Tizeti upgrades core network infrastructure capacity to 100Gbps

In line with its focus on accelerating access to affordable broadband connectivity in Africa’s underserved populations, and more recently, due to the increased customer demand for connectivity solutions, Tizeti (www.Tizeti.com), West Africa’s pioneer solar-based internet service provider today announced the successful upgrade of its core network infrastructure capacity to 100Gbps. This upgrade will provide additional capacity to support Tizeti’s services as well as future upgrades. It also ensures that its customers continue to enjoy high-quality and reliable internet services which meet the demand for the exponential increase in unlimited internet data consumption due to the surge in the numbers of customers working from home.

The project involved upgrading Tizeti’s existing Gigabit fiber connection of its Lagos Points of Presence (POPs) to 10Gbps and relocating from its owned & operated data center to a world-class Tier III data center. With this increased fiber capacity, Tizeti is poised to continue to offer its affordable and unlimited wi-fi internet service to its customers, while expanding its service offering to include enterprise and business customers.

Announcing the upgrade, Tizeti’s Chief Executive Officer, Kendall Ananyi, said that the upgrade will increase the reliability of its services by providing multiple routes for network transit to the internet. Ananyi confirmed the 100Gbps upgrade meets wider connectivity requirements, such as low latency as a result of hosting its 4G LTE core servers within its network in Nigeria. This guarantees faster, more reliable connectivity, as well as reduced operational costs.

“Our consistent investment in our core infrastructure shows our dedication to meeting the global challenges of increased data use driven by teleworking, distance learning, remote gaming, video chat, and streaming. We are committed to ensuring that our customers remain ahead of the digital transformation curve with the most resilient internet service. We are committed to reducing the cost of data and accelerating internet connectivity across the continent while maintaining our competitive edge with quality unlimited internet service” Ananyi said.

In his comments, Tizeti’s Chief Operations Officer, Ifeanyi Okonkwo, said, “Tizeti has consistently delivered on its mission to provide unlimited internet to our customers and this upgrade will allow our customers enjoy better browsing experience during this time of increased data consumption. We are proud to announce that our customers can do more on our network, from streaming their favorite movies and series to working and staying connected from home”.

Tizeti enables millions of Africans to access the internet through its solar-powered towers in Nigeria and provides residences and businesses with unlimited high-speed broadband internet; covering Lagos, Ogun, and Rivers state. Dubbed the "Comcast for Africa”, Tizeti has installed over 25,000 public Wifi hotspots within Nigeria with 1,500,000 users and partnered with Facebook to offer Express Wi-Fi, rolling out thousands of new internet hotspots across Nigeria’s capital. The company has since expanded its services to Ghana with new consumer-facing brand GhanaWifi.com and its Voice service WifiCall.ng is available for download on Google Playstore and Apple Store. The company also recently launched its 4G services in selected Nigerian cities.

About Tizeti: Tizeti (www.Tizeti.com) is a fast-growing wireless internet service provider in Nigeria and Ghana, delivering high-speed unlimited wi-fi internet access to estates, offices, multi-tenant buildings using next-generation Wi-Fi technology. Tizeti deploys unlimited internet to residential and business customers allowing its customers to enjoy a full experience of the internet with no data or time caps.