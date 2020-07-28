Conversica Announces Fundraising Intelligent Virtual Assistant

Artificial Intelligence Offering Created Specifically for Donor Communications and Engagement to Drive Fundraising Efforts

/EIN News/ -- FOSTER CITY, Calif., July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conversica, Inc., the leader in Intelligent Virtual Assistants helping organizations attract, acquire and grow customers at scale, announced today it is equipping development teams and organizations to drive personalized engagement with donors, surface new donation interest, and nurture repeat giving among its existing donor base with the launch of a new fundraising Intelligent Virtual Assistant.

According to the 2018 Fundraising Effectiveness Report, 50 percent of donors don’t contribute to an organization after their first year of donations. In tough times instigated by COVID-19, it’s more important than ever for fundraisers to retain donors and develop relationships that will result in lasting engagement. Today’s fundraising organizations may not have dedicated employees responsible for both identifying prospective donors and cultivating relationships with current donors to maintain a reliable source of funding to keep their organizations afloat. In fact, development roles typically have high-turnover, making it challenging to build advocacy with donors.

The Conversica Fundraising AI Assistant enables development teams to personalize outreach for donors at scale and ensure all donors are treated as valuable. The Fundraising AI Assistant engages potential donors or reaches out to current donors immediately upon initial interest and continues to qualify and nurture them until they move to a meeting stage or opt out of further communication—which could be in one day, a few months or even a year. Key benefits of the Conversica Fundraising AI Assistant include:

Reaching out to prospective donors who have signaled interest or members of the community who have not donated;

Driving retention and repeat giving;

Determining interest for increased giving and communicating options for ongoing and major giving plans;

Proactively reaching out to previous donors; and

Providing metrics on donor follow-up and response rates to be sure every donor is receiving personal attention.

“Now more than ever every cent matters and organizations like nonprofits or higher ed institutions must remain laser focused on retaining and expanding donors and managing donations. The Conversica Fundraising AI Assistant helps to augment teams that are typically very resource constrained by engaging donors in a personalized way and moving them to giving. IVAs can also follow-up with donors on an individual level following a large fundraising event,” said Amelia Farber, Director of Global Partnerships at Conversica. “Conversica bridges the gap between annual giving and major gifts by improving the quality of donors handed off to front line fundraisers, allowing them to focus on building relationships and securing gifts. It’s a level of digital efficiency for fundraising teams that was simply not possible before.”

Conversica is offering the Fundraising Intelligent Virtual Assistant via its reseller program. The company has a standing alliance with MPW Strategies to help those institutions accelerate fundraising even during these challenging times, and will be working with additional resellers, such as Polar Strategy to help organizations hire their first fundraising IVA.

“This technology is a game changer, helping fundraisers where they need it most – striking up conversations with a large number of prospects that are traditionally not responsive and determining their interest in becoming more involved. Organizations can now connect and build relationships with much larger audiences than ever thought possible. It’s a tremendous solution for not only overcoming constraints from social distancing because of COVID-19, but as a permanent solution to connect and engage with donors and prospects at a scale not achieved by people alone. We are thrilled to be partnering with Conversica to bring this powerful technology to nonprofit and higher-ed fundraising,” said Matt Wasserman, Co-Founder of MPW Strategies.

About Conversica

Conversica is a leading provider of Intelligent Virtual Assistants helping organizations attract, acquire and grow customers at scale. A Conversica Intelligent Virtual Assistant is an AI-powered, SaaS-based software application that serves as a virtual team member and autonomously engages contacts, prospects, customers or partners in human-like, two-way interactions at scale to drive towards the next best action accelerating revenue; whether that’s scheduling a sales meeting, gauging interest to buy additional products or services, or politely but persistently collecting overdue payments. Reaching out to over 100 million people on behalf of thousands of companies, Conversica’s Intelligent Virtual Assistants are built on a proven and patented platform integrating natural language understanding (NLU), natural language generation (NLG), autonomous action chains and deep learning capabilities that engage prospects over multiple communication channels and in multiple languages. Recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies year over year and ranked among the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Inc. 5000 and Fast Company’s most innovative AI companies. Conversica is a portfolio company of Providence Equity, Kennet Partners and Toba Capital and is headquartered in Foster City, CA. To learn more, visit conversica.com and follow the company on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

