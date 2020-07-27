Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Martin Midstream Partners Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Declares Quarterly Cash Distribution

  • Reported net loss of $2.2 million and net income of $6.6 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, respectively
  • Reported adjusted EBITDA of $23.9 million and $54.9 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, respectively
  • Generated distributable cash flow of $12.5 million and $30.8 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, resulting in a quarterly distribution coverage ratio of 5.10 times and 6.26 times, respectively
  • As previously disclosed, exchange offer and cash tender offer early participation of $335.5 million aggregate principal amount, or 92.045% of all outstanding senior unsecured notes
  • Adjusts quarterly cash distribution to $0.005 or $0.020 per unit annually as required by the credit facility amendment dated July 8, 2020

/EIN News/ -- KILGORE, Texas, July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (Nasdaq:MMLP) (the "Partnership") today announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2020.

"We are pleased with our second quarter results as we continue to navigate through the crisis brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic," commented Ruben Martin, President and Chief Executive Officer of Martin Midstream GP LLC, the general partner of the Partnership. "Entering into the quarter we were beginning to see the negative impacts of reduced refinery utilization on our businesses. However, as expected, the performance of our fertilizer division offset a portion of the impact as sales were strong through the corn planting season. Overall we remain confident in our diversified business model during these challenging times and fully expect to meet our guidance, although the uncertainty around containment of the virus and the length of the disruption to our economy and society continues to blur our line of sight for the near future. I want to commend our team for their commitment to safe and reliable operations that protect the health of our workforce and business partners while continuing to deliver positive results.

"Finally, I would like to thank our lenders and noteholders for the support they have given the Partnership through the amendment of our revolving credit facility and the refinancing of our senior notes by the exchange offer that was launched July 9th. As previously announced, the early participation results were 92.045%, slightly below the 95.0% requirement under the Restructuring Support Agreement. However, we are optimistic the threshold percentage will be met prior to the expiration date and anticipate settling the exchange on August 12th. Although we regret the need to reduce the cash distribution due to leverage covenant conditions contained in the revolving credit facility, the Partnership’s extended debt maturity profile and improved liquidity allow us to continue to strengthen our balance sheet and reduce leverage while focusing on our long-term vision for the business."

SECOND QUARTER 2020 OPERATING RESULTS BY BUSINESS SEGMENT

TERMINALLING AND STORAGE (“T&S”)

T&S Operating Income for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 was $3.3 million and $4.4 million, respectively.

Adjusted segment EBITDA for T&S was $10.6 million and $12.3 million for the three month periods ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, reflecting reduced volumes in the lubricants business related to lower demand in the oil field and construction industries due to COVID-19, expired capital recovery fees at the Smackover Refinery and decreased fees related to a crude pipeline gathering rate adjustment.

TRANSPORTATION

Transportation Operating Income for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 was $0.6 million and $3.3 million, respectively.

Adjusted segment EBITDA for Transportation was $4.9 and $8.7 for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, reflecting lower land transportation load count and lower marine utilization related to demand destruction and lower refinery utilization as a result of COVID-19.

SULFUR SERVICES

Sulfur Services Operating Income for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 was $7.4 million and $5.3 million, respectively.

Adjusted segment EBITDA for Sulfur Services was $10.8 and $8.6 for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 respectively, reflecting increased volumes in the fertilizer business slightly offset by reduced sulfur volumes due to lower refinery utilization impacted by demand destruction around COVID-19.

NATURAL GAS LIQUIDS (“NGL”)

NGL Operating Income (Loss) for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 was $1.1 million and $(3.4) million, respectively.

Adjusted segment EBITDA from continuing operations for NGL was $1.6 million and $(0.2) million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, reflecting an increase in volumes and margins in 2020 and losses in 2019 from commodity hedging contracts related to activities in the butane optimization business.

UNALLOCATED SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSE (“USGA”)

USGA expenses included in operating income were $4.4 million and $4.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 respectively.

USGA expenses included in adjusted EBITDA were $4.0 million and $4.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 respectively, reflecting a decrease in professional fees.

2020 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE UPDATE

The majority of our refinery services are focused on the Gulf Coast Region whose states have reopened their economies. However, the impact on refinery utilization due to demand destruction related to the current increase in COVID-19 cases remains unclear. As a result, the Partnership is not providing detailed segment guidance for 2020 but instead providing an estimated range for Adjusted EBITDA, Expansion Capital Expenditures and Maintenance Capital Expenditures.

