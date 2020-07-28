Martin Marietta Reports Second-Quarter 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- Company Delivers Record Profitability in Second Quarter and First Half of 2020



Consolidated Gross Margin Improves by 200 Basis Points;

All Building Materials Business Product Lines Contributed to Expansion

Product Demand Remains Strong

Increased Aggregates, Cement and Ready Mixed Concrete Pricing

RALEIGH, N.C., July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) (“Martin Marietta” or the “Company”) today reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Highlights include:

Quarter Ended June 30, ($ in millions, except per share) 2020 2019 Total revenues 1 $ 1,270.6 $ 1,279.5 Products and services revenues 2 $ 1,189.5 $ 1,196.1 Building Materials business $ 1,140.6 $ 1,125.7 Magnesia Specialties business $ 48.9 $ 70.4 Gross profit $ 380.5 $ 356.9 Earnings from operations $ 306.4 $ 285.9 Net earnings attributable to Martin Marietta $ 217.6 $ 189.5 Adjusted EBITDA 3 $ 407.0 $ 378.5 Earnings per diluted share $ 3.49 $ 3.01

1 Total revenues include the sales of products and services to customers (net of any discounts or allowances) and freight revenues.

2 Products and services revenues include the sales of aggregates, cement, ready mixed concrete, asphalt and Magnesia Specialties products, and paving services to customers, and exclude related freight revenues.

3 Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization and the Noncash Earnings/Loss from Nonconsolidated Equity Affiliates, or Adjusted EBITDA, is a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix to this earnings release for a reconciliation to net earnings attributable to Martin Marietta.

Ward Nye, Chairman and CEO of Martin Marietta, stated, “We are proud to have concluded the first half of 2020 with the highest profitability and best safety performance in Martin Marietta’s history. Our record performance underscores Martin Marietta’s collective commitment to operational excellence and the disciplined execution of our strategic plan as we navigate the uncertainties and economic hardships presented by COVID-19.

“The Company expanded consolidated gross margin by 200 basis points and delivered Adjusted EBITDA of $407 million in the second quarter, driven by pricing momentum and improved cost management across the Building Materials business. We remain confident that our favorable pricing trends will continue, aided in part by the continued success of our locally-driven pricing strategy. We expect our full-year 2020 aggregates pricing to increase 3 percent to 4 percent, slightly below our pre-COVID-19 forecast, largely due to year-over-year geographic and product mix fluctuations.

“Though Martin Marietta, along with many of our customers, has operated as a designated “essential business” through the COVID-19 shutdowns and subsequent phased re-openings, we still experienced impacts from the macroeconomic slowdown. Despite these challenges, product demand trends remained strong across our key geographies, including North Texas and the Front Range of Colorado, two of our leading vertically-integrated markets, driven by attractive customer backlogs and continued construction activity. Customer backlogs are expected to support the Company’s near-term shipment levels, though we currently anticipate an industry-wide decline in product demand over the next few quarters, particularly with the uncertainty of additional U.S. federal economic stimulus actions, as businesses and governments address budget shortfalls. Volume impacts from reduced demand will likely be temporary, gradual and varied by end use and geography. In the medium- and long-term, we remain confident that the underlying demand drivers and fundamental strength of our Top 10 states position the Company to outperform through typical economic cycles.”

Mr. Nye concluded, “Moving forward, we remain focused on the world-class attributes of our business--including, safety, operational excellence and cost management--as well as our proven strategic plan. Martin Marietta is well-positioned geographically and financially and has the benefit of an experienced management team to responsibly navigate through challenging times and drive sustainable long-term growth and shareholder value.”

Mr. Nye’s CEO Commentary and Market Perspective may be found on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website.

Second-Quarter Operating Results

(All comparisons are versus the prior-year quarter unless noted otherwise)

Second-quarter results and trends described in this earnings release may not be indicative of the Company’s future performance.

