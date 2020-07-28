Angola and Congo address bilateral cooperation

Luanda, ANGOLA, July 28 - The President of Angola, João Lourenço, Monday received a message from his Republic of Congo counterpart, Dennis Sassou Nguesso, who advocates the strengthening of relations of friendship and cooperation between the two neighboring countries. ,

The message was delivered by the Congolese Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, Jean-Claude Gakosso, who was received by the Angolan Head of State as Dennis Sassou Nguesso's special envoy.

The head of Congolese diplomacy told the press that the audience served to address issues related to the relations of friendship and cooperation between the two States, which date back many years.

Asked to talk about the measures to prevent and combat the spread of Covid-19 in his country, which has a vast border with Angola, Jean-Claude Gakosso said his government is implementing actions to contain the spread of the disease.

These include closing the borders, requiring the use of face masks and washing hands with soap and water.