MMLP 2020 Guidance   $ millions
Adjusted EBITDA   $95 - 107
Expansion Capital Expenditures   $10 - 131
Maintenance Capital Expenditures   $14 - 16

1 On July 9, 2020, the Partnership executed a long-term terminalling service agreement with a third-party customer that requires upgrades to a tank at our Tampa terminal. Expansion Cap Ex guidance range increased by ~$2.0 million related to those upgrades.

The Partnership has not provided comparable GAAP financial information on a forward-looking basis because it would require the Partnership to create estimated ranges on a GAAP basis, which would entail unreasonable effort as the adjustments required to reconcile forward-looking non-GAAP measures cannot be predicted with a reasonable degree of certainty but may include, among others, costs related to debt amendments and unusual charges, expenses and gains. Some or all of those adjustments could be significant.

LIQUIDITY

At June 30, 2020, the Partnership had $181 million drawn on its $400 million revolving credit facility, an $11 million increase from March 31, 2020. Accordingly, the Partnership’s leverage ratio, as calculated under the revolving credit facility, was 4.8 times on June 30, 2020 compared to 4.7 times on March 31, 2020. The Partnership is in compliance with all debt covenants as of June 30, 2020.

QUARTERLY CASH DISTRIBUTION

The Partnership has declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.005 per unit for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The distribution is payable on August 14, 2020 to common unitholders of record as of the close of business on August 7, 2020. The ex-dividend date for the cash distribution is August 6, 2020.

COVID-19 RESPONSE

The Partnership initiated protocols in response to the COVID-19 pandemic which include work from home initiatives to protect the health and safety of our employees as well as the communities where we operate, travel restrictions, and training personnel regarding preventative measures when accessing docks, vessels and operating locations. At this time all facilities are operational and monitored closely.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

The Partnership had a net loss from continuing operations for the three months ended June 30, 2020 of $2.2 million, a loss of $0.06 per limited partner unit. The Partnership had a net loss from continuing operations for the three months ended June 30, 2019 of $10.6 million, a loss of $0.27 per limited partner unit. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was $23.9 million compared to the three months ended June 30, 2019 of $23.5 million. Distributable cash flow from continuing operations for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was $12.5 million compared to the three months ended June 30, 2019 of $6.4 million.

The Partnership had no net income from discontinued operations for the three months ended June 30, 2020 compared to a loss of $180.6 million, or $4.55 per limited partner unit for the three months ended June 30, 2019. The Partnership had no adjusted EBITDA from discontinued operations for the three months ended June 30, 2020 compared to $5.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019. The Partnership had no distributable cash flow from discontinued operations for the three months ended June 30, 2020 compared to $4.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019.

The Partnership had net income from continuing operations for the six months ended June 30, 2020 of $6.6 million, or $0.17 per limited partner unit. The Partnership had a net loss from continuing operations for the six months ended June 30, 2019 of $15.4 million, a loss of $0.39 per limited partner unit. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $54.9 million compared to the six months ended June 30, 2019 of $50.8 million. Distributable cash flow from continuing operations for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $30.8 million compared to the six months ended June 30, 2019 of $12.7 million.

The Partnership had no net income from discontinued operations for the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to a loss of $179.5 million, or $4.52 per limited partner unit for the six months ended June 30, 2019. The Partnership had no adjusted EBITDA from discontinued operations for the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to $10.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019. The Partnership had no distributable cash flow from discontinued operations for the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to $9.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019.

Revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2020 were $140.6 million compared to the three months ended June 30, 2019 of $187.3 million. Revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2020 were $339.5 million compared to the six months ended June 30, 2019 of $427.4 million.

Distributable cash flow from continuing operations, distributable cash flow from discontinued operations, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, and adjusted EBITDA from discontinued operations are non-GAAP financial measures which are explained in greater detail below under the heading "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information." The Partnership has also included below a table entitled "Reconciliation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, and Distributable Cash Flow" in order to show the components of these non-GAAP financial measures and their reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measurement.

