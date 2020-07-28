NeuBase Therapeutics Strengthens Senior Management Team with Appointment of Industry Veteran William Mann, Ph.D., MBA as Chief Operating Officer

/EIN News/ -- PITTSBURGH, July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBSE) ("NeuBase" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company developing next-generation antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) therapies using its scalable PATrOL™ platform to address genetic diseases, today announced the appointment of industry veteran William Mann, Ph.D., MBA as chief operating officer (COO). Dr. Mann will leverage his decades of experience in the biopharma industry to manage NeuBase operations and advance its strategic goals.



"Dr. Mann brings expertise gained through an impressive career working in the pre-clinical, clinical and commercial operational areas in top global pharmaceutical companies. Our goal with this important addition to our team is to ensure the infrastructure within the organization is structured for accelerated growth,” said Dietrich Stephan, Ph.D., chief executive officer of NeuBase. "The broad applicability of the PATrOL™ platform positions NeuBase to become a fully integrated dominant pharmaceutical company, and I look forward to working closely with Dr. Mann as we work to realize the full potential of our first-in-class transformative technology platform in addressing the root causes of a multitude of diseases.”

Dr. Mann added, "I am honored to join NeuBase, which has already assembled a foundation of impressive leadership. NeuBase’s revolutionary platform will provide us with ample opportunities to address the world’s most intractable genetic diseases, rare and prevalent. I look forward to creating the infrastructure to maximimally allow NeuBase's disruptive platform to shift how the world thinks about treating genetic disease.”

Bill joins NeuBase with decades of experience in the biopharma industry. Most recently, he served as the president and chief executive officer of Helsinn Therapeutics (U.S.), Inc. Before joining Helsinn, he held multiple positions at Sapphire Therapeutics, Inc., rising to vice president of corporate development, where he was instrumental in the sale of the company to Helsinn in 2009. Bill began his professional career at Novartis, where he led a multidisciplinary drug discovery program and served as director of business development. Bill received both a bachelor's degree and a doctorate in biochemistry from the University of Aberdeen and went on to obtain an MBA from Rutgers University.

About NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc.

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. is developing the next generation of gene silencing therapies with its flexible, highly specific synthetic antisense oligonucleotides. The proprietary NeuBase peptide-nucleic acid (PNA) antisense oligonucleotide (PATrOL™) platform allows for the rapid development of targeted drugs, increasing the treatment opportunities for the hundreds of millions of people affected by rare genetic diseases, including those that can only be treated through accessing of secondary RNA structures. Using PATrOL™ technology, NeuBase aims to first tackle rare, genetic diseases.

