 % $ 17,310 10 % $ (2,083 ) -12 % Interest bearing deposits 124,905 45 % 27,254 15 % 97,651 358 % 15,848 9 % 109,057 688 % Other interest earning deposits 3,250 1 % 3,250 2 % - 0 % 3,250 2 % - 0 % Federal funds sold 17,635 6 % 25,170 14 % (7,535 ) -30 % 26,551 16 % (8,916 ) 100 % Total 161,017 57 % 68,762 38 % 92,255 134 % 62,959 37 % 98,058 156 % Investment securities: Collateralized mortgage obligations 44,242 16 % 43,483 25 % 759 2 % 46,712 29 % (2,470 ) -5 % Mortgage backed securities 15,366 6 % 16,934 9 % (1,568 ) -9 % 22,061 13 % (6,695 ) -30 % U.S. Government and agency securities 4,101 1 % 2,010 1 % 2,091 104 % 536 0 % 3,565 665 % Municipal securities 52,314 19 % 45,518 26 % 6,796 15 % 32,766 20 % 19,548 60 % Corporate debt securities 1,991 1 % 1,874 1 % 117 6 % 1,995 1 % (4 ) 0 % Equity securities 64 0 % 56 0 % 8 14 % 73 0 % (9 ) -12 % Total 118,078 43 % 109,875 62 % 8,203 7 % 104,143 63 % 13,935 13 % Total cash equivalents and investment securities $ 279,095 100 % $ 178,637 100 % $ 100,458 56 % $ 167,102 100 % $ 111,993 67 % Total cash equivalents and investment securities as a percent of total assets 25 % 19 % 18 %



LOANS



Loans by Category (Unaudited) June 30, 2020 % of Gross Loans Mar 31, 2020 % of Gross Loans $ Change % Change June 30, 2019 % of Gross Loans $ Change % Change Commercial: (Dollars in thousands) Commercial and agricultural $ 111,094 14 % $ 129,085 19 % $ (17,991 ) -14 % $ 142,107 21 % $ (31,013 ) -22 % PPP 130,507 17 % - 0 % 130,507 100 % - 0 % 130,507 100 % Real estate: Construction and development 40,462 5 % 47,054 7 % (6,592 ) -14 % 41,815 6 % (1,353 ) -3 % Residential 1-4 family 82,154 10 % 84,662 12 % (2,508 ) -3 % 88,461 13 % (6,307 ) -7 % Multi-family 32,955 4 % 30,368 4 % 2,587 9 % 32,010 5 % 945 3 % Commercial real estate -- owner occupied 150,626 19 % 147,024 22 % 3,602 2 % 137,565 20 % 13,061 9 % Commercial real estate -- non owner occupied 156,712 20 % 152,830 23 % 3,882 3 % 152,143 21 % 4,569 3 % Farmland 31,054 4 % 31,500 5 % (446 ) -1 % 30,043 4 % 1,011 3 % Consumer 51,772 7 % 56,091 8 % (4,319 ) -8 % 65,533 10 % (13,761 ) -21 % Gross Loans 787,336 100 % 678,614 100 % 108,722 16 % 689,677 100 % 97,659 14 % Less: allowance for loan losses (11,507 ) (10,786 ) (721 ) (9,046 ) (2,461 ) Less: deferred fees (4,774 ) (707 ) (4,067 ) (993 ) (3,781 ) Net loans $ 771,055 $ 667,121 $ 103,934 $ 679,638 $ 91,417 Loan Concentration

(Unaudited) June 30, 2020 % of Risk Based Capital Mar 31, 2020 % of Risk Based Capital Change June 30, 2019 % of Risk Based Capital Change Commercial: (Dollars in thousands) Commercial and agricultural $ 111,094 97 % $ 129,085 114 % -17 % $ 142,107 132 % -35 % PPP 130,507 114 % - 0 % 114 % - 0 % 114 % Real estate: Construction and development 40,462 35 % 47,054 42 % -7 % 41,815 39 % -4 % Residential 1-4 family 82,154 72 % 84,662 75 % -3 % 88,461 82 % -10 % Multi-family 32,955 29 % 30,368 27 % 2 % 32,010 30 % -1 % Commercial real estate -- owner occupied 150,626 132 % 147,024 130 % 2 % 137,565 128 % 4 % Commercial real estate -- non owner occupied 156,712 137 % 152,830 135 % 2 % 152,143 141 % -4 % Farmland 31,054 27 % 31,500 28 % -1 % 30,043 28 % -1 % Consumer 51,772 45 % 56,091 50 % -5 % 65,533 61 % -16 % Gross Loans $ 787,336 $ 678,614 $ 689,677 Regulatory Commercial Real Estate $ 220,042 193 % $ 220,794 196 % -3 % $ 221,663 205 % -12 % Total Risk Based Capital* $ 114,216 $ 112,802 $ 107,877





