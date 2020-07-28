Data Storage Corporation Adds Cybersecurity Solutions to their ezHost IBM Cloud

/EIN News/ -- MELVILLE, N.Y., July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Storage Corporation (OTCQB: DTST) (“DSC” and the “Company”), a provider of diverse business continuity, disaster recovery protection and cloud solutions, today announces it has entered the $22 billion security market adding a suite of security solutions (ezSecurity) to its hosting and data protection services to assist clients in protecting their critical data and improving compliance.



Designed to improve security for clients currently hosting their systems on the Company’s IBM Cloud, ezSecurity delivers state-of-the-art security tools helping to ensure compliance with stringent cybersecurity regulations. With this new offering, DSC’s data security experts will help customers identify and mitigate risk, thereby protecting client data, exceeding compliance requirements, and ensuring the security of their systems.

By providing outstanding value, customer support and best in class security, DSC has become an industry leader in IBM i hosted solutions in the U.S. As a leader and continual innovator, the Company believes it is the only provider in the industry to include system-level security with its cloud solutions.

“The safety and security of client data is among our highest priorities at Data Storage Corporation,” stated Chuck Piluso, CEO, DSC. “By including ezSecurity with our ezHost solution, we are providing an increased layer of protection for essential data stored on our clients’ IBM systems. We are more than pleased to provide this added level of security that also serves to ensure compliance with the latest cybersecurity regulations.”

Hal Schwartz, DSC’s president stated, “There are numerous benefits of DSC’s ezSecurity, which allows our clients to achieve and maintain compliance with the cybersecurity requirements of GDPR, PCI, DSS, HIPAA, CCPA, SOX and other state and industry regulations, while protecting from theft the intellectual property and data of our customers, partners and employees.”

For more information on ezSecurity, visit Data Storage Corp. online at http://www.DataStorageCorp.com

About Data Storage Corporation

The Company provides a highly secure, enterprise-level cloud for IBM i Power systems and Windows, assisting companies in the migration process, while reducing capex and providing flexibility for seasonality with on-demand compute power. Clients have access to an array of solutions: Infrastructure as a Service; disaster recovery; voice and data; security; and email compliance & data analytics.

Safe Harbor Provision

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created thereby. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained herein, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's future financial position, business strategy, plans and objectives, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "estimates," "anticipates," or "believes" or the negative thereof or any variation thereon or similar terminology or expressions. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from results proposed in such statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can provide no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, those factors set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and its other filings and submissions with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.