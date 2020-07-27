Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Park National Corporation reports financial results for second quarter and first half of 2020

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Ohio, July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park National Corporation (Park) (NYSE American: PRK) today reported financial results for the second quarter and first half of 2020 (three and six months ended June 30, 2020). Park's board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.02 per common share, payable on September 10, 2020 to common shareholders of record as of August 21, 2020.

Park’s net income for the second quarter of 2020 was $29.5 million, a 33.1 percent increase from $22.2 million for the second quarter of 2019. Second quarter 2020 net income per diluted common share was $1.80, compared to $1.33 in the second quarter of 2019. Park's net income for the first half of 2020 was $51.9 million, an 8.9 percent increase from $47.6 million for the first half of 2019. Net income per diluted common share was $3.16 for the first half of 2020, compared to $2.94 for the first half of 2019.

Park's community-banking subsidiary, The Park National Bank, reported net income of $30.8 million for the second quarter of 2020, a 4.7 percent increase compared to $29.4 million for the same period of 2019. The bank reported net income of $56.7 million for the first half of 2020, compared to $56.1 million for the first half of 2019.

“Many families and businesses took the opportunity this spring to make improvements and investments into their property, through new or renovated homes and buildings or new vehicles and equipment. Our lenders were fully accessible and enjoyed connecting with customers in new ways during these unusual circumstances with physical distancing,” said Park Chairman David Trautman about the bank’s second quarter loan growth. “Despite economic turbulence that may still be ahead for our country as the effects of the pandemic issue continue, we will remain compassionate, creative, and steadfast in service to the communities that rely on us.”

Headquartered in Newark, Ohio, Park National Corporation had $9.7 billion in total assets (as of June 30, 2020). Park's banking operations are conducted through Park subsidiary The Park National Bank. Other Park subsidiaries are Scope Leasing, Inc. (d.b.a. Scope Aircraft Finance), Guardian Financial Services Company (d.b.a. Guardian Finance Company) and SE Property Holdings, LLC.

