Amalgamated Bank Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amalgamated Bank (Nasdaq: AMAL) (“Amalgamated”) today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020. 

Second Quarter 2020 Highlights

  • Net income of $10.4 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, compared to $9.5 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2019
  • Core net income (non-GAAP)¹ of $10.6 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, compared to $9.2 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2019
  • Deposit growth of $793.8 million, or 62.9% annualized, to approximately $5.9 billion compared to a balance of $5.1 billion on March 31, 2020
  • Loan growth of $123.0 million, or 14.1% annualized, from a balance of $3.5 billion on March 31, 2020
  • PACE assessment growth of $68.1 million, or 106.7% annualized, from a balance of $255.3 million on March 31, 2020
  • Cost of deposits was 0.20%, compared to 0.33% for the first quarter of 2020 and 0.34% for the second quarter of 2019
  • Net interest margin was 3.10%, compared to 3.46% for the first quarter of 2020 and 3.66% for the second quarter of 2019
  • Common Equity Tier 1, Total Risk-Based, and Tier 1 Leverage capital ratios were 12.29%, 13.54%, and 7.69%, respectively, at June 30, 2020
  • Total nonperforming assets were $74.3 million or 1.15% of total assets as of June 30, 2020, compared to $65.6 million or 1.14% of total assets at March 31, 2020 and $73.9 million, or 1.50% of total assets at June 30, 2019

Keith Mestrich, President and Chief Executive Officer of Amalgamated Bank, commented, “For almost 100 years, Amalgamated Bank has stood with companies, organizations and individuals that have led the charge to make a more just and sustainable world. Social responsibility is embedded in Amalgamated’s history, policies, products, programs, operations and culture. Now more than ever, we need to act boldly in addressing the racism embedded in our society, including the private sector. As a result, and after long conversations both inside and outside of the Bank, we have outlined a series of near-term commitments and actions intended to drive tangible results over time. It will take time to drive meaningful change and we are committed to keeping this at the forefront of our work.”

Mr. Mestrich, continued, “We have always believed that a Bank can do good in the world while also delivering profitable growth. Our second quarter results not only validate this view but further emphasize the value that we provide to our core customer base as can be seen in our average deposit growth of $606 million during the quarter, or 50.5% on an annualized basis. Additionally, we have nearly doubled our West Coast deposits since acquiring New Resource two years ago. On the asset side of the balance sheet, we continue to grow our PACE portfolio, having effectively added $68 million in PACE securities during the quarter. While the pandemic has negatively affected the cities where we have physical locations, our customer base has a geographic diversity that, along with our conservative underwriting, should benefit the performance of our loan portfolio. Lastly, the pandemic has allowed the Bank to benefit from higher levels of digital adoption, effectively obliging our customers to utilize our technology when the ability for in-person banking was not an option. This successful transition to online banking allowed us to close several of the Bank’s branches earlier than anticipated. We expect to realize a one-time, non-core expense increase of approximately $6 million in the third quarter as we exit the branches, however, moving forward, beginning in 2021, our non-interest expense is expected to benefit by approximately $4 million annually.”

____________________________________

¹ Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measure are set forth on the last two pages of the financial information accompanying this press release and may also be found on our website, www.amalgamatedbank.com.

COVID-19 Update

Amalgamated’s primary concern during the COVID-19 pandemic is for the health and wellbeing of the Company’s employees, customers, and communities. Our employees continue to manage from a work from home environment, and our operations continue to perform well, effectively transitioning many customers to our digital platform, allowing for further consolidation of our branch network.

We have offered payment deferrals as an option for our consumer and commercial borrowers who are experiencing financial stress as a result of COVID-19 impacts. As of the week ending July 25, 2020, we have provided payment deferrals on the following amount of loan balances.

  Total Loans Deferrals as of: % of
 Exited
  6/30/20 7/25/20 6/20/20 Portfolio
 Deferral
Multifamily $ 972 $ 178 $ 218 18 % $ 39
CRE + Construction 469 111 122 24 % 12
C&I 618 39 39 6 % -
Residential 1,433 90 122 6 % 33
Consumer & Student 188 10 11 6 % 1
Total $ 3,680 $ 428 $ 512 12 % $ 84

Results of Operations, Quarter Ended June 30, 2020

Net income for the second quarter of 2020 was $10.4 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, compared to $9.5 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2020 and $11.2 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2019. The $0.8 million decrease in net income for the second quarter of 2020, compared to the second quarter of 2019, was primarily due to a $6.1 million increase in provision for loan losses, partially offset by a $2.6 million increase in net interest income and a $2.3 million increase in non-interest income.

Core net income (non-GAAP) for the second quarter of 2020 was $10.6 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, compared to $9.2 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2020 and $11.6 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2019. Core net income for the second quarter of 2020 excludes $0.5 million of non-interest income gains on the sale of securities, $0.7 million in expense related to the closure of six branches, and other adjustments, including the tax effect of such adjustments.

Net interest income was $44.4 million for the second quarter of 2020, compared to $44.7 million for the first quarter of 2020 and $41.9 million for the second quarter of 2019. The $2.5 million year-over-year increase was primarily attributable to a decrease in interest expense due to a decrease in borrowings and deposit rate paid, and an increase in average securities and loans of $509.5 million and $383.9 million, respectively with lower yields. These impacts were partially offset by an increase in average interest-bearing deposits of $340.4 million.

