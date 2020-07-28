RiskIQ Joins Microsoft Intelligent Security Association

RiskIQ Accelerates Threat Investigation and Remediation Through Microsoft Azure Sentinel with Rich Internet Security Intelligence and Attack Surface Visibility

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RiskIQ , a leader in attack surface management, today announced that it joined the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association , a community of security-related companies integrating with Microsoft Security to defend against threats facing today's hybrid enterprises. RiskIQ also introduced a new integration with Microsoft Azure Sentinel that taps the company's global internet telemetry to enable security operations teams to investigate and remediate threats faster than ever.



RiskIQ's Internet Intelligence Graph absorbs internet data on a massive scale to continuously map the billions of relationships between internet-exposed infrastructure worldwide. When it's combined with enterprise security data analyzed by Azure Sentinel, security operations teams have a full view of their organization's attack surface and unparalleled context around threats and security incidents.

“The RiskIQ integration automates security intelligence enrichment within Microsoft Azure Sentinel enabling security teams to rapidly triage incidents, have full context for investigations, and better defend their enterprise,” said Brandon Dixon, RiskIQ VP of Strategy. “Microsoft’s cloud-native SIEM, when combined with RiskIQ, has the potential to reshape how security teams operate, seamlessly integrating the most comprehensive external visibility with the advanced threat detection, AI and orchestration found in Azure Sentinel”

Adwait Joshi, director, Azure Sentinel Product Marketing at Microsoft Corp. added, “RiskIQ delivers automated incident enrichment within Azure Sentinel, giving customers the ability to tap into petabytes of current and historic internet intelligence to inform and automate their security operation programs.”

RiskIQ data is now available to Azure Sentinel customers . To learn more about RiskIQ's integration with Microsoft, register for Microsoft's Asure Sentinel Threat intelligence automation with RiskIQ Webinar presented by Jason Wescott.

About RiskIQ

RiskIQ is a leader in digital attack surface management, providing the most comprehensive discovery, intelligence, and mitigation of threats associated with an organization's digital presence. With more than 75 percent of attacks originating outside the firewall, RiskIQ allows enterprises to gain unified insight and control over web, social and mobile exposures. Trusted by thousands of security analysts, security teams, and CISO's, RiskIQ's platform combines advanced internet data reconnaissance and analytics to expedite investigations, understand digital attack surfaces, assess risk, and take action to protect the business, brand, and customers. Based in San Francisco, the company is backed by Summit Partners, Battery Ventures, Georgian Partners, and MassMutual Ventures.