An attachment accompanying this announcement and included in the Current Report on Form 8-K to which this announcement is included, contains a comparison of the Partnership’s Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter 2020 to the Partnership's Adjusted EBITDA for 2019 and is available at http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/aada0f04-add2-4687-a0f4-8dd1597d80e3.

Investors' Conference Call

An investors conference call to review the second quarter results will be held on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. Central Time. The live conference call will be available by calling (877) 878-2695. For a limited time, an audio replay of the conference call will be available by calling (855) 859-2056. The conference ID is 9677403. An archive of the replay will be on Martin Midstream Partners’ website at www.MMLP.com.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. is a publicly traded limited partnership with a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. The Partnership's primary business lines include: (1) terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products; (2) land and marine transportation services for petroleum products and by-products, chemicals, and specialty products; (3) sulfur and sulfur-based products processing, manufacturing, marketing and distribution; and (4) natural gas liquids marketing, distribution and transportation services.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements about the Partnership’s outlook and all other statements in this release other than historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements and all references to financial estimates rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of uncertainties, including (i) the current and potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic generally, on an industry-specific basis, and on the Partnership’s specific operations and business, (ii) the Partnership’s ability to refinance its senior unsecured notes due February 15, 2021 prior to August 19, 2020, (iii) the Partnership’s pursuit of strategic alternatives, (iv) the effects of the continued volatility of commodity prices and the related macroeconomic and political environment, and (v) other factors, many of which are outside its control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. While the Partnership believes that the assumptions concerning future events are reasonable, it cautions that there are inherent difficulties in anticipating or predicting certain important factors. A discussion of these factors, including risks and uncertainties, is set forth in the Partnership’s annual and quarterly reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Partnership disclaims any intention or obligation to revise any forward-looking statements, including financial estimates, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise except where required to do so by law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

The Partnership's management uses a variety of financial and operational measurements other than its financial statements prepared in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") to analyze its performance. These include: (1) net income before interest expense, income tax expense, and depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), (2) adjusted EBITDA and (3) distributable cash flow. The Partnership's management views these measures as important performance measures of core profitability for its operations and the ability to generate and distribute cash flow, and as key components of its internal financial reporting. The Partnership's management believes investors benefit from having access to the same financial measures that management uses.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations, and Adjusted EBITDA from Discontinued Operations. Certain items excluded from EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, and adjusted EBITDA from discontinued operations are significant components in understanding and assessing an entity's financial performance, such as cost of capital and historical costs of depreciable assets. The Partnership has included information concerning EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, and adjusted EBITDA from discontinued operations because it provides investors and management with additional information to better understand the following: financial performance of the Partnership's assets without regard to financing methods, capital structure or historical cost basis; the Partnership's operating performance and return on capital as compared to those of other similarly situated entities; and the viability of acquisitions and capital expenditure projects. The Partnership's method of computing adjusted EBITDA may not be the same method used to compute similar measures reported by other entities. The economic substance behind the Partnership's use of adjusted EBITDA is to measure the ability of the Partnership's assets to generate cash sufficient to pay interest costs, support its indebtedness and make distributions to its unitholders.

Distributable Cash Flow and Distributable Cash Flow from Discontinued Operations. Distributable cash flow is a significant performance measure used by the Partnership's management and by external users of its financial statements, such as investors, commercial banks and research analysts, to compare basic cash flows generated by the Partnership to the cash distributions it expects to pay unitholders. Distributable cash flow is also an important financial measure for the Partnership's unitholders since it serves as an indicator of the Partnership's success in providing a cash return on investment. Specifically, this financial measure indicates to investors whether or not the Partnership is generating cash flow at a level that can sustain or support an increase in its quarterly distribution rates. Distributable cash flow is also a quantitative standard used throughout the investment community with respect to publicly-traded partnerships because the value of a unit of such an entity is generally determined by the unit's yield, which in turn is based on the amount of cash distributions the entity pays to a unitholder.

EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, adjusted EBITDA from discontinued operations, distributable cash flow, and distributable cash flow from discontinued operations, should not be considered alternatives to, or more meaningful than, net income, cash flows from operating activities, or any other measure presented in accordance with GAAP. The Partnership's method of computing these measures may not be the same method used to compute similar measures reported by other entities.

