Green Lantern Solar Featured on 2020 US Top Solar Contractors List

Solar Power World magazine’s annual list includes Waterbury, VT-based solar developer and installer

/EIN News/ -- WATERBURY, Vt., July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Although the COVID-19 pandemic is the immediate crisis unfolding at the moment, mitigating climate change is also an urgent issue. Solar PV installation is one way to help reduce greenhouse gases from fossil fuels. Solar Power World has recognized the efforts of solar contractors across the United States in its 2020 Top Solar Contractors list , where local Vermont company Green Lantern Solar was highlighted as one of the nation’s top 20 solar developers, achieving a national rank of 17, and a top commercial solar contractor achieving a national rank of 42.



The Top Solar Contractors list is developed each year by Solar Power World to honor the work of solar installers big and small. Solar firms in the utility, commercial and residential markets are ranked by number of kilowatts installed in the previous year. Companies are grouped and listed by specific service (developers, electrical subcontractors, EPCs, installation subcontractors, rooftop installers), markets and states.

"The Solar Power World team is so pleased to highlight more than 400 companies on the 2020 Top Solar Contractors list, especially during this unprecedented time," said Kelsey Misbrener, senior editor of Solar Power World. "All contractors featured on the 2020 list reported strong 2019 installation numbers and are continuing to stand tall this year."

In addition to persevering through this turbulent time in history, the 2020 class of Top Solar Contractors is continuing to innovate by adding energy storage to their offerings. Over one-third of this year’s contractors are also featured on the exclusive 2020 Top Solar + Storage Installers list. Green Lantern Solar was highlighted as one of the nations top 10 Solar & Storage installers achieving a rank of 8 out of 137.

Since its inception in 2011, Green Lantern Solar has developed more than 40MW of projects in Vermont, over 13MW of which were installed in 2019.

“2019 was a great year for Green Lantern. We are thrilled to be part of a growing renewables industry and to be bringing clean energy to customers all over Vermont and other New England Markets. Cumulatively, our customers saved almost $1.5MM on their utility bills last year. When you combine utility savings of that magnitude with all the environmental benefits these projects deliver, it gets really exciting. As for 2020, despite the challenges presented by the COVID pandemic, we are making great progress on another large portfolio of projects that we hope to have completed by year end. “

Luke Shullenberger – President

Green Lantern Solar is a Waterbury, Vermont-based solar development and construction company with a particular emphasis on turn-key commercial solar solutions for municipal, education, healthcare and government. The company works with owners to revitalize and re-develop low-value sites such as brownfields, landfills, quarries/pits/extraction sites and other challenging real estate that is not suitable for other forms of development. The company provides a full suite of services: development, financing, construction, operations, maintenance and asset management.

About Solar Power World

Solar Power World is the leading online and print resource for news and information regarding solar installation, development and technology. Since 2011, SPW has helped U.S. solar contractors — including installers, developers and EPCs in all markets — grow their businesses and do their jobs better.

