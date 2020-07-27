Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company Provides Strategic Update

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

KYN is expanding its focus areas within energy infrastructure to include portfolio allocations to renewable infrastructure and utilities;

KYN plans to seek shareholder approval to modify its investment objective, which currently requires the Company to invest at least 85% of its assets in MLPs and other Midstream Energy Companies; and

KYN is changing its name to “Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc.” to reflect the Company’s additional focus on renewable infrastructure and utilities.

Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE: KYN) (the “Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a proposal to change the Company’s name to Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. The Company’s Board of Directors also approved a change to the Company’s investment objective, as described below. This investment objective is a fundamental policy and any modifications require shareholder approval. The Company’s management and its Board of Directors believe these changes are needed to give KYN sufficient flexibility to invest across the full spectrum of North American energy infrastructure.

“The energy sector is in the midst of a profound transition, and the proposed modification to KYN’s investment objective is designed to ensure the Company has the ability to capitalize on this transition,” says Jim Baker, KYN’s Chairman, President and CEO. “We continue to believe KYN’s core midstream holdings will generate attractive returns but believe now is the appropriate time to diversify a portion of the Company’s portfolio into other areas within energy infrastructure. We are very excited about the prospects for renewable infrastructure and utilities over the next five to ten years,” continued Mr. Baker.

KYN’s Board of Directors also approved changes to certain non-fundamental investment policies, including a requirement that the Company invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of energy infrastructure companies. The Company’s name change and non-fundamental investment policy changes do not require shareholder approval and will become effective upon 60 days’ written notice to stockholders, which is expected to be on or about September 28, 2020. Written notice of these changes is being provided in the Company’s semi-annual report, which is being mailed to stockholders this week. The report will also be available at www.kaynefunds.com once filed with the SEC.

KYN expects to mail a proxy statement to its stockholders in early September. This proxy statement will include information on the special meeting, the proposal to change the Company’s investment objective, and the process for voting on this proposal.

KYN’s Current Investment Objective: KYN’s Proposed Investment Objective: To obtain a high after-tax total return by investing at least 85% of our total assets in public and private investments in MLPs and other Midstream Energy Companies. To provide a high after-tax total return with an emphasis on making cash distributions to stockholders.

Under its proposed investment objective and updated investment policies, KYN will focus on investments in North American energy infrastructure, including midstream energy companies, renewable infrastructure companies, and utilities. Until the change to KYN’s investment objective is approved by stockholders, the Company will continue to make investments in accordance with its current investment objective and investment policies.

For more information on the Company’s strategic update, please see the podcast and presentation titled “Closed-End Fund Strategic Update” along with the frequently asked questions document posted on www.kaynefunds.com/insights .

Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, whose common stock is traded on the NYSE. KYN’s investment objective is to obtain a high after-tax total return by investing at least 85% of its total assets in energy-related master limited partnerships and their affiliates (“MLPs”), and in other companies that, as their principal business, operate assets used in the gathering, transporting, processing, storing, refining, distributing, mining or marketing of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, refined petroleum products or coal (collectively with MLPs, “Midstream Energy Companies”).

