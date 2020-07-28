Webinar and Q&A with VP of Exploration now available

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marimaca Copper Corp. (“Marimaca Copper” or the “Company”) (TSX: MARI) is pleased to announce that a recording of its most recent webinar, hosted by Marimaca’s VP of Exploration, Sergio Rivera, is now on the Company’s website.

The webinar was hosted on Wednesday, July 22, following the announcement of the results of the high resolution magnetic survey, which yielded highly encouraging results and provides exciting targets for follow-up exploration (refer to release on 14 July 2020) and presented an overview of geological work completed to date and next steps for exploration work at the Company’s flagship Marimaca Copper Project (“Marimaca” or “the Project”).

Marimaca is fast becoming recognised as one of the most significant copper discoveries in Chile in recent years as it represents a new type of deposit which challenges accepted exploration wisdom and promises to open up new frontiers for discoveries elsewhere in the country. Marimaca is hosted by intrusive rocks while the numerous manto deposits in the same region are hosted by volcanics. With a lack of new copper exploration discoveries in Chile, the growing Marimaca resource is a high-profile development project as it is situated in the coastal belt at low elevation close to Antofagasta and Mejillones. This prime location could enable its future development at a relatively modest capital investment. Marimaca will benefit from nearby existing infrastructure including roads, powerlines, ports, a sulphuric acid plant, a skilled workforce and seawater.