Complete financial tables are listed below.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995
Park cautions that any forward-looking statements contained in this News Release or made by management of Park are provided to assist in the understanding of anticipated future financial performance. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties.  Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements.  Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation: the ever-changing effects of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic - - the duration, extent and severity of which are impossible to predict - - on economies (local, national and international) and markets, and on our customers, counterparties, employees and third-party service providers, as well as the effects of various responses of governmental and nongovernmental authorities to the COVID-19 pandemic, including actions directed toward the containment of the COVID-19 pandemic and stimulus packages; Park's ability to execute our business plan successfully and within the expected timeframe as well as Park's ability to manage strategic initiatives; general economic and financial market conditions, specifically in the real estate markets and the credit markets, either nationally or in the states in which Park and our subsidiaries do business, may experience a slowing in addition to continuing residual effects of prior recessionary conditions, resulting in adverse impacts on the demand for loan, deposit and other financial services, delinquencies, defaults and counterparties' inability to meet credit and other obligations and the possible impairment of collectability of loans; higher default rates on loans made to our customers due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on our customers' operations and financial condition; changes in interest rates and prices as well as disruption in the liquidity and functioning of U.S. financial markets, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and reactions thereto, may adversely impact prepayment penalty income, mortgage banking income, income from fiduciary activities, the value of securities, loans, deposits and other financial instruments and the interest rate sensitivity of our consolidated balance sheet as well as reduce interest margins and impact loan demand; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and saving habits, whether due to changes in retail distribution strategies, consumer preferences and behavior, changes in business and economic conditions (including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and reactions thereto), legislative and regulatory initiatives (including those undertaken in response to the COVID-19 pandemic), or other factors may be different than anticipated; changes in unemployment may be different than anticipated in light of the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic; changes in customers', suppliers', and other counterparties' performance and creditworthiness may be different than anticipated in light of the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic; the adequacy of our internal controls and risk management program in the event of changes in the market, economic, operational (including those which may result from more associates working remotely), asset/liability repricing, legal, compliance, strategic, cybersecurity, liquidity, credit and interest rate risks associated with Park's business; disruption in the liquidity and other functioning of U.S. financial markets; our liquidity requirements could be adversely affected by changes to regulations governing bank and bank holding company capital and liquidity standards as well as by changes in our assets and liabilities; competitive pressures among financial services organizations could increase significantly, including product and pricing pressures (which could in turn impact our credit spreads), customer acquisition and retention, changes to third-party relationships and revenues, changes in the manner of providing services, customer acquisition and retention pressures, and our ability to attract, develop and retain qualified banking professionals; customers could pursue alternatives to bank deposits, causing us to lose a relatively inexpensive source of funding; uncertainty regarding the nature, timing, cost and effect of changes in banking regulations or other regulatory or legislative requirements affecting the respective businesses of Park and our subsidiaries, including major reform of the regulatory oversight structure of the financial services industry and changes in laws and regulations concerning taxes, FDIC insurance premium levels, pensions, bankruptcy, consumer protection, rent regulation and housing, financial accounting and reporting, environmental protection, insurance, bank products and services, bank capital and liquidity standards, fiduciary standards, securities and other aspects of the financial services industry, specifically the reforms provided for in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2010 (the “Dodd-Frank Act”) and the Basel III regulatory capital reforms, as well as regulations already adopted and which may be adopted in the future by the relevant regulatory agencies, including the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, and the Federal Reserve Board, to implement the provisions of the CARES Act, the provisions of the Dodd-Frank Act, and the Basel III regulatory capital reforms; the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the Financial Accounting Standards Board (the "FASB"), the SEC, the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board and other regulatory agencies, including the extent to which the new current expected credit loss ("CECL") accounting standard issued by the FASB in June 2016 and in accordance with the CARES Act, the adoption of which can be deferred by Park (with retrospective application as of January 1, 2020) until the earlier of: (1) the interim reporting period during which the national emergency concerning the COVID-19 outbreak declared by the President on March 15, 2020 terminates; or (2) December 31, 2020, may adversely affect Park's reported financial condition or results of operations; Park's assumptions and estimates used in applying critical accounting policies and modeling, including under the CECL model, when adopted by Park, which may prove unreliable, inaccurate or not predictive of actual results; significant changes in the tax laws, which may adversely affect the fair values of net deferred tax assets and obligations of state and political subdivisions held in Park's investment securities portfolio; the impact of our ability to anticipate and respond to technological changes on our ability to respond to customer needs and meet competitive demands; operational issues stemming from and/or capital spending necessitated by the potential need to adapt to industry changes in information technology systems on which Park and our subsidiaries are highly dependent; the ability to secure confidential information and deliver products and services through the use of computer systems and telecommunications networks; a failure in or breach of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of our third-party vendors and other service providers, resulting in failures or disruptions in customer account management, general ledger, deposit, loan, or other systems, including as a result of cyber attacks; the existence or exacerbation of general geopolitical instability and uncertainty; the effect of trade policies (including the impact of potential or imposed tariffs, a U.S. withdrawal from or significant renegotiation of trade agreements, trade wars and other changes in trade regulations and changes in the relationship of the U.S. and its global trading partners), monetary and other fiscal policies (including the impact of money supply and interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board) and other governmental policies of the U.S. federal government, including those implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic; unexpected changes in interest rates or disruptions in the financial markets related to COVID-19 or responses to the related health crisis; the impact on financial markets and the economy of any changes in the credit ratings of the U.S. Treasury obligations and other U.S. government - backed debt, as well as issues surrounding the levels of U.S., European and Asian government debt and concerns regarding the creditworthiness of certain sovereign governments, supranationals and financial institutions in Europe and Asia; the uncertainty surrounding the actions to be taken to implement the referendum by United Kingdom voters to exit the European Union; our litigation and regulatory compliance exposure, including the costs and effects of any adverse developments in legal proceedings or other claims and the costs and effects of unfavorable resolution of regulatory and other governmental examinations or other inquiries; continued availability of earnings and excess capital sufficient for the lawful and prudent declaration of dividends; the impact on Park's business, personnel, facilities or systems of losses related to acts of fraud, scams and schemes of third parties; the impact of widespread natural and other disasters, pandemics (including the COVID-19 pandemic), dislocations, civil unrest, terrorist activities or international hostilities on the economy and financial markets generally and on us or our counterparties specifically; any of the foregoing factors, or other cascading effects of the COVID-19 pandemic that are not currently foreseeable, could materially affect our business, including our customers' willingness to conduct banking transactions and their ability to pay on existing obligations; the effect of healthcare laws in the U.S. and potential changes for such laws, especially in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, which may increase our healthcare and other costs and negatively impact our operations and financial results; risk and uncertainties associated with Park's entry into new geographic markets with its recent acquisitions, including expected revenue synergies and cost savings from recent acquisitions not being fully realized or realized within the expected time frame; the discontinuation of the London Inter-Bank Offered Rate (LIBOR) and other reference rates which may result in increased expenses and litigation, and adversely impact the effectiveness of hedging strategies; and other risk factors relating to the banking industry as detailed from time to time in Park's reports filed with the SEC including those described in "Item 1A. Risk Factors" of Part I of Park's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019  and in "Item 1A. Risk Factors" of Part II of Park's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2020. Park does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the results of any revisions that may be made to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the events or circumstances after the date on which the forward-looking statement was made, or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.

 
PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
Financial Highlights
As of or for the three months ended June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, and June 30, 2019          
             
  2020 2020 2019   Percent change vs.
(in thousands, except share and per share data) 2nd QTR 1st QTR 2nd QTR   1Q '20 2Q '19
INCOME STATEMENT:            
Net interest income $ 81,186   $ 76,283   $ 75,851     6.4   7.0  
Provision for loan losses 12,224   5,153   1,919     137.2   537.0  
Other income 30,964   22,486   22,808     37.7   35.8  
Other expense 64,799   66,276   70,192     (2.2 ) (7.7 )
Income before income taxes $ 35,127   $ 27,340   $ 26,548     28.5   32.3  
Income taxes 5,622   4,968   4,385     13.2   28.2  
Net income $ 29,505   $ 22,372   $ 22,163     31.9   33.1  
             