Quarter Ended June 30, 2020 ($ in millions) Revenues Gross profit (loss) Gross margin Building Materials business: Products and services: Aggregates $ 754.9 $ 268.0 35.5 % Cement 109.5 43.4 39.7 % Ready mixed concrete 245.1 26.1 10.6 % Asphalt and paving 107.0 21.9 20.4 % Less: interproduct revenues (75.9 ) — — Products and services 1,140.6 359.4 31.5 % Freight 76.4 (0.3 ) NM Total Building Materials business 1,217.0 359.1 29.5 % Magnesia Specialties business: Products and services 48.9 18.2 37.3 % Freight 4.7 (1.3 ) NM Total Magnesia Specialties business 53.6 16.9 31.5 % Corporate — 4.5 NM Total $ 1,270.6 $ 380.5 29.9 %





Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 ($ in millions) Revenues Gross profit (loss) Gross margin Building Materials business: Products and services: Aggregates $ 757.8 $ 251.5 33.2 % Cement 112.3 42.2 37.6 % Ready mixed concrete 241.2 19.0 7.9 % Asphalt and paving 82.2 15.7 19.2 % Less: interproduct revenues (67.8 ) — — Products and services 1,125.7 328.4 29.2 % Freight 77.5 0.2 NM Total Building Materials business 1,203.2 328.6 27.3 % Magnesia Specialties business: Products and services 70.4 29.2 41.5 % Freight 5.9 (1.1 ) NM Total Magnesia Specialties business 76.3 28.1 36.8 % Corporate — 0.2 NM Total $ 1,279.5 $ 356.9 27.9 %

Building Materials Business

Second-quarter operating results demonstrated the health and resiliency of the Company’s markets and the disciplined execution of its locally-driven pricing strategy. Despite limited impacts from COVID-19, product demand trends remained strong in key Martin Marietta geographies, most notably in North Texas, Colorado and Indiana, as well as Georgia and Florida, the latter two being key states that experienced significant precipitation during the quarter.

Aggregates

Second-quarter aggregates shipments declined 3.7 percent compared with the prior-year quarter, which benefited from carryover work due to the extraordinarily wet 2018. Pricing improved 3.3 percent due to strong performance across all divisions.

Mid-America Group shipments decreased 7.2 percent, driven by near-record rainfall across much of its footprint and anticipated lower infrastructure shipments in portions of North Carolina. Geographic mix limited pricing growth to 2.3 percent as the Central Division, which has lower selling prices relative to the consolidated average, contributed a higher percentage of second-quarter shipments to the Group.



Shipments for the Southeast Group increased 3.0 percent, as the Florida Department of Transportation (DOT) accelerated certain transportation projects to leverage construction efficiencies driven by lower vehicle traffic during the COVID-19 shelter-in-place orders, along with continued strength in warehouse, data center and distribution facility construction. These favorable trends were partially offset by weather-impacted construction delays. Product mix, reflecting a higher percentage of lower-priced base and fines shipments, limited pricing growth to 0.7 percent.



West Group shipments decreased 1.0 percent, with double-digit growth in North Texas and Colorado offset by the completion of certain Gulf Coast liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects and reduced energy-sector shipments. Pricing improved 5.5 percent, reflecting favorable product mix.

Martin Marietta’s second-quarter aggregates shipments by end use are as follows (all comparisons are versus the prior-year quarter):

Aggregates shipments to the infrastructure market increased modestly. The Company benefited from large transportation projects in Texas, Colorado and Florida, as most state DOTs continued to advance transportation projects during the COVID-19 shelter-in-place orders. However, consistent with expectations prior to COVID-19, North Carolina DOT temporarily suspended awards for certain transportation projects in response to funding issues specific to weather-related disaster spending and Map Act settlements. The infrastructure market accounted for 38 percent of second-quarter aggregates shipments, which is below the Company’s most recent ten-year annual average of 45 percent.