Additional information concerning the Partnership is available on the Partnership's website at www.MMLP.com or by contacting:

Sharon Taylor - Head of Investor Relations
(877) 256-6644




MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L.P.
CONSOLIDATED AND CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollars in thousands)

  June 30, 2020   December 31,
2019
  (Unaudited)   (Audited)
Assets      
Cash $ 52       $ 2,856    
Accounts and other receivables, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $516 and $532, respectively 48,517       87,254    
Inventories 65,668       62,540    
Due from affiliates 18,889       17,829    
Other current assets 9,605       5,833    
Assets held for sale       5,052    
Total current assets 142,731       181,364    
       
Property, plant and equipment, at cost 899,225       884,728    
Accumulated depreciation (493,115 )     (467,531 )  
Property, plant and equipment, net 406,110       417,197    
       
Goodwill 17,705       17,705    
Right-of-use assets 24,554       23,901    
Deferred income taxes, net 22,404       23,422    
Other assets, net 3,475       3,567    
Total assets $ 616,979       $ 667,156    
       
Liabilities and Partners’ Capital (Deficit)      
Current installments of long-term debt and finance lease obligations $ 368,150       $ 6,758    
Trade and other accounts payable 45,785       64,802    
Product exchange payables 5,133       4,322    
Due to affiliates 444       1,470    
Income taxes payable 498       472    
Fair value of derivatives       667    
Other accrued liabilities 26,496       28,789    
Total current liabilities 446,506       107,280    
       
Long-term debt, net 176,794       569,788    
Finance lease obligations 405       717    
Operating lease liabilities 17,081       16,656    
Other long-term obligations 10,000       8,911    
Total liabilities 650,786       703,352    
       
Commitments and contingencies      
Partners’ capital (deficit) (33,807 )     (36,196 )  
Total partners’ capital (deficit) (33,807 )     (36,196 )  
Total liabilities and partners' capital (deficit) $ 616,979       $ 667,156    


MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L.P.
CONSOLIDATED AND CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Dollars in thousands, except per unit amounts)

  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30,   June 30,
  2020   2019   2020   2019
Revenues:              
Terminalling and storage * $ 19,908       $ 21,377       $ 40,382       $ 44,481    
Transportation * 31,485       41,321       70,426       79,116    
Sulfur services 2,914       2,858       5,829       5,717    
Product sales: *              
Natural gas liquids 30,299       57,398       112,510       173,872    
Sulfur services 30,506       32,998       55,914       61,732    
Terminalling and storage 25,526       31,371       54,460       62,438    
  86,331       121,767       222,884       298,042    
Total revenues 140,638       187,323       339,521       427,356    
               
Costs and expenses:              
Cost of products sold: (excluding depreciation and amortization)              
Natural gas liquids * 24,293       53,546       94,128       159,736    
Sulfur services * 17,559       22,124       32,854       41,820    
Terminalling and storage * 21,438       26,118       45,118       52,989    
  63,290       101,788       172,100       254,545    
Expenses:              
Operating expenses * 44,202       53,579       95,484       105,428    
Selling, general and administrative * 9,858       10,226       20,320       20,426    
Depreciation and amortization 15,343       15,087       30,582       29,988    
Total costs and expenses 132,693       180,680       318,486       410,387    
               
Other operating income (loss), net 15       (1,633 )     2,525       (2,353 )  
Operating income 7,960       5,010       23,560       14,616    
               
Other income (expense):              
Interest expense, net (9,377 )     (14,986 )     (19,302 )     (28,657 )  
Gain on retirement of senior unsecured notes             3,484          
Other, net 4       1       7       4    
Total other expense (9,373 )     (14,985 )     (15,811 )     (28,653 )  
               
Net income (loss) before taxes (1,413 )     (9,975 )     7,749       (14,037 )  
Income tax expense (790 )     (639 )     (1,137 )     (1,335 )  
Income (loss) from continuing operations (2,203 )     (10,614 )     6,612       (15,372 )  
Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes       (180,568 )           (179,466 )  
Net income (loss) (2,203 )     (191,182 )     6,612       (194,838 )  
Less general partner's interest in net (income) loss 44       3,824       (132 )     3,897    
Less (income) loss allocable to unvested restricted units 10       65       (45 )     67    
Limited partners' interest in net income (loss) $ (2,149 )     $ (187,293 )     $ 6,435       $ (190,874 )  

*Related Party Transactions Shown Below

MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L.P.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Dollars in thousands, except per unit amounts)