MARKET DATA:            
Earnings per common share - basic (b) $ 1.81   $ 1.37   $ 1.34     32.1   35.1  
Earnings per common share - diluted (b) 1.80   1.36   1.33     32.4   35.3  
Cash dividends declared per common share 1.02   1.22   1.01     (16.4 ) 1.0  
Book value per common share at period end 61.46   60.25   56.92     2.0   8.0  
Market price per common share at period end 70.38   77.64   99.39     (9.4 ) (29.2 )
Market capitalization at period end 1,146,942   1,265,180   1,631,741     (9.3 ) (29.7 )
             
Weighted average common shares - basic (a) 16,296,427   16,303,602   16,560,545       (1.6 )
Weighted average common shares - diluted (a) 16,375,434   16,425,881   16,642,571     (0.3 ) (1.6 )
Common shares outstanding at period end 16,296,425   16,295,461   16,417,562       (0.7 )
             
PERFORMANCE RATIOS: (annualized)            
Return on average assets (a)(b) 1.26 % 1.04 % 1.04 %   21.2   21.2  
Return on average shareholders' equity (a)(b) 11.89 % 9.16 % 9.49 %   29.8   25.3  
Yield on loans 4.63 % 5.02 % 5.23 %   (7.8 ) (11.5 )
Yield on investment securities 2.76 % 2.72 % 2.78 %   1.5   (0.7 )
Yield on money market instruments 0.10 % 1.12 % 2.64 %   (91.1 ) (96.2 )
Yield on interest earning assets 4.14 % 4.57 % 4.76 %   (9.4 ) (13.0 )
Cost of interest bearing deposits 0.36 % 0.81 % 1.04 %   (55.6 ) (65.4 )
Cost of borrowings 1.33 % 2.08 % 2.15 %   (36.1 ) (38.1 )
Cost of paying interest bearing liabilities 0.43 % 0.90 % 1.16 %   (52.2 ) (62.9 )
Net interest margin (g) 3.84 % 3.93 % 3.92 %   (2.3 ) (2.0 )
Efficiency ratio (g) 57.41 % 66.61 % 70.61 %   (13.8 ) (18.7 )
             
OTHER RATIOS (NON-GAAP):            
Tangible book value per share (d) $ 51.04   $ 49.79   $ 46.30     2.5   10.2  
             
Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (i) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.            
             
             
             
PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
Financial Highlights (continued)
As of or for the three months ended June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, and June 30, 2019          
             
          Percent change vs.
(in thousands, except ratios) June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 June 30, 2019   1Q '20 2Q '19
BALANCE SHEET:            
Investment securities $ 1,153,186   $ 1,253,087   $ 1,396,530     (8.0 )% (17.4 )%
Loans 7,204,445   6,522,519   6,376,737     10.5 % 13.0 %
Allowance for loan losses 73,476   61,503   54,003     19.5 % 36.1 %
Goodwill and other intangible assets 169,905   170,512   174,288     (0.4 )% (2.5 )%
Other real estate owned (OREO) 1,356   3,600   3,839     (62.3 )% (64.7 )%
Total assets 9,712,994   8,719,291   8,657,453     11.4 % 12.2 %
Total deposits 8,161,900   7,290,133   7,032,120     12.0 % 16.1 %
Borrowings 444,410   348,373   595,578     27.6 % (25.4 )%
Total shareholders' equity 1,001,594   981,877   934,432     2.0 % 7.2 %
Tangible equity (d) 831,689   811,365   760,144     2.5 % 9.4 %
Total nonperforming loans 126,044   119,311   86,833     5.6 % 45.2 %
Total nonperforming assets 130,999   126,510   94,168     3.5 % 39.1 %
             
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS:            
Loans as a % of period end total assets 74.17 % 74.81 % 73.66 %   (0.9 )% 0.7 %
Total nonperforming loans as a % of period end loans 1.75 % 1.83 % 1.36 %   (4.4 )% 28.7 %
Total nonperforming assets as a % of period end loans + OREO + other nonperforming assets 1.82 % 1.94 % 1.48 %   (6.2 )% 23.0 %
Allowance for loan losses as a % of period end loans 1.02 % 0.94 % 0.85 %   8.5 % 20.0 %
Net loan charge-offs $ 251   $ 329   $ 1,284     (23.7 )% (80.5 )%
Annualized net loan charge-offs as a % of average loans (a) 0.01 % 0.02 % 0.08 %   (50.0 )% (87.5 )%
             
CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY:            
Total shareholders' equity / Period end total assets 10.31 % 11.26 % 10.79 %   (8.4 )% (4.4 )%
Tangible equity (d) / Tangible assets (f) 8.72 % 9.49 % 8.96 %   (8.1 )% (2.7 )%
Average shareholders' equity / Average assets (a) 10.61 % 11.31 % 10.92 %   (6.2 )% (2.8 )%
Average shareholders' equity / Average loans (a) 14.30 % 15.15 % 14.79 %   (5.6 )% (3.3 )%
Average loans / Average deposits (a) 88.59 % 89.90 % 91.03 %   (1.5 )% (2.7 )%
             


 
PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
Financial Highlights
Six months ended June 30, 2020 and June 30, 2019      
         