Aggregates shipments to the nonresidential market declined following double-digit growth in commercial and heavy industrial construction activity in the prior-year quarter. Precipitation and temporary project delays hindered otherwise robust distribution center, warehouse and data center construction activity. The Company also experienced reduced energy-related shipments due to the completion of certain windfarm and Gulf Coast LNG projects, as well as lower overall demand to the shale sector. The nonresidential market represented 32 percent of second-quarter aggregates shipments.

Aggregates shipments to the residential market increased, with notable growth throughout Texas, as well as in Denver and Charlotte. Following a brief COVID-19-related pause in activity by national homebuilders, housing construction returned to pre-COVID levels, reflective of pent-up demand, low available inventories and favorable interest rates. The residential market accounted for 24 percent of second-quarter aggregates shipments.



The ChemRock/Rail market accounted for the remaining 6 percent of second-quarter aggregates shipments. Volumes to this end use increased, driven by improved ballast shipments to the Class I western railroads.

Aggregates product gross margin expanded 230 basis points to 35.5 percent, an all-time record, largely driven by improved pricing, production efficiencies and lower diesel fuel costs.

Cement

Second-quarter cement shipments decreased 2.7 percent, driven by reduced demand for West Texas oil-well specialty cement products caused by historically low oil prices. While cement pricing increased attractively in North Texas, Houston, and portions of Central Texas, notably lower sales of higher-priced oil-well specialty cement products limited overall pricing growth to 0.1 percent. Cement product gross margin expanded 210 basis points to 39.7 percent driven by improved kiln reliability and lower fuel costs.

Downstream businesses

Ready mixed concrete shipments increased 8.7 percent, excluding second-quarter 2019 shipments from the Southwest Ready Mix Division’s business in the Arkansas, Louisiana and eastern Texas (ArkLaTex) areas that was divested in January 2020. Pricing improved modestly, with increased shipments and pricing contributing to the 270-basis-point product gross margin improvement.



Colorado asphalt shipments increased 34.6 percent versus an extremely weather-challenged prior-year quarter. Asphalt pricing declined 1.4 percent due to unfavorable product mix from a higher percentage of shipments to lower-priced municipal projects. Products and services gross profit of $21.9 million was a second-quarter record.

Magnesia Specialties Business

Magnesia Specialties product revenues decreased 30.6 percent to $48.9 million. Lime and periclase shipments to the steel industry declined in response to the COVID-19-induced shutdown of domestic auto manufacturers. Additionally, domestic and international demand for chemicals products slowed due to COVID-19. Lower revenues led to a 420-basis-point decline in product gross margin to 37.3 percent.

Consolidated

During second-quarter 2020, the Company incurred $3.4 million in COVID-19-related expenses for enhanced cleaning and sanitizing protocols across the Company’s operations, which were recorded in selling, general and administrative expenses.

As previously reported, during the quarter ended June 30, 2019, the Company identified a prior-period error that overstated its equity earnings from a nonconsolidated affiliate. The overstatement was deemed immaterial to any previously-reported periods and was therefore corrected as an out-of-period expense of $15.7 million ($12.0 million net of tax) during second-quarter 2019. The pretax noncash adjustment was recorded in other nonoperating expenses, net, consistent with the recurring classification of equity earnings from the affiliate.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

Cash provided by operating activities for the first six months ended June 30 was $373.2 million in 2020 compared with $333.7 million for the same period in 2019.

Cash paid for property, plant and equipment additions for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $175.7 million. For the full year, capital expenditures are expected to range from $350 million to $375 million.

The Company repaid $300 million of floating rate notes that matured in May 2020.

The Company had $70.1 million of cash on hand, along with $967.7 million of unused borrowing capacity on its existing credit facilities as of June 30, 2020.

