Heartland BancCorp Earns $3.0 Million in Second Quarter 2020, Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.57 per Share

/EIN News/ -- WHITEHALL, Ohio, July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heartland BancCorp (“Heartland” and “the company”) (OTCQX: HLAN) today reported second quarter 2020 net income of $3.0 million, or $1.52 per diluted share, compared to net income of $2.9 million, or $1.43 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2020, and $3.2 million, or $1.55 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2019. There were $1.3 million in acquisition-related expenses in the second quarter of 2020, compared to no acquisition-related expenses in the preceding quarter or in the second quarter a year ago. In the first six months of 2020, net income was $6.0 million, or $2.95 per diluted share, compared to $6.1 million, or $3.00 per diluted share, in the first six months of 2019.



The company also announced its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.57 per share. The dividend will be payable October 10, 2020, to shareholders of record as of September 25, 2020. Heartland has paid regular quarterly cash dividends since 1993.

“We generated record revenue growth in the second quarter, driven by balance sheet expansion, new client relationships and robust mortgage banking operations,” stated G. Scott McComb, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Complementing our solid organic operating growth compared to a year ago was our acquisition of Victory Community Bank in April, which meaningfully contributed to increased revenues. We are focused on integrating the two banks and expect this merger will result in significant benefits to our expanding group of associates, clients and communities, as well as enhance shareholder value.”

COVID-19 Response

“Our primary concern during this pandemic remains for the health and safety of our clients and associates,” said Brian T. Mauntel, President and Chief Operating Officer. “During the first and second quarters we implemented several new COVID-19 pandemic preparations to assist our clients with their financial needs. While we have resumed most normal branch operations, we continue to encourage the use of drive-up services and ATM machines, mobile banking and call center operations. We remain committed to helping our borrowers who have been affected by the declining economic activity, by offering assistance with payment deferrals and interest only payment options. The sectors that have been most heavily impacted in our loan portfolio include hospitality and food services, healthcare, manufacturing and retail trade loans.”

As of July 21, 2020, Heartland had provided 501 loan accommodations, totaling $238 million, to defer payments or make interest only payments for 90 days, in response to challenges for borrowers resulting from the impact of COVID-19. As the initial 90-day accommodation period is beginning to end, 175 loans, totaling $88 million, have resumed payments as of July 21, 2020.

Paycheck Protection Program

During the second quarter of 2020, Heartland originated 1,015 Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, for a total of $127.5 million in PPP loans, and generated total PPP loan fees receivable of approximately $4.8 million. These fees are currently deferred and will be realized over the life of the loan or will be recognized in proportion to the amount of the loan when forgiven by the Small Business Administration (“SBA”). “We expect customers to begin the process of requesting loan forgiveness during the third quarter and receipt of the loan funds from the SBA to begin taking place during the fourth quarter,” said Mauntel. “Additionally, during the second quarter, we deferred direct salary and compensation expenses associated with the origination of the PPP loans totaling $2.0 million and will recognize this expense during the period in which the origination fee is recognized.”

Second Quarter Financial Highlights (at or for the period ended June 30, 2020)

Net income was $3.0 million, compared to $3.2 million in the second quarter a year ago.

Earnings per diluted share were $1.52, compared to $1.55 in the second quarter a year ago.

Provision for loan losses was $2.6 million, compared to $375,000 in the second quarter a year ago.

Net interest margin was 3.78%, compared to 3.82% in the preceding quarter and 3.91% in the second quarter a year ago.

Total revenues (net interest income plus noninterest income) increased 24.7% to $14.8 million, compared to $11.8 million in the second quarter a year ago.

Noninterest income increased 50.4% to $2.9 million, compared to $2.0 million in the second quarter a year ago.

Annualized return on average assets was 0.91%, compared to 1.17% in the second quarter a year ago.

Annualized return on average equity was 9.40%, compared to 10.51% in the second quarter a year ago.

Total assets increased 37.2% to $1.51 billion, compared to $1.10 billion a year ago.

Net loans increased 37.4% to $1.18 billion, compared to $862.0 million a year ago.

Noninterest bearing demand deposits increased 82.3% to $394.5 million, compared to $216.4 million a year ago.

Total deposits increased 38.1% to $1.28 billion, compared to $925.9 million a year ago.

Tangible book value per share was $60.19 per share, compared to $60.00 per share a year ago.

Declared quarterly cash dividend of $0.57 per share.

