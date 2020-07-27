QCR Holdings, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Earnings and Continued COVID-19 Pandemic Response

/EIN News/ -- EPS of $0.86 Driven by Record Pre-Provision/Pre-Tax Adjusted Net Income

Second Quarter 2020 Highlights



Net income of $13.7 million, or $0.86 per diluted share

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $14.0 million, or $0.88 per diluted share

Noninterest income of $28.6 million

Net interest margin was stable, excluding the impact of excess liquidity

Record pre-provision, pre-tax adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $36.8 million

Pre-provision, pre-tax adjusted ROAA (non-GAAP) of 2.54%

Provision expense of $19.9 million for the quarter, increasing ALLL by 33 bps to 1.47%

Nonperforming assets to total assets of 0.24%, improving 8 basis points from the prior quarter

Annualized core loan and lease growth (non-GAAP) of 8.4% for the quarter, excluding SBA Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans

Annualized deposit growth of 17.2% for the quarter

PPP loan participation of 1,655 totaling $358 million to both new and existing clients

MOLINE, Ill., July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCRH) (the “Company”) today announced net income of $13.7 million and diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $0.86 for the second quarter of 2020, compared to net income of $11.2 million and diluted EPS of $0.70 for the first quarter of 2020. Pre-provision, pre-tax adjusted net income (non-GAAP) increased $14.0 million in the second quarter, compared to the first quarter led by strong loan growth, net interest income, and record swap fee income. Provision expense increased $11.5 million in the second quarter, compared to the first quarter. This increase was due primarily to qualitative factors in response to deteriorating economic prospects as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Company reported adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $14.0 million and adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) of $0.88 for the second quarter of 2020, compared to adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $12.4 million and adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) of $0.77 for the first quarter of 2020. For the second quarter of 2019, net income and diluted EPS were $13.5 million and $0.85, respectively, and adjusted net income (non-GAAP) and adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) were $14.1 million and $0.88, respectively.

For the Quarter Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, $ in millions (except per share data) 2020 2020 2019 Net Income $ 13.7 $ 11.2 $ 13.5 Diluted EPS $ 0.86 $ 0.70 $ 0.85 Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP) $ 14.0 $ 12.4 $ 14.1 Adjusted Diluted EPS (non-GAAP) $ 0.88 $ 0.77 $ 0.88 Pre-Provision/Pre-Tax Adjusted Income (non-GAAP) $ 36.8 $ 22.8 $ 19.3 Pre-Provision/Pre-Tax Adjusted ROAA (non-GAAP) 2.54 % 1.84 % 1.52 % See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations

“We are very pleased with our core operating performance for the second quarter,” commented Larry J. Helling, Chief Executive Officer. “We delivered record pre-provision, pre-tax adjusted net income, driven by strong loan growth, strong fee income, and careful management of noninterest expenses. In addition to successfully funding over $350 million of PPP loans to both new and existing customers, we grew our core loans by over 8% on an annualized basis. Our core deposit gathering was even stronger during the quarter with the outsized growth in deposits creating significant excess liquidity that led to compression in our net interest margin.”

Additionally, asset quality remains strong and our current credit metrics improved during the quarter. “We reduced nonperforming assets by 21%, through the sale of an OREO property,” Helling said. “While we do not currently see meaningful degradation of specific credits in our portfolio, we chose to be prudent and increased our provision for loan losses during the quarter in order to build reserves against future potential credit issues related to COVID-19.”

“QCRH continues to successfully navigate the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, including supporting impacted clients through the QCRH Loan Relief Program, enabling clients to defer payments and preserve cash and liquidity. It’s difficult to predict the ultimate impact that this Pandemic will have on our clients. However, we believe our banks are well positioned to deal with the Pandemic,” Helling said. “All of our employees are dedicated to helping our clients weather this storm, and we have seasoned credit teams at all charters experienced in dealing with significant economic downturns.”

Annualized Loan and Lease Growth of 8.4%, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)

During the second quarter of 2020, the Company’s total loans and leases increased by $435.6 million to a total of $4.1 billion. Included in this amount was $358.1 million of PPP loans made to both new and existing customers. Excluding the PPP loans, loan and lease growth during the quarter was 8.4% on an annualized basis (non-GAAP), reflecting healthy demand across all markets. Core deposits (excluding brokered deposits) increased $338.6 million, or 8.7% on a linked quarter basis. Brokered deposits declined by $159.3 million as the Company allowed certain higher cost brokered deposits to run off the balance sheet. Throughout the quarter, deposits grew significantly with average deposit growth of $777.9 million, or 19.7% for the quarter. The Company’s correspondent banking portfolio contributed to the majority of this outsized growth as our correspondent bank clients grew liquidity with deposit growth significantly outpacing loans. These outsized liquidity balances temporarily shifted off balance sheet at quarter-end. The percentage of wholesale funds to total assets was 8.9% as of the second quarter, which was down from 10.1% in the first quarter of 2020 as the Company’s need for wholesale funding declined due to the strong growth in core deposits. At quarter-end, the percentage of gross loans and leases to total assets was 73.9%, which was up from 70.8% in the first quarter, primarily driven by the increase in PPP loan balances.

“Despite the uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, we delivered solid loan growth for the quarter in addition to the $358 million of PPP loans that we funded,” added Helling. “Loan production improved in both our core commercial lending business and our Specialty Finance Group. Excluding our PPP loan production, loan and lease growth for the first six months of 2020 has been 5.0% on an annualized basis, and given our current pipeline, we believe that we will be able to achieve organic loan growth of between 3% and 5% for the full year.”

Net Interest Income of $40.9 million

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2020 totaled $40.9 million, compared to $37.7 million for the first quarter of 2020 and $38.0 million for the second quarter of 2019. The increase was primarily due to growth in average interest earning assets of $791.6 million, or 17.7% on a linked quarter basis, of which $404.9 million of the increase was due to excess cash derived from the aforementioned outsized deposit growth. Partially offsetting the impact of the higher average balance of interest earning assets, was a lower reported net interest margin, due to the significant excess liquidity. Acquisition-related net accretion totaled $736 thousand (pre-tax) for the second quarter of 2020, up slightly from the first quarter of 2020 and down from $1.1 million for the second quarter of 2019. Adjusted net interest income (non-GAAP) was $41.9 million for the second quarter of 2020, compared to $38.9 million for the first quarter of 2020 and $38.7 million for the second quarter of 2019.