  2020 2019    
(in thousands, except share and per share data and ratios) Six months
ended June 30		 Six months
ended June 30		   Percent change
vs '19
INCOME STATEMENT:        
Net interest income $ 157,469   $ 143,627     9.6 %
Provision for loan losses 17,377   4,417     293.4 %
Other income 53,450   44,833     19.2 %
Other expense 131,075   127,019     3.2 %
Income before income taxes $ 62,467   $ 57,024     9.5 %
Income taxes 10,590   9,406     12.6 %
Net income $ 51,877   $ 47,618     8.9 %
         
MARKET DATA:        
Earnings per common share - basic (b) $ 3.18   $ 2.96     7.4 %
Earnings per common share - diluted (b) 3.16   2.94     7.5 %
Cash dividends declared per common share 2.24   2.22     0.9 %
         
Weighted average common shares - basic (a) 16,300,015   16,106,043     1.2 %
Weighted average common shares - diluted (a) 16,400,657   16,193,643     1.3 %
         
PERFORMANCE RATIOS: (annualized)        
Return on average assets (a)(b) 1.15 % 1.17 %   (1.7 ) %
Return on average shareholders' equity (a)(b) 10.54 % 10.81 %   (2.5 ) %
Yield on loans 4.81 % 5.19 %   (7.3 ) %
Yield on investment securities 2.76 % 2.80 %   (1.4 ) %
Yield on money market instruments 0.38 % 2.70 %   (85.9 ) %
Yield on interest earning assets 4.35 % 4.71 %   (7.6 ) %
Cost of interest bearing deposits 0.58 % 1.01 %   (42.6 ) %
Cost of borrowings 1.69 % 2.08 %   (18.8 ) %
Cost of paying interest bearing liabilities 0.66 % 1.13 %   (41.6 ) %
Net interest margin (g) 3.89 % 3.89 %   %
Efficiency ratio (g) 61.72 % 66.87 %   (7.7 ) %
         
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS:        
Net loan charge-offs $ 580   $ 1,926     (69.9 ) %
Annualized net loan charge-offs as a % of average loans (a) 0.02 % 0.06 %   (66.7 ) %
         
CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY:        
Average shareholders' equity / Average assets (a) 10.95 % 10.82 %   1.2 %
Average shareholders' equity / Average loans (a) 14.71 % 14.77 %   (0.4 ) %
Average loans / Average deposits (a) 89.21 % 90.91 %   (1.9 ) %
         
         
Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (i) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.        
         


                 
PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Income
                 
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    June 30,   June 30,
(in thousands, except share and per share data)   2020   2019   2020   2019
                 
Interest income:                
  Interest and fees on loans   $ 80,155     $ 82,471     $ 160,842     $ 154,474  
  Interest on:                
  Obligations of U.S. Government, its agencies                
  and other securities - taxable   5,026     6,919     10,557     13,914  
  Obligations of states and political subdivisions - tax-exempt   2,151     2,308     4,351     4,525  
  Other interest income   113     528     604     1,169  
  Total interest income   87,445     92,226     176,354     174,082  
                 
Interest expense:                
  Interest on deposits:                
  Demand and savings deposits   1,507     8,811     7,849     15,904  
  Time deposits   3,346     4,357     7,631     8,134  
  Interest on borrowings   1,406     3,207     3,405     6,417  
  Total interest expense   6,259     16,375     18,885     30,455  
                 
  Net interest income   81,186     75,851     157,469     143,627  
                 
Provision for loan losses   12,224     1,919     17,377     4,417  
                 
  Net interest income after provision for loan losses   68,962     73,932     140,092     139,210  
                 
Other income   30,964     22,808     53,450     44,833  
                 
Other expense   64,799     70,192     131,075     127,019  
                 
  Income before income taxes   35,127     26,548     62,467     57,024  
                 
Income taxes   5,622     4,385     10,590     9,406  
                 
  Net income   $ 29,505     $ 22,163     $ 51,877     $ 47,618  
                 
Per common share:                
  Net income  - basic   $ 1.81     $ 1.34     $ 3.18     $ 2.96  
  Net income  - diluted   $ 1.80     $ 1.33     $ 3.16     $ 2.94  
                 
  Weighted average shares - basic   16,296,427     16,560,545     16,300,015     16,106,043  
  Weighted average shares - diluted   16,375,434     16,642,571     16,400,657     16,193,643  
                 
  Cash dividends declared   $ 1.02     $ 1.01     $ 2.24     $ 2.22  
                 


 
PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION 
Consolidated Balance Sheets
     
(in thousands, except share data) June 30, 2020
 		  December 31, 2019
     
Assets    
     
Cash and due from banks $ 136,178      $ 135,567  
Money market instruments 597,316      24,389  
Investment securities 1,153,186      1,279,507  
Loans 7,204,445      6,501,404  
Allowance for loan losses (73,476 )   (56,679 )
Loans, net 7,130,969      6,444,725  
Bank premises and equipment, net 81,760      73,322  
Goodwill and other intangible assets 169,905      171,118  
Other real estate owned 1,356      4,029  
Other assets 442,324      425,720  
Total assets $ 9,712,994      $ 8,558,377  
     
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity    
     
Deposits:    
Noninterest bearing $ 2,518,437      $ 1,959,935  
Interest bearing 5,643,463      5,092,677  
Total deposits 8,161,900      7,052,612  
Borrowings 444,410      438,157  
Other liabilities 105,090      98,594  
Total liabilities $ 8,711,400      $ 7,589,363  
     
     
Shareholders' Equity:    
Preferred shares (200,000 shares authorized; no shares outstanding at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019) $ —      $  
Common shares (No par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; 17,623,185 shares issued at June 30, 2020 and 17,623,199 shares issued at December 31, 2019) 457,966      459,389  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes 13,861      (9,589 )
Retained earnings 662,311      646,847  
Treasury shares (1,326,760 shares at June 30, 2020 and 1,276,757 shares at December 31, 2019) (132,544 )   (127,633 )
Total shareholders' equity $ 1,001,594      $ 969,014  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 9,712,994      $ 8,558,377  


       
       
PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION       
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets      
           
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30,   June 30,
(in thousands) 2020 2019   2020 2019
           
Assets          
           
Cash and due from banks $ 134,386      $ 127,115       $ 133,208      $ 122,485    
Money market instruments 461,055      80,239       318,930      87,212    
Investment securities  1,197,445      1,413,309       1,230,948      1,401,641    
Loans 6,981,783      6,332,167       6,731,960      6,012,446    
Allowance for loan losses (62,387 )   (53,849 )     (60,001 )   (53,124 )  
Loans, net 6,919,396      6,278,318       6,671,959      5,959,322    
Bank premises and equipment, net 80,096      71,253       77,509      66,079    
Goodwill and other intangible assets 170,303      165,311       170,606      142,587    
Other real estate owned 2,765      4,183       3,282      4,277    
Other assets 442,819      436,767       437,585      422,899    
Total assets $ 9,408,265      $ 8,576,495       $ 9,044,027      $ 8,206,502    
           
           
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity          
           
Deposits:          
Noninterest bearing $ 2,400,809      $ 1,887,335       $ 2,175,400      $ 1,809,213    
Interest bearing 5,480,366      5,068,709       5,370,376      4,804,076    
Total deposits 7,881,175      6,956,044       7,545,776      6,613,289    
Borrowings 425,349      597,448       405,930      622,414    
Other liabilities 103,453      86,377       102,189      82,853    
Total liabilities $ 8,409,977      $ 7,639,869       $ 8,053,895      $ 7,318,556    
           
Shareholders' Equity:          
Preferred shares $ —      $       $ —      $    
Common shares 456,830      455,895       458,146      407,533    
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes 10,756      (36,825 )     5,331      (41,655 )  
Retained earnings 663,290      624,995       658,877      623,291    
Treasury shares (132,588 )   (107,439 )     (132,222 )   (101,223 )  
Total shareholders' equity $ 998,288      $ 936,626       $ 990,132      $ 887,946    
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 9,408,265      $ 8,576,495       $ 9,044,027      $ 8,206,502    


 
 
PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION 
Consolidated Statements of Income - Linked Quarters
           
  2020 2020 2019 2019 2019
(in thousands, except per share data) 2nd QTR 1st QTR 4th QTR 3rd QTR 2nd QTR
           
Interest income:          
Interest and fees on loans $ 80,155    $ 80,687   $ 82,698     $ 84,213   $ 82,471  
Interest on:          
Obligations of U.S. Government, its agencies and other securities - taxable 5,026    5,531   5,973     6,326   6,919  
Obligations of states and political subdivisions - tax-exempt 2,151    2,200   2,205     2,225   2,308  
Other interest income 113    491   953     1,825   528  
Total interest income 87,445    88,909   91,829     94,589   92,226  
           
Interest expense:          
Interest on deposits:          
Demand and savings deposits 1,507    6,342   7,795     9,649   8,811  
Time deposits 3,346    4,285   4,666     4,694   4,357  
Interest on borrowings 1,406    1,999   2,359     3,145   3,207  
Total interest expense 6,259    12,626   14,820     17,488   16,375  
           
Net interest income 81,186    76,283   77,009     77,101   75,851  
           
Provision for (recovery of) loan losses 12,224    5,153   (213 )   1,967   1,919  
           
Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) loan losses 68,962    71,130   77,222     75,134   73,932  
           
Other income 30,964    22,486   24,224     28,136   22,808  
           
Other expense 64,799    66,276   71,231     65,738   70,192  
           
Income before income taxes 35,127    27,340   30,215     37,532   26,548  
           
Income taxes 5,622    4,968   6,279     6,386   4,385  
           
Net income  $ 29,505    $ 22,372   $ 23,936     $ 31,146   $ 22,163  
           
Per common share:          
Net income - basic $ 1.81    $ 1.37   $ 1.46     $ 1.90   $ 1.34  
Net income - diluted $ 1.80    $ 1.36   $ 1.45     $ 1.89   $ 1.33  


 
 
PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION 
Detail of other income and other expense - Linked Quarters
           
