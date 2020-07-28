Continuum Security announces name change to IriusRisk

/EIN News/ -- Atlanta, GA – July 28, 2020 – Continuum Security expands internationally and announces its corporate name change to IriusRisk, effective July 2020.





Continuum Security, the company behind the industry leading IriusRisk Threat Modeling platform has changed their name to IriusRisk as part of their international expansion in the North American and UK markets. Customers and partners will find no change in the strategic direction of the product offered or conducting business with the new business identity, and all future business activity will be conducted under the new name.





IriusRisk’s constantly evolving platform is at the forefront of application security, currently boasting a client roster that includes leading Fortune 500 Enterprises in the fields of Finance, Technology and Infrastructure, who have placed their trust in their cutting-edge solution.





“IriusRisk will continue to provide a best-in-class threat modeling platform for the enterprise” said Stephen de Vries, CEO at IriusRisk. “This coincides with our international expansion, with new offices in the UK and US, as we believe the name change to IriusRisk unifies our platform and company as the leading threat modeling tool in the market under the same banner.”





IriusRisk will continue to provide a scalable threat modeling platform with embedded architectural diagramming capabilities and a configurable pattern-based rules engine so that engineering and security teams can collaborate on designing secure systems from the start.







###







About IriusRisk, formerly Continuum Security. IriusRisk offers the industry leading Threat modeling platform for secure design in application security. From inception all the way into production, IriusRisk empowers security and development teams to ensure their applications drastically reduce their risk exposure.

IriusRisk protects and secures the assets of leading companies from every sector, helping them accelerate their digital transformation and improve their time-to-market whilst enabling our customers to ensure secure design of their applications throughout the entire development lifecycle.







Contact:

Steve Galache

6110 McFarland Station Drive Suite 301

Alpharetta Atlanta, GA 30004

Phone: +1 888 997 2126

info@iriusrisk.com