In the second quarter, NIM was 3.14% and, on a tax-equivalent yield basis (non-GAAP), NIM was 3.27%, a decrease of 26 basis points and 29 basis points from the first quarter of 2020, respectively. Adjusted NIM (non-GAAP), excluding acquisition-related net accretion was 3.21%, down 29 basis points from the first quarter. The decline in adjusted NIM (non-GAAP) during the quarter was entirely due to the significant excess liquidity carried for the quarter. Average excess liquidity of $404.9 million with modest negative arbitrage contributed approximately 30 basis points to the NIM dilution. Excluding the impact of excess liquidity, the Company’s NIM was stable as cost of funds declines offset pricing pressure on earning assets.

For the Quarter Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2020 2020 2019 NIM 3.14 % 3.40 % 3.25 % NIM (TEY)(non-GAAP) 3.27 % 3.56 % 3.40 % Adjusted NIM (TEY)(non-GAAP) 3.21 % 3.50 % 3.31 % See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations



“Our deposit costs decreased significantly during the quarter as we gathered core deposits and reduced our wholesale funding, allowing us to reduce our total cost of interest-bearing funds by 53 basis points. However, our average loan yields also decreased due to the sharp decline in short-term interest rates, and when combined with the significant excess liquidity that we carried during the quarter, our adjusted NIM was adversely impacted by 29 basis points,” stated Todd A. Gipple, President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer. “Excluding the impact of the excess liquidity, adjusted NIM would have been stable from the first quarter.”

Noninterest Income of $28.6 million

Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2020 totaled $28.6 million, compared to $15.2 million for the first quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily due to $19.9 million in swap fee income, up $13.1 million from the first quarter of 2020. Wealth management revenue was $3.6 million for the quarter, down from $4.0 million in the first quarter due to a full quarter of lower fair market values of the assets under management. Noninterest income increased 67.7% when compared to the second quarter of 2019.

“Continued strong production from our Specialty Finance Group and our core banks led to a record $19.9 million in swap fee income during the quarter. Swap fee income totaled $26.7 million for the first six months of 2020, putting us on track to exceed last year’s record amount,” added Mr. Gipple. “Our current expectation is that for the remainder of 2020, this fee income source will be approximately $30 to $32 million for the six month period.”

Noninterest Expenses of $33.1 million

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2020 totaled $33.1 million, compared to $31.4 million for the first quarter of 2020. The linked quarter increase was primarily due to increased salary and benefits expense of $2.8 million with increased bonus and commission expense in the quarter driven by the strong financial results and higher than anticipated swap fee income. This was partially offset by a $600 thousand decline in disposition costs, a $285 thousand decline in occupancy and equipment costs and a $345 thousand increase in gains and income from the operations of other real estate. In addition, the first quarter of 2020 included a goodwill impairment charge of $500 thousand.

NPAs at Historical Lows

Building Reserves for COVID-19

Nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) totaled $13.3 million, a decrease of $3.6 million from the first quarter of 2020. The decrease was primarily due to the disposition of other real estate owned. The ratio of NPAs to total assets decreased to 0.24% at June 30, 2020, compared to 0.32% at March 31, 2020, and down from 0.45% at June 30, 2019.

The Company’s provision for loan and lease losses totaled $19.9 million for the second quarter of 2020, up from $8.4 million in the prior quarter. The linked quarter increase in the provision for loan and lease losses was primarily due to increased qualitative factors in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. As of June 30, 2020, the Company’s allowance to total loans and leases was 1.47%, which was up from 1.14% at March 31, 2020, and from 1.05% at June 30, 2019. Excluding the impact of the $358 million in PPP loans, the allowance for estimated losses on loans and leases to total loans and leases was 1.61% (non-GAAP).

In accordance with GAAP for acquisition accounting, loans acquired through past acquisitions were recorded at market value; therefore, there was no allowance associated with the acquired loans at the acquisition date. Management continues to evaluate the allowance needed on the acquired loans factoring in the net remaining discount of $5.5 million at June 30, 2020.

Strong Capital Levels

As of June 30, 2020, the Company’s total risk-based capital ratio was 13.74%, the common equity tier 1 ratio was 10.28%, and the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio was 8.48% (non-GAAP). By comparison, these respective ratios were 13.54%, 10.31% and 8.76% as of March 31, 2020. The decline in the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio was primarily the result of asset growth associated with the increase in PPP loans during the quarter. Excluding the impact of the PPP loans, the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio was 9.03% (non-GAAP).

Focus on Three Strategic Long-Term Initiatives

As part of the Company’s ongoing efforts to grow earnings and drive attractive long-term returns for shareholders, it continues to operate under three key strategic long-term initiatives:

Organic loan and lease growth of 9% per year, funded by core deposits;

Grow fee-based income by at least 6% per year; and

Limit our annual operating expense growth to 5% per year.

It should be noted that these initiatives are long-term targets. Due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company may not be able to achieve these goals for the full year 2020.



Supplemental Presentation and Where to Find It

In addition to this press release, the Company has included a supplemental presentation that provides further information regarding the Company’s loan exposures and deferrals. Investors, analysts and other interested persons may find this presentation on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s EDGAR filing system at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml, or on the Company’s website at www.qcrh.com .

About Us

QCR Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Moline, Illinois, is a relationship-driven, multi-bank holding company serving the Quad Cities, Cedar Rapids, Cedar Valley, Des Moines/Ankeny, and Springfield communities through its wholly-owned subsidiary banks. The banks provide full-service commercial and consumer banking and trust and wealth management services. Quad City Bank & Trust Company, based in Bettendorf, Iowa, commenced operations in 1994, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Company, based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, commenced operations in 2001, Community State Bank, based in Ankeny, Iowa, was acquired by the Company in 2016, and Springfield First Community Bank, based in Springfield, Missouri, was acquired by the Company in 2018. Additionally, the Company serves the Waterloo/Cedar Falls, Iowa community through Community Bank & Trust, a division of Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Company. Quad City Bank & Trust Company engages in commercial leasing through its wholly-owned subsidiary, m2 Lease Funds, LLC, based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and also provides correspondent banking services. The Company has 25 locations in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin and Missouri. As of June 30, 2020, the Company had approximately $5.6 billion in assets, $4.1 billion in loans and $4.3 billion in deposits. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.qcrh.com .

