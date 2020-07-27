Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 744 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 174,079 in the last 365 days.

Governor Abbott Names Cecile Young Executive Commissioner Of Texas Health And Human Services Commission

July 27, 2020 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced Cecile Young as the new Executive Commissioner for the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC). Young previously served in various roles at HHSC, including Acting Executive Commissioner, Chief Deputy Executive Commissioner, and as the Chief of Staff. 

"Cecile is a dedicated public servant who brings a tremendous amount of experience working in state government and at HHSC," said Governor Abbott. "HHSC plays a vital role in our response to COVID-19, and Cecile will provide immediate leadership to help solve the health care challenges facing our state during this pandemic. I look forward to working with Cecile to ensure that HHSC continues to improve the health and safety of all Texans."

Cecile Young of Austin has more than 30 years of experience in state government. She previously served in various roles at HHSC, including Acting Executive Commissioner, Chief Deputy Executive Commissioner, and as the Chief of Staff. Prior to her service at HHSC, she served in several positions for former Governors Bill Clements, George W. Bush, and Rick Perry, and as the Director of the Medical Support Initiatives for the Office of the Attorney General. Young received a Bachelor of Science in Textile Technology and Management from Texas Tech University.

You just read:

Governor Abbott Names Cecile Young Executive Commissioner Of Texas Health And Human Services Commission

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.