Net interest margin was 3.10% for the second quarter of 2020, a decrease of 36 basis points from 3.46% in the first quarter of 2020, and a decrease of 56 basis points from 3.66% in the second quarter of 2019. The accretion of the loan mark from the loans we acquired in our New Resource Bank acquisition contributed three basis points to our net interest margin in the second quarter of 2020, compared to four and six basis points in the first quarter of 2020 and the second quarter of 2019, respectively. Prepayment penalties earned through loan income contributed $0.2 million, or two basis points, to our net interest margin in the second quarter of 2020, compared to six and three basis points in the first quarter of 2020 and the second quarter of 2019, respectively.

Provisions for loan loss expense totaled $8.2 million in the second quarter of 2020 compared to $8.6 million in the first quarter of 2020 and $2.1 million for the second quarter of 2019. The provision expense in the second quarter of 2020 was primarily driven by a $3.2 million increase in allowance related to payment deferrals in our loan portfolio, a $2.7 million increase in specific reserves related to one hotel which was downgraded to non-accrual, and $1.5 million related to downgrades to the risk rating of loans, primarily construction loans.

Non-interest income was $8.7 million in the second quarter of 2020 compared to $9.1 million in the first quarter of 2020, and $6.3 million in the second quarter of 2019. The $2.3 million increase in the second quarter of 2020, compared to the like period in 2019, was primarily due to $1.3 million tax credit on an equity investment in a solar project, a $0.5 million gain on the sale of securities compared to a loss of $0.4 million in the comparable quarter of 2019, and a $0.7 million increase in Bank-owned life insurance income due to the receipt of a death benefit payout. These increases were partially offset by a $0.5 million decrease in Trust Department fees primarily related to the decrease in revenue from a real estate fund which is liquidating assets.

Non-interest expense was $31.1 million in the second quarter of 2020 compared to $32.3 million in the first quarter of 2020, and $31.0 million in the second quarter of 2019. Expenses in the second quarter of 2020 were relatively unchanged compared to the same period in 2019. The $1.2 million decrease in the second quarter of 2020 compared to the linked quarter was primarily due to a $1.3 million decrease in branch closure expense in occupancy and depreciation and a $1.0 million decrease in professional fees from external audit, subadvisors and consultants. These decreases were partially offset by an increase in data processing and other expenses of $0.7 million and $0.5 million, respectively.

Our provision for income tax expense was $3.4 million for the second quarter of 2020, compared to a provision of $3.4 million for the first quarter of 2020 and a provision of $3.9 million for the second quarter of 2019. Our effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2020 was 24.9%, compared to 26.3% for the first quarter of 2020 and 25.8% for the second quarter of 2019.

Results of Operations, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2020 of $19.9 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, compared to $22.0 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, for same period in 2019. The $2.1 million decrease was primarily due to a $12.5 million increase in the provision for loan losses and a $0.9 million increase in non-interest expense, partially offset by a $6.5 million increase in net interest income and a $4.0 million increase in non-interest income.

Core net income (non-GAAP) for the six months ended June 30, 2020 of $19.7 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, compared to $22.3 million or $0.69 per diluted share, for the same period last year. Core net income for the first six months of 2020 exclude branch closure expenses and the gain on sale of a closed branch, gains on the sale of securities, severance, and the tax effect of such adjustments.

Net interest income was $89.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, an increase of $6.5 million from the same period in 2019. This increase was primarily attributable to a decrease in interest expense due to a decrease in borrowings and deposit rate paid, and an increase in average securities and loans of $433.1 million and $292.9 million, respectively with lower yields. These impacts were partially offset by an increase in average interest-bearing deposits of $273.4 million.

Provisions for loan loss expense totaled $16.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, an increase of $12.5 million compared to $4.3 million in the same period of 2019. The provision expense in the six months ended June 30, 2020 was primarily driven by a $6.2 million increase in COVID-19 qualitative factors tied to economic factors and payment deferrals in our loan portfolio, a $6.1 million increase in specific reserves related to indirect C&I and hotel loans, and other factors.

Non-interest income was $17.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to $13.8 million for the same period in 2019. The $4.0 million increase for the six months ended June 30, 2020, compared to the like period in 2019, was primarily due to a $1.4 million gain on the sale of a closed branch included in other non-interest income, a $1.3 million tax credit on an equity investment in a solar project, a $1.0 million gain on the sale of securities, and a $0.7 million increase in Bank-owned life insurance income due to the receipt of a death benefit payout. These increases were partially offset by a $1.2 million decrease in Trust Department fees primarily related to the decrease in revenue from a real estate fund which is liquidating assets.

Non-interest expense was $63.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to $62.5 million for the same period in 2019. The $0.9 million increase in expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to the same period in 2019 was primarily due to the $1.3 million increase in branch closure expense in occupancy and depreciation, partially offset by a $0.6 million decrease in professional fees.

We had income tax expense of $6.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, compared to $7.6 million for the same period in 2019. The $0.8 million decrease in income tax expense was primarily due to a decrease in pre-tax earnings of $2.9 million in the six months ended June 30, 2020, compared to the same period in 2019. Our effective tax rate was 25.6% for the six months ended June 30, 2020, compared to 25.8% for the same period in 2019.

