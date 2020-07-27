Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 709 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 174,041 in the last 365 days.

Waterstone Financial, Inc. Announces Results of Operations for the Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2020

/EIN News/ -- WAUWATOSA, Wis., July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSBF), holding company for WaterStone Bank, reported net income of $20.9 million, or $0.85 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 compared to $9.6 million, or $0.37 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Net income per diluted share was $1.08 for the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to net income per diluted share of $0.61 for the six months ended June 30, 2019.

“Our success this quarter exemplifies the synergies that exist between our community bank and its wholly owned independent mortgage subsidiary,” said Douglas Gordon, CEO of Waterstone Financial, Inc. “The funding and capital provided by the Bank, combined with the exceptional sales culture of the mortgage company resulted in record quarterly earnings. Waterstone Mortgage reached a new quarterly record, achieving more than $1.1 billion in loan originations, helping nearly 5,000 homeowners either purchase or refinance a residence. In the Community Bank segment, we successfully launched our new digital banking platform, which will provide our consumer and business customers with additional banking tools and an enhanced user experience. Our employees have embraced the challenges in this unprecedented environment and navigated through the turbulent times, exhibiting their continued hard work and dedication.”

Highlights of the Quarter Ended June 30, 2020

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (Consolidated)

  • Consolidated net income of Waterstone Financial, Inc. totaled $20.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to $9.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.
  • Consolidated return on average assets was 3.87% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 compared to 1.95% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.
  • Consolidated return on average equity was 22.39% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 and 9.96% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.
  • Dividends declared totaled $0.12 per share and we repurchased $6.1 million of shares during the quarter ended June 30, 2020 as a result of our strong financial position.

Community Banking Segment

  • Pre-tax income totaled $4.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, which represents a 36.5% decrease compared to $7.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.
  • Net interest income totaled $13.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, which represents a 1.3% increase compared to $13.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.
  • Average loans held for investment totaled $1.42 billion during the quarter ended June 30, 2020, which represents an increase of $44.5 million, or 3.2%, compared to $1.38 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. The $29.8 million of loans originated throughout the quarter ended June 30, 2020 for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) contributed to the growth. Average loans held for investment increased $27.5 million, or 7.9% annualized, compared to $1.39 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.
  • Net interest margin decreased 20 basis points to 2.62% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 compared to 2.82% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, which was a result of the decrease in yield of interest-earning assets as rates on loans, investments, and cash decreased. Net interest margin decreased six basis points compared to 2.68% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.
  • The segment had a $4.3 million provision for loan losses for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 compared to no provision for loan losses for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. The provision expense recorded during the second quarter of 2020 primarily consisted of an increased allocation related to the economic qualitative factor, across all portfolio segments, driven by the pandemic and its significant impact on the economy and employment. Net recoveries totaled $8,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to net recoveries of $26,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. 
  • Noninterest income increased $1.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2019 as fees earned on swaps and prepayment penalty fees increased.
  • Noninterest expense increased $394,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Compensation, payroll taxes and other employee benefits expense increased $235,000 as salaries increased due to annual merit increases and additional branches added in late 2019.  In addition, the increase in total compensation reflects an increase in variable and incentive based awards. Data processing expense increased $185,000 as we transitioned to a new digital platform in the quarter. 
  • The efficiency ratio was 45.86% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to 49.52% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.
  • Average deposits (excluding escrow accounts) totaled $1.13 billion during the quarter ended June 30, 2020, an increase of $85.3 million, or 8.2%, compared to $1.04 billion during the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Average deposits increased $50.2 million, or 18.7% annualized compared to the $1.08 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 as the average deposit account balance increased approximately 6.5%.
  • Nonperforming assets as percentage of total assets was 0.28% at June 30, 2020, 0.36% at March 31, 2020, and 0.37% at June 30, 2019.
  • Past due loans as percentage of total loans was 0.45% at June 30, 2020, 0.78% at March 31, 2020, and 0.61% at June 30, 2019.
  • The PPP loans totaled $29.8 million as of June 30, 2020. 
  • The Company had modified 191 loans aggregating $113.9 million consisting of payment of interest (deferral of principal) for a period ranging from 90 to 180 days as of June 30, 2020. In addition, the Company had modified 16 loans aggregating $7.9 million consisting of the deferral of principal and interest for a period of three to eight months. 

Mortgage Banking Segment

  • Pre-tax income totaled $23.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to $5.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.
  • Loan originations increased $349.4 million, or 44.1%, to $1.14 billion during the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to $793.3 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Origination volume relative to purchase activity accounted for 55.5% of originations for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 compared to 87.6% of total originations for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.
  • Mortgage banking income increased $29.9 million, or 86.9%, to $64.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to $34.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.
  • Gross margin on loans sold increased to 5.45% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to 4.29% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. 
  • Total compensation, payroll taxes and other employee benefits increased $9.6 million, or 42.3%, to $32.1 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2020 compared to $22.6 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2019.  The increase primarily related to increased commission expense and branch manager compensation driven by increased loan origination volume and branch profitability.
  • Other noninterest expense increased $2.1 million, or 173.1%, to $3.2 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2020 compared to $1.2 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2019.  The increase related to a $1.5 million increase in the provision for losses on loans sold to the secondary market in anticipation of increased losses that result from both early payoff and early default provisions with investors.  If triggered, the default provisions require a return of servicing release premium or an obligation to repurchase the loan.  The increased provision is driven by both an increase in the number and volume of loans sold, as well as expectations of increased defaults resulting from COVID-19 pandemic challenges faced by borrowers.

About Waterstone Financial, Inc.

Waterstone Financial, Inc. is the savings and loan holding company for WaterStone Bank. WaterStone Bank was established in 1921 and offers a full suite of personal and business banking products. The Bank has branches in Wauwatosa/State St, Brookfield, Fox Point/North Shore, Franklin/Hales Corners, Germantown/Menomonee Falls, Greenfield/Loomis Rd, Oak Creek/27th St, Oak Creek/Howell Ave, Oconomowoc/Lake Country, Pewaukee, Waukesha, West Allis/Greenfield Ave, and West Allis/National Ave, Wisconsin along with a commercial lending office in Minneapolis, Minnesota. WaterStone Bank is the parent company to Waterstone Mortgage, which has the ability to lend in 48 states. For more information about WaterStone Bank, go to http://www.wsbonline.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements or information that may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding expected financial and operating activities and results that are preceded by, followed by, or that include words such as “may,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates” or “believes.”  Any such statements are based upon current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties and are subject to important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements.  Factors that might cause such a difference include changes in interest rates; demand for products and services; the degree of competition by traditional and nontraditional competitors; changes in banking regulation or actions by bank regulators; changes in tax laws; the impact of technological advances; governmental and regulatory policy changes; the outcomes of contingencies; trends in customer behavior as well as their ability to repay loans; changes in local real estate values; changes in the national and local economies