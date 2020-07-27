Governor Abbott Names Cecile Young Executive Commissioner Of Texas Health And Human Services Commission

July 27, 2020 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced Cecile Young as the new Executive Commissioner for the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC). Young previously served in various roles at HHSC, including Acting Executive Commissioner, Chief Deputy Executive Commissioner, and as the Chief of Staff.

"Cecile is a dedicated public servant who brings a tremendous amount of experience working in state government and at HHSC," said Governor Abbott. "HHSC plays a vital role in our response to COVID-19, and Cecile will provide immediate leadership to help solve the health care challenges facing our state during this pandemic. I look forward to working with Cecile to ensure that HHSC continues to improve the health and safety of all Texans."

Cecile Young of Austin has more than 30 years of experience in state government. She previously served in various roles at HHSC, including Acting Executive Commissioner, Chief Deputy Executive Commissioner, and as the Chief of Staff. Prior to her service at HHSC, she served in several positions for former Governors Bill Clements, George W. Bush, and Rick Perry, and as the Director of the Medical Support Initiatives for the Office of the Attorney General. Young received a Bachelor of Science in Textile Technology and Management from Texas Tech University.