Grokker Launches Offering for Small and Midsize Businesses

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grokker , the on-demand video wellbeing solution, today announced the availability of its new Team and Business offerings. Designed to expand support to a wider range of organizations, these options put Grokker’s wellbeing resources within reach of workforces of any size.



Lorna Borenstein, founder and CEO of Grokker, commented, “Earlier this year, during the initial COVID-19 lockdowns, we made Grokker available to all organizations regardless of size. In doing so, we quickly realized that in addition to our traditional enterprise offering, other employers were looking for ways to ensure their employees stayed active and well while working from home. Our Team and Business options make it possible to extend that benefit to companies of all sizes going forward.”

Developed for companies with anywhere from five to 4,999 employees, Team and Business offerings provide unlimited access to the full Grokker library, which includes on-demand fitness, mental health, nutrition, sleep and financial wellbeing video content. Each plan comes with a marketing toolkit and communications templates to support a successful launch, plus access to the new Grokker Support Hub with playbooks and tools for easy user training, out-of-the-box promotional campaigns and guidance to ensure high levels of adoption and engagement.

Grokker Team is suited for small companies looking to deliver wellbeing benefits without analytics requirements. Grokker Business includes a management dashboard for tracking, analytics and reporting features for insight into adoption, usage and more. Add-on services like custom Challenges are available for purchase with Grokker Business.

Borenstein concluded, “Employers are embracing the learnings of 2020. They understand that many employees are isolated indoors with no connection to the outside world or each other, leaving them feeling stressed, anxious and unable to focus. This is much bigger than merely missing a few workouts because it isn’t safe to go to the gym. Grokker Team and Business give small and midsize companies the tools they need to keep their entire workforce connected and engaged while remaining socially distant, so they feel happier, healthier and more resilient.”

To learn more about these Grokker plans, visit https://www.grokker.com/pricing .

About Grokker

Grokker is the award-winning video wellbeing solution that empowers employees to take control of their wellbeing with personalized programs customized for their interests, abilities and goals, and a caring community of experts to encourage them all along the way. Integrating all five dimensions of wellbeing, Grokker connects your global employees in feeling healthy and happy. No matter where they are, Grokker supports your entire workforce so they can maintain physical fitness, eat better, sleep more soundly, address their emotional health, and calm financial stress.

Trusted by industry leaders, including Pinterest, eBay and Aetna, Grokker’s modern, affordable solution builds happier, healthier and more resilient workforces. Learn more at www.grokker.com .

