Diasome to Present at the LifeSci Partners Summer Symposium

/EIN News/ -- CLEVELAND, July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diasome Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a company developing hepatocyte directed vesicle (HDV) technology that can be added to any commercially available insulin to prevent hypoglycemia for people living with diabetes, today announced that Robert Geho, Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at the Private Healthcare Company Virtual Summer Symposium, hosted by LifeSci Partners, on August 4 and 5, 2020. Please click the following link to register: https://lifesci.events/SummerSymposium



Presentation Details:

Date: August 4, 2020

Time: 3:30pm Eastern Time

About Diasome

Diasome’s hepatocyte directed vesicle (HDV) technology is the only pharmaceutical insulin additive being developed to prevent hypoglycemia by restoring normal liver physiology in patients with diabetes. HDV technology can be added to all forms of insulin to improve their safety and efficacy. For more information, visit www.diasome.com or follow us on Twitter.