DEPOSITS

Deposits by Category (Unaudited) June 30, 2020 % of Total Mar 31, 2020 % of Total $ Change % Change June 30, 2019 % of Total $ Change % Change (Dollars in thousands) Interest-bearing demand $ 288,274 30 % $ 224,741 29 % $ 63,533 28 % $ 218,828 28 % $ 69,446 32 % Money market 168,570 17 % 147,412 19 % 21,158 14 % 146,886 18 % 21,684 15 % Savings 123,144 12 % 105,983 13 % 17,161 16 % 102,721 13 % 20,423 20 % Time deposits (CDs) 72,402 7 % 74,972 9 % (2,570 ) -3 % 77,870 10 % (5,468 ) -7 % Total interest-bearing deposits 652,390 66 % 553,108 70 % 99,282 18 % 546,305 69 % 106,085 19 % Non-interest bearing demand 342,570 34 % 241,477 30 % 101,093 42 % 249,199 31 % 93,371 37 % Total deposits $ 994,960 100 % $ 794,585 100 % $ 200,375 25.2 % $ 795,504 100 % $ 199,456 25 %





The following table summarizes the capital measures of the Company and the Bank respectively, at the dates listed below.

Capital Measures (unaudited) June 30, 2020 Mar 31, 2020 Change June 30, 2019 Change Well Capitalized Under Prompt Correction Action Regulations* Pacific Financial Corporation Total risk-based capital ratio 15.11 % 15.13 % (0.02 ) 14.16 % 0.95 N/A Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 13.86 % 13.88 % (0.02 ) 12.98 % 0.88 N/A Common equity tier 1 ratio 12.14 % 12.13 % 0.01 11.28 % 0.86 N/A Leverage ratio 10.17 % 11.40 % (1.23 ) 11.32 % (1.15 ) N/A Tangible common equity ratio 8.60 % 10.20 % (1.60 ) 9.63 % (1.03 ) N/A Bank of the Pacific Total risk-based capital ratio 15.00 % 15.01 % (0.01 ) 14.08 % 0.92 10.5 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 13.75 % 13.76 % (0.01 ) 12.88 % 0.87 8.5 % Common equity tier 1 ratio 13.75 % 13.76 % (0.01 ) 12.88 % 0.87 7.0 % Leverage ratio 10.13 % 11.34 % (1.21 ) 11.24 % (1.11 ) 7.5 % *Includes Basel III 2019 Capital Conservation Buffer





The following tables set forth information regarding average balances of interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities and the resultant yields or cost, and the net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis. Loans held for sale and non-accrual loans are included in total loans.