*Related Party Transactions Included Above

  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30,   June 30,
  2020   2019   2020   2019
Revenues:*              
Terminalling and storage $ 15,942      $ 17,477      $ 31,816      $ 36,449   
Transportation 5,393      5,856      11,287      11,499   
Product Sales 38      286      130      707   
Costs and expenses:*              
Cost of products sold: (excluding depreciation and amortization)              
Sulfur services 2,554      2,884      5,321      5,458   
Terminalling and storage 4,249      7,203      10,026      13,112   
Expenses:              
Operating expenses 19,440      24,407      41,211      46,943   
Selling, general and administrative 8,055      8,558      16,367      17,093   

MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L.P.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Dollars in thousands, except per unit amounts)

  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30,   June 30,
  2020   2019   2020   2019
Allocation of net income (loss) attributable to:              
  Limited partner interest:              
 Continuing operations $ (2,149 )     $ (10,398 )     $ 6,435     $ (15,060 )  
 Discontinued operations       (176,895 )         (175,814 )  
  $ (2,149 )     $ (187,293 )     $ 6,435     $ (190,874 )  
  General partner interest:              
  Continuing operations $ (44 )     $ (212 )     $ 132     $ (307 )  
  Discontinued operations       (3,612 )         (3,590 )  
  $ (44 )     $ (3,824 )     $ 132     $ (3,897 )  
               
Net income (loss) per unit attributable to limited partners:              
Basic:              
Continuing operations $ (0.06 )     $ (0.27 )     $ 0.17     $ (0.39 )  
Discontinued operations       (4.55 )         (4.52 )  
  $ (0.06 )     $ (4.82 )     $ 0.17     $ (4.91 )  
Weighted average limited partner units - basic 38,662       38,871       38,651     38,912    
Diluted:              
Continuing operations $ (0.06 )     $ (0.27 )     $ 0.17     $ (0.39 )  
Discontinued operations       (4.55 )         (4.52 )  
  $ (0.06 )     $ (4.82 )     $ 0.17     $ (4.91 )  
Weighted average limited partner units - diluted 38,662       38,871       38,652     38,912    



MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L.P.
CONSOLIDATED AND CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CAPITAL (DEFICIT)
(Dollars in thousands)

      Partners’ Capital (Deficit)    
  Parent Net
Investment		   Common Limited   General
Partner
Amount		    
    Units   Amount     Total
Balances - January 1, 2019 $ 23,720       39,032,237       $ 258,085       $ 6,627       $ 288,432    
Net loss             (190,941 )     (3,897 )     (194,838 )  
Issuance of common units, net             (259 )           (259 )  
Issuance of restricted units       16,944                      
Forfeiture of restricted units       (154,288 )                    
Cash distributions             (28,851 )     (589 )     (29,440 )  
Unit-based compensation             715             715    
Purchase of treasury units       (31,504 )     (392 )           (392 )  
Excess purchase price over carrying value of acquired assets             (102,393 )           (102,393 )  
Deferred taxes on acquired assets and liabilities             24,781             24,781    
Contribution to parent (23,720 )                       (23,720 )  
Balances - June 30, 2019 $       38,863,389       $ (39,255 )     $ 2,141       $ (37,114 )  
                   
Balances - January 1, 2020 $       38,863,389       $ (38,342 )     $ 2,146       $ (36,196 )  
Net income             6,480       132       6,612    
Issuance of restricted units       81,000                      
Forfeiture of restricted units       (84,134 )                    
Cash distributions             (4,825 )     (98 )     (4,923 )  
Unit-based compensation             709             709    
Purchase of treasury units       (7,748 )     (9 )           (9 )  
Balances - June 30, 2020 $       38,852,507       $ (35,987 )     $ 2,180       $ (33,807 )  



MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L.P.
CONSOLIDATED AND CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Dollars in thousands)

