Gladstone Capital Corporation Earnings Call and Webcast Information

/EIN News/ -- MCLEAN, Va., July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gladstone Capital Corporation (Nasdaq: GLAD) announces the following event:

What:       Gladstone Capital Corporation’s Third Quarter ended June 30, 2020 Earnings Call & Webcast 
When:   Thursday, July 30, 2020 @ 8:30 a.m. EDT 
Website:   https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ojvfe8x3
How:   By webcast -- Log on to the web at the address above 
By phone -- Please call (833) 519-1258 and enter conference number 6854369
Contact:   Gladstone Capital Corporation, (703) 287-5893
     

A conference call replay will be available after the call and will be accessible through August 6, 2020. To hear the replay, please dial (855) 859-2056 and use playback conference number 6854369.

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived on the Company’s website, www.gladstonecapital.com.  The event will be archived and available for replay on the Company’s website through September 30, 2020.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a publicly traded business development company that invests in debt and equity securities, consisting primarily of secured first and second lien term loans to lower middle market businesses in the United States. Information on the business activities of Gladstone Capital and all the Gladstone funds can be found at www.gladstonecompanies.com.

SOURCE:  Gladstone Capital Corporation

For further information: Gladstone Capital Corporation, 703-287-5893

Primary Logo

