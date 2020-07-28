IMS Extends Telematics SDK Partnership with Onlia

Incorporation of IMS telematics technology via SDK integration with Onlia Sense safe-driving app.

/EIN News/ -- Waterloo, ON, Canada, July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMS (Insurance & Mobility Solutions), one of the world’s top three providers of connected car data solutions to insurers, mobility operators and governments, is pleased to announce the three-year extension of its successful partnership with Onlia, a Canadian provider of innovative digital home and auto insurance and a safe-driving mobile app.

“The continued collaboration between IMS and Onlia will enable us to fully exploit the value of telematics technology in delivering improved road safety through the prevention-first approach that is at the heart of Onlia Sense,” said Bob Skerrett, CEO Insurance at IMS. “We are confident that the combination of class-leading technology, rewards and insurance cashback will deliver safer driver behavior, and we are looking forward to playing our part in helping this materialize over the next three years.”

Onlia Sense is a free-to-download, mobile app intended for widespread use by all Canadians. Drivers can earn rewards and badges, gain leaderboard positions and qualify for insurance cashback in exchange for safe driving behavior.

“The IMS software development kit (SDK) offers us rapid development potential for both iOS and Android platforms, with ease of customization, and minimal maintenance,” said Pieter Louter, CEO of Onlia. “We continue to partner with IMS for new telematics capabilities, based on their solid industry experience and a future-forward roadmap.”

“We are very pleased to have been able to work with Onlia to deliver a critical component of the Onlia Sense app,” said Skerrett. “IMS’s telematics technology is already helping Onlia customers reduce distracted driving, improve overall driving behaviour, and access frequent rewards. We are delighted that Onlia has chosen to extend its partnership with us.”

During this three-year partnership extension IMS and Onlia will continue to work together to build out and support Onlia’s direct-to-consumer, digital-first approach to the Canadian market.

For more information on the IMS SDK and the Onlia partnership, please access the full Onlia Sense Telematics SDK Case Study at: https://ims.tech/resources/onlia-sense-telematics-sdk-case-study/

# # #

About IMS (Insurance & Mobility Solutions)

IMS (Insurance & Mobility Solutions), part of Trak Global Group (TGG), is a global provider of connected car solutions, services, and analytics to insurers, mobility operators, OEMs and governments. IMS is the developer of the cloud-based IMS DriveSync® connected car platform which has received industry acclaim for its ability to offer customers a data source-agnostic, multi-device strategy through which a multitude of B2B and B2C propositions can be taken to market. More info at www.ims.tech.

About Onlia

Onlia Holding Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiaries Onlia Agency Inc. & Onlia Services Inc., offers innovative digital insurance and mobile technology products to the Canadian market. Onlia's mission is to create a community around making Canada a safer place, and to provide tools and motivation to facilitate safer behaviours. Launched in 2018, Onlia is a joint venture between Achmea Canada Holding Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Achmea B.V. the largest insurance group of the Netherlands, and Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, a Canadian holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and investment management. Using proprietary and award-winning technology, Onlia is rethinking the way Canadians approach safety and insurance. Join the community at Onlia.ca and on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Attachments

Jennifer Overhulse St. Nick Media Services for IMS 859-803-6597 jen@stnickmedia.com Olivia van Eyk Onlia 647-539-2627 Olivia.vaneyk@onlia.ca