Heartland repurchased 68,977 shares of its common stock in the second quarter of 2020 at an average price of $54.55 pursuant to its previously announced repurchase authorization, resulting in a total repurchase of 90,612 shares at an average price of $55.12 per share.

Subordinated Notes Offering

On May 15, 2020, Heartland completed of its private placement of $25 million of 5.0% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due 2030 (the “Notes”) to certain qualified institutional buyers and accredited investors, including the exchange of approximately $5.4 million of the Company’s subordinated promissory notes due 2025. The Notes have been structured to qualify as Tier 2 capital for Heartland for regulatory capital purposes. Heartland intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for general corporate purposes, including repaying indebtedness, to support organic growth and to fund potential acquisitions.

Victory Community Bank Acquisition

On April 7, 2020, Heartland completed the acquisition of Victory Community Bank. At closing, Victory Community Bank had three banking locations in Boone, Kenton and Campbell counties in Kentucky. Pursuant to previously announced terms, Victory Mortgage Holding, Inc. (formerly known as Victory Bancorp, Inc.) (as the sole shareholder of Victory Community Bank) received 58,934 shares of Heartland common stock and approximately $35.5 million in cash.

The closed acquisition added approximately $238.3 million in assets, $183 million in deposits and $136 million in loans to Heartland Bank. Victory Community Bank’s former sister company, Victory Mortgage, LLC, which is affiliated with Fischer Homes, has mortgage lending offices in Louisville, Columbus, Indianapolis and Atlanta. As part of the merger, Victory Mortgage, LLC entered into a cooperation agreement with Heartland Bank for certain products and services to be provided to Heartland Bank post-closing.

Balance Sheet Review

“While a majority of our loan growth in the second quarter is due to the recent acquisition of Victory Community Bank, organic loan growth remains strong, increasing $190 million, or 21.9% during the second quarter, inclusive of PPP loans,” said Carrie Almendinger, EVP and Chief Financial Officer. Net loans increased to $1.18 billion at June 30, 2020, a 37.4% increase compared to $862.0 million at June 30, 2019, and a 25.2% increase compared to $945.7 million at March 31, 2020. Owner occupied commercial real estate loans (CRE) increased to $250.1 million at June 30, 2020, an increase of 10.1% compared to a year ago, and comprise 20.9% of the total loan portfolio. Non-owner occupied CRE loans increased modestly to $276.5 million, an increase of .9% compared to a year ago, and comprise 23.1% of the total loan portfolio at June 30, 2020. At June 30, 2020, 1-4 family residential real estate loans were up 75.4% from year ago levels to $369.7 million and represent 30.9% of total loans. Commercial loans were up 128.3% from year ago levels to $249.5 million, and comprise 20.9% of the total loan portfolio at June 30, 2020. Home equity loans increased 5.4% from year ago levels to $38.9 million and represent 3.3% of total loans at June 30, 2020. Consumer loans decreased 10.1% from year ago levels to $10.6 million and represent less than 1% of the total loan portfolio at June 30, 2020.

Total deposits increased 38.1% to $1.28 billion at June 30, 2020, compared to $925.9 million a year earlier and increased 29.9% compared to $984.8 million three months earlier. At June 30, 2020, noninterest bearing demand deposit accounts increased 82.3% compared to a year ago and represented 30.8% of total deposits, savings, NOW and money market accounts increased 37.4% compared to a year ago and represented 36.3% of total deposits and CDs increased 13.0% compared to a year ago and comprised 32.8% of total deposits.

Total assets increased 37.2% to $1.51 billion at June 30, 2020, compared to $1.10 billion a year earlier and increased 28.6% compared to $1.17 billion three months earlier, in large part due to the Victory Community Bank acquisition. Shareholders’ equity increased 8.7% to $133.3 million at June 30, 2020, compared to $122.6 million a year earlier. At June 30, 2020, Heartland’s tangible book value was $60.19 per share compared to $60.00 per share one year earlier.

Operating Results

Heartland’s net interest margin was 3.78% in the second quarter of 2020, compared to 3.82% in the preceding quarter and 3.91% in the second quarter of 2019. “The addition of PPP loans, combined with a large liquidity position fueled in part by strong deposit growth, impacted the net interest margin during the second quarter,” said Almendinger. In the first six months of 2020, the net interest margin was 3.71%, compared to 3.93% in the first six months of 2019. Excluding PPP loans, net interest margin was 3.90% for the second quarter and 3.80% for the first six months of 2020. Total revenues (net interest income before the provision for loan losses, plus noninterest income) increased 24.7% to $14.8 million in the second quarter, compared to $11.8 million in the second quarter a year ago, and increased 15.4% from $12.8 million in the preceding quarter. In the first six months of 2020, total revenues increased 18.3% to $27.6 million, compared to $23.3 million in the first six months of 2019.

