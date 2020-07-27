Hoyer Statement on Senate Republicans’ COVID-19 Legislation

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today on Senate Republicans’ COVID-19 legislation: "Today, more than two months after the Democratic-led House passed the Heroes Act and after weeks of internal division, Senate Republicans have finally announced their own proposal. With the clock ticking on expiring programs that have been protecting renters and homeowners and sustaining those who have found themselves unexpectedly needing unemployment insurance, Senate Republicans have had weeks to work with the House to craft an emergency aid package that extends these programs, provides resources necessary to defeat this virus, and helps keep public servants like teachers and first responders safely on the job. Sadly, the package they introduced today fails to rise to the public health and economic challenges facing our nation. “I am also deeply concerned that the bill includes an unrelated White House demand for construction of a new FBI headquarters in Washington, DC. For years, Congress has been told by previous Administrations that the FBI needs a new, fully consolidated headquarters. Once again, it appears that the President is serving his interests, not the interests of the American people. "Now that Senate Republicans have, at last, announced a proposal, I urge them to move forward in negotiations immediately with the House to craft a final version that meets this moment and can be enacted into law without delay. Democrats remain at the ready to do our jobs and get this done for the people. Further delay is not an option. The American people demand action now to protect lives, save jobs, and position us to build back better once the immediate danger of this virus has passed."