Healthy Hospitality Welcomed at 1000 La Trobe

Melbourne, July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Poly Global has finalised an Agreement For Lease (AFL) for all four retail tenancies at its Melbourne flagship commercial development, 1000 La Trobe, Docklands.

The agreement with Bourgeois 380 Pty Ltd confirms four unique food & beverage retailers, including a proposed boutique supermarket on the ground floor.

An experienced retailer throughout Melbourne CBD and fringe business districts Bourgeois 380 will provide a holistic hospitality offering to tenants and visitors. Each tenancy will offer fresh, wholesome and nourishing produce and brews tailored to suit the anticipated tenant profiles at 1000 La Trobe.

Poly Global Senior Asset Manager Ronnie Moe said the company is committed to delivering a well-rounded development that facilitates vitality within its community.

“Tagged as a smart destination, we’re devoted to creating a location that empowers the people that work in and visit 1000 La Trobe. This extends to an all-inclusive health and wellbeing offering enabling the community within the building to reach their greatest professional potential.

Tenants are seeking a one-stop destination which serves all lifestyle needs, creating balance for their employees. The health and wellness revolution continues. People want to eat well, exercise regularly and reduce time lost travelling to and from the gym, childcare centre or the grocer. Simple accessibility to these positive lifestyle choices and needs reduces employee stress, fostering a happier and higher achieving workforce,” he said.

Two tenancies, Milk and Honey, and Blavk Truffle (pronounced Black Truffle), will be casual chic in style. Both will provide high quality grab-and-go healthy eats between normal business hours Monday to Friday.

Additionally, Rush Lane & Co, will meet high end corporate clientele expectations providing a sophisticated and relaxed space for meetings, dining or after work drinks. The bar will offer an ala carte menu from breakfast onwards and will operate beyond normal business hours on Thursday and Friday evenings.

Bourgeois 380 Founder and Director Ricky Marcelo said he looks forward to introducing a combination of revived hospitality within the Digital Harbour precinct.

“After long and successful operations catering for exceptional corporate clientele in Docklands, St Kilda Road and Melbourne CBD we are extremely excited to extend our success to 1000 La Trobe,” he said.

The health and wellness focused hospitality package contributes to the companies broader placemaking strategy for the 23-storey office tower.

Steered by BlueRock, the placemaking strategy considers health and wellness for tenants and the broader community through multiple facets in an effort to lead the rejuvenation of the Docklands and Digital Harbour precinct.

The approach motivated the adoption of a healthy hospitality portfolio, gymnasium, childcare centre, sophisticated end-of-trip facilities, smart building technology, public art, and open space design.