Commitment to Enhance Long-Term Shareholder Value

Martin Marietta is dedicated to disciplined capital allocation that preserves the Company’s financial flexibility and further enhances shareholder value. The Company’s capital allocation priorities remain unchanged and include value-enhancing acquisitions that promote the successful execution of the Company’s strategic growth plan, organic capital investment and the return of cash to shareholders through meaningful and sustainable dividends and share repurchases.

The Company has returned nearly $1.8 billion to shareholders in the form of dividend payments and share repurchases since announcing a 20 million share repurchase authorization in February 2015. The Company temporarily paused share repurchases in March 2020 in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. The potential resumption of repurchase activity remains subject to management’s discretion. As of June 30, 2020, 13.5 million shares remained under the current repurchase authorization and 62.3 million shares of Martin Marietta common stock were outstanding.

Full-Year Outlook

Martin Marietta will reinstate full-year earnings guidance when it has sufficient visibility. At this time, the Company cannot reliably forecast the disruptions to the U.S. economy, the timing and benefits of related governmental stimulus actions and, more specifically, demand for its products and services resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and multiple measures put in place to minimize the spread of the virus. While it has not seen significant disruption thus far, Martin Marietta believes its industry will likely experience lower overall product demand over the next few quarters due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the magnitude of declines and the speed and rate of recovery will vary by construction end-use market and geography and will be influenced by the timing and scope of near-term federal stimulus measures, a longer-term reauthorized infrastructure bill and other governmental actions.

Martin Marietta remains confident that the attractive underlying fundamentals and long-term secular growth trends in our key geographies, both of which underpinned the Company’s record 2019 performance, remain intact and will be evident once again when the U.S. economy stabilizes and recovers.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This earnings release contains financial measures that have not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the closest GAAP measures are included in the accompanying Appendix to this earnings release. Management believes these non-GAAP measures are commonly used financial measures for investors to evaluate the Company’s operating performance, and when read in conjunction with the Company’s consolidated financial statements, present a useful tool to evaluate the Company’s ongoing operations, performance from period to period and anticipated performance. In addition, these are some of the factors the Company uses in internal evaluations of the overall performance of its businesses. Management acknowledges that there are many items that impact a company’s reported results and the adjustments reflected in these non-GAAP measures are not intended to present all items that may have impacted these results. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Conference Call Information

The Company will discuss its second-quarter 2020 earnings results on a conference call and an online web simulcast today (July 28, 2020). The live broadcast of the Martin Marietta conference call will begin at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. An online replay will be available approximately two hours following the conclusion of the live broadcast. A link to these events will be available at the Company’s website. For those investors without online web access, the conference call may also be accessed by calling (970) 315-0423, confirmation number 9846546. Additionally, the Company has posted Q2 2020 Supplemental Information on the Investor Relations section of its website.

About Martin Marietta

Martin Marietta, a member of the S&P 500 Index, is an American-based company and a leading supplier of building materials, including aggregates, cement, ready mixed concrete and asphalt. Through a network of operations spanning 27 states, Canada and The Bahamas, dedicated Martin Marietta teams supply the resources necessary for building the solid foundations on which our communities thrive. Martin Marietta’s Magnesia Specialties business provides a full range of magnesium oxide, magnesium hydroxide and dolomitic lime products. For more information, visit www.martinmarietta.com or www.magnesiaspecialties.com

MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC. Unaudited Statements of Earnings (In millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Products and services revenues $ 1,189.5 $ 1,196.1 $ 2,080.5 $ 2,074.4 Freight revenues 81.1 83.4 148.4 144.0 Total revenues 1,270.6 1,279.5 2,228.9 2,218.4 Cost of revenues - products and services 807.4 838.3 1,554.8 1,572.5 Cost of revenues - freight 82.7 84.3 151.2 146.1 Total cost of revenues 890.1 922.6 1,706.0 1,718.6 Gross profit 380.5 356.9 522.9 499.8 Selling general & administrative expenses 71.2 72.4 149.9 150.7 Acquisition-related expenses 0.5 — 0.8 0.2 Other operating expenses and (income), net 2.4 (1.4 ) 8.0 (6.2 ) Earnings from operations 306.4 285.9 364.2 355.1 Interest expense 31.2 33.3 61.0 66.2 Other nonoperating (income) and expenses, net (3.8 ) 13.2 (1.9 ) 11.7 Earnings before income tax expense 279.0 239.4 305.1 277.2 Income tax expense 61.4 49.9 61.6 44.9 Consolidated net earnings 217.6 189.5 243.5 232.3 Less: Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests — — — — Net Earnings Attributable to Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. $ 217.6 $ 189.5 $ 243.5 $ 232.3 Net earnings per common share attributable to common shareholders: Basic $ 3.49 $ 3.02 $ 3.91 $ 3.71 Diluted $ 3.49 $ 3.01 $ 3.90 $ 3.69 Dividends per common share $ 0.55 $ 0.48 $ 1.10 $ 0.96 Average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 62.3 62.6 62.3 62.6 Diluted 62.3 62.7 62.4 62.7







MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC. Unaudited Financial Highlights (In millions) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Total revenues: Building Materials Business: Mid-America Group (1) $ 392.3 $ 414.5 $ 653.1 $ 662.6 Southeast Group 142.2 137.0 263.4 256.3 West Group (1) 682.5 651.7 1,193.1 1,149.2 Total Building Materials Business 1,217.0 1,203.2 2,109.6 2,068.1 Magnesia Specialties 53.6 76.3 119.3 150.3 Total $ 1,270.6 $ 1,279.5 $ 2,228.9 $ 2,218.4 Gross profit: Building Materials Business: Mid-America Group (1) $ 152.6 $ 155.4 $ 190.8 $ 200.5 Southeast Group 41.0 37.8 62.4 64.0 West Group (1) 165.5 135.4 224.0 182.0 Total Building Materials Business 359.1 328.6 477.2 446.5 Magnesia Specialties 16.9 28.1 42.1 53.6 Corporate 4.5 0.2 3.6 (0.3 ) Total $ 380.5 $ 356.9 $ 522.9 $ 499.8 Selling, general and administrative expenses: Building Materials Business: Mid-America Group (1) $ 17.6 $ 15.5 $ 35.4 $ 31.1 Southeast Group 6.8 5.4 13.8 10.8 West Group (1) 32.7 27.7 66.0 57.0 Total Building Materials Business 57.1 48.6 115.2 98.9 Magnesia Specialties 3.4 2.8 6.9 5.7 Corporate 10.7 21.0 27.8 46.1 Total $ 71.2 $ 72.4 $ 149.9 $ 150.7 Earnings (Loss) from operations: Building Materials Business: Mid-America Group (1) $ 136.2 $ 141.3 $ 157.0 $ 171.9 Southeast Group 33.7 32.7 47.7 53.8 West Group (1) 133.2 110.6 155.9 130.9 Total Building Materials Business 303.1 284.6 360.6 356.6 Magnesia Specialties 13.2 25.2 34.9 47.9 Corporate (9.9 ) (23.9 ) (31.3 ) (49.4 ) Total $ 306.4 $ 285.9 $ 364.2 $ 355.1 (1) 2019 amounts are restated from amounts presented in the 2019 second-quarter earnings release to reflect the transfer of the Company's one quarry in the state of Washington from the Mid-America Group to the West Group to conform with 2020 presentation.







MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC. Unaudited Financial Highlights (Continued) (In millions) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Total revenues: Building Materials business products and services: Aggregates $ 754.9 $ 757.8 $ 1,325.2 $ 1,302.7 Cement 109.5 112.3 216.1 211.4 Ready mixed concrete 245.1 241.2 434.8 452.3 Asphalt and paving 107.0 82.2 125.1 94.6 Less: Interproduct sales (75.9 ) (67.8 ) (129.5 ) (126.1 ) Subtotal 1,140.6 1,125.7 1,971.7 1,934.9 Freight 76.4 77.5 137.9 133.2 Total Building Materials Business 1,217.0 1,203.2 2,109.6 2,068.1 Magnesia Specialties business: Products and services 48.9 70.4 108.8 139.5 Freight 4.7 5.9 10.5 10.8 Total Magnesia Specialties Business 53.6 76.3 119.3 150.3 Consolidated total revenues $ 1,270.6 $ 1,279.5 $ 2,228.9 $ 2,218.4 Gross profit (loss): Building Materials business products and services: Aggregates $ 268.0 $ 251.5 $ 361.3 $ 349.5 Cement 43.4 42.2 70.7 56.0 Ready mixed concrete 26.1 19.0 32.0 33.5 Asphalt and paving 21.9 15.7 13.8 7.4 Subtotal 359.4 328.4 477.8 446.4 Freight (0.3 ) 0.2 (0.6 ) 0.1 Total Building Materials Business 359.1 328.6 477.2 446.5 Magnesia Specialties business: Products and services 18.2 29.2 44.3 55.8 Freight (1.3 ) (1.1 ) (2.2 ) (2.2 ) Total Magnesia Specialties Business 16.9 28.1 42.1 53.6 Corporate 4.5 0.2 3.6 (0.3 ) Consolidated gross profit $ 380.5 $ 356.9 $ 522.9 $ 499.8







MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC. Balance Sheet Data (In millions) June 30, December 31, 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Audited) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 70.1 $ 21.0 Accounts receivable, net 690.4 573.7 Inventories, net 712.9 690.8 Other current assets 113.7 141.2 Property, plant and equipment, net 5,160.5 5,206.0 Intangible assets, net 2,878.5 2,883.6 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 468.0 481.9 Other noncurrent assets 132.5 133.4 Total assets $ 10,226.6 $ 10,131.6 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current maturities of long-term debt and short-term facilities $ 130.0 $ 340.0 Other current liabilities 465.3 498.5 Long-term debt (excluding current maturities) 2,624.5 2,433.6 Other noncurrent liabilities 1,513.2 1,506.2 Total equity 5,493.6 5,353.3 Total liabilities and equity $ 10,226.6 $ 10,131.6







MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC. Unaudited Statements of Cash Flows (In millions) Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Consolidated net earnings $ 243.5 $ 232.3 Adjustments to reconcile consolidated net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation, depletion and amortization 193.4 182.0 Stock-based compensation expense 19.7 22.3 Gains on divestitures and sales of assets (3.1 ) (3.9 ) Deferred income taxes, net 6.6 (6.4 ) Other items, net 1.2 14.9 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions and divestitures: Accounts receivable, net (117.4 ) (187.1 ) Inventories, net (21.7 ) 15.7 Accounts payable (0.5 ) 36.6 Other assets and liabilities, net 51.5 27.3 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 373.2 333.7 Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Additions to property, plant and equipment (175.7 ) (207.4 ) Acquisitions, net (2.3 ) — Proceeds from divestitures and sales of assets 17.9 6.0 Investments in life insurance contracts, net (6.2 ) 0.5 Other investing activities, net (4.5 ) (1.0 ) Net Cash Used for Investing Activities (170.8 ) (201.9 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Borrowings of long-term debt 618.0 165.0 Repayments of long-term debt (637.0 ) (170.0 ) Payments on finance lease obligations (1.6 ) (1.8 ) Debt issuance costs (1.7 ) — Distributions to owners of noncontrolling interests — (0.6 ) Dividends paid (69.4 ) (60.6 ) Repurchases of common stock (50.0 ) (50.0 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 1.3 7.1 Shares withheld for employees' income tax obligations (12.9 ) (12.2 ) Net Cash Used for Financing Activities (153.3 ) (123.1 ) Net Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents 49.1 8.7 Cash and Cash Equivalents, beginning of period 21.0 44.9 Cash and Cash Equivalents, end of period $ 70.1 $ 53.6





MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC.