Net Interest Margin (Unaudited) (Annualized, tax-equivalent basis) For the Three Months Ended, June 30, 2020 Mar 31, 2020 $ Change % Change June 30, 2019 $ Change % Change Average Balances (Dollars in thousands) Gross loans $ 762,502 $ 683,096 $ 79,406 12 % $ 695,086 $ 67,416 10 % Gross loans without PPP $ 661,275 $ 683,096 $ (21,821 ) 100 % $ 695,086 $ (33,811 ) 100 % Loans held for sale $ 18,287 $ 10,293 $ 7,994 78 % $ 10,746 $ 7,541 70 % Investment securities $ 112,245 $ 105,202 $ 7,043 7 % $ 123,907 $ (11,662 ) -9 % Federal funds sold & interest bearing deposits in banks $ 89,941 $ 59,139 $ 30,802 52 % $ 13,630 $ 76,311 560 % Total interest-earning assets $ 1,644,250 $ 857,730 $ 786,520 92 % $ 829,739 $ 814,511 98 % Non-interest bearing demand deposits $ 307,802 $ 239,280 $ 68,522 29 % $ 231,308 $ 76,494 33 % Interest bearing deposits $ 601,443 $ 548,769 $ 52,674 10 % $ 534,823 $ 66,620 12 % Total Deposits $ 909,245 $ 788,049 $ 121,196 15 % $ 766,131 $ 143,114 19 % Borrowings $ 15,832 $ 16,581 $ (749 ) -5 % $ 19,186 $ (3,354 ) -17 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 617,275 $ 565,350 $ 51,925 9 % $ 554,009 $ 63,266 11 % Total Equity $ 108,455 $ 106,853 $ 1,602 1 % $ 98,965 $ 9,490 10 % For the Three Months Ended, June 30, 2020 Mar 31, 2020 Change June 30, 2019 Change Yield on average gross loans (1) 4.59 % 5.16 % (0.57 ) 5.49 % (0.90 ) Yield on average gross loans without PPP (1) 4.96 % 5.16 % (0.20 ) 5.49 % (0.53 ) Yield on average investment securities (1) 2.71 % 3.02 % (0.31 ) 2.50 % 0.21 Yield on Fed funds sold & interest bearing deposits in banks 0.21 % 1.43 % (1.22 ) 0.48 % (0.27 ) Cost of average interest bearing deposits 0.35 % 0.42 % (0.07 ) 0.42 % (0.07 ) Cost of average borrowings 2.56 % 3.18 % (0.62 ) 3.62 % (1.06 ) Cost of average total deposits and borrowings 0.27 % 0.35 % (0.08 ) 0.37 % (0.10 ) Yield on average interest-earning assets 3.96 % 4.62 % (0.66 ) 5.10 % (1.14 ) Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities 0.41 % 0.50 % (0.09 ) 0.53 % (0.12 ) Net interest spread 3.55 % 4.12 % (0.57 ) 4.57 % (1.02 ) Net interest spread without PPP 3.76 % 4.12 % (0.36 ) 4.57 % (0.81 ) Net interest margin (1) 3.70 % 4.30 % (0.60 ) 4.74 % (1.04 ) Net interest margin without PPP (1) 3.89 % 4.30 % (0.41 ) 4.74 % (0.85 ) (1) Tax-exempt income has been adjusted to a tax equivalent basis at a rate of 21%. For the Six Months Ended, June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 $ Change % Change Average Balances (Dollars in thousands) Gross loans $ 722,799 $ 695,085 $ 27,714 4 % Gross loans without PPP $ 660,829 $ 695,085 $ (34,256 ) -5 % Loans held for sale $ 14,290 $ 8,024 $ 6,266 78 % Investment securities $ 108,723 $ 132,421 $ (23,698 ) -18 % Federal funds sold & interest bearing deposits in banks $ 74,540 $ 15,703 $ 58,837 375 % Interest-earning assets $ 1,581,181 $ 835,530 $ 745,651 89 % Non-interest bearing demand deposits $ 273,541 $ 234,582 $ 38,959 17 % Interest bearing deposits $ 575,106 $ 538,225 $ 36,881 7 % Total Deposits $ 848,647 $ 772,807 $ 75,840 10 % Borrowings $ 16,204 $ 20,480 $ (4,276 ) -21 % Interest-bearing liabilities $ 591,310 $ 558,705 $ 32,605 6 % Total Equity $ 107,655 $ 96,918 $ 10,737 11 % Total Deposits excl. Brokered CDs 842,117 749,116 93,001 12.4 % For the Six Months Ended, June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 Change Net Interest Margin Yield on average gross loans (1) 4.86 % 5.48 % (0.62 ) Yield on average gross loans without PPP (1) 5.15 % 5.48 % (0.33 ) Yield on average investment securities (1) 2.86 % 2.90 % (0.04 ) Yield on Fed funds sold & interest bearing deposits in banks 0.69 % 2.65 % (1.96 ) Cost of average interest bearing deposits 0.38 % 0.42 % (0.04 ) Cost of average borrowings 2.87 % 3.67 % (0.80 ) Cost of average total deposits and borrowings 0.31 % 0.38 % (0.07 ) Yield on average interest-earning assets 4.27 % 5.07 % (0.80 ) Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities 0.45 % 0.53 % (0.08 ) Net interest spread 3.82 % 4.54 % (0.72 ) Net interest spread without PPP 4.01 % 4.54 % (0.53 ) Net interest margin (1) 3.98 % 4.72 % (0.74 ) Net interest margin without PPP (1) 4.15 % 4.72 % (0.57 ) (1) Tax-exempt income has been adjusted to a tax equivalent basis at a rate of 21%.