Special Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements. This document contains, and future oral and written statements of the Company and its management may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business of the Company. Forward-looking statements, which may be based upon beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the Company’s management and on information currently available to management, are generally identifiable by the use of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “predict,” “suggest,” “appear,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” ”annualize,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should” or other similar expressions. Additionally, all statements in this document, including forward-looking statements, speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events.



A number of factors, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, could cause actual results to differ materially from those in its forward-looking statements. These factors include, among others, the following: (i) the strength of the local, state, national and international economies (including the impact of the 2020 presidential election and the impact of tariffs, a U.S. withdrawal from or significant renegotiation of trade agreements, trade wars and other changes in trade regulations); (ii) the economic impact of any future terrorist threats and attacks, widespread disease or pandemics (including the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States), or other adverse external events that could cause economic deterioration or instability in credit markets, and the response of the local, state and national governments to any such adverse external events; (iii) changes in accounting policies and practices (including the new current expected credit loss (CECL) impairment standards, that will change how the Company estimates credit losses when implemented); (iv) changes in state and federal laws, regulations and governmental policies concerning the Company’s general business; (v) changes in interest rates and prepayment rates of the Company’s assets (including the impact of LIBOR phase-out); (vi) increased competition in the financial services sector and the inability to attract new customers; (vii) changes in technology and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; (viii) unexpected results of acquisitions, which may include failure to realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions and the possibility that transaction costs may be greater than anticipated; (ix) the loss of key executives or employees; (x) changes in consumer spending; and (xi) unexpected outcomes of existing or new litigation involving the Company. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Additional information concerning the Company and its business, including additional factors that could materially affect the Company’s financial results, is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

QCR Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

Held for Sale Held for Sale Held for Sale Held for Sale As of As of As of As of As of June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 2020 2020 2019 2019 (dollars in thousands) CONDENSED BALANCE SHEET Cash and due from banks $ 88,577 $ 169,827 $ 76,254 $ 91,671 $ 87,919 $ - $ - $ - $ 11,031 Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits 142,900 206,708 157,691 197,263 205,497 - - - 2,415 Securities 748,883 684,571 611,341 555,409 643,803 - - - 66,009 Net loans/leases 4,079,432 3,662,435 3,654,204 3,574,154 3,869,415 - - - 362,011 Intangibles 13,872 14,421 14,970 15,529 16,089 - - - - Goodwill 74,248 74,248 74,748 77,748 77,748 - - - - Derivatives 225,164 195,973 87,827 104,388 65,922 - - - - Other assets 220,920 213,134 220,049 210,673 228,459 10,765 10,758 11,966 24,081 Assets held for sale 10,765 10,758 11,966 465,547 - - - - - Total assets $ 5,604,761 $ 5,232,075 $ 4,909,050 $ 5,292,382 $ 5,194,852 $ 10,765 $ 10,758 $ 11,966 $ 465,547 Total deposits $ 4,349,775 $ 4,170,478 $ 3,911,051 $ 3,802,241 $ 4,322,510 $ - $ - $ - $ 451,546 Total borrowings 376,250 244,399 278,955 320,457 230,953 - - - 16,157 Derivatives 233,589 203,744 88,436 109,242 69,556 - - - - Other liabilities 87,539 71,185 90,254 70,169 67,533 1,588 3,130 5,003 2,827 Liabilities held for sale 1,588 3,130 5,003 470,530 - - - - - Total stockholders' equity 556,020 539,139 535,351 519,743 504,300 - - - - Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,604,761 $ 5,232,075 $ 4,909,050 $ 5,292,382 $ 5,194,852 $ 1,588 $ 3,130 $ 5,003 $ 470,530 ANALYSIS OF LOAN PORTFOLIO Loan/lease mix: Commercial and industrial loans $ 1,850,110 $ 1,484,979 $ 1,507,825 $ 1,469,978 $ 1,548,657 Commercial real estate loans 1,869,162 1,783,086 1,736,396 1,687,922 1,837,473 Direct financing leases 79,105 83,324 87,869 92,307 101,180 Residential real estate loans 241,069 237,742 239,904 245,667 293,479 Installment and other consumer loans 99,150 106,728 109,352 106,540 120,947 Deferred loan/lease origination costs, net of fees 1,663 8,809 8,859 7,856 8,783 Total loans/leases $ 4,140,259 $ 3,704,668 $ 3,690,205 $ 3,610,270 $ 3,910,519 Less allowance for estimated losses on loans/leases 60,827 42,233 36,001 36,116 41,104 Net loans/leases $ 4,079,432 $ 3,662,435 $ 3,654,204 $ 3,574,154 $ 3,869,415 ANALYSIS OF SECURITIES PORTFOLIO Securities mix: U.S. government sponsored agency securities $ 17,472 $ 19,457 $ 20,078 $ 21,268 $ 35,762 Municipal securities 526,192 493,664 447,853 391,329 440,853 Residential mortgage-backed and related securities 145,672 122,853 120,587 123,880 159,228 Asset backed securities 39,797 28,499 16,887 10,957 - Other securities 19,750 20,098 5,936 7,975 7,960 Total securities $ 748,883 $ 684,571 $ 611,341 $ 555,409 $ 643,803 ANALYSIS OF DEPOSITS Deposit mix: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,177,482 $ 829,782 $ 777,224 $ 782,232 $ 795,951 Interest-bearing demand deposits 2,488,755 2,440,907 2,407,502 2,245,557 2,505,956 Time deposits 560,982 617,979 571,343 536,352 733,135 Brokered deposits 122,556 281,810 154,982 238,100 287,468 Total deposits $ 4,349,775 $ 4,170,478 $ 3,911,051 $ 3,802,241 $ 4,322,510 ANALYSIS OF BORROWINGS Borrowings mix: Term FHLB advances $ 90,000 $ 55,000 $ 50,000 $ 60,000 $ 46,433 Overnight FHLB advances (1) 55,000 40,000 109,300 135,800 59,300 FRB borrowings 100,000 30,000 - - - Other short-term borrowings 24,818 13,067 13,423 18,526 19,191 Subordinated notes 68,516 68,455 68,394 68,334 68,274 Junior subordinated debentures 37,916 37,877 37,838 37,797 37,755 Total borrowings $ 376,250 $ 244,399 $ 278,955 $ 320,457 $ 230,953 (1) At the most recent quarter-end, the weighted-average rate of these overnight borrowings was 0.37%.