Financial Condition

Total assets were $6.5 billion at June 30, 2020, compared to $5.3 billion at December 31, 2019. The increase of $1.1 billion was driven primarily by a $465.4 million increase in cash and cash equivalents, a $428.2 million increase in investment securities, and a $199.2 million increase in loans receivable, net. In the second quarter of 2020, the Bank also made a $2.7 million investment in a solar project with federal tax benefits and added $45.6 million of reverse repurchase agreements backed by Government Guaranteed loans.

Total loans, net at June 30, 2020 were $3.6 billion, an increase of $199.2 million, or 11.7% annualized, compared to December 31, 2019. Loan growth in the first six months of 2020 was primarily driven by a $143.2 million increase in C&I loans including $80.7 million of government guaranteed and Paycheck Protection Program loans, a $69.4 million increase in residential first liens, and a $41.9 million increase in consumer residential solar loans. These increases were partially offset by a $19.1 million decrease in commercial real estate and multifamily loans.

Deposits at June 30, 2020 were $5.9 billion, an increase of $1.2 billion, or 53.3% annualized, as compared to $4.6 billion as of December 31, 2019. Deposits held by politically active customers, such as campaigns, PACs, advocacy-based organizations, and state and national party committees were $1.1 billion as of June 30, 2020, an increase of $522.1 million compared to $578.6 million as of December 31, 2019. Noninterest-bearing deposits represent 49.2% of average deposits and 52.6% of ending deposits for the six months ended June 30, 2020, contributing to an average cost of deposits of 0.20% in the second quarter of 2020, a 13 basis point decrease from the linked quarter.

Nonperforming assets totaled $74.3 million, or 1.15% of period-end total assets at June 30, 2020, an increase of $7.6 million, compared with $66.7 million, or 1.25% of period end total assets at December 31, 2019. The increase in nonperforming assets at June 30, 2020 compared to the year-ended December 31, 2019 was primarily driven by a $14.7 million increase in non-accruing loans, including a $10.2 million hotel loan.

The allowance for loan losses increased $16.2 million to $50.0 million at June 30, 2020 from $33.8 million at December 31, 2019, primarily due to increases in the specific reserves for indirect C&I and hotel loans and an increase in allowance related to the coronavirus pandemic. At June 30, 2020, we had $70.3 million of impaired loans for which a specific allowance of $14.5 million was made, compared to $65.4 million of impaired loans at December 31, 2019 for which a specific allowance of $7.5 million was made. The ratio of allowance to total loans was 1.36% at June 30, 2020 and 0.98% at December 31, 2019.

Capital

As of June 30, 2020, our Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 12.29%, Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio was 13.54%, and Tier-1 Leverage Capital Ratio was 7.69%, compared to 13.01%, 14.01% and 8.90%, respectively, as of December 31, 2019. Stockholders’ equity at June 30, 2020 was $503.7 million, compared to $490.5 million at December 31, 2019. The increase in stockholders’ equity was driven by $19.9 million of net income and a $4.0 million increase in accumulated other comprehensive income due to the mark to market on our securities portfolio, offset by a $7.0 million decrease due to share repurchases and a $5.0 million decrease due to dividends to shareholders.

Our tangible book value per share was $15.61 as of June 30, 2020 compared to $14.93 as of December 31, 2019.

Conference Call
As previously announced, Amalgamated Bank will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2020 results today, July 28, 2020 at 10:00am (Eastern Time). The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-407-9716 (domestic) or 1-201-493-6779 (international) and asking for the Amalgamated Bank Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Call. A telephonic replay will be available approximately two hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers 1-412-317-6671 and providing the access code 13706036. The telephonic replay will be available until 11:59 pm (Eastern Time) on August 4, 2020.

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the investor relations section of our website at http://ir.amalgamatedbank.com/. The online replay will remain available for a limited time beginning immediately following the call.

The presentation materials for the call can be accessed on the investor relations section of our website at http://ir.amalgamatedbank.com/.

About Amalgamated Bank 

Amalgamated Bank is a New York-based full-service commercial bank and a chartered trust company with a combined network of 11 branches in New York City, Washington D.C., and San Francisco. Amalgamated was formed in 1923 as Amalgamated Bank of New York by the Amalgamated Clothing Workers of America, one of the country's oldest labor unions. Amalgamated provides commercial banking and trust services nationally and offers a full range of products and services to both commercial and retail customers. Amalgamated is a proud member of the Global Alliance for Banking on Values and is a certified B Corporation®. As of June 30, 2020, our total assets were $6.5 billion, total net loans were $3.6 billion, and total deposits were $5.9 billion. Additionally, as of June 30, 2020, the trust business held $32.0 billion in assets under custody and $13.3 billion in assets under management.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release (and the accompanying financial information and tables) refers to certain non-GAAP financial measures including, without limitation, “Core operating revenue,” “Core non-interest expense,” “Core net income,” “Tangible common equity,” “Core return on average assets,” “Core return on average tangible common equity,” and “Core efficiency ratio.”

Our management utilizes this information to compare our operating performance for 2020 versus certain periods in 2019 and to prepare internal projections. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures facilitate making period-to-period comparisons and are meaningful indications of our operating performance. In addition, because intangible assets such as goodwill and other discrete items unrelated to our core business, which are excluded, vary extensively from company to company, we believe that the presentation of this information allows investors to more easily compare our results to those of other companies. 