  Six Months Ended
  June 30,
  2020   2019
Cash flows from operating activities:      
Net income (loss) $ 6,612       $ (194,838 )  
Less:  Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes       179,466    
Net income (loss) from continuing operations 6,612       (15,372 )  
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization 30,582       29,988    
Amortization and write-off of deferred debt issuance costs 991       2,478    
Amortization of premium on notes payable (153 )     (153 )  
Deferred income tax expense 1,018       856    
Loss on sale of property, plant and equipment, net 175       2,353    
Gain on retirement of senior unsecured notes (3,484 )        
Derivative (income) loss (1,463 )     2,322    
Net cash paid for commodity derivatives 796       (249 )  
Unit-based compensation 709       715    
Change in current assets and liabilities, excluding effects of acquisitions and dispositions:      
Accounts and other receivables 37,180       28,073    
Product exchange receivables       59    
Inventories (3,128 )     3,044    
Due from affiliates (1,060 )     (15,947 )  
Other current assets (5,547 )     (3,061 )  
Trade and other accounts payable (16,502 )     (2,800 )  
Product exchange payables 811       (4,386 )  
Due to affiliates (1,026 )     428    
Income taxes payable 26       131    
Other accrued liabilities (2,452 )     (3,043 )  
Change in other non-current assets and liabilities 541       (693 )  
Net cash provided by continuing operating activities 44,626       24,743    
Net cash provided by discontinued operating activities       7,770    
Net cash provided by operating activities 44,626       32,513    
       
Cash flows from investing activities:      
Payments for property, plant and equipment (19,053 )     (14,102 )  
Acquisitions       (23,720 )  
Payments for plant turnaround costs (231 )     (4,742 )  
Proceeds from involuntary conversion of property, plant and equipment 1,768          
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 4,369       659    
Net cash used in continuing investing activities (13,147 )     (41,905 )  
Net cash provided by discontinued investing activities       209,155    
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (13,147 )     167,250    
       
Cash flows from financing activities:      
Payments of long-term debt and finance lease obligations (160,082 )     (362,672 )  
Proceeds from long-term debt 131,000       298,000    
Proceeds from issuance of common units, net of issuance related costs       (259 )  
Purchase of treasury units (9 )     (392 )  
Payment of debt issuance costs (269 )     (386 )  
Excess purchase price over carrying value of acquired assets       (102,393 )  
Cash distributions paid (4,923 )     (29,440 )  
Net cash used in financing activities (34,283 )     (197,542 )  
       
Net increase (decrease) in cash (2,804 )     2,221    
Cash at beginning of period 2,856       300    
Cash at end of period $ 52       $ 2,521    
Non-cash additions to property, plant and equipment $ 1,276       $ 2,248    



MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L.P.
SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME
(Dollars and volumes in thousands, except BBL per day)

Terminalling and Storage Segment

Comparative Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 and 2019

  Three Months Ended
June 30,		   Variance   Percent
Change
  2020   2019    
  (In thousands, except BBL per day)    
Revenues:              
Services $ 21,436       $ 22,966     $ (1,530 )     (7 ) %
Products 25,540       31,385     (5,845 )     (19 ) %
Total revenues 46,976       54,351     (7,375 )     (14 ) %
               
Cost of products sold 22,697       27,497     (4,800 )     (17 ) %
Operating expenses 12,254       13,257     (1,003 )     (8 ) %
Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,398       1,378     20       1   %
Depreciation and amortization 7,272       7,826     (554 )     (7 ) %
  3,355       4,393     (1,038 )     (24 ) %
Other operating income (loss), net (3 )     7     (10 )     (143 ) %
Operating income $ 3,352       $ 4,400     $ (1,048 )     (24 ) %
               
Shore-based throughput volumes (guaranteed minimum) (gallons) 20,000       20,000             %
Smackover refinery throughput volumes (guaranteed minimum BBL per day) 6,500       6,500             %

Comparative Results of Operations for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 and 2019

  Six Months Ended June
30,		   Variance   Percent
Change
  2020   2019    
  (In thousands, except BBL per day)    
Revenues:              
Services $ 43,603       $ 47,766     $ (4,163 )     (9 ) %
Products 54,507       62,477     (7,970 )     (13 ) %
Total revenues 98,110       110,243     (12,133 )     (11 ) %
               
Cost of products sold 47,685       55,774     (8,089 )     (15 ) %
Operating expenses 25,205       26,610     (1,405 )     (5 ) %
Selling, general and administrative expenses 3,057       2,727     330       12   %
Depreciation and amortization 14,728       15,663     (935 )     (6 ) %
  7,435       9,469     (2,034 )     (21 ) %
Other operating income (loss), net (3,054 )     17     (3,071 )     (18,065 ) %
Operating income $ 4,381       $ 9,486     $ (5,105 )     (54 ) %
               
