Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Completes Construction in Waste Management Landfill Facility, Increasing Mulch Manufacturing and Sustainability

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla., July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTC: SGTM) (“SGTM” or the “Company”), a leading provider of environmentally beneficial solutions for tree and storm waste disposal, today announces completion on a dual line mulch bagger and fully automated electric grinding screening operation in Waste Management’s (“ WM ”) landfill facility located in Apopka, Florida, through its strategic alliance announced in October 2019 .



Aside from achieving IPEMA certification last week for public playground surfacing material, tapping into a $4 billion market, the Company is now able to increase its mulch production by 4 million bags per year within one shift in the Apopka facility, which is strategically located in Central Florida for optimal reach. The completion on both the dual line mulch bagger and fully automated electric grinding screening operations will allow full vertical integration at WM’s landfill by utilizing unused debris that would normally be buried there. The unused debris will now be reused and branded into a premium mulch product through the new, fully electric equipment installed within the facility.

Tony Raynor, SGTM’s CEO and director, comments, “This is a pivotal advancement. With our strong relationship with Waste Management, we are progressing toward achieving true green sustainability .”

About Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM)

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (“SGTM”), through its subsidiaries, provides tree services, debris hauling and removal, biomass recycling, mulch manufacturing, packaging and sales. The Company was established with the objective of providing a solution for the treatment and handling of tree debris that has historically been disposed of in landfills, creating an environmental burden and pressure on disposal sites around the nation. The Company’s solutions are founded in sustainability, based on vertically integrated operations that begin with collecting tree debris through its tree services division and collection sites and then, through its processing division, recycling and using that tree debris as a feedstock that is manufactured into a variety of organic, attractive, next-generation mulch products that are packaged and sold to landscapers, installers and garden centers. The Company plans to expand its operations through a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions that are both accretive to earnings and are positioned for rapid growth from the resulting synergistic opportunities identified. The Company’s customers include governmental, residential and commercial clients.

For additional information regarding SGTM’s operations, expansion plans and production facilities, view the Company’s presentation . For more information about the Company’s Mulch Manufacturing subsidiary, visit https://mulchmfg.com/ .

SAFE HARBOR ACT: Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, listing on the CSE, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. No information in this press release should be construed in any matter whatsoever as an indication of the future performance of the Company’s revenues, financial condition or stock price.

Company Contact:

Anthony Raynor

CEO & Director

407.886.8733 Office