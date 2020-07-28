PPD Turns to InFlight to Optimize Candidate Experience

InFlight Helps Global Contract Research Organization Attract, Engage and Hire In-Demand Scientific and Technical Talent Faster

/EIN News/ -- EASTHAMPTON, Mass., July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enabling organizations to do more with existing software investments, InFlight has recently partnered with PPD, Inc., a leading global contract research organization (CRO), to optimize the candidate experience and improve recruiting outcomes. PPD provides support to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries in the form of research services outsourced on a contract basis. As such, the organization’s hiring needs include specialized scientific and technical skills that are in-demand and difficult to source in all labor markets.



To help PPD fill critical roles and create a competitive advantage, InFlight sought to increase the number of qualified, highly specialized applicants quickly and easily. PPD was looking for a solution that would enable the organization to consolidate its apply flow through a single instance of Taleo while supporting distinct brands of subsidiary companies and eliminating the need for standalone tools. InFlight removed friction by increasing the usability of Taleo, removing upfront Taleo account creation and introducing enhancements that reduced candidate drop off throughout the application process. With InFlight, PPD was able to improve workflow efficiencies and achieve cost savings.

InFlight enabled PPD to streamline the apply flow by accommodating PPD’s branding and the unique branding of subsidiaries from start to finish in their respective career sites. In turn, PPD benefitted from updated internal and external apply flows, job alerts, job search and eOffer functionality and candidate funnel insights, complete with secure handling and treatment of GDPR-compliant personally identifiable information and WCAG 2.0 AA compliance for accessibility. The refreshed careers site now features full branding and a mobile-optimized experience, while adding granular tracking throughout the candidate journey for more accurate analytics.

James La Brash, Managing Director at InFlight Corporation, commented, “Recognizing PPD’s unique needs, InFlight worked to build on their existing technology stack to ensure they’re able to find and hire the right talent. That involved modernizing their apply flow process and maintaining the brand experience from start to finish, giving PPD the ability to attract and engage in-demand candidates, efficiently and effectively.”

More About PPD

PPD is a leading global contract research organization providing comprehensive, integrated drug development, laboratory, and lifecycle management services. Our customers include pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, academic and government organizations. With offices in 46 countries and approximately 24,000 professionals worldwide, PPD applies innovative technologies, therapeutic expertise and a firm commitment to quality to help customers bend the cost and time curve of drug development and optimize value in delivering life-changing therapies to improve health. For more information, visit www.ppd.com .

More About InFlight

To survive and thrive, organizations must become as efficient as possible and find ways to do more with less. By optimizing existing software investments, the InFlight Employee Experience Platform (EXP) identifies and resolves unproductive bottlenecks that result from overly complicated applications creating friction for candidates and employees. InFlight EXP uses analytics to identify, quantify, and resolve user experience challenges, increasing user adoption, reducing costly training and support requirements, and dramatically streamlining workflows for existing HCM, ATS, Financials, and other applications. To learn how InFlight can help your organization, visit www.inflightcorp.com .

Note to editors: Trademarks and registered trademarks referenced herein remain the property of their respective owners. Media Contact: Jeanne Achille The Devon Group for Inflight Corp. +1-732-706-0123 ext. 700 inflight@devonpr.com