The presentation of non-GAAP financial information, however, is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP financial measures. We strongly encourage readers to review the GAAP financial measures included in this release and not to place undue reliance upon any single financial measure. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this release with other companies’ non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial disclosures to comparable GAAP measures found in this release are set forth in the final pages of this release and also may be viewed on our website, amalgamatedbank.com.

Terminology

Certain terms used in this release are defined as follows:

“Core operating revenue” is defined as total net interest income plus non-interest income excluding gains and losses on sales of securities and gains on the sale of owned property. We believe the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is the total of net interest income and non-interest income.

“Core non-interest expense” is defined as total non-interest expense excluding costs related to branch closures and restructuring/severance costs. We believe the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is total non-interest expense.

“Core net income” is defined as net income after tax excluding gains and losses on sales of securities, gains on the sale of owned property, costs related to branch closures, restructuring/severance costs, and taxes on notable pre-tax items. We believe the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net income.

“Tangible common equity” and “Tangible book value” and are defined as stockholders’ equity excluding, as applicable, minority interests, preferred stock, goodwill and core deposit intangibles. We believe that the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is total stockholders’ equity.

“Core return on average assets” is defined as “Core net income” divided by average total assets. We believe the most directly comparable performance ratio derived from GAAP financial measures is return on average assets calculated by dividing net income by average total assets.

“Core return on average tangible common equity” is defined as “Core net income” divided by “Average tangible common equity.” We believe the most directly comparable performance ratio derived from GAAP financial measures is return on average equity calculated by dividing net income by average total stockholders’ equity.

“Core efficiency ratio” is defined as “Core non-interest expense” divided by “Core operating revenue.” We believe the most directly comparable performance ratio derived from GAAP financial measures is an efficiency ratio calculated by dividing total non-interest expense by the sum of net interest income and total non-interest income.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included in this release that are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified through the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “anticipate,” “should,” “would,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “expect,” “estimate,” “continue,” “may” and “intend,” as well as other similar words and expressions of the future, and in this press release include statements about expected performance of our loan portfolio and payment deferrals, and the expected charges and anticipated future expense savings resulting from branch closures. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, any or all of which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: (i) deterioration in the financial condition of borrowers resulting in significant increases in loan losses and provisions for those losses; (ii) continuation of the historically low short-term interest rate environment; (iii) the inability of Amalgamated Bank to maintain the historical growth rate of its loan portfolio; (iv) changes in loan underwriting, credit review or loss reserve policies associated with economic conditions, examination conclusions, or regulatory developments; (v) effectiveness of Amalgamated Bank’s asset management activities in improving, resolving or liquidating lower-quality assets; (vi) the impact of competition with other financial institutions, including pricing pressures and the resulting impact on Amalgamated Bank’s results, including as a result of compression to net interest margin; (vii) greater than anticipated adverse conditions in the national or local economies including in Amalgamated Bank’s core markets, including, but not limited to, the negative impacts and disruptions resulting from the recent outbreak of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, which may have an adverse impact on our business, operations and performance, and could have a negative impact on our credit portfolio, share price, borrowers, and on the economy as a whole, both domestically and globally (viii) fluctuations or unanticipated changes in interest rates on loans or deposits or that affect the yield curve; (ix) the results of regulatory examinations; (x) potential deterioration in real estate values; (xi) changes in legislation, regulation, policies, or administrative practices, whether by judicial, governmental, or legislative action, including, but not limited to, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or the “CARES Act”; and (xi) the risk that the preliminary financial information reported herein and our current preliminary analysis will be different when our review is finalized. Additional factors which could affect the forward-looking statements can be found in Amalgamated’s Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the FDIC and available on the FDIC's website at https://efr.fdic.gov/fcxweb/efr/index.html. Amalgamated Bank disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this release, which speak only as of the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Media Contact:
Kaye Verville
The Levinson Group
kaye@mollylevinson.com
202-244-1785

Investor Contact:
Jamie Lillis
Solebury Trout
shareholderrelations@amalgamatedbank.com
800-895-4172


Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except for per share amount)

  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30,   March 31,   June 30,   June 30,
    2020       2020       2019       2020       2019  
                   
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME                  
Loans $ 35,225     $ 35,612     $ 35,559     $ 70,837     $ 70,855  
Securities   11,746       12,554       10,524       24,299       20,398  
Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock   66       69       191       135       501  
Interest-bearing deposits in banks   83       396       254       479       548  
                   
Total interest and dividend income   47,120       48,631       46,528       95,750       92,302  
                   
INTEREST EXPENSE                  
Deposits   2,681       3,915       3,499       6,596       6,444  
Borrowed funds   -       27       1,173       27       3,229  
                   
Total interest expense   2,681       3,942       4,672       6,623       9,673  
                   
NET INTEREST INCOME   44,439       44,689       41,856       89,127       82,629  
Provision for (recovery of) loan losses   8,221       8,588       2,127       16,808       4,312  
                   
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   36,218       36,101       39,729       72,319       78,317  
                   
NON-INTEREST INCOME                  
Trust Department fees   3,980       4,085       4,508       8,066       9,229  
Service charges on deposit accounts   1,850       2,411       2,068       4,261       3,939  
Bank-owned life insurance   1,111       384       408       1,495       828  
Gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available for sale, net   486       499       (377 )     985       (85 )
Gain (loss) on other real estate owned, net   (283 )     (23 )     (315 )     (306 )     (564 )
Equity method investments   1,289       -       -       1,289       -  
Other   238       1,762       57       1,999       419  
                   