QCR Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

For the Quarter Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) INCOME STATEMENT Interest income $ 48,650 $ 48,982 $ 52,977 $ 56,817 $ 54,181 Interest expense 7,702 11,284 13,058 16,098 16,168 Net interest income 40,948 37,698 39,919 40,719 38,013 Provision for loan/lease losses 19,915 8,367 979 2,012 1,941 Net interest income after provision for loan/lease losses $ 21,033 $ 29,331 $ 38,940 $ 38,707 $ 36,072 Trust department fees $ 2,227 $ 2,312 $ 2,365 $ 2,340 $ 2,361 Investment advisory and management fees 1,399 1,727 1,589 1,782 1,888 Deposit service fees 1,286 1,477 1,787 1,813 1,658 Gain on sales of residential real estate loans 1,196 652 823 890 489 Gain on sales of government guaranteed portions of loans - - 159 519 39 Swap fee income 19,927 6,804 7,409 9,797 7,891 Securities gains (losses), net 65 - 26 (3 ) (52 ) Earnings on bank-owned life insurance 612 329 533 489 412 Debit card fees 775 758 766 886 914 Correspondent banking fees 198 215 194 189 172 Gain on sale of assets and liabilities of subsidiary - - 12,286 - - Other 941 922 1,868 1,204 1,293 Total noninterest income $ 28,626 $ 15,196 $ 29,805 $ 19,906 $ 17,065 Salaries and employee benefits $ 21,304 $ 18,519 $ 24,220 $ 24,215 $ 22,749 Occupancy and equipment expense 3,748 4,032 4,019 3,860 3,533 Professional and data processing fees 3,646 3,369 3,570 4,030 3,031 Post-acquisition compensation, transition and integration costs 70 151 1,855 884 708 Disposition costs (83 ) 517 3,325 - - FDIC insurance, other insurance and regulatory fees 908 683 523 542 926 Loan/lease expense 339 228 349 221 312 Net cost of (income from) and gains/losses on operations of other real estate (332 ) 13 232 2,078 1,182 Advertising and marketing 552 682 1,670 1,056 1,037 Bank service charges 501 504 516 502 508 Losses on debt extinguishment, net 429 147 288 148 - Correspondent banking expense 212 216 216 209 206 Intangibles amortization 548 549 560 560 615 Goodwill impairment - 500 3,000 - - Other 1,280 1,305 1,951 1,640 1,753 Total noninterest expense $ 33,122 $ 31,415 $ 46,294 $ 39,945 $ 36,560 Net income before income taxes $ 16,537 $ 13,112 $ 22,451 $ 18,668 $ 16,577 Federal and state income tax expense 2,798 1,884 6,560 3,573 3,073 Net income $ 13,739 $ 11,228 $ 15,891 $ 15,095 $ 13,504 Basic EPS $ 0.87 $ 0.71 $ 1.01 $ 0.96 $ 0.86 Diluted EPS $ 0.86 $ 0.70 $ 0.99 $ 0.94 $ 0.85 Weighted average common shares outstanding 15,747,056 15,796,796 15,772,703 15,739,430 15,714,588 Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding 15,895,336 16,011,456 16,033,043 15,976,742 15,938,377







QCR Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Financial Highlights

(Unaudited) For the Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) INCOME STATEMENT Interest income $ 97,632 $ 106,283 Interest expense 18,986 31,362 Net interest income 78,646 74,921 Provision for loan/lease losses 28,282 4,075 Net interest income after provision for loan/lease losses $ 50,364 $ 70,846 Trust department fees 4,539 $ 4,854 Investment advisory and management fees 3,126 3,624 Deposit service fees 2,763 3,212 Gain on sales of residential real estate loans 1,848 858 Gain on sales of government guaranteed portions of loans - 70 Swap fee income 26,731 11,089 Securities losses, net 65 (52 ) Earnings on bank-owned life insurance 941 952 Debit card fees 1,533 1,706 Correspondent banking fees 413 388 Other 1,863 2,357 Total noninterest income $ 43,822 $ 29,058 Salaries and employee benefits 39,823 $ 43,628 Occupancy and equipment expense 7,780 7,227 Professional and data processing fees 7,015 5,781 Post-acquisition compensation, transition and integration costs 221 842 Disposition costs 434 - FDIC insurance, other insurance and regulatory fees 1,591 1,890 Loan/lease expense 567 526 Net cost of operation of other real estate (319 ) 1,480 Advertising and marketing 1,234 1,822 Bank service charges 1,005 991 Losses on debt extinguishment, net 576 - Correspondent banking expense 428 410 Intangibles amortization 1,097 1,147 Goodwill impairment 500 - Other 2,585 3,251 Total noninterest expense $ 64,537 $ 68,995 Net income before taxes $ 29,649 $ 30,909 Income tax expense 4,682 4,487 Net income $ 24,967 $ 26,422 Basic EPS $ 1.58 $ 1.68 Diluted EPS $ 1.56 $ 1.66 Weighted average common shares outstanding 15,771,926 15,703,967 Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding 15,956,958 15,930,659







