Lander Announces Launch of Arete AirPods Case

New product further expands Lander’s offering to protect more Apple devices

/EIN News/ -- LEHI, Utah, July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lander , a company that bridges the gap between the outdoors and technology, today announced the launch of its Arete waterproof AirPods case. Arete is available for AirPods Pro and can be purchased now on Lander.com .



“Lander is excited to continue expanding its high-quality protection to even more Apple devices with the launch of Arete for AirPods Pro,” commented Kasey Feller, Brand Manager of Lander. “The 360-degree protection of our Arete case is a great solution for outdoor enthusiasts looking for a convenient way to protect and carry their AirPods on their next adventure.”

Arete is rated IP65 waterproof and dustproof, providing a unique type of protection beyond other third-party options. The case itself does not charge AirPods, but includes ports for corded charging and is wireless charging compatible for added convenience. Arete features StoneGrip® textured no-slip surface for added grip as well as a detachable lanyard made from Repreve® recycled ocean plastic for additional security. Repreve® is also used in Lander’s new Kiva headlamp as the company continues to focus its efforts on creating durable and sustainable products.

“As communities begin to reopen, more people are planning getaways to outdoor locations or are working on-the-go as they continue social distancing,” added Feller. “Arete is a great solution for those looking for ways to work remotely or escape this summer and take their AirPods Pro with them.”

Arete is the latest product to join Lander’s existing line of protection for Apple devices, which includes the popular Moab and Torrey phone cases and new Argo MacBook sleeve . Lander’s AirPods Pro case is priced at $29.99 and comes in two colors—black and blush pink—and includes a one-year warranty.

For more information on Lander and its products, visit lander.com .

About Lander

Lander creates expedition-inspired accessories for use at home, on the go, and off-grid. Inspired by its Rocky Mountain home, Lander accessories are made with innovative technology used in equipment carried by the world’s best explorers. Lander offers an extensive line of cables, phone cases, and now backpacks and smart lanterns—products designed for the adventurer in all of us. For more information, visit www.lander.com .

