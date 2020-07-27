Michael Aldous Joins EverQuote as VP of Insurance Data and Product Services

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverQuote, Inc. (Nasdaq: EVER), a leading online insurance marketplace, is pleased to announce that Michael Aldous has joined as Vice President of Insurance Data and Product Services.



“Mike is a highly accomplished insurance product leader with deep industry knowledge that will be invaluable to EverQuote,” said EVP, Insurance Data & Product Services, Lee Bossio. “Mike is a customer-centric leader and his experience at Liberty Mutual will be tremendously beneficial as we continue to invest in further supporting the growth of our marketplace offerings, and we're thrilled to have him join our team."

“I am excited to join such a talented group and EverQuote’s data-driven culture, digital-first approach, and unwavering focus on customer centricity is an exciting combination of ingredients,” said Aldous. “EverQuote is transforming the insurance buying experience and I am very much looking forward to helping drive their efforts.”

Mr. Aldous joins EverQuote from Liberty Mutual Insurance, where he led teams responsible for the development and launch of digital Accident & Health products. Michael also led Liberty’s Voluntary Benefits Underwriting Organization. Throughout his 15-year tenure with Liberty, Michael worked with numerous products at all stages in the insurance product lifecycle. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Environmental Science and Public Policy from Harvard University and an MBA from the University of New Hampshire.

Safe Harbor Statement

Any statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects for EverQuote, Inc. ("EverQuote" or the "Company"), including statements about future results of operations or the future financial position of the Company, including financial targets, business strategy, plans and objectives for future operations and other statements containing the words "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "plans," "continues," “will” and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: (1) the Company's ability to attract and retain consumers and insurance providers using the Company's marketplace; (2) our ability to grow our marketplace and launch innovative products to connect more insurance shoppers with the right policies for them; (3) the effectiveness of the Company's growth strategies and its ability to effectively manage growth; and (4) other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause the Company's views to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

About EverQuote

EverQuote operates a leading online insurance marketplace, connecting consumers with insurance providers. The company's mission is to empower insurance shoppers to better protect life's most important assets—their family, property, and future. Our vision is to use data and technology to make insurance simpler, more affordable and personalized ultimately reducing cost and risk.

For more information, visit EverQuote.com and follow on Twitter @EverQuoteInsure.