QCR Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited) As of and for the Quarter Ended For the Six Months Ended June30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 2020 2019 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) COMMON SHARE DATA Common shares outstanding 15,790,611 15,773,736 15,828,098 15,790,462 15,772,939 Book value per common share (1) $ 35.21 $ 34.18 $ 33.82 $ 32.91 $ 31.97 Tangible book value per common share (2) $ 29.63 $ 28.56 $ 28.15 $ 27.01 $ 26.02 Closing stock price $ 31.18 $ 27.07 $ 43.86 $ 37.98 $ 34.87 Market capitalization $ 492,351 $ 426,995 $ 694,220 $ 599,722 $ 550,002 Market price / book value 88.55 % 79.20 % 129.69 % 115.40 % 109.06 % Market price / tangible book value 105.23 % 94.79 % 155.76 % 140.61 % 134.00 % Earnings per common share (basic) LTM (3) $ 3.55 $ 3.54 $ 3.65 $ 3.49 $ 3.10 Price earnings ratio LTM (3) 8.78 x 7.65 x 12.02 x 10.88 x 11.25 x TCE / TA (4) 8.48 % 8.76 % 9.25 % 8.20 % 8.05 % CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Beginning balance $ 539,139 $ 535,351 $ 519,743 $ 504,300 $ 488,407 Net income 13,739 11,228 15,891 15,095 13,504 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 3,622 (3,691 ) (683 ) 543 2,243 Common stock cash dividends declared (945 ) (942 ) (947 ) (944 ) (942 ) Proceeds from issuance of 9,400 shares of common stock as a result of the performance based targets met for Bates Companies - - 399 - - Repurchase and cancellation of 100,932 shares of common stock as a result of a share repurchase program - (3,780 ) Other (5) 465 973 948 749 1,088 Ending balance $ 556,020 $ 539,139 $ 535,351 $ 519,743 $ 504,300 REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS (6): Total risk-based capital ratio 13.74 % 13.54 % 13.33 % 12.22 % 12.04 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.11 % 11.16 % 11.04 % 9.94 % 9.76 % Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 8.91 % 10.19 % 9.53 % 9.02 % 8.96 % Common equity tier 1 ratio 10.28 % 10.31 % 10.18 % 9.12 % 8.93 % KEY PERFORMANCE RATIOS AND OTHER METRICS Return on average assets (annualized) 0.95 % 0.91 % 1.23 % 1.16 % 1.06 % 0.93 % 1.05 % Return on average total equity (annualized) 10.29 % 8.23 % 11.93 % 11.70 % 10.84 % 9.30 % 10.78 % Net interest margin 3.14 % 3.40 % 3.36 % 3.37 % 3.25 % 3.26 % 3.25 % Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP)(7) 3.27 % 3.56 % 3.51 % 3.52 % 3.40 % 3.40 % 3.40 % Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) (8) 47.61 % 59.39 % 66.40 % 65.89 % 66.38 % 52.70 % 66.35 % Gross loans and leases / total assets (10) 74.01 % 70.95 % 75.36 % 74.80 % 75.28 % 74.01 % 75.28 % Gross loans and leases / total deposits (10) 95.18 % 88.83 % 94.35 % 94.95 % 90.47 % 95.18 % 90.47 % Effective tax rate 16.92 % 14.37 % 29.22 % 19.14 % 18.54 % 15.79 % 14.52 % Full-time equivalent employees (9) 712 703 697 766 773 712 773 AVERAGE BALANCES Assets $ 5,800,164 $ 4,948,311 $ 5,147,754 $ 5,217,763 $ 5,077,900 $ 5,374,224 $ 5,023,201 Loans/leases 3,999,523 3,686,410 3,868,435 3,962,464 3,839,674 3,842,967 3,799,645 Deposits 4,732,626 3,954,707 4,227,572 4,302,995 4,271,391 4,343,653 4,191,130 Total stockholders' equity 534,095 545,678 532,756 516,195 498,263 536,775 490,343 (1) Includes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss). (2) Includes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) and excludes intangible assets. (3) LTM : Last twelve months. (4) TCE / TCA : tangible common equity / total tangible assets. See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations. (5) Includes mostly common stock issued for options exercised and the employee stock purchase plan, as well as stock-based compensation. (6) Ratios for the current quarter are subject to change upon final calculation for regulatory filings due after earnings release. (7) TEY : Tax equivalent yield. See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations. (8) See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations. (9) Decrease from June 30, 2019 and September 30, 2019 due to sale of subsidiary Rockford Bank & Trust. (10) Excludes assets held for sale as of September 30, 2019, Deccember 31, 2019, March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020.







QCR Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited) ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN (4) For the Quarter Ended June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 June 30, 2019 Average Balance Interest Earned or Paid Average Yield or Cost Average Balance Interest Earned or Paid Average Yield or Cost Average Balance Interest Earned or Paid Average Yield or Cost (dollars in thousands) Fed funds sold $ 865 $ 1 0.46 % $ 5,324 $ 18 1.36 % $ 9,690 $ 56 2.32 % Interest-bearing deposits at financial institutions 533,483 135 0.10 % 128,612 361 1.13 % 182,651 1,168 2.56 % Securities (1) 697,559 6,536 3.77 % 619,307 6,080 3.95 % 644,999 6,062 3.77 % Restricted investment securities 21,234 288 5.46 % 21,365 258 4.86 % 21,007 290 5.54 % Loans (1) 3,999,522 43,417 4.37 % 3,686,410 44,056 4.81 % 3,839,674 48,413 5.06 % Total earning assets (1) $ 5,252,663 $ 50,377 3.86 % $ 4,461,018 $ 50,773 4.58 % $ 4,698,021 $ 55,989 4.78 % Interest-bearing deposits $ 2,840,860 $ 2,429 0.34 % $ 2,379,635 $ 5,328 0.90 % $ 2,461,768 $ 8,271 1.35 % Time deposits 809,233 3,337 1.66 % 785,135 3,879 1.99 % 1,013,391 5,554 2.20 % Short-term borrowings 25,064 22 0.35 % 19,315 64 1.33 % 16,145 81 2.01 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 95,616 347 1.46 % 111,407 449 1.62 % 76,154 601 3.17 % Other borrowings - - 0.00 % - - 0.00 % 10,550 92 3.50 % Subordinated debentures 68,480 994 5.84 % 68,418 994 5.84 % 68,239 993 5.84 % Junior subordinated debentures 37,891 572 6.07 % 37,853 571 6.07 % 37,731 576 6.12 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 3,877,144 $ 7,701 0.80 % $ 3,401,763 $ 11,285 1.33 % $ 3,683,978 $ 16,168 1.76 % Net interest income / spread (1) $ 42,676 3.06 % $ 39,488 3.24 % $ 39,821 3.02 % Net interest margin (2) 3.14 % 3.40 % 3.25 % Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3) 3.27 % 3.56 % 3.40 % Adjusted net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3) 3.21 % 3.50 % 3.31 % For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 Average Balance Interest Earned or Paid Average Yield or Cost Average Balance Interest Earned or Paid Average Yield or Cost (dollars in thousands) Fed funds sold $ 3,095 $ 18 1.17 % $ 12,713 $ 150 2.38 % Interest-bearing deposits at financial institutions 331,048 495 0.30 % 169,057 2,091 2.49 % Securities (1) 658,433 12,616 3.85 % 652,727 12,158 3.76 % Restricted investment securities 21,300 546 5.15 % 21,146 598 5.70 % Loans (1) 3,842,966 87,474 4.58 % 3,799,645 94,795 5.03 % Total earning assets (1) $ 4,856,842 $ 101,149 4.19 % $ 4,655,288 $ 109,792 4.76 % Interest-bearing deposits $ 2,610,248 $ 7,756 0.60 % $ 2,374,939 $ 15,445 1.31 % Time deposits 797,184 7,216 1.82 % 1,012,925 10,859 2.16 % Short-term borrowings 22,190 86 0.78 % 15,261 152 2.01 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 103,512 796 1.55 % 111,755 1,662 3.00 % Other borrowings - - 0.00 % 27,126 539 4.01 % Subordinated debentures 68,449 1,988 5.84 % 53,438 1,557 5.88 % Junior subordinated debentures 37,872 1,144 6.07 % 37,709 1,148 6.14 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 3,639,455 $ 18,986 1.05 % $ 3,633,153 $ 31,362 1.74 % Net interest income / spread (1) $ 82,163 3.14 % $ 78,430 3.02 % Net interest margin (2) 3.26 % 3.25 % Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3) 3.40 % 3.40 % Adjusted net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3) 3.35 % 3.30 % (1) Includes nontaxable securities and loans. Interest earned and yields on nontaxable securities and loans are determined on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate. (2) See "Select Financial Data - Subsidiaries" for a breakdown of amortization/accretion included in net interest margin for each period presented. (3) TEY : Tax equivalent yield. See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.







QCR Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited) As of June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) ROLLFORWARD OF ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN/LEASE LOSSES Beginning balance $ 42,233 $ 36,001 $ 36,116 $ 41,104 $ 41,164 Reclassification of allowance related to held for sale loans - - - (6,122 ) - Provision charged to expense (2) 19,915 8,367 979 1,584 1,941 Loans/leases charged off (1,450 ) (2,335 ) (1,182 ) (741 ) (2,152 ) Recoveries on loans/leases previously charged off 129 200 88 291 151 Ending balance $ 60,827 $ 42,233 $ 36,001 $ 36,116 $ 41,104 NONPERFORMING ASSETS Nonaccrual loans/leases $ 12,099 $ 11,628 $ 7,902 $ 8,231 $ 13,148 Accruing loans/leases past due 90 days or more 99 1,419 33 - 58 Troubled debt restructures - accruing 920 545 979 763 1,313 Total nonperforming loans/leases 13,118 13,592 8,914 8,994 14,519 Other real estate owned 157 3,298 4,129 4,248 8,637 Other repossessed assets 25 45 41 - - Total nonperforming assets $ 13,300 $ 16,935 $ 13,084 $ 13,242 $ 23,156 ASSET QUALITY RATIOS Nonperforming assets / total assets (3) 0.24 % 0.32 % 0.27 % 0.27 % 0.45 % Allowance / total loans/leases (1) 1.47 % 1.14 % 0.98 % 1.00 % 1.05 % Allowance / nonperforming loans/leases (1) 463.69 % 310.72 % 403.87 % 401.56 % 283.10 % Net charge-offs as a % of average loans/leases 0.03 % 0.06 % 0.03 % 0.01 % 0.05 % (1) Upon acquisition and per GAAP, acquired loans are recorded at market value which eliminates the allowance and impacts these ratios. (2) Excludes provision related to loans included in assets held for sale of $428 thousand for the quarter ending September 30, 2019. (3) Excludes assets held for sale.







QCR Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited) For the Quarter Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, SELECT FINANCIAL DATA - SUBSIDIARIES 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 (dollars in thousands) TOTAL ASSETS Quad City Bank and Trust (1) $ 1,984,245 $ 1,914,785 $ 1,637,115 m2 Lease Funds, LLC 241,114 237,198 234,072 Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 2,021,043 1,719,773 1,527,521 Community State Bank - Ankeny 903,648 863,903 806,704 Springfield First Community Bank 745,474 708,736 671,644 TOTAL DEPOSITS Quad City Bank and Trust (1) $ 1,707,970 $ 1,678,889 $ 1,434,467 Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 1,351,784 1,247,989 1,283,151 Community State Bank - Ankeny 778,499 743,645 705,777 Springfield First Community Bank 564,710 524,420 471,340 TOTAL LOANS & LEASES Quad City Bank and Trust (1) $ 1,485,971 $ 1,338,915 $ 1,273,400 m2 Lease Funds, LLC 239,351 235,144 230,676 Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 1,380,672 1,159,453 1,100,823 Community State Bank - Ankeny 671,772 634,253 597,486 Springfield First Community Bank 601,843 572,046 515,566 TOTAL LOANS & LEASES / TOTAL DEPOSITS Quad City Bank and Trust (1) 87 % 80 % 89 % Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 102 % 93 % 86 % Community State Bank - Ankeny 86 % 85 % 85 % Springfield First Community Bank 107 % 109 % 109 % TOTAL LOANS & LEASES / TOTAL ASSETS Quad City Bank and Trust (1) 75 % 70 % 78 % Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 68 % 67 % 72 % Community State Bank - Ankeny 74 % 73 % 74 % Springfield First Community Bank 81 % 81 % 77 % ALLOWANCE AS A PERCENTAGE OF LOANS/LEASES Quad City Bank and Trust (1) 1.51 % 1.17 % 1.06 % m2 Lease Funds, LLC 1.99 % 1.50 % 1.38 % Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust (2) 1.62 % 1.35 % 1.19 % Community State Bank - Ankeny (2) 1.56 % 1.21 % 1.09 % Springfield First Community Bank (2) 0.94 % 0.56 % 0.37 % RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS Quad City Bank and Trust (1) 0.68 % 1.33 % 1.22 % 0.95 % 1.20 % Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 2.36 % 1.60 % 1.95 % 2.01 % 1.75 % Community State Bank - Ankeny 0.25 % 0.50 % 1.17 % 0.37 % 1.12 % Springfield First Community Bank 1.04 % 1.29 % 1.37 % 1.16 % 1.24 % NET INTEREST MARGIN PERCENTAGE (3) Quad City Bank and Trust (1) 2.88 % 3.68 % 3.29 % 3.22 % 3.26 % Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust (5) 3.37 % 3.43 % 3.41 % 3.40 % 3.41 % Community State Bank - Ankeny (4) 3.77 % 3.91 % 4.08 % 3.84 % 4.06 % Springfield First Community Bank (6) 3.88 % 3.83 % 4.10 % 3.85 % 4.08 % ACQUISITION-RELATED AMORTIZATION/ACCRETION INCLUDED IN NET INTEREST MARGIN, NET Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust $ 62 $ 49 $ 71 $ 111 $ 215 Community State Bank - Ankeny 72 64 76 $ 136 134 Springfield First Community Bank 641 552 971 $ 1,193 1,881 QCR Holdings, Inc. (7) (39 ) (40 ) (42 ) $ (79 ) (85 ) (1 ) Quad City Bank and Trust figures include m2 Lease Funds, LLC, as this entity is wholly-owned and consolidated with the Bank. m2 Lease Funds, LLC is also presented separately for certain (applicable) measurements. (2 ) Upon acquisition and per GAAP, acquired loans are recorded at market value, which eliminates the allowance and impacts this ratio. (3 ) Includes nontaxable securities and loans. Interest earned and yields on nontaxable securities and loans are determined on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate. (4 ) Community State Bank's net interest margin percentage includes various purchase accounting adjustments. Excluding those adjustments, net interest margin would have been 3.71% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, 3.86% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 and 4.01% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. (5 ) Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust's net interest margin percentage includes various purchase accounting adjustments. Excluding those adjustments, net interest margin would have been 3.35% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, 3.42% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 and 3.39% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. (6 ) Springfield First Community Bank's net interest margin percentage includes various purchase accounting adjustments. Excluding those adjustments, net interest margin would have been 4.29% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, 4.52% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 and 3.39% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. (7 ) Relates to the trust preferred securities acquired as part of the Guaranty Bank acquisition in 2017 and the Community National Bank acquisition in 2013.