  2020 2020 2019 2019 2019
(in thousands) 2nd QTR 1st QTR 4th QTR 3rd QTR 2nd QTR
           
Other income:          
Income from fiduciary activities $ 6,793      $ 7,113     $ 7,268     $ 6,842     $ 6,935  
Service charges on deposit accounts 1,676      2,528     2,757     2,864     2,655  
Other service income 8,758      3,766     4,382     4,260     4,040  
Debit card fee income 5,560      4,960     5,341     5,313     5,227  
Bank owned life insurance income 1,179      1,248     1,158     1,107     1,286  
ATM fees 438      412     446     482     460  
Gain (loss) on the sale of OREO, net 841      (196 )   2     (53 )   (159 )
Net gain (loss) on the sale of investment securities 3,313              186     (607 )
(Loss) gain on equity securities, net (977 )   (973 )   (191 )   3,335     232  
Other components of net periodic benefit income 1,988      1,988     1,183     1,183     1,183  
Miscellaneous 1,395      1,640     1,878     2,617     1,556  
Total other income $ 30,964      $ 22,486     $ 24,224     $ 28,136     $ 22,808  
           
Other expense:          
Salaries $ 30,699      $ 28,429     $ 30,903     $ 30,713     $ 32,093  
Employee benefits 9,080      10,043     8,973     10,389     9,014  
Occupancy expense 3,256      3,480     3,355     3,226     3,223  
Furniture and equipment expense 4,850      4,319     4,319     4,177     4,386  
Data processing fees 2,577      2,492     2,777     2,935     2,905  
Professional fees and services 6,901      7,066     10,503     6,702     10,106  
Marketing 1,136      1,486     1,468     1,604     1,455  
Insurance 1,477      1,550     317     276     1,381  
Communication 874      1,155     1,256     1,387     1,375  
State tax expense 1,116      1,145     1,024     746     1,054  
Amortization of intangible assets 607      606     623     741     702  
Miscellaneous 2,226      4,505     5,713     2,842     2,498  
Total other expense $ 64,799      $ 66,276     $ 71,231     $ 65,738     $ 70,192  


 
 
PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION 
Asset Quality Information
             
      Year ended December 31,
(in thousands, except ratios) June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016
             
Allowance for loan losses:            
Allowance for loan losses, beginning of period $ 61,503   $ 56,679   $ 51,512   $ 49,988   $ 50,624   $ 56,494  
Charge-offs 2,130   2,685   11,177   13,552   19,403   20,799  
Recoveries 1,879   2,356   10,173   7,131   10,210   20,030  
Net charge-offs 251   329   1,004   6,421   9,193   769  
Provision for (recovery of) loan losses 12,224   5,153   6,171   7,945   8,557   (5,101 )
Allowance for loan losses, end of period $ 73,476   $ 61,503   $ 56,679   $ 51,512   $ 49,988   $ 50,624  
             
             
General reserve trends:            
Allowance for loan losses, end of period $ 73,476   $ 61,503   $ 56,679   $ 51,512   $ 49,988   $ 50,624  
Allowance on purchased credit impaired ("PCI") loans 106   119   268        
Allowance on purchased loans 25            
Specific reserves 5,808   5,531   5,230   2,273   684   548  
General reserves on originated loans $ 67,537   $ 55,853   $ 51,181   $ 49,239   $ 49,304   $ 50,076  
             
Total loans $ 7,204,445   $ 6,522,519   $ 6,501,404   $ 5,692,132   $ 5,372,483   $ 5,271,857  
PCI loans 12,569   13,765   14,331   3,943      
Purchased loans 440,803   489,843   548,436   225,029      
Impaired commercial loans 91,724   85,646   77,459   48,135   56,545   70,415  
Originated loans excluding impaired commercial loans $ 6,659,349   $ 5,933,265   $ 5,861,178   $ 5,415,025   $ 5,315,938   $ 5,201,442  
             
             
Asset Quality Ratios:            
Net charge-offs as a % of average loans (annualized) 0.01 % 0.02 % 0.02 % 0.12 % 0.17 % 0.02 %
Allowance for loan losses as a % of period end loans 1.02 % 0.94 % 0.87 % 0.90 % 0.93 % 0.96 %
General reserve as a % of originated total loans less impaired commercial loans 1.01 % 0.94 % 0.87 % 0.91 % 0.93 % 0.96 %
General reserves as a % of originated total loans less impaired commercial loans (excluding PPP loans) 1.10 % N.A.   N.A.   N.A.   N.A.   N.A.  
             
Nonperforming assets:            
Nonaccrual loans $ 100,406   $ 90,354   $ 90,080   $ 67,954   $ 72,056   $ 87,822  
Accruing troubled debt restructurings 23,948   27,168   21,215   15,173   20,111   18,175  
Loans past due 90 days or more 1,690   1,789   2,658   2,243   1,792   2,086  
Total nonperforming loans $ 126,044   $ 119,311   $ 113,953   $ 85,370   $ 93,959   $ 108,083  
Other real estate owned - Park National Bank 427   2,671   3,100   2,788   6,524   6,025  
Other real estate owned - SEPH 929   929   929   1,515   7,666   7,901  
Other nonperforming assets - Park National Bank 3,599   3,599   3,599   3,464   4,849    
Total nonperforming assets $ 130,999   $ 126,510   $ 121,581   $ 93,137   $ 112,998   $ 122,009  
Percentage of nonaccrual loans to period end loans 1.39 % 1.39 % 1.39 % 1.19 % 1.34 % 1.67 %
Percentage of nonperforming loans to period end loans 1.75 % 1.83 % 1.75 % 1.50 % 1.75 % 2.05 %
Percentage of nonperforming assets to period end loans 1.82 % 1.94 % 1.87 % 1.64 % 2.10 % 2.31 %
Percentage of nonperforming assets to period end total assets 1.35 % 1.45 % 1.42 % 1.19 % 1.50 % 1.63 %
             
             
PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION 
Asset Quality Information (continued)
             
      Year ended December 31,
(in thousands, except ratios) June 30, 2020 March 31,
2020		 2019 2018 2017 2016
             
             
New nonaccrual loan information:            
Nonaccrual loans, beginning of period $ 90,354   $ 90,080   $ 67,954   $ 72,056   $ 87,822   $ 95,887  
New nonaccrual loans 21,995   21,651   81,009   76,611   58,753   74,786  
Resolved nonaccrual loans 11,943   21,377   58,883   80,713   74,519   82,851  
Nonaccrual loans, end of period $ 100,406   $ 90,354   $ 90,080   $ 67,954   $ 72,056   $ 87,822  
             
Impaired commercial loan portfolio information (period end):            
Unpaid principal balance $ 92,374   $ 86,379   $ 78,178   $ 59,381   $ 66,585   $ 95,358  
Prior charge-offs 650   733   719   11,246   10,040   24,943  
Remaining principal balance 91,724   85,646   77,459   48,135   56,545   70,415  
Specific reserves 5,808   5,531   5,230   2,273   684   548  
Book value, after specific reserves $ 85,916   $ 80,115   $ 72,229   $ 45,862   $ 55,861   $ 69,867  
             
 


PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION      
Financial Reconciliations            
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS            
  THREE MONTHS ENDED   SIX MONTHS ENDED
(in thousands, except share and per share data) June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 June 30, 2019   June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019
Net interest income $ 81,186     $ 76,283     $ 75,851       $ 157,469     $ 143,627  
less purchase accounting accretion related to NewDominion and Carolina Alliance acquisitions 1,301     1,378     1,606       2,679     1,872  
less interest income on former Vision Bank relationships 266     77           343     7  
Net interest income - adjusted $ 79,619     $ 74,828     $ 74,245       $ 154,447     $ 141,748  
             
Provision for loan losses $ 12,224     $ 5,153     $ 1,919       $ 17,377     $ 4,417  
less recoveries on former Vision Bank relationships (685 )   (764 )   (65 )     (1,449 )   (165 )
Provision for loan losses - adjusted $ 12,909     $ 5,917     $ 1,984       $ 18,826     $ 4,582  
             
Other income $ 30,964     $ 22,486     $ 22,808       $ 53,450     $ 44,833  
less net gain (loss) on sale of former Vision Bank OREO properties 837         (139 )     837     (139 )
less rebranding initiative related expenses (274 )             (274 )    
less net gain (loss) on the sale of debt securities in the ordinary course of business 3,313         (607 )     3,313     (607 )
Other income - adjusted $ 27,088     $ 22,486     $ 23,554       $ 49,574     $ 45,579  
             
Other expense $ 64,799     $ 66,276     $ 70,192       $ 131,075     $ 127,019  
less merger-related expenses related to NewDominion and Carolina Alliance acquisitions 214     243     6,058       457     6,334  
less core deposit intangible amortization related to NewDominion and Carolina Alliance acquisitions 607     606     702       1,213     991  
less FHLB prepayment penalty     1,793           1,793      
less rebranding initiative related expenses 138     270     162       408     202  
less COVID-19 related expenses 1,919     262           2,181      
Other expense - adjusted $ 61,921     $ 63,102     $ 63,270       $ 125,023     $ 119,492  
             
Tax effect of adjustments to net income identified above (i) $ (683 )   $ 201     $ 1,259       $ (482 )   $ 1,308  
             
Net income - reported $ 29,505     $ 22,372     $ 22,163       $ 51,877     $ 47,618  
Net income - adjusted $ 26,938     $ 23,126     $ 26,901       $ 50,064     $ 52,539  
             
Diluted EPS $ 1.80     $ 1.36     $ 1.33       $ 3.16     $ 2.94  
Diluted EPS, adjusted (h) $ 1.65     $ 1.41     $ 1.62       $ 3.05     $ 3.24  
             
Annualized return on average assets (a)(b) 1.26 % 1.04 % 1.04 %   1.15 % 1.17 %
Annualized return on average assets, adjusted (a)(b)(h) 1.15 % 1.07 % 1.26 %   1.11 % 1.29 %
             
Annualized return on average tangible assets (a)(b)(e) 1.28 % 1.06 % 1.06 %   1.18 % 1.19 %
Annualized return on average tangible assets, adjusted (a)(b)(e)(h) 1.17 % 1.09 % 1.28 %   1.13 % 1.31 %
             
