BetterLife CEO Discusses Synairgen’s Interferon Breakthrough Treatment

/EIN News/ -- New York City, July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chief Executive Officer for BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCQB:BETRF) (CSE:BETR), an emerging biotechnology company currently preparing a potential coronavirus treatment for clinical trials, recently joined investor portal Proactive to discuss the successful trial of another interferon inhalation treatment for COVID-19 similar to BetterLife’s AP-003 product, what this trial means for BetterLife, and what advantages AP-003’s interferon alpha2b (IFNa2b) may have over interferon beta treatments.



In the interview, Dr. Ahmad Doroudian explains that the recent trial was the second successful proof of concept to demonstrate that treatments using interferon inhalation in COVID-19 patients improves their condition and speeds recovery, which has generated increased excitement and interest in BetterLife in the past week. He goes on to explain why AP-003’s formulation potentially represents a superior mode of treatment over interferon beta products due to IFNa2b being a proven anti-viral therapeutic.

To learn more about AP-003 please visit www.BlifeTherapeutics.com

Note:

BetterLife Pharma has not made any express or implied claims that AP-003 or any other product has the ability to eliminate, cure or contain the COVID-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus) at this time. Further, the safety and efficacy of AP-003 are under investigation and market authorization has not yet been obtained.

Disclosure: BetterLife Pharma is a client of BDA International .