Adversely Classified Loans and Securities (Unaudited) June 30, 2020 Mar 31, 2020 $ Change % Change June 30, 2019 $ Change % Change (Dollars in thousands) Rated substandard or worse, but not impaired, beginning of period $ 9,269 $ 10,400 $ (1,131 ) -11 % $ 6,298 $ 2,971 47 % Addition of previously classified pass graded loans 126 - 126 100 % 1,132 (1,006 ) -89 % Upgrades to pass or other loans especially mentioned status - - - 0 % - - 0 % Moved to nonaccrual (219 ) - (219 ) -100 % (154 ) (65 ) 42 % Principal payments, net (1,032 ) (1,131 ) 99 -9 % (299 ) (733 ) 245 % Rated substandard or worse, but not impaired, end of period $ 8,144 $ 9,269 $ (1,125 ) -12 % $ 6,977 $ 1,167 17 % Impaired 1,606 1,900 (294 ) -15 % 1,106 500 45 % Total adversely classified loans¹ $ 9,750 $ 11,169 $ (1,419 ) -13 % $ 8,083 $ 1,667 21 % Other loans especially mentioned or watch, but not impaired $ 132,761 $ 105,008 $ 27,753 26 % $ 31,091 $ 101,670 327 % Gross loans (excluding deferred loan fees) $ 787,336 $ 678,614 $ 108,722 16 % $ 689,677 $ 97,659 14 % Adversely classified loans to gross loans 1.24 % 1.65 % 1.17 % Adversely classified loans to gross loans without PPP 1.48 % 1.65 % 1.17 % Allowance for loan losses $ 11,507 $ 10,786 $ 721 7 % $ 9,046 $ 2,461 27 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of adversely classified loans 118.02 % 96.57 % 111.90 % Allowance for loan losses to total impaired loans 716.50 % 567.68 % 817.90 % Adversely classified loans to total assets 0.86 % 1.21 % 0.87 % Delinquent loans to gross loans, not in nonaccrual status 0.02 % 0.27 % 0.12 % Delinquent loans to gross loans without PPP, not in nonaccrual status 0.03 % 0.27 % 0.12 % ¹Adversely classified loans are defined as loans having a well-defined weakness or weaknesses related to the borrower's financial capacity or to pledged collateral that may jeopardize the repayment of the debt. They are characterized by the possibility that the Bank may sustain some loss if the deficiencies giving rise to the substandard classification are not corrected. Note that any loans internally rated worse than substandard are included in the impaired loan totals.







Nonperforming Assets (Unaudited) June 30, 2020 Mar 31, 2020 $ Change % Change June 30, 2019 $ Change % Change (Dollars in thousands) Total nonaccrual loans, beginning of period $ 1,622 $ 1,029 $ 593 58 % $ 976 $ 646 66 % Transfer to performing loans - (127 ) 127 100 % - - 0 % Addition of nonaccrual loans 219 852 (633 ) -74 % 200 19 10 % Moved to other assets owned (169 ) - (169 ) -100 % - (169 ) -100 % Principal payments, net (12 ) (6 ) (6 ) 100 % (403 ) 391 -97 % Charge-offs, net (234 ) (126 ) (108 ) 86 % - (234 ) -100 % Total nonaccrual loans, end of period $ 1,426 $ 1,622 $ (196 ) -12 % $ 773 $ 653 84 % Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets - - - 0 % - - 0 % Total nonperforming assets $ 1,426 $ 1,622 $ (196 ) -12 % $ 773 $ 653 84 % Total restructured performing loans, beginning of period $ 278 $ 320 $ (42 ) -13 % $ 338 $ (60 ) -18 % Transfer to nonaccrual loans - (129 ) 129 100 % - - 100 % Addition of restructured performing loans - 93 (93 ) -100 % - - 0 % Principal payments, net (5 ) (6 ) 1 -17 % (5 ) - 0 % Charge-offs, net (93 ) - (93 ) -100 % - (93 ) -100 % Total restructured performing loans, end of period $ 180 $ 278 $ (98 ) -35 % $ 333 $ (153 ) -46 % Accruing loans past due 90 days or more $ - $ - $ - 0 % $ 151 $ (151 ) 0 % Percentage of nonperforming assets to total assets 0.13 % 0.18 % 0.08 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.18 % 0.24 % 0.11 % Nonperforming loans to total loans without PPP 0.22 % 0.24 % 0.11 %