Shore-based throughput volumes (guaranteed minimum) (gallons) 40,000       40,000             %
Smackover refinery throughput volumes (guaranteed minimum) (BBL per day) 6,500       6,500             %

MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L.P.
SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME
(Dollars and volumes in thousands, except BBL per day)

Transportation Segment

Comparative Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 and 2019

  Three Months Ended
June 30,		   Variance   Percent
Change
  2020   2019    
  (In thousands)    
Revenues $ 35,259     $ 47,233       $ (11,974 )     (25 ) %
Operating expenses 28,331     36,512       (8,181 )     (22 ) %
Selling, general and administrative expenses 2,058     1,980       78       4   %
Depreciation and amortization 4,328     3,778       550       15   %
  542     4,963       (4,421 )     (89 ) %
Other operating income (loss), net 13     (1,649 )     1,662       101   %
Operating income $ 555     $ 3,314       $ (2,759 )     (83 ) %

Comparative Results of Operations for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 and 2019

  Six Months Ended
June 30,		   Variance   Percent
Change
  2020   2019    
  (In thousands)    
Revenues $ 80,433       $ 92,419       $ (11,986 )     (13 ) %
Operating expenses 63,493       71,777       (8,284 )     (12 ) %
Selling, general and administrative expenses 4,193       4,065       128       3   %
Depreciation and amortization 8,608       7,348       1,260       17   %
  $ 4,139       $ 9,229       $ (5,090 )     (55 ) %
Other operating loss, net (1,195 )     (2,385 )     1,190       50   %
Operating income $ 2,944       $ 6,844       $ (3,900 )     (57 ) %

MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L.P.
SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME
(Dollars and volumes in thousands, except BBL per day)

Sulfur Services Segment

Comparative Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 and 2019

  Three Months Ended
June 30,		   Variance   Percent
Change
  2020   2019    
  (In thousands)    
Revenues:              
Services $ 2,914     $ 2,858       $ 56       2   %
Products 30,506     32,998       (2,492 )     (8 ) %
Total revenues 33,420     35,856       (2,436 )     (7 ) %
               
Cost of products sold 18,601     23,676       (5,075 )     (21 ) %
Operating expenses 3,142     2,789       353       13   %
Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,166     1,251       (85 )     (7 ) %
Depreciation and amortization 3,131     2,854       277       10   %
  7,380     5,286       2,094       40   %
Other operating income (loss), net 5     (1 )     6       600   %
Operating income $ 7,385     $ 5,285       $ 2,100       40   %
               
Sulfur (long tons) 166     182       (16 )     (9 ) %
Fertilizer (long tons) 91     88       3       3   %
Total sulfur services volumes (long tons) 257     270       (13 )     (5 ) %

Comparative Results of Operations for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 

  Six Months Ended June
30,		   Variance   Percent
Change
  2020   2019    
  (In thousands)    
Revenues:              
Services $ 5,829     $ 5,717       $ 112       2   %
Products 55,927     61,732       (5,805 )     (9 ) %
Total revenues 61,756     67,449       (5,693 )     (8 ) %
               
Cost of products sold 35,405     45,242       (9,837 )     (22 ) %
Operating expenses 6,052     4,952       1,100       22   %
Selling, general and administrative expenses 2,369     2,429       (60 )     (2 ) %
Depreciation and amortization 6,025     5,722       303       5   %
  11,905     9,104       2,801       31   %
Other operating income (loss), net 6,776     (1 )     6,777       677,700   %
Operating income $ 18,681     $ 9,103       $ 9,578       105   %
               
Sulfur (long tons) 349     291       58       20   %
Fertilizer (long tons) 165     155       10       6   %
Total sulfur services volumes (long tons) 514     446       68       15   %

MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L.P.
SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME
(Dollars and volumes in thousands, except BBL per day)