Total non-interest income   8,671       9,118       6,349       17,789       13,766  
                   
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE                  
Compensation and employee benefits, net   17,334       17,458       16,992       34,792       34,422  
Occupancy and depreciation   4,241       5,506       4,145       9,747       8,417  
Professional fees   1,988       2,983       2,401       4,971       5,566  
Data processing   2,977       2,264       2,729       5,241       5,478  
Office maintenance and depreciation   818       856       830       1,675       1,716  
Amortization of intangible assets   342       342       298       685       687  
Advertising and promotion   672       667       692       1,339       1,313  
Other   2,696       2,194       2,915       4,889       4,851  
                   
Total non-interest expense   31,068       32,270       31,002       63,339       62,450  
                   
Income before income taxes   13,821       12,949       15,076       26,769       29,633  
Income tax expense (benefit)   3,447       3,404       3,891       6,850       7,634  
                   
Net income   10,374       9,545       11,185       19,919       21,999  
                   
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests   -       -       -       -       -  
                   
Net income attributable to Amalgamated Bank and subsidiaries $ 10,374     $ 9,545     $ 11,185     $ 19,919     $ 21,999  
                   
Earnings per common share - basic $ 0.33     $ 0.30     $ 0.35     $ 0.64     $ 0.69  
                   
Earnings per common share - diluted $ 0.33     $ 0.30     $ 0.35     $ 0.64     $ 0.68  


Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

  June 30,   December 31,
    2020       2019  
Assets (Unaudited)    
Cash and due from banks $ 9,209     $ 7,596  
Interest-bearing deposits in banks   578,752       114,942  
Total cash and cash equivalents   587,961       122,538  
Securities:      
Available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $1,562,033 and $1,217,087, respectively)   1,575,175       1,224,770  
Held-to-maturity (fair value of $382,830 and $292,837, respectively)   370,498       292,704  
       
Loans receivable, net of deferred loan origination costs (fees)   3,687,992       3,472,614  
Allowance for loan losses   (50,010 )     (33,847 )
Loans receivable, net   3,637,982       3,438,767  
       
Resell agreements   45,653       -  
Accrued interest and dividends receivable   21,836       19,088  
Premises and equipment, net   16,180       17,778  
Bank-owned life insurance   80,694       80,714  
Right-of-use lease asset   42,758       47,299  
Deferred tax asset   34,251       31,441  
Goodwill and other intangible assets   18,980       19,665  
Other assets   38,376       30,574  
Total assets $ 6,470,344     $ 5,325,338  
Liabilities      
Deposits $ 5,870,319     $ 4,640,982  
Borrowed funds   -       75,000  
Operating leases   56,842       62,404  
Other liabilities   39,481       56,408  
Total liabilities   5,966,642       4,834,794  
       
Commitments and contingencies   -       -  
       
Stockholders’ equity      
Common stock, par value $.01 per share (70,000,000 shares authorized; 31,049,525 and      
31,523,442 shares issued and outstanding, respectively)   310       315  
Additional paid-in capital   299,997       305,738  
Retained earnings   195,991       181,132  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of income taxes   7,270       3,225  
Total Amalgamated Bank stockholders' equity   503,568       490,410  
Noncontrolling interests   134       134  
Total stockholders' equity   503,702       490,544  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 6,470,344     $ 5,325,338  


Select Financial Data

  As of and for the Three
Months Ended		   As of and for the Six
Months Ended
  June 30,   March 31,   June 30,   June 30,
    2020       2020       2019       2020       2019  
Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data                  
Earnings per share                  
Basic $ 0.33     $ 0.30     $ 0.35     $ 0.64     $ 0.69  
Diluted   0.33       0.30       0.35       0.64       0.68  
Core Earnings per share (non-GAAP)                  
Basic $ 0.34     $ 0.29     $ 0.36     $ 0.63     $ 0.70  
Diluted   0.34       0.29       0.36       0.63       0.69  
Book value per common share   16.22       15.26       14.89       16.22       14.89  
(excluding minority interest)                  
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)   15.61       14.64       14.25       15.61       14.25  
Common shares outstanding   31,049,525       31,000,299       31,886,669       31,049,525       31,886,669  
Weighted average common shares   31,022,517       31,410,848       31,824,930       31,216,683       31,798,405  
outstanding, basic                  
Weighted average common shares   31,034,666       31,805,901       32,237,116       31,345,192       32,279,342  
outstanding, diluted                  


Select Financial Data

  As of and for the Three   As of and for the Six
  Months Ended   Months Ended
  June 30,   March 31,   June 30,   June 30,
  2020   2020   2019   2020   2019
                   
Selected Performance Metrics:                  
Return on average assets 0.69 %   0.71 %   0.92 %   0.70 %   0.92 %
Core return on average assets (non-GAAP) 0.70 %   0.68 %   0.96 %   0.69 %   0.93 %
Return on average equity 8.56 %   7.65 %   9.65 %   8.10 %   9.73 %
Core return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 9.07 %   7.66 %   10.45 %   8.35 %   10.32 %
Loan yield 3.97 %   4.13 %   4.42 %   4.05 %   4.43 %
Securities yield 2.59 %   3.29 %   3.34 %   2.91 %   3.35 %
Deposit cost 0.20 %   0.33 %   0.34 %   0.26 %   0.32 %
Net interest margin 3.10 %   3.46 %   3.66 %   3.27 %   3.66 %
Efficiency ratio (1) 58.50 %   59.97 %   64.31 %   59.24 %   64.79 %
Core efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (1) 57.68 %   59.44 %   63.50 %   58.56 %   64.45 %
                   