QCR Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited) As of June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS RATIO (1) Stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 556,020 $ 539,139 $ 535,351 $ 519,743 $ 504,300 Less: Intangible assets 88,120 88,669 89,717 93,277 93,837 Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 467,900 $ 450,470 $ 445,634 $ 426,466 $ 410,463 Total assets (GAAP) $ 5,604,761 $ 5,232,075 $ 4,909,050 $ 5,292,382 $ 5,194,852 Less: Intangible assets 88,120 88,669 89,717 93,277 93,837 Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 5,516,641 $ 5,143,406 $ 4,819,333 $ 5,199,105 $ 5,101,015 Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) 8.48 % 8.76 % 9.25 % 8.20 % 8.05 % TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS RATIO EXCLUDING PPP LOANS (1) Stockholder's equity (GAAP) $ 556,020 $ 539,139 $ 535,351 $ 519,743 $ 504,300 Less: PPP loan interest income (post-tax) (2) 2,085 - - - - Less: Intangible assets 88,120 88,669 89,717 93,277 93,837 Tangible common equity, excluding PPP loan income (non-GAAP) $ 465,815 $ 450,470 $ 445,634 $ 426,466 $ 410,463 Total assets (GAAP) $ 5,604,761 $ 5,232,075 $ 4,909,050 $ 5,292,382 $ 5,194,852 Less: PPP loans 358,052 - - - - Less: Intangible assets 88,120 88,669 89,717 93,277 93,837 Tangible assets, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) $ 5,158,589 $ 5,143,406 $ 4,819,333 $ 5,199,105 $ 5,101,015 Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) 9.03 % 8.76 % 9.25 % 8.20 % 8.05 % (1) This ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company's management believes that this measurement is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes period-to-period in common equity. In compliance with applicable rules of the SEC, this non-GAAP measure is reconciled to stockholders' equity and total assets, which are the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. (2) PPP interest income (post-tax) is calculated using an estimated effective tax rate of 21%.







