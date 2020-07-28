XPO Logistics Appoints LaQuenta Jacobs as Chief Diversity Officer

/EIN News/ -- GREENWICH, Conn., July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of supply chain solutions, today announced that the company has appointed LaQuenta Jacobs to the newly created position of chief diversity officer, effective August 3, 2020. Jacobs will provide cultural leadership and strategic direction as an advocate of diversity, equity and inclusion at XPO. She will report directly to the chief executive officer.



Jacobs is a progressive human resources executive with 23 years of experience leading organizational development initiatives for global public companies. She joined XPO in 2018 as head of human resources for the company’s last mile business unit, with responsibility for HR and recruiting operations in the United States and Canada. Prior to XPO, Jacobs championed inclusivity in senior HR roles with Delta Air Lines, Inc., The Home Depot, Inc., Turner Broadcasting Systems, Inc. and Georgia-Pacific Corporation, among others. She has a degree in psychology from Clark Atlanta University.

Bradley Jacobs, chairman and chief executive officer of XPO Logistics, said, “I’m delighted that our first chief diversity officer is such a qualified candidate from within our own organization. LaQuenta is a unique talent – she cares deeply about the human aspects of diversity, and also knows how to advance cultural development within a public company of XPO’s size, with almost 100,000 employees. I look forward to working with LaQuenta in her new role.”

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 30 countries, with 1,506 locations and approximately 97,000 employees. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods most efficiently throughout their supply chains. XPO's corporate headquarters are in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters are in Lyon, France. xpo.com