Unaudited Operational Highlights

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2020

Volume

Pricing

Volume

Pricing

Volume/Pricing Variance (1)

Mid-America Group (2) (7.2 ) % 2.3 % (3.0 ) % 2.0 % Southeast Group 3.0 % 0.7 % 0.1 % 2.6 % West Group (2) (1.0 ) % 5.5 % 0.6 % 4.7 % Total Aggregates Product Line (3) (3.7 ) % 3.3 % (1.2 ) % 3.1 % Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

Shipments (tons in millions)

2020

2019

2020

2019

Mid-America Group (2) 25.6 27.6 42.1 43.3 Southeast Group 7.4 7.2 13.6 13.6 West Group (2) 18.2 18.4 33.8 33.6 Total Aggregates Product Line (3) 51.2 53.2 89.5 90.5 (1) Volume/pricing variances reflect the percentage increase from the comparable period in the prior year. (2) Reflects the reclassification of 2019 shipments, when compared with amounts presented in the 2019 second-quarter earnings release, to reflect the transfer of the Company's one quarry in the state of Washington from the Mid-America Group to the West Group to conform with 2020 presentation. (3) Aggregates Product Line includes acquisitions from the date of acquisition and divestitures through the date of disposal.







Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Shipments (in millions) Aggregates tons - external customers 47.9 50.5 83.9 85.8 Internal aggregates tons used in other product lines 3.3 2.7 5.6 4.7 Total aggregates tons 51.2 53.2 89.5 90.5 Cement tons - external customers 0.7 0.7 1.3 1.3 Internal cement tons used in other product lines 0.3 0.3 0.6 0.6 Total cement tons 1.0 1.0 1.9 1.9 Ready mixed concrete - cubic yards 2.2 2.2 3.8 4.1 Asphalt tons - external customers 0.2 0.2 0.3 0.3 Internal asphalt tons used in road paving business 0.9 0.6 1.0 0.6 Total asphalt tons 1.1 0.8 1.3 0.9 Average unit sales price by product line (including internal sales): Aggregates (per ton) $ 14.66 $ 14.18 $ 14.72 $ 14.28 Cement (per ton) $ 114.34 $ 114.17 $ 114.06 $ 112.63 Ready mixed concrete (per cubic yard) $ 112.89 $ 111.39 $ 113.53 $ 110.40 Asphalt (per ton) $ 46.54 $ 47.22 $ 46.38 $ 47.08





MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Dollars in millions)

Earnings before interest; income taxes; depreciation, depletion and amortization expense and the noncash earnings/loss from nonconsolidated equity affiliates (Adjusted EBITDA) is an indicator used by the Company and investors to evaluate the Company's operating performance from period to period. Adjusted EBITDA is not defined by generally accepted accounting principles and, as such, should not be construed as an alternative to earnings from operations, net earnings or operating cash flow. For further information on Adjusted EBITDA, refer to the Company's website at www.martinmarietta.com.

A Reconciliation of Net Earnings Attributable to Martin Marietta to Adjusted EBITDA is as follows: Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net earnings attributable to Martin Marietta $ 217.6 $ 189.5 $ 243.5 $ 232.3 Add back: Interest expense, net of interest income 31.0 33.2 60.7 66.0 Income tax expense for controlling interests 61.4 49.9 61.5 44.9 Depreciation, depletion and amortization expense and noncash earnings/loss from nonconsolidated equity affiliates 97.0 105.9 190.3 193.5 Adjusted EBITDA $ 407.0 $ 378.5 $ 556.0 $ 536.7





The following table presents ready mixed concrete shipment data and volume variance excluding the Arkansas, Louisiana and eastern Texas ready mix business ("ArkLaTex business") from the periods of Martin Marietta's ownership to provide a more comparable analysis of ready mixed concrete volume variance: