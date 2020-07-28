One Identity and Ping Identity Join Forces to Provide Customers with Best-in-Class Identity-Centric Security

Brings together two of the industry’s most innovative platforms in identity security to enable secure use of increasingly common hybrid cloud deployment model

Unites access management from Ping and identity administration and governance from One Identity to enable organizations to grant the right employees the right access, to the right resources, at the right time

Enables stronger security and control over applications and services across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments

/EIN News/ -- ALISO VIEJO, Calif., July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Identity , a proven leader in identity-centered security, today announced a partnership with Ping Identity, the Intelligent Identity solution for the enterprise, to provide end-to-end identity management strategies and strengthen access security and control. The partnership enables customers to combine the power of Ping Identity's access management technology with One Identity’s identity governance and administration (IGA) technology – two critically important elements to achieving an identity-centered security strategy organizations need to combat today’s cyber threats.

While the growth of the cloud is irrefutable, more than one in four (27%) of enterprises’ workloads are expected to remain on-premises by the end of 2020, according to LogicMonitor, meaning hybrid environments will remain common at many organizations. Key to keeping these hybrid organizations secure is ensuring that all data and applications across both on-premises and cloud environments are accessed by the right users. However, a “user” today could be an employee, partner, contractor or supplier. Coupled with the complexity inherent in a hybrid environment, the task of providing simplified, secure and compliant access to all classes of users can be problematic and time-consuming.

With the integration of One Identity and Ping Identity products, customers can vastly improve both identity and access security and control, while reducing complexity and freeing up time for more strategic projects. Customers can seamlessly integrate Ping Identity’s single sign-on (SSO), multi-factor authentication (MFA) and access management capabilities with One Identity Manager’s governance and identity administration, and the underlying accounts that access critical business systems, applications, databases, and SaaS services.

When combined, One Identity and Ping Identity provide the enterprise-level scalability and security required to protect users, data and applications from today’s cybersecurity threats while enabling regulatory compliance. Together, the solutions strengthen security and provide an enhanced end user experience by providing the right access, to the right resources, at the right time. Key combined features include:

SSO and MFA to streamline and secure access

Complete visibility into users and their entitlements to mitigate risks

Data, applications and access governance across on-premises, hybrid and cloud environments

User access control from any device or location

Increased security with stronger authentication

Identity lifecycle and account correlation

Automated account provisioning, deprovisioning and workflows

Self-service access request and certifications

“One Identity has long admired our industry peer, Ping Identity, for its innovation and market leadership in authentication and access management,” said Darrell Long, vice president of product management, One Identity. “Joining forces to provide end-to-end identity and access management will greatly benefit our customers and accelerate their journey to achieve identity-centered security, the core of any effective enterprise security strategy.”

“With the immense acceleration of digital transformation, today’s enterprises are recognizing identity is critical to securing anytime, anywhere work and require a solution to help deliver that seamless, mobile experience without sacrificing the security they need,” said Loren Russon, Vice President of Product Management at Ping Identity. “At Ping Identity, we are committed to doing just that by simplifying the lives of our customers and guaranteeing the right people can securely access the right things across devices without friction. One Identity shares the same ethos and dedication to securing the modern enterprise, and we’re looking forward to collaborating together to provide identity-centric security strategies.”

“As a partner that works closely with One Identity and Ping Identity, we applaud both of the companies’ continued focus on bringing game-changing IGA and IAM solutions to market,” said Mike Thompson, managing partner at ICSynergy. “The combination of Ping Identity’s groundbreaking solutions for securing access to the digital enterprise and One Identity’s innovative identity-centered solutions will meet a growing demand among our client base for one-stop hybrid identity and access management solutions.”

“One Identity and Ping Identity are both critical partners to our business, as our customers increasingly seek to build IAM and IGA into the core of their security strategies,” said Andre Priebe, CTO at iC Consult Group. “The two organizations joining forces will enable our customers to gain better visibility and control over the entire enterprise Identity landscape and across cloud, on premises and hybrid environments.”

The relationship between Ping and One Identity is worldwide and is available in all markets and regions. To learn more, please visit: https://www.oneidentity.com/ping-identity-integration/ .

About One Identity

One Identity, a Quest Software business, lets organizations achieve an identity-centered security strategy with a uniquely broad and integrated portfolio of identity management offerings including AD account lifecycle management, identity governance and administration and privileged access management. One Identity empowers organizations to reach their full potential, unimpeded by security, yet safeguarded against threats. One Identity and its approach is trusted by customers worldwide, where more than 7,500 organizations worldwide depend on One Identity solutions to manage more than 125 million identities, enhancing their agility and efficiency while securing access to their systems and data – on-prem, cloud or hybrid. For more information, visit http://www.oneidentity.com .

