Second Life Mac Wins Three Awards for Innovation and Leadership

/EIN News/ -- SKOKIE, Ill., July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Second Life Mac , the most experienced Apple device buyback company, has received two distinct awards for innovation in the digital learning industry, and CEO Scott Pauga also has been honored for his company leadership and vision. Click to Tweet .



Tech & Learning magazine awarded Second Life Mac a 2020 Award of Excellence for its Touchless Trade-in ™ service, which allows school districts to take back Apple devices from students safely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“For over 40 years, Tech & Learning has reported on how edtech products are improving teaching and learning—and this has never been more important than during this unprecedented time,” said Tech & Learning Publisher and Content Director Christine Weiser. “For this year’s contest, our judges looked for stand-out products that are helping schools navigate these challenges by solving problems and driving innovation.”

EdTech Digest named Second Life Mac a Finalist in the 2020 EdTech Awards, which recognize people and companies transforming education through technology to enrich the lives of learners everywhere. Second Life Mac was a finalist for the EdTech Trendsetter Award, which recognizes a product or service for taking a leading role in the ed tech industry.

In addition, Second Life Mac CEO Scott Pauga was awarded by the Daily Herald Business Ledger the C-Suite of the Year Award. The C-Suite Awards honor Chicago suburban executives who contribute to the success of the region's economic growth and stability. Nineteen individuals were selected this year for contributions to their organization's growth, commitment to good ethics, and involvement in the community.

“These awards mean a lot to us at Second Life Mac because they validate the value, innovation and service we are bringing to our customers,” said Pauga. “Our team has brought tremendous creativity to the industry to help our customers meet the challenges of the pandemic. I’m so proud of every team member.”

About Second Life Mac

Second Life Mac partners with schools and enterprises to create sustainable technology budgets by purchasing their pre-owned Apple devices. The income organizations receive for their aging devices can be used to invest in new technology. Devices are evaluated, data is securely erased to Department of Defense standards, and they are resold via wholesale and retail channels. The company is headquartered in Skokie, Ill., and has procurement professionals around the country. More information is available at www.secondlifemac.com or on Twitter @SecondLifeMac.

For more information:

Linda Muskin, 847-432-7300

lmuskin@teamclarus.com