Natural Gas Liquids Segment

 Comparative Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 and 2019

  Three Months Ended
June 30,		   Variance   Percent
Change
  2020   2019    
  (In thousands)    
Products Revenues $ 30,300     $ 57,398       $ (27,098 )     (47 ) %
Cost of products sold 26,579     57,392       (30,813 )     (54 ) %
Operating expenses 1,150     1,680       (530 )     (32 ) %
Selling, general and administrative expenses 930     1,097       (167 )     (15 ) %
Depreciation and amortization 612     629       (17 )     (3 ) %
  1,029     (3,400 )     4,429       130   %
Other operating income (loss), net     10       (10 )     (100 ) %
Operating income (loss) $ 1,029     $ (3,390 )     $ 4,419       130   %
               
NGL sales volumes (Bbls) 1,698     1,457       241       17   %

Comparative Results of Operations for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 and 2019

  Six Months Ended June
30,		   Variance   Percent
Change
  2020   2019    
  (In thousands)    
Products Revenues $ 112,515       $ 173,872       $ (61,357 )     (35 ) %
Cost of products sold 100,839       168,701       (67,862 )     (40 ) %
Operating expenses 2,089       3,386       (1,297 )     (38 ) %
Selling, general and administrative expenses 2,077       2,197       (120 )     (5 ) %
Depreciation and amortization 1,221       1,255       (34 )     (3 ) %
  6,289       (1,667 )     7,956       477   %
Other operating income (loss), net (2 )     16       (18 )     (113 ) %
Operating income (loss) $ 6,287       $ (1,651 )     $ 7,938       481   %
               
NGL sales volumes (Bbls) 4,143       4,364       (221 )     (5 ) %

Unallocated Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

Comparative Results of Operations for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 and 2019

  Three Months Ended
June 30,		   Variance   Percent
Change		   Six Months Ended
June 30,		   Variance   Percent
Change
  2020   2019       2020   2019    
  (In thousands)       (In thousands)    
Unallocated selling, general and administrative expenses $ 4,361      $ 4,599      $ (238 )     (5 ) %   $ 8,733      $ 9,166      $ (433 )     (5 ) %



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following table reconciles the non-GAAP financial measurements used by management to our most directly comparable GAAP measures for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019.

Reconciliation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Distributable Cash Flow

  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30,   June 30,
  2020   2019   2020   2019
  (in thousands)   (in thousands)
Net income (loss) $ (2,203 )     $ (191,182 )     $ 6,612       $ (194,838 )  
Less:  Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes       180,568             179,466    
Income (loss) from continuing operations (2,203 )     (10,614 )     6,612       (15,372 )  
Adjustments:              
Interest expense, net 9,377       14,986       19,302       28,657    
Income tax expense 790       639       1,137       1,335    
Depreciation and amortization 15,343       15,087       30,582       29,988    
EBITDA from Continuing Operations 23,307       20,098       57,633       44,608    
Adjustments:              
(Gain) loss on sale of property, plant and equipment, net (15 )     1,633       175       2,353    
Unrealized mark-to-market on commodity derivatives       2,220       (669 )     2,073    
Transaction costs associated with acquisitions       40             224    
Non-cash insurance related accruals 250       500       250       500    
Lower of cost or market adjustments       303       335       303    
Gain on repurchase of senior unsecured notes             (3,484 )        
Unit-based compensation 363       363       709       715    
Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations 23,905       25,157       54,949       50,776    
Adjustments:              
Interest expense, net (9,377 )     (14,986 )     (19,302 )     (28,657 )  
Income tax expense (790 )     (639 )     (1,137 )     (1,335 )  
Amortization of debt premium (76 )     (76 )     (153 )     (153 )  
Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs 499       1,583       991       2,478    
Deferred income tax expense 732       487       1,018       856    
Payments for plant turnaround costs (81 )     (915 )     (231 )     (4,742 )  
Maintenance capital expenditures (2,280 )     (2,628 )     (5,306 )     (6,487 )  
Distributable Cash Flow from Continuing Operations $ 12,532       $ 7,983       $ 30,829       $ 12,736    
               
Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes $       $ (180,568 )     $       $ (179,466 )  
Adjustments:              
Depreciation and amortization       4,080             8,161    
EBITDA from Discontinued Operations       (176,488 )           (171,305 )  
Loss on sale of property, plant and equipment, net       178,781             178,781    
Non-cash insurance related accruals       3,213             3,213    
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA from Discontinued Operations       5,506             10,689    
Maintenance capital expenditures       (576 )           (912 )  
Distributable Cash Flow from Discontinued Operations $       $ 4,930       $       $ 9,777    

 