Allowance for Loan Losses (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended, June 30, 2020 Mar 31, 2020 $ Change % Change June 30, 2019 $ Change % Change (Dollars in thousands) Gross loans outstanding at end of period $ 787,336 $ 678,614 $ 108,722 16 % $ 689,677 $ 97,659 14 % Average loans outstanding, gross $ 762,502 $ 683,096 $ 79,406 12 % $ 695,086 $ 67,416 10 % Allowance for loan losses, beginning of period $ 10,786 $ 8,993 $ 1,793 20 % $ 9,056 $ 1,730 19 % Commercial (303 ) (130 ) (173 ) 133 % - (303 ) -100 % Commercial Real Estate - - - 0 % - - 0 % Residential Real Estate - - - 0 % - - 0 % Consumer (51 ) (80 ) 29 -36 % (20 ) (31 ) 155 % Total charge-offs (354 ) (210 ) (144 ) 69 % (20 ) (334 ) NM Commercial - - - 0 % - - 0 % Commercial Real Estate - - - 0 % - - 0 % Residential Real Estate 72 - 72 100 % - 72 100 % Consumer 3 3 - 0 % 10 (7 ) -70 % Total recoveries 75 3 72 NM 10 65 650 % Net recoveries/(charge-offs) (279 ) (207 ) (72 ) 35 % (10 ) (269 ) NM Provision charged to income 1,000 2,000 (1,000 ) -50 % - 1,000 100 % Allowance for loan losses, end of period $ 11,507 $ 10,786 $ 721 7 % $ 9,046 $ 2,461 27 % Ratio of net loans charged-off to average gross loans outstanding, annualized 0.15 % 0.12 % 0.03 % 0.01 % 0.14 % Ratio of net loans charged-off to average gross loans outstanding without PPP, annualized 0.17 % 0.12 % 0.05 % 0.01 % 0.16 % Ratio of allowance for loan losses to gross loans outstanding 1.46 % 1.59 % -0.13 % 1.31 % 0.15 % Ratio of allowance for loan losses to gross loans without PPP outstanding 1.75 % 1.59 % 0.16 % 1.31 % 0.44 % For the Six Months Ended, June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 $ Change % Change (Dollars in thousands) Gross loans outstanding at end of period $ 787,336 $ 689,677 $ 97,659 14 % Average loans outstanding, gross $ 722,799 $ 695,085 $ 27,714 4 % Allowance for loan losses, beginning of period $ 8,993 $ 9,049 $ (56 ) -1 % Commercial (433 ) (30 ) (403 ) NM Commercial Real Estate - - - 0 % Residential Real Estate - - - 0 % Consumer (131 ) (79 ) (52 ) 66 % Total charge-offs (564 ) (109 ) (455 ) 417 % Commercial - 56 (56 ) -100 % Commercial Real Estate - - - 0 % Residential Real Estate 72 34 38 112 % Consumer 6 16 (10 ) -63 % Total recoveries 78 106 (28 ) -26 % Net (charge-offs) (486 ) (3 ) (483 ) NM Provision charged to income 3,000 - 3,000 100 % Allowance for loan losses, end of period $ 11,507 $ 9,046 $ 2,461 27 % Ratio of net loans charged-off to average gross loans outstanding, annualized 0.07 % 0.00 % 0.07 % Ratio of net loans charged-off to average gross loans outstanding without PPP, annualized 0.07 % 0.00 % 0.07 % Ratio of allowance for loan losses to gross loans outstanding 1.46 % 1.31 % 0.15 % Ratio of allowance for loan losses to gross loans without PPP outstanding 1.75 % 1.31 % 0.44 %