                   
                   
Asset Quality Ratios:                  
Nonaccrual loans to total loans 1.24 %   0.96 %   0.49 %   1.24 %   0.49 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets 1.15 %   1.14 %   1.50 %   1.15 %   1.50 %
Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans 109 %   125 %   209 %   109 %   209 %
Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.36 %   1.19 %   1.01 %   1.36 %   1.01 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.06 %   0.01 %   -0.01 %   0.04 %   0.49 %
                   
Capital Ratios:                  
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 7.69 %   8.47 %   9.04 %   7.69 %   9.04 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.29 %   12.74 %   13.57 %   12.29 %   13.57 %
Total risk-based capital ratio 13.54 %   13.96 %   14.67 %   13.54 %   14.67 %
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 12.29 %   12.74 %   13.57 %   12.29 %   13.57 %
                   
(1) Efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing total non-interest expense by the sum of net interest income and total non-interest income


Loan and Held-to-Maturity Securities Portfolio Composition

(In thousands) At June 30, 2020   At March 31, 2020   At June 30, 2019
  Amount   % of total loans   Amount   % of total loans   Amount   % of total loans
Commercial portfolio:                      
Commercial and industrial $ 617,579     16.8 %   $ 532,351     15.0 %   $ 424,319     12.8 %
Multifamily   972,129     26.4 %     936,350     26.4 %     925,747     27.9 %
Commercial real estate   404,064     11.0 %     408,766     11.5 %     453,393     13.7 %
Construction and land development   65,259     1.8 %     65,706     1.9 %     58,696     1.7 %
Total commercial portfolio   2,059,031     56.0 %     1,943,173     54.8 %     1,862,155     56.1 %
                       
Retail portfolio:                      
Residential real estate lending   1,432,645     38.9 %     1,416,796     39.9 %     1,286,662     38.8 %
Consumer and other   187,980     5.1 %     189,152     5.3 %     168,201     5.1 %
Total retail   1,620,625     44.0 %     1,605,948     45.2 %     1,454,863     43.9 %
Total loans   3,679,656     100.0 %     3,549,121     100.0 %     3,317,018     100.0 %
                       
Net deferred loan origination fees (costs)   8,336           8,214           7,562      
Allowance for loan losses   (50,010 )         (42,348 )         (33,630 )    
Total loans, net $ 3,637,982         $ 3,514,987         $ 3,290,950      
                       
Held-to-maturity securities portfolio:                      
PACE assessments $ 323,391     87.3 %   $ 255,298     89.2 %   $ -     0.0 %
Other securities   47,107     12.7 %     30,953     10.8 %     19,336     100.0 %
Total held-to-maturity securities $ 370,498     100.0 %   $ 286,251     100.0 %   $ 19,336     100.0 %


Net Interest Income Analysis

    Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended
    June 30, 2020   March 31, 2020   June 30, 2019
(In thousands)   Average
Balance		   Income /
Expense		   Yield /
Rate		   Average
Balance		   Income /
Expense		   Yield /
Rate		   Average
Balance		   Income /
Expense		   Yield /
Rate
                                     
Interest earning assets:                                    
Interest-bearing deposits in banks   $ 364,932     $ 83     0.09 %   $ 185,281     $ 396     0.86 %   $ 70,442     $ 254     1.45 %
Securities and FHLB stock     1,834,892       11,812     2.59 %     1,544,848       12,623     3.29 %     1,287,520       10,715     3.34 %
Total loans, net (1)     3,571,160       35,225     3.97 %     3,464,438       35,612     4.13 %     3,225,129       35,559     4.42 %
Total interest earning assets     5,770,984       47,120     3.28 %     5,194,567       48,631     3.77 %     4,583,091       46,528     4.07 %
Non-interest earning assets:                                    
Cash and due from banks     74,877               9,539               6,838          
Other assets     224,531               222,757               264,046          
Total assets   $ 6,070,392             $ 5,426,863             $ 4,853,975          
                                     
Interest bearing liabilities:                                    
Savings, NOW and money market deposits   $ 2,313,772     $ 1,755     0.31 %   $ 2,143,247     $ 2,737     0.51 %   $ 1,857,715     $ 1,962     0.42 %
Time deposits     370,969       926     1.00 %     381,053       1,178     1.24 %     486,652       1,537     1.27 %
Total deposits     2,684,741       2,681     0.40 %     2,524,300       3,915     0.62 %     2,344,367       3,499     0.60 %
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     -       -     0.00 %     6,374       27     1.70 %     190,501       1,166     2.46 %
Other Borrowings     -       -     0.00 %     -       -     0.00 %     1,099       7     2.56 %
Total interest bearing liabilities     2,684,741       2,681     0.40 %     2,530,674       3,942     0.63 %     2,535,967       4,672     0.74 %
Non-interest bearing liabilities:                                    
Demand and transaction deposits     2,746,529               2,300,999               1,762,426          
Other liabilities     151,591               93,309               90,680          
Total liabilities     5,582,861               4,924,982               4,389,073          
Stockholders' equity     487,531               501,881               464,902          
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 6,070,392             $ 5,426,863             $ 4,853,975          
                                     