QCR Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited) GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS For the Quarter Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, ADJUSTED NET INCOME (1) 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 2020 2019 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Net income (GAAP) $ 13,739 $ 11,228 $ 15,891 $ 15,095 $ 13,504 $ 24,967 $ 26,422 Less non-core items (post-tax) (2): Income: Securities gains(losses), net 51 - 21 $ (2 ) $ (41 ) $ 51 $ (41 ) Gain on sale of assets and liabilities of subsidiary - - 8,539 - - - - Total non-core income (non-GAAP) $ 51 $ - $ 8,560 $ (2 ) $ (41 ) $ 51 $ (41 ) Expense: Losses on debt extinguishment, net $ 339 $ 116 $ 228 $ 117 $ - $ 455 $ - Goodwill impairment - 500 3,000 - - - 500 - Disposition costs (66 ) 408 2,627 - - 343 $ - Tax expense on expected liquidation of RB&T BOLI - - 790 - - - - Post-acquisition compensation, transition and integration costs 55 119 1,465 698 559 175 665 Total non-core expense (non-GAAP) $ 329 $ 1,143 $ 8,110 $ 815 $ 559 $ 1,472 $ 665 Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (1) $ 14,016 $ 12,372 $ 15,441 $ 15,912 $ 14,104 $ 26,388 $ 27,128 PRE-PROVISION/PRE-TAX ADJUSTED INCOME (1) Net income (GAAP) $ 13,739 $ 11,228 $ 15,891 $ 15,095 $ 13,504 $ 24,967 $ 26,422 Less: Non-core income not tax-effected 65 - 12,313 (3 ) (52 ) 65 (52 ) Plus: Non-core expense not tax-effected 416 1,315 9,258 1,032 708 1,731 842 Provision expense 19,915 8,367 979 2,012 1,941 28,282 4,075 Federal and state income tax expense 2,798 1,884 6,560 3,573 3,073 4,682 4,487 Pre-provision/pre-tax adjusted income (non-GAAP) (1) $ 36,803 $ 22,794 $ 20,375 $ 21,714 $ 19,277 $ 59,597 $ 35,878 PRE-PROVISION/PRE-TAX ADJUSTED RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS (NON-GAAP) Pre-provision/pre-tax adjusted income (non-GAAP) $ 36,803 $ 22,794 $ 20,375 $ 21,714 $ 19,277 $ 59,597 $ 35,878 Average Assets $ 5,800,164 $ 4,948,311 $ 5,147,754 $ 5,217,763 $ 5,077,900 $ 5,374,224 $ 5,023,201 Pre-provision/pre-tax adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) 2.54 % 1.84 % 1.58 % 1.66 % 1.52 % 2.22 % 1.43 % ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE (1) Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (from above) $ 14,016 $ 12,372 $ 15,441 $ 15,912 $ 14,104 $ 26,388 $ 27,128 Weighted average common shares outstanding 15,747,056 15,796,796 15,772,703 15,739,430 15,714,588 15,771,926 15,703,967 Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding 15,895,336 16,011,456 16,033,043 15,976,742 15,938,377 15,956,958 15,930,659 Adjusted earnings per common share (non-GAAP): Basic $ 0.89 $ 0.78 $ 0.98 $ 1.01 $ 0.90 $ 1.67 $ 1.73 Diluted $ 0.88 $ 0.77 $ 0.96 $ 1.00 $ 0.88 $ 1.65 $ 1.70 ADJUSTED RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS (1) Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (from above) $ 14,016 $ 12,372 $ 15,441 $ 15,912 $ 14,104 $ 26,388 $ 27,128 Average Assets $ 5,800,164 $ 4,948,311 $ 5,147,754 $ 5,217,763 $ 5,077,900 $ 5,374,224 $ 5,023,201 Adjusted return on average assets (annualized) (non-GAAP) 0.97 % 1.00 % 1.20 % 1.22 % 1.11 % 0.98 % 1.08 % NET INTEREST MARGIN (TEY) (4) Net interest income (GAAP) $ 40,948 $ 37,698 $ 39,919 $ 40,719 $ 38,013 $ 78,646 $ 74,921 Plus: Tax equivalent adjustment (3) 1,728 1,790 1,783 1,763 1,808 3,517 3,509 Net interest income - tax equivalent (Non-GAAP) $ 42,676 $ 39,488 $ 41,702 $ 42,482 $ 39,821 $ 82,163 $ 78,430 Less: Acquisition accounting net accretion 736 625 931 1,268 1,076 1,361 2,145 Adjusted net interest income $ 41,940 $ 38,863 $ 40,771 $ 41,214 $ 38,745 $ 80,802 $ 76,285 Average earning assets $ 5,252,663 $ 4,461,018 $ 4,711,310 $ 4,791,274 $ 4,698,021 $ 4,856,842 $ 4,655,288 Net interest margin (GAAP) 3.14 % 3.40 % 3.36 % 3.37 % 3.25 % 3.26 % 3.25 % Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) 3.27 % 3.56 % 3.51 % 3.52 % 3.40 % 3.40 % 3.40 % Adjusted net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) 3.21 % 3.50 % 3.43 % 3.41 % 3.31 % 3.35 % 3.30 % EFFICIENCY RATIO (5) Noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 33,122 $ 31,415 $ 46,294 $ 39,945 $ 36,560 $ 64,537 $ 68,995 Net interest income (GAAP) $ 40,948 $ 37,698 $ 39,919 $ 40,719 $ 38,013 $ 78,646 $ 74,921 Noninterest income (GAAP) 28,626 15,196 29,805 19,906 17,065 43,822 29,058 Total income $ 69,574 $ 52,894 $ 69,724 $ 60,625 $ 55,078 $ 122,468 $ 103,979 Efficiency ratio (noninterest expense/total income) (Non-GAAP) 47.61 % 59.39 % 66.40 % 65.89 % 66.38 % 52.70 % 66.35 % ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES TO TOTAL LOANS AND LEASES, EXCLUDING PPP LOANS (6) Allowance for loan and lease losses $ 60,827 $ 42,233 $ 36,001 $ 36,116 $ 41,104 $ 60,827 $ 41,104 Total loans and leases $ 4,140,259 $ 3,704,668 $ 3,690,205 $ 3,610,270 $ 3,910,519 $ 4,140,259 $ 3,910,519 Less: PPP loans 358,052 - - - - 358,052 - Total loans and leases, excluding PPP loans $ 3,782,207 $ 3,704,668 $ 3,690,205 $ 3,610,270 $ 3,910,519 $ 3,782,207 $ 3,910,519 Allowance for loan and lease losses to total loans and leases, excluding PPP loans 1.61 % 1.14 % 0.98 % 1.00 % 1.05 % 1.61 % 1.05 % LOAN GROWTH ANNUALIZED, EXCLUDING PPP LOANS Total loans and leases $ 4,140,259 $ 3,704,668 $ 3,690,205 $ 3,610,270 $ 3,910,519 $ 4,140,259 $ 3,910,519 Less: PPP loans 358,052 - - - - 358,052 - Total loans and leases, excluding PPP loans $ 3,782,207 $ 3,704,668 $ 3,690,205 $ 3,610,270 $ 3,910,519 $ 3,782,207 $ 3,910,519 Loan growth annualized, excluding PPP loans 8.37 % 1.57 % 8.86 % -30.71 % 13.57 % 4.99 % 9.52 % (1) Adjusted net income, Adjusted net income attributable to QCR Holdings, Inc. common stockholders, Adjusted earnings per common share and Adjusted return on average assets are non-GAAP financial measures. The Company's management believes that these measurements are important to investors as they exclude non-recurring income and expense items, therefore, they provide a more realistic run-rate for future periods. In compliance with applicable rules of the SEC, this non-GAAP measure is reconciled to net income, which is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. (2) Nonrecurring items (post-tax) are calculated using an estimated effective tax rate of 21% with the exception of goodwill impairment which is not deductible for tax and gain on sale of subsidiary which has an estimated effective tax rate of 30.5%. (3) Interest earned and yields on nontaxable securities and loans are determined on a tax equivalent basis using a 21%. (4) Net interest margin (TEY) is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company's management utilizes this measurement to take into account the tax benefit associated with certain loans and securities. It is also standard industry practice to measure net interest margin using tax-equivalent measures. In compliance with applicable rules of the SEC, this non-GAAP measure is reconciled to net interest income, which is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. In addition, the Company calculates net interest margin without the impact of acquisition accounting net accretion as this can fluctuate and it's difficult to provide a more realistic run-rate for future periods. (5) Efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure. The Company's management utilizes this ratio to compare to industry peers. The ratio is used to calculate overhead as a percentage of revenue. In compliance with the applicable rules of the SEC, this non-GAAP measure is reconciled to noninterest expense, net interest income and noninterest income, which are the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. (6) Allowance for loan and lease losses to total loans and leases, excluding PPP loans is a non-GAAP measure. The Company's management utilizes this ratio to remove the from the allowance calculation the impact of PPP loans which are fully guaranteed by the federal government and for which these loans have no allowance for loan and lease loss allocation.







