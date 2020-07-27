Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Statement from Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost on CARES Act Funding

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — The following statement may be attributed to Attorney General Dave Yost regarding the Ohio Senate’s allocation of $8.75 million from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act to support rape crisis centers and domestic violence shelters in Ohio, in addition to $1 million to combat COVID-19 scams throughout the state.

“The shockwave of this crisis has shaken the stability of vulnerable Ohioans, leaving them even more exposed to predators and schemers who wish to cause harm. This vital funding will go a long way to provide necessary protections to those who face this growing risk. I appreciate our lawmakers for recognizing the need for these additional resources.”

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Irwin: 614-728-5417

-30-

