Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 711 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 174,042 in the last 365 days.

J & J Snack Foods Reports Third Quarter Sales and Earnings

/EIN News/ -- PENNSAUKEN, N.J., July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ-JJSF) today announced sales and earnings for the third quarter ended June 27, 2020.

Sales decreased 34% to $214.6 million from $326.7 million in last year’s third quarter. A net loss of $12.6 million in this year’s quarter compared to net earnings of $30.9 million in last year’s quarter.  Net loss per diluted share was $.67 for the third quarter this year and net earnings per diluted share were $1.63 last year. Operating loss of $19.4 in the current quarter compared to operating income of $39.0 million in the year ago quarter.

For the nine months ended June 27, 2020, sales decreased 12% to $769.5 million from $874.6 million in last year’s nine months.  Net earnings decreased to $11.7 million in the nine months from $68.8 million last year.  Earnings per diluted share decreased to $.62 from $3.64 last year.  Operating income decreased 85% to $13.2 million this year from $85.9 million last year.

Operating loss for the third quarter this year and operating income for the nine months include the impact of plant shutdown impairment costs of $5.1 million. 

The Company also said that sales for the last 5 weeks of the third quarter (its fiscal June) improved to being down approximately 24% from a year ago as parts of the economy that impact its operations began to open up.  Approximately 2/3 of the Company’s sales are to venues and locations that have shut down or sharply curtailed their foodservice operations so the Company anticipates COVID-19 will continue to have a negative impact on its business.  As the Company has $270 million of cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet, up from $267 million at March 28, 2020, it does not expect to have any liquidity issues, nor does it anticipate a material amount of its assets would be impaired.   

Dan Fachner,  J & J’s President, commented, “Although we had an operating loss this quarter, we progressed nicely with each month improving from the prior month. Our Retail division was strong as that end of the business continues to outperform the previous year. Much of the Foodservice locations are slow to open but we continue to see improvement during our current quarter.  We are monitoring and making necessary adjustments to operations and expenses both for the short term and for the longer term.”

J&J Snack Foods Corp. is a leader and innovator in the snack food industry, providing nutritional and affordable branded niche snack foods and beverages to foodservice and retail supermarket outlets.  Manufactured and distributed nationwide, our principal products include SUPERPRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY and other soft pretzels, ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, LUIGI’S, MINUTE MAID* frozen juice bars and ices, WHOLE FRUIT sorbet and frozen fruit bars, MARY B’S biscuits and dumplings, DADDY RAY’S fig and fruit bars, TIO PEPE’S and CALIFORNIA CHURROS, PATIO Burritos and other handheld sandwiches, THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes, and several bakery brands within COUNTRY HOME BAKERS and  HILL & VALLEY. For more information, please visit http://www.jjsnack.com.

*MINUTE MAID is a registered trademark of The Coca-Cola Company



    J & J SNACK FOODS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
    CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF (LOSS) EARNINGS
  (Unaudited)
    (in thousands, except per share amounts) 
               
    Three months ended     Nine months ended
  June 27,   June 29,   June 27,   June 29,
  2020   2019   2020   2019
               
Net Sales $ 214,563     $ 326,701   $ 769,502     $ 874,615
               
Cost of goods sold   177,367       225,352     585,002       617,155
  Gross Profit   37,196       101,349     184,500       257,460
               
Operating expenses              
  Marketing   21,952       26,398     68,532       69,792
  Distribution   21,272       24,447     69,648       70,521
  Administrative   8,374       10,668     28,166       29,909
  Plant shutdown impairment costs   5,072       -     5,072       -
  Other general (income) expense   (54 )     794     (183 )     1,343
    Total operating expenses   56,616       62,307     171,235       171,565
               
Operating (loss) income   (19,420 )     39,042     13,265       85,895
               
Other income (expense)              
  Investment income   1,300       1,953     2,673       5,775
  Interest expense & other   (7 )     1,972     (60 )     1,920
               
(Loss) earnings before              
  income taxes   (18,127 )     42,967     15,878       93,590
               
Income taxes   (5,480 )     12,095     4,157       24,838
               
  NET (LOSS) EARNINGS $ (12,647 )   $ 30,872   $ 11,721     $ 68,752
               
(Loss) earnings per diluted share $ (0.67 )   $ 1.63   $ 0.62     $ 3.64
               
Weighted average number              
  of diluted shares   18,888       18,947     19,036       18,912
               
(Loss) earnings per basic share $ (0.67 )   $ 1.64   $ 0.62     $ 3.66
               
Weighted average number of              
  basic shares   18,888       18,823     18,902       18,794
               

 





         
J & J SNACK FOODS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES            
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS        
  (in thousands, except share amounts)            
  June 27,      
    2020       September 28,
  (unaudited)       2019  
Assets        
Current assets        
  Cash and cash equivalents $ 169,961       $ 192,395  
  Marketable securities held to maturity   58,268         51,091  
  Accounts receivable, net   116,488         140,938  
  Inventories   120,564         116,165  
  Prepaid expenses and other   13,660         5,768  
     Total current assets   478,941         506,357  
         
Property, plant and equipment, at cost        
  Land   2,494         2,494  
  Buildings   26,582         26,582  
  Plant machinery and equipment   331,481         315,360  
  Marketing equipment   253,533         240,681  
  Transportation equipment   9,905         9,725  
  Office equipment   34,935         31,217  
  Improvements   42,291         40,626  
  Construction in progress   16,199         10,039  
     Total Property, plant and equipment, at cost   717,420         676,724  
  Less accumulated depreciation        
  and amortization   452,707         423,276  
     Property, plant and equipment, net   264,713         253,448  
         
Long-term assets        
  Goodwill   123,033         102,511  
  Other intangible assets, net   81,117         54,922  
  Marketable securities held to maturity   28,863         79,360  
  Marketable securities available for sale   13,232         19,903  
  Operating lease right-of-use assets   64,615         -  
  Other   2,772         2,838  
     Total long-term assets   313,632         259,534  
Total Assets $ 1,057,286       $ 1,019,339  
         
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity        
Current Liabilities        
  Current finance lease liabilities $ 329       $ 339  
  Accounts payable   68,829         72,029  
  Accrued insurance liability   12,131         10,457  
  Accrued liabilities   6,951         7,808  
  Current operating lease liabilities   13,913         -  
  Accrued compensation expense   14,814         21,154  
  Dividends payable   10,873         9,447  
     Total current liabilities   127,840         121,234  
         
Noncurrent finance lease liabilities   456         718  
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities   56,570         -  
Deferred income taxes   61,348         61,920  
Other long-term liabilities   472         1,716  
         
Stockholders' Equity        
Preferred stock, $1 par value; authorized        
 10,000,000 shares; none issued   -         -  
Common stock, no par value; authorized,        
 50,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding        
 18,888,000 and 18,895,000 respectively   46,560         45,744  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (16,058 )       (12,988 )
Retained Earnings   780,098         800,995  
     Total stockholders' equity   810,600         833,751  
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,057,286       $ 1,019,339  
         



J & J SNACK FOODS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)                  (in thousands)
         
    Nine months ended  
  June 27,   June 29,  
    2020       2019    
Operating activities:        
  Net earnings $ 11,721     $ 68,752    
Adjustments to reconcile net        
  earnings to net cash        
  provided by operating activities:        
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment   37,353       33,374    
Amortization of intangibles        
and deferred costs   2,516       2,586    
Share-based compensation   3,421       3,006    
Deferred income taxes   (426 )     690    
Loss on marketable securities   1,746       410    
Plant shutdown impairment costs   5,072       -    
Other   (309 )     350    
Changes in assets and liabilities        
net of effects from purchase of companies        
  Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable   24,634       (14,289 )  
  Increase in inventories   (3,751 )     (6,257 )  
  (Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses   (7,879 )     957    
  (Decrease) increase in accounts payable        
     and accrued liabilities   (7,478 )     11,584    
  Net cash provided by operating activities   66,620       101,163    
Investing activities:        
 Payment for purchases of companies, net of cash acquired   (57,197 )     (1,155 )  
 Purchases of property, plant        
  and equipment   (47,637 )     (42,136 )  
 Purchases of marketable securities   (6,103 )     (24,056 )  
 Proceeds from redemption and sales of        
  marketable securities   54,125       29,721    
 Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and        
  equipment   2,852       1,463    
 Other   (72 )     (212 )  
 Net cash used in investing activities   (54,032 )     (36,375 )  
Financing activities:        
  Payments to repurchase common stock   (8,972 )     -    
  Proceeds from issuance of stock   6,300       7,426    
  Payments on capitalized lease obligations   (272 )     (33 )  
  Payment of cash dividend   (31,193 )     (27,230 )  
  Net cash used in financing activities   (34,137 )     (19,837 )  
  Effect of exchange rate on cash        
  and cash equivalents   (885 )     (333 )  
  Net (decrease) increase in cash        
  and cash equivalents   (22,434 )     44,618    
 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning        
  of period   192,395       111,479    
 Cash and cash equivalents at end        
  of period $ 169,961     $ 156,097    
         

 



                 
    Three months ended     Nine months ended  
  June 27,   June 29,   June 27,   June 29,  
    2020       2019       2020       2019    
       
(in thousands)          
Sales to External Customers:                
  Food Service                
  Soft pretzels $ 21,384     $ 55,867     $ 116,985     $ 154,670    
  Frozen juices and ices   8,688       13,862       25,222       30,336    
  Churros   7,321       18,888       38,466       49,793    
  Handhelds   7,448       8,550       22,084       25,339    
  Bakery   69,237       90,084       255,016       268,735    
  Other   2,543       6,105       13,628       19,576    
  Total Food Service $ 116,621     $ 193,356     $ 471,401     $ 548,449    
                 
  Retail Supermarket                
  Soft pretzels $ 12,716     $ 7,294     $ 34,874     $ 28,309    
  Frozen juices and ices   33,322       26,515       59,279       52,179    
  Biscuits   8,151       5,215       21,759       19,437    
  Handhelds   3,257       3,063       9,135       8,110    
  Coupon redemption   (807 )     (962 )     (2,216 )     (2,163 )  
  Other   863       642       1,668       1,341    
  Total Retail Supermarket $ 57,502     $ 41,767     $ 124,499     $ 107,213    
                 
  Frozen Beverages                
  Beverages $ 16,456     $ 56,937     $ 83,606     $ 121,976    
  Repair and                
  maintenance service   17,259       22,514       61,524       62,291    
  Machines revenue   6,363       11,810       27,254       33,875    
  Other   362       317       1,218       811    
  Total Frozen Beverages $ 40,440     $ 91,578     $ 173,602     $ 218,953    
                 
Consolidated Sales $ 214,563     $ 326,701     $ 769,502     $ 874,615    
                 
Depreciation and Amortization:                
  Food Service $ 7,050     $ 6,973     $ 21,208     $ 19,911    
  Retail Supermarket   468       335       1,156       990    
  Frozen Beverages   5,864       5,015       17,505       15,059    
Total Depreciation and Amortization $ 13,382     $ 12,323     $ 39,869     $ 35,960    
                 
Operating (Loss) Income:                
  Food Service $ (18,242 )   $ 21,030     $ 7,743     $ 57,909    
  Retail Supermarket   7,910       3,775       14,464       9,025    
  Frozen Beverages   (9,088 )     14,237       (8,942 )     18,961    
Total Operating (Loss) Income $ (19,420 )   $ 39,042     $ 13,265     $ 85,895    
                 
Capital Expenditures:                
  Food Service $ 7,865     $ 8,665     $ 26,599     $ 23,346    
  Retail Supermarket   390       597       1,625       1,730    
  Frozen Beverages   2,397       6,523       19,413       17,060    
Total Capital Expenditures $ 10,652     $ 15,785     $ 47,637     $ 42,136    
                 
Assets:                
  Food Service $ 729,331     $ 751,641     $ 729,331     $ 751,641    
  Retail Supermarket   33,766       24,825       33,766       24,825    
  Frozen Beverages   294,189       219,224       294,189       219,224    
Total Assets $ 1,057,286     $ 995,690     $ 1,057,286     $ 995,690    
                 

 

Net sales decreased $112,138,000 or 34% to $214,563,000 for the three months and decreased $105,113,000 or 12% to $769,502,000 for the nine months ended June 27, 2020 compared to the three and nine months ended June 29, 2019, respectively.  Excluding sales from the acquisition of ICEE Distributors in October 2019 and BAMA ICEE in February 2020, sales decreased 35% for the quarter and decreased about 13% for the nine months.

Sales for the last 5 weeks of the third quarter (our fiscal June) improved to being down approximately 24% from a year ago as parts of the economy that impact our operations began to open up.  Approximately 2/3 of the Company’s sales are to venues and locations that have shut down or sharply curtailed their foodservice operations, and therefore we anticipate COVID-19 will continue to have a negative impact on our business.  As we have $270 million of cash and marketable securities on our balance sheet, up from $267 million at March 28, 2020, we do not expect to have any liquidity issues, nor do we anticipate a material amount of our assets would be impaired.   

FOOD SERVICE

Sales to food service customers decreased $76,735,000 or 40% in the third quarter to $116,621,000 and decreased $77,048,000 or 14% to $471,401,000 for the nine months. Soft pretzel sales to the food service market decreased 62% to $21,384,000 in the three months and 24% to $116,985,000 in the nine months. Frozen juices and ices sales decreased 37% to $8,688,000 in the three months and decreased 17% to $25,222,000 in the nine months. Churro sales to food service customers were down 61% in the quarter to $7,321,000 and were down 23% to $38,466,000 in the nine months. Sales of bakery products decreased $20,847,000 or 23% in the third quarter and decreased $13,719,000 or 5% to $255,016,000 for the nine months.  Sales of handhelds decreased $1,102,000 or 13% in the quarter and $3,255,000 or 13% in the nine months. Sales of funnel cake decreased 57%, or $3,181,000, to $2,435,000 in the quarter and $5,311,000, or 29%, to $12,997,000 in the nine months. Sales are down across all product lines as many of the venues and locations where our products are sold have been shut down for some or all of the third quarter due to COVID-19.

Sales of new products in the first twelve months since their introduction were approximately $600,000 in this quarter and $4.7 million in the nine months.
      
We had an operating loss in the quarter in our Food Service segment of $18,242,000 compared to operating income of $21,030,000 last year and operating income decreased to $7,743,000 from $57,909,000 in the nine months primarily because of lower production and sales volume due to COVID-19.  This year’s three months operating loss and nine months operating income were impacted by plant shutdown impairment costs of $5.1 million for the pending shutdown of one of our manufacturing plants. We expect to reduce manufacturing overhead and distribution costs by about $7-8 million annually as a result of this plant closure.  This year’s quarter and nine months also included approximately $5 million of costs for employee safety and increased COVID-19 compensation.

RETAIL SUPERMARKETS

Sales of products to retail supermarkets increased $15,735,000 or 38% to $57,502,000 in the third quarter and increased $17,286,000 or 16% in the nine months.  Soft pretzel sales for the third quarter were up 74% to $12,716,000 and up 23% to $34,874,000 for the nine months. Sales of frozen juices and ices increased $6,807,000 or 26% to $33,322,000 in the third quarter and increased $7,100,000 or 14% in the nine months.  Handheld sales to retail supermarket customers increased 6% to $3,257,000 in the quarter and 13% to $9,135,000 in the nine months. Biscuit sales for the third quarter were up 56% to $8,151,000 and 12% to $21,759,000 for the nine months. Sales were generally higher for all product lines as sales in the year ago periods were impacted by lost volume and placements due the price increases implemented in last year’s first quarter and because of increased sales to supermarkets generally since mid-March 2020 due to COVID-19.

Sales of new products in the third quarter were approximately $500,000 and were approximately $1.0 million for the nine months. 

Operating income in our Retail Supermarkets segment was $7,910,000 in this year’s third quarter compared to $3,775,000 in last year’s quarter, a 110% increase and increased to $14,464,000 in this year’s nine months compared to $9,025,000 in last year’s nine months primarily due to higher volume. 