Net interest income before the provision for loan loss increased 19.6% to $11.8 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared to $9.9 million in the second quarter a year ago, and increased 16.2% compared to $10.2 million in the preceding quarter.

Noninterest income increased 50.4% to $2.9 million in the second quarter, compared to $2.0 million in the second quarter a year ago, and increased 12.6% compared to $2.6 million in the preceding quarter. The net gain and commission on sales and servicing of loans totaled $1.3 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared to $1.2 million in the preceding quarter, and $383,000 in the second quarter a year ago. In the first six months of 2020, noninterest income increased 55.8% to $5.5 million from $3.6 million in the first six months of 2019.

Heartland’s second quarter noninterest expenses totaled $8.6 million, compared to $8.7 million in the preceding quarter and $7.6 million in the second quarter a year ago. Impacting noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2020 was $1.3 million in acquisition-related expense from Heartland’s acquisition of Victory Community Bank, which was offset by a decrease in salaries and employee benefits costs related to the deferral of $2.0 million in loan origination costs associated with the PPP loans. The deferred expenses will be recognized over the life of the loan or, in the case of PPP loans, when forgiven by the SBA. Salary and employee benefit expenses were $3.6 million for the second quarter compared to $5.4 million in the first quarter of 2020, primarily from the deferred costs.

In the first six months of 2020, noninterest expense increased to $17.3 million, from $15.0 million in the first six months a year ago. The year-over-year increase was due to the items mentioned above, costs associated with Heartland’s organic expansion, including its new Upper Arlington branch, and new investments in technology. The efficiency ratio for the second quarter of 2020 was 57.91%, compared to 68.24% for the preceding quarter and 63.92% for the second quarter of 2019.

Credit Quality

“While our asset quality at quarter end remained strong, we are being proactive in our approach to the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on our local economy. Consequently, we booked a $2.6 million loan loss provision, which is significantly higher than the provisions booked over the past few years,” said Almendinger. Heartland recorded a $500,000 provision for loan losses in the preceding quarter and $375,000 the second quarter a year ago. At June 30, 2020, the ALLL increased to $11.1 million, or 0.93% of total loans, compared to $9.3 million, or 0.97% of total loans at March 31, 2020, and $8.0 million, or 0.92% of total loans a year ago. Excluding PPP loans, the ALLL was 1.04% of total loans at June 30, 2020. As of June 30, 2020, the allowance for loan losses represented 239.1% of nonaccrual loans, compared to 385.4% three months earlier and 437.3% one year earlier.

Due to the acquisition of Victory Community Bank, nonaccrual loans increased to $4.7 million at June 30, 2020, compared to $2.4 million at March 31, 2020 and $1.8 million at June 30, 2019. There were no loans past due 90 days and still accruing at June 30, 2020. This compared to $227,000 in loans past due 90 days at March 31, 2020, and $253,000 in loans past due 90 days at June 30, 2019.

Heartland’s nonperforming restructured loans that were not included in nonaccrual loans at June 30, 2020, were $1.8 million, compared to $339,000 at the preceding quarter end. Borrowers who are in financial difficulty, and who have been granted concessions, including interest rate reductions, term extensions, or payment alterations, are categorized as restructured loans.

There was $316,000 in other real estate owned (OREO) and other non-performing assets on the books at June 30, 2020, with none reported at March 31, 2020 or June 30, 2019. Non-performing assets (NPAs), consisting of non-performing loans and loans past due 90 days or more, were $5.0 million, or 0.33% of total assets inclusive of PPP loans, at June 30, 2020, compared to $2.6 million, or 0.22% of total assets, at March 31, 2020, and $2.1 million, or 0.19% of total assets, at June 30, 2019. NPAs, consisting of non-performing loans and loans past due 90 days or more, were 0.33% of total assets excluding PPP loans, at June 30, 2020.

Heartland recorded net loan charge-offs of $682,000 in the second quarter of 2020. This compares to net loan charge offs of $11,000 in the first quarter of 2020 and $81,000 in the second quarter a year ago.

About Heartland BancCorp

Heartland BancCorp is a registered Ohio bank holding company and the parent of Heartland Bank, which operates 19 full-service banking offices and TransCounty Title Agency, LLC. Heartland Bank, founded in 1911, provides full-service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; professional financial planning services; and other financial products and services. Heartland Bank is a member of the Federal Reserve, a member of the FDIC, and an Equal Housing Lender. Heartland BancCorp is currently quoted on the OTC Markets (OTCQX) under the symbol HLAN. Learn more about Heartland Bank at Heartland.Bank.

In May of 2020, Heartland was ranked #58 on the American Banker Magazine’s list of Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks and Thrifts based on three-year average return on equity as of December 31, 2019. In September of 2019, Heartland stock uplisted to the OTCQX® Best Market after previously trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about (i) the benefits of a merger between Heartland Bank and Victory Community Bank, including future financial and operating results, cost savings enhancements to revenue and accretion to reported earnings that may be realized from the merger; (ii) Heartland’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts; and (iii) other statements identified by words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “targets,” “projects,” or words of similar meaning generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of Heartland’s management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of Heartland. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results discussed in these forward-looking statements because of the following factors, among others: (1) the assumptions and estimates used by Heartland’s management include both assumptions as to certain business decisions that are subject to change and, in many respects, subjective judgment, and thus is susceptible to multiple interpretations and periodic revisions based on actual experience and business developments, and thus, may not be realized; (2) the businesses of Heartland Bank and Victory Community Bank may not be combined successfully, or such combination may take longer, be more difficult, time-consuming or costly to accomplish than expected, and the expected growth opportunities or cost savings from the merger may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected;; (3) legislative or regulatory changes, including changes in accounting standards, may adversely affect the businesses in which Heartland is engaged; (4) changes in the interest rate environment may adversely affect net interest income; (5) results may be adversely affected by continued diversification of assets and adverse changes to credit quality; (6) competition from other financial services companies in Heartland’s markets could adversely affect operations; (6) the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on the employees and customers of Heartland, as well as the resulting effect on the business, financial condition and results of operations on Heartland; and (7) the current economic slowdown could adversely affect credit quality and loan originations.

Heartland cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. Heartland does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made, except as required by law.

Heartland BancCorp Consolidated Balance Sheets Assets Jun. 30, 2020 Mar. 31, 2020 Jun. 30, 2019 Cash and cash equivalents $ 89,617 $ 19,681 $ 26,482 Interest bearing time deposits 274 - 0 Available-for-sale securities 151,323 142,538 147,592 Held-to-maturity securities, fair values of, $742,992, $742,640 and $1,551,817 respectively 741 741 1,548 Commercial 249,503 135,938 109,311 CRE (Owner occupied) 250,083 250,567 227,219 CRE (Non Owner occupied) 276,496 282,778 273,996 1-4 Family 369,740 244,743 210,755 Home Equity 38,853 30,548 36,875 Consumer 10,631 10,342 11,828 Allowance for loan losses (11,125 ) (9,257 ) (7,994 ) Net Loans 1,184,181 945,659 861,990 Premises and equipment 30,583 29,962 29,853 Nonmarketable equity securities 5,601 4,457 4,431 Foreclosed assets held for sale 316 - - Interest receivable 7,702 5,401 4,579 Goodwill 12,012 1,206 1,206 Intangible Assets 1,406 906 409 Deferred income taxes 600 600 1,433 Life insurance assets 17,264 17,162 16,772 Lease - Right of Use Asset 2,494 2,532 2,655 Other 6,000 3,001 2,078 Total assets $ 1,510,114 $ 1,173,846 $ 1,101,028 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities Deposits Demand $ 394,488 $ 255,695 $ 216,392 Saving, NOW and money market 464,807 379,145 338,178 Time 419,498 349,976 371,337 Total deposits 1,278,793 984,816 925,907 Short-term borrowings 10,010 10,481 27,970 Long-term debt 73,768 40,460 15,460 Lease Liability 2,494 2,532 2,655 Interest payable and other liabilities 11,723 8,783 6,410 Total liabilities 1,376,788 1,047,072 978,402 Shareholders' Equity Common stock, without par value; authorized 5,000,000 shares; 2,082,657, 2,021,523 and 2,016,913 shares issued, respectively 59,879 56,439 55,526 Retained earnings 74,524 72,619 65,885 Accumulated other comprehensive income (expense) 3,917 (1,052 ) 1,215 Treasury stock at Cost, Common; 90,612, 21,635 and 0 shares held, respectively (4,994 ) (1,232 ) - Total shareholders' equity 133,326 126,774 122,626 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,510,114 $ 1,173,846 $ 1,101,028 Book value per share $ 66.93 $ 63.39 $ 60.80





Heartland BancCorp Consolidated Statements of Income Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Interest Income Jun. 30, 2020 Mar. 31, 2020 Jun. 30, 2019 Jun. 30, 2020 Jun. 30, 2019 Loans $ 13,467 $ 11,811 $ 11,360 $ 25,278 $ 22,210 Securities Taxable 429 500 746 929 1,487 Tax-exempt 629 492 442 1,121 873 Other 28 47 77 75 199 Total interest income 14,553 12,850 12,625 27,403 24,769 Interest Expense Deposits 2,225 2,455 2,460 4,680 4,572 Borrowings 495 209 274 704 451 Total interest expense 2,720 2,664 2,734 5,384 5,023 Net Interest Income 11,833 10,186 9,891 22,019 19,746 Provision for Loan Losses 2,550 500 375 3,050 750 Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses 9,283 9,686 9,516 18,969 18,996 Noninterest income Service charges 491 518 556 1,010 1,058 Net gains and commissions on loan sales and servicing 1,310 1,188 383 2,498 781 Title insurance income 307 260 307 568 486 Increase in cash value of life insurance 102 105 108 207 217 Other 726 535 598 1,260 1,016 Total noninterest income 2,936 2,606 1,952 5,543 3,558 Noninterest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 3,647 5,447 4,380 9,095 9,003 Net occupancy and equipment expense 1,226 1,083 981 2,309 1,943 Data processing fees 538 430 387 968 753 Professional fees 1,103 242 310 1,345 533 Marketing expense 461 232 242 693 481 Printing and office supplies 91 92 79 183 154 State financial institution tax 256 256 205 512 410 FDIC insurance premiums 92 3 73 95 100 Other 1,138 944 913 2,082 1,662 Total noninterest expense 8,552 8,729 7,570 17,282 15,039 Income before Income Tax 3,667 3,563 3,898 7,230 7,515 Provision for Income Taxes 626 644 737 1,270 1,387 Net Income $ 3,041 $ 2,919 $ 3,161 $ 5,960 $ 6,128 Basic Earnings Per Share $ 1.52 $ 1.45 $ 1.57 $ 2.97 $ 3.04 Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 1.52 $ 1.43 $ 1.55 $ 2.95 $ 3.00





ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Jun. 30, 2020 Mar. 31, 2020 Jun. 30, 2019 Jun. 30, 2020 Jun. 30, 2019 Performance Ratios: Return on average assets 0.91% 1.03% 1.17% 0.94% 1.14% Return on average equity 9.40% 9.20% 10.51% 9.20% 10.32% Return on average tangible common equity 10.00% 9.36% 10.66% 9.75% 10.46% Net interest margin 3.78% 3.82% 3.91% 3.71% 3.93% Efficiency ratio 57.91% 68.24% 63.92% 62.70% 64.53% Asset Quality Ratios and Data: As of or for the Three Months Ended Jun. 30, 2020 Mar. 31, 2020 Jun. 30, 2019 Nonaccrual loans $ 4,652 $ 2,402 $ 1,828 Loans past due 90 days and still accruing - 227 253 Non-performing investment securities - - - OREO and other non-performing assets 316 - - Total non-performing assets $ 4,968 $ 2,629 $ 2,081 Non-performing assets to total assets 0.33% 0.22% 0.19% Net charge-offs quarter ending $ 682 $ 11 $ 81 Allowance for loan loss $ 11,125 $ 9,257 $ 7,994 Nonaccrual loans $ 4,652 $ 2,402 $ 1,828 Allowance for loan loss to non accrual loans 239.14% 385.39% 437.31% Allowance for loan losses to loans outstanding 0.93% 0.97% 0.92% Restructured loans included in non-accrual $ 285 $ 286 $ 289 Performing restructured loans (RC-C) $ 1,750 $ 339 $ 344 Book Values: Total shareholders' equity $ 133,326 $ 126,774 $ 122,626 Less: goodwill and intangible assets 13,418 2,112 1,615 Shareholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets $ 119,908 $ 124,662 $ 121,011 Common shares outstanding 2,082,657 2,021,523 2,016,913 Less: treasury shares (90,612) (21,635) - Common shares as adjusted 1,992,045 1,999,888 2,016,913 Book value per common share $ 66.93 $ 63.39 $ 60.80 Tangible book value per common share $ 60.19 $ 62.33 $ 60.00