Net interest income / interest rate spread       $ 44,439     2.88 %       $ 44,689     3.14 %       $ 41,856     3.33 %
Net interest earning assets / net interest margin   $ 3,086,243         3.10 %   $ 2,663,893         3.46 %   $ 2,047,124         3.66 %
                                     
Total Cost of Deposits           0.20 %           0.33 %           0.34 %
                                     
(1) Amounts are net of deferred origination costs / (fees) and the allowance for loan losses
* Net interest margin includes prepayment penalty income in 2Q20, 1Q20 and 2Q19 of $239,190, $761,568 and $320,633 respectively

 


Net Interest Income Analysis

    Six Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    June 30, 2020   June 30, 2019
(In thousands)   Average Balance   Income / Expense   Yield / Rate   Average Balance   Income / Expense   Yield / Rate
                         
Interest earning assets:                        
Interest-bearing deposits in banks   $ 275,107     $ 479     0.35 %   $ 71,861     $ 548     1.54 %
Securities and FHLB stock     1,689,870       24,434     2.91 %     1,256,781       20,899     3.35 %
Total loans, net (1)     3,517,799       70,837     4.05 %     3,224,868       70,855     4.43 %
Total interest earning assets     5,482,776       95,750     3.51 %     4,553,510       92,302     4.09 %
Non-interest earning assets:                        
Cash and due from banks     42,208               8,404          
Other assets     223,643               259,194          
Total assets   $ 5,748,627             $ 4,821,108          
                         
Interest bearing liabilities:                        
Savings, NOW and money market deposits   $ 2,228,509     $ 4,492     0.41 %   $ 1,867,478     $ 3,829     0.41 %
Time deposits     376,011       2,104     1.13 %     463,668       2,615     1.14 %
Total deposits     2,604,520       6,596     0.51 %     2,331,146       6,444     0.56 %
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     3,187       27     1.70 %     259,108       3,213     2.50 %
Other Borrowings     -       -     0.00 %     1,215       16     2.66 %
Total interest bearing liabilities     2,607,707       6,623     0.51 %     2,591,469       9,673     0.75 %
Non-interest bearing liabilities:                        
Demand and transaction deposits     2,523,764               1,680,984          
Other liabilities     122,450               92,921          
Total liabilities     5,253,921               4,365,374          
Stockholders' equity     494,706               455,734          
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 5,748,627             $ 4,821,108          
                         
Net interest income / interest rate spread       $ 89,127     3.00 %       $ 82,629     3.33 %
Net interest earning assets / net interest margin   $ 2,875,069         3.27 %   $ 1,962,041         3.66 %
                         
Total Cost of Deposits           0.26 %           0.32 %
                         
(1) Amounts are net of deferred origination costs / (fees) and the allowance for loan losses
* Net interest margin includes prepayment penalty income in Jun YTD 2020 and Jun YTD 2019 of $1,000,758 and $626,038 respectively

 


Deposit Portfolio Composition

(in thousands) June 30, 2020   March 31, 2020   June 30, 2019
           
Noninterest-bearing demand deposit accounts $ 3,089,004     $ 2,423,760     $ 1,908,741  
NOW accounts   198,653       234,268       216,834  
Money market deposit accounts   1,876,540       1,708,818       1,239,387  
Savings accounts   342,477       329,583       340,258  
Time deposits   363,645       380,128       411,250  
Brokered CD   -       -       19,991  
Total deposits $ 5,870,319     $ 5,076,557     $ 4,136,462  
           
* Total deposit balance as of June 30, 2020 excludes off balance sheet Insured Cash Sweep (ICS) balance of $90.9 million


    Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended
    June 30, 2020   March 31, 2020   June 30, 2019
(In thousands)   Average
Balance		   Average Rate
Paid		   Average
Balance		   Average Rate
Paid		   Average
Balance		   Average Rate
Paid
                         
Noninterest-bearing demand deposit accounts   $ 2,746,529     0.00 %   $ 2,300,999     0.00 %   $ 1,762,426     0.00 %
NOW accounts     237,279     0.17 %     231,707     0.40 %     220,516     0.47 %
Money market deposit accounts     1,741,466     0.36 %     1,587,242     0.60 %     1,298,033     0.41 %
Savings accounts     335,027     0.12 %     324,298     0.18 %     339,165     0.22 %
Time deposits     370,969     0.99 %     381,053     1.23 %     424,848     1.25 %
Brokered CD     -     0.00 %     -     0.00 %     61,804     2.45 %
Total deposits   $ 5,431,270     0.20 %   $ 4,825,299     0.33 %   $ 4,106,792     0.34 %


Asset Quality

  June 30,   March 31,   June 30,
(In thousands)   2020       2020       2019  
Loans 90 days past due and accruing $ -     $ 3,856     $ 13,939  
Nonaccrual loans excluding held for sale loans and restructured loans   18,901       7,537       9,893  
Nonaccrual loans held for sale   -       -       -  
Troubled debt restructured loans - nonaccrual   26,776       26,435       6,221  
Troubled debt restructured loans - accruing   28,031       26,968       43,277  
Other real estate owned   503       786       526  
Impaired securities   46       64       88  
Total nonperforming assets $ 74,257     $ 65,646     $ 73,944  
           
