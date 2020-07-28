CYTTA Corp Fulfills Military and Police Purchase Orders for our SUPR and IGAN Communications Systems

Satisfying the Demand for Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance During Volatile Times

Increasingly, reliable real-time high-definition video and audio communications technology is the primary requisite for the military and first responders. Cytta Corp’s SUPR and IGAN create a force multiplier for departments who are streaming and disseminating these real-time video and audio feeds. Operators, incident commanders and operations centers all experience a quantum shift in effectiveness when using our technologies.

Cytta Corp’s technology allows our partners to effectively implement OODA Loops (Observe, Orient, Decide, and Act) to gain instant and complete situational awareness allowing appropriate responses. Whether for tactical operations or safety and accountability, our systems are the foundation of a police or military's ability to protect themselves and their communities.

“We have received phenomenal feedback from the first group of reference clients who have been using our SUPR and IGAN systems, as well as additional product orders. We are finding that each organization has somewhat different and expansive use cases for the equipment we are providing,” says Gary Campbell, CEO of Cytta Corp. “Multiple organizations now utilize our systems for real-time situational awareness and decision making in any environment. So far, the responses we’ve received tell us that we are on the bleeding edge of a new communication revolution.”

Cytta’s SUPR and IGAN systems are built and assembled in California at the manufacturing facility of the industry-leading, mil-spec (Military Specification) edge computers which we utilize. This facility has been designated essential critical infrastructure by the US government, providing stability to our supply chain as our sales continue to grow through these volatile times.