Annualized return on average shareholders' equity (a)(b) 11.89 % 9.16 % 9.49 %   10.54 % 10.81 %
Annualized return on average shareholders' equity, adjusted (a)(b)(h) 10.85 % 9.47 % 11.52 %   10.17 % 11.93 %
             
Annualized return on average tangible equity (a)(b)(c) 14.33 % 11.09 % 11.53 %   12.73 % 12.88 %
Annualized return on average tangible equity, adjusted (a)(b)(c)(h) 13.09 % 11.47 % 13.99 %   12.28 % 14.21 %
             
Efficiency ratio (g) 57.41 % 66.61 % 70.61 %   61.72 % 66.87 %
Efficiency ratio, adjusted (g)(h) 57.64 % 64.36 % 64.20 %   60.85 % 63.29 %
             
Annualized net interest margin (g) 3.84 % 3.93 % 3.92 %   3.89 % 3.89 %
Annualized net interest margin, adjusted (g)(h) 3.77 % 3.86 % 3.84 %   3.81 % 3.84 %
             
Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (i) are included at the end of the financial tables in this "Financial Reconciliations" section.      
       


       
PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION      
Financial Reconciliations (continued)            
             
(a) Averages are for the three months ended June 30, 2020,  March 31, 2020, and June 30, 2019 and the six months ended June 30, 2020 and June 30, 2019.
(b) Reported measure uses net income.      
(c) Net income for each period divided by average tangible equity during the period. Average tangible equity equals average shareholders' equity during the applicable period less average goodwill and other intangible assets during the applicable period.
             
RECONCILIATION OF AVERAGE SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY TO AVERAGE TANGIBLE EQUITY:      
  THREE MONTHS ENDED   SIX MONTHS ENDED
  June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 June 30, 2019   June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019
AVERAGE SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 998,288   $ 981,976   $ 936,626     $ 990,132   $ 887,946  
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets 170,303   170,909   165,311     170,606   142,587  
AVERAGE TANGIBLE EQUITY $ 827,985   $ 811,067   $ 771,315     $ 819,526   $ 745,359  
             
(d) Tangible equity divided by common shares outstanding at period end. Tangible equity equals total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, in each case at the end of the period.
             
RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY TO TANGIBLE EQUITY:    
  June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 June 30, 2019    
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,001,594   $ 981,877   $ 934,432        
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 169,905   170,512   174,288        
TANGIBLE EQUITY $ 831,689   $ 811,365   $ 760,144        
             
(e) Net income for each period divided by average tangible assets during the period. Average tangible assets equals average assets less average goodwill and other intangible assets, in each case during the applicable period.
             
RECONCILIATION OF AVERAGE ASSETS TO AVERAGE TANGIBLE ASSETS      
  THREE MONTHS ENDED   SIX MONTHS ENDED
  June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 June 30, 2019   June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019
AVERAGE ASSETS $ 9,408,265   $ 8,679,789   $ 8,576,495     $ 9,044,027   $ 8,206,502  
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets 170,303   170,909   165,311     170,606   142,587  
AVERAGE TANGIBLE ASSETS $ 9,237,962   $ 8,508,880   $ 8,411,184     $ 8,873,421   $ 8,063,915  
             
(f) Tangible equity divided by tangible assets. Tangible assets equals total assets less goodwill and other intangible assets, in each case at the end of the period.
             
RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL ASSETS TO TANGIBLE ASSETS:    
  June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 June 30, 2019      
TOTAL ASSETS $ 9,712,994   $ 8,719,291   $ 8,657,453        
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 169,905   170,512   174,288        
TANGIBLE ASSETS $ 9,543,089   $ 8,548,779   $ 8,483,165        
             
(g) Efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing total other expense by the sum of fully taxable equivalent net interest income and other income. Fully taxable equivalent net interest income reconciliation is shown assuming a 21% corporate federal income tax rate. Additionally, net interest margin is calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis by dividing fully taxable equivalent net interest income by average interest earning assets.
             
RECONCILIATION OF FULLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME TO NET INTEREST INCOME
  THREE MONTHS ENDED   SIX MONTHS ENDED
  June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 June 30, 2019   June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019
Interest income $ 87,445   $ 88,909   $ 92,226     $ 176,354   $ 174,082  
Fully taxable equivalent adjustment 723   725   752     1,448   1,486  
Fully taxable equivalent interest income $ 88,168   $ 89,634   $ 92,978     $ 177,802   $ 175,568  
Interest expense 6,259   12,626   16,375     18,885   30,455  
Fully taxable equivalent net interest income $ 81,909   $ 77,008   $ 76,603     $ 158,917   $ 145,113  
             
(h) Adjustments to net income for each period presented are detailed in the non-GAAP reconciliations of net interest income, provision for (recovery of) loan losses, other income and other expense above.
(i) The tax effect of adjustments to net income was calculated assuming a 21% corporate federal income tax rate.      

 

Media contact: Bethany Lewis, 740.349.0421, bethany.lewis@parknationalbank.com
Investor contact: Brady Burt, 740.322.6844, brady.burt@parknationalbank.com
Park National Corporation, 50 N. Third Street, Newark, Ohio 43055