Nonaccrual loans:          
Commercial and industrial $ 15,742     $ 15,949     $ 4,180  
Multifamily   -       -       -  
Commercial real estate   13,768       3,634       3,832  
Construction and land development   3,652       3,652       -  
Total commercial portfolio   33,162       23,235       8,012  
           
Residential 1-4 family 1st mortgages   11,106       9,173       6,330  
Residential 1-4 family 2nd mortgages   729       884       1,267  
Consumer and other   680       680       505  
Total retail portfolio   12,515       10,737       8,102  
Total nonaccrual loans $ 45,677     $ 33,972     $ 16,114  
           
           
Nonperforming assets to total assets   1.15 %     1.14 %     1.50 %
Nonaccrual assets to total assets   0.71 %     0.60 %     0.34 %
Nonaccrual loans to total loans   1.24 %     0.96 %     0.49 %
Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans   109 %     125 %     209 %


Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The information provided below presents a reconciliation of each of our non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

    As of and for the Three   As of and for the Six
    Months Ended   Months Ended
(in thousands)   June 30,   March 31,   June 30,   June 30,
      2020       2020       2019       2020       2019  
                     
Core operating revenue                    
Net interest income (GAAP)   $ 44,439     $ 44,689     $ 41,856     $ 89,127     $ 82,629  
Non-interest income (GAAP)     8,671       9,118       6,349       17,789       13,766  
Less: Branch sale loss (gain)(1)     34       (1,428 )     -       (1,394 )     -  
Less: Securities loss (gain)     (486 )     (499 )     377       (985 )     85  
Core operating revenue (non-GAAP)   $ 52,658     $ 51,880     $ 48,582     $ 104,537     $ 96,480  
                     
Core non-interest expenses                    
Non-interest expense (GAAP)   $ 31,068     $ 32,270     $ 31,002     $ 63,339     $ 62,450  
Less: Branch closure expense(2)     (695 )     (1,432 )     -       (2,051 )     -  
Less: Severance (3)     -       -       (154 )     (76 )     (271 )
Core non-interest expense (non-GAAP)   $ 30,373     $ 30,838     $ 30,848     $ 61,212     $ 62,179  
                     
Core net income                    
Net Income (GAAP)   $ 10,374     $ 9,545     $ 11,185     $ 19,919     $ 21,999  
Less: Branch sale (gain)(1)     34       (1,428 )     -       (1,394 )     -  
Less: Securities loss (gain)     (486 )     (499 )     377       (985 )     85  
Add: Branch closure expense(2)     695       1,432       -       2,051       -  
Add: Severance (3)     -       -       154       76       271  
Less: Tax on notable items     (61 )     130       (137 )     65       (92 )
Core net income (non-GAAP)   $ 10,556     $ 9,180     $ 11,579     $ 19,731     $ 22,264  
                     
Tangible common equity                    
Stockholders' Equity (GAAP)   $ 503,702     $ 473,269     $ 474,944     $ 503,702     $ 474,944  
Less: Minority Interest (GAAP)     (134 )     (134 )     (134 )     (134 )     (134 )
Less: Goodwill (GAAP)     (12,936 )     (12,936 )     (12,936 )     (12,936 )     (12,936 )
Less: Core deposit intangible (GAAP)     (6,043 )     (6,386 )     (7,415 )     (6,043 )     (7,415 )
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)   $ 484,589     $ 453,813     $ 454,458     $ 484,589     $ 454,458  
                     
Average tangible common equity                    
Average Stockholders' Equity (GAAP)   $ 487,531     $ 501,881     $ 464,902     $ 494,706     $ 455,734  
Less: Minority Interest (GAAP)     (134 )     (134 )     (134 )     (134 )     (134 )
Less: Goodwill (GAAP)     (12,936 )     (12,936 )     (12,936 )     (12,936 )     (12,936 )
Less: Core deposit intangible (GAAP)     (6,210 )     (6,552 )     (7,575 )     (6,381 )     (7,738 )
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)   $ 468,250     $ 482,258     $ 444,256     $ 475,254     $ 434,925  
                     
Core return on average assets                    
Core net income (numerator) (non-GAAP)     10,556       9,180       11,579       19,731       22,264  
Divided: Total average assets (denominator) (GAAP)     6,070,392       5,426,863       4,853,975       5,748,627       4,821,107  
Core return on average assets (non-GAAP)     0.70 %     0.68 %     0.96 %     0.69 %     0.93 %
                     
Core return on average tangible common equity                    
Core net income (numerator) (non-GAAP)     10,556       9,180       11,579       19,731       22,264  
Divided: Average tangible common equity (denominator) (non-GAAP)     468,250       482,258       444,256       475,254       434,925  
Core return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)     9.07 %     7.66 %     10.45 %     8.35 %     10.32 %
                     
Core efficiency ratio                    
Core non-interest expense (numerator) (non-GAAP)     30,373       30,838       30,848       61,212       62,179  
Core operating revenue (denominator) (non-GAAP)     52,658       51,880       48,582       104,537       96,480  
Core efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)     57.68 %     59.44 %     63.50 %     58.56 %     64.45 %
                     
(1) Fixed Asset branch sale in March 2020
(2) Occupancy and other expense related to closure of branches during our branch rationalization
(3) Salary and COBRA reimbursement expense for positions eliminated
                     