FROZEN BEVERAGES
    
Total frozen beverage segment sales decreased 56% in the three months to $40,440,000 and 21% to $173,602,000 for the nine months. Beverage sales were down 71% to $16,456,000 in the quarter and down 31% to $83,606,000 in the nine months. Excluding sales from the acquisition of ICEE Distributors in October 2019 and BAMA ICEE in February 2020, total frozen beverage segment sales decreased 60% in the quarter and were down 25% for the nine months and beverage sales decreased 78% for the quarter and 39% for the nine months. Gallon sales were down 72% in the quarter and down 36% in the nine months exclusive of ICEE Distributors’ gallons.  Service revenue decreased 23% to $17,259,000 in the third quarter and was down 1% at $61,524,000 in the nine months. Machines revenue (primarily sales of frozen beverage machines) were $6,363,000, a decrease of $5,447,000 in the quarter and $27,254,000, a decrease of $6,621,000, in the nine months, with the decrease due to two significant install projects during the prior fiscal year, as well as the slowdown due to COVID-19. Sales are down across all product lines as many of the venues and locations where our products are sold have been shut down for some or all of the third quarter due to COVID-19.

Our Frozen Beverage segment had an operating loss of $9,088,000 compared to operating income of $14,237,000 in last year’s quarter and an operating loss of $8,942,000 for the nine months compared to operating income of $18,961,000 last year primarily as a result of lower sales volume due to COVID-19. This year’s operating income was also impacted by relocation costs of our ICEE’s headquarters of 2.5 million in the nine months.

CONSOLIDATED

Gross profit as a percentage of sales was 17.34% in the third quarter and 31.02% last year.  Gross profit as a percentage of sales was 23.98% in the nine month period this year and 29.44% last year.  Gross profit percentage decreased for both periods because of lower volume in our food service and frozen beverages segments, higher costs related to production disruptions due to volume mix changes, expenses related to employee safety and increased COVID-19 compensation and reserves of approximately $1.5 million for inventory.

Total operating expenses decreased $5,691,000 in the third quarter and as a percentage of sales increased to 26.4% from 19.1% last year.  For the nine months, operating expenses decreased $330,000 and as a percentage of sales increased to 22.3% from 19.6% last year.   Operating expenses for both periods this year included $5.1 million of plant shutdown impairment costs for the pending shutdown of one of our manufacturing plants. Marketing expenses increased to 10.2% of sales in this year’s quarter from 8.1% last year and were 8.9% in the nine months compared to 8.0% of sales in last year’s nine months.  Distribution expenses were 9.9% of sales in the third quarter and 7.5% of sales in last year’s quarter and were 9.1% in this year’s nine months compared to 8.1% in last year’s nine months. Administrative expenses were 3.9% of sales in the third quarter compared to 3.3% of sales last year in the third quarter and were 3.7% in this year’s nine months compared to 3.4% of sales in last year’s nine months. The percentage increases mentioned above were because of the drop in sales (lower denominators) and our inability to reduce expenses in line with the decrease in sales because of fixed costs that do not fluctuate with sales. 

We had an operating loss of $19,420,000 in the three months and operating income of $13,265,000 in the nine months this year compared to operating income of $39,042,000 and $85,895,000 in last year's three and nine months, respectively.

Investment income decreased to $1,300,000 from $1,953,000 in last year’s quarter due primarily to lower interest rates. Investment income decreased to $2,673,000 from $5,775,000 in the nine month period due to lower interest rates and because of an increase in unrealized losses to $1,708,000 this year from $385,000 last year.
    
We had a net loss of $12,647,000 in the current three month period compared to net earnings of $30,872,000 last year and net earnings decreased $57,031,000, or 83%, to $11,721,000 for the nine month period this year compared to $68,752,000 for the nine month period last year. 

Net earnings in last year’s nine months benefitted by a reduction of approximately $900,000 in tax as the provision for the one time repatriation tax as a result of the Tax Cuts and Job Act of 2017 was reduced as the amount recorded the year prior was an estimate.  Excluding the reduction in the provision for the one time repatriation tax, our effective tax rate was 27.5% in last year’s nine months.  Our effective tax rate was 26.2% in this year’s nine months.
      
There are many factors which can impact our net earnings from year to year and in the long run, among which are the supply and cost of raw materials and labor, insurance costs, factors impacting sales as noted above, the continuing consolidation of our customers, our ability to manage our manufacturing, marketing and distribution activities, our ability to make and integrate acquisitions and changes in tax laws and interest rates.

The forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.  Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management’s analysis only as of the date hereof.  The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

Contact:   Dennis G. Moore
    Senior Vice President
    Chief Financial Officer
    (856) 532-6603

 

 

Primary Logo

You just read:

J & J Snack Foods Reports Third Quarter Sales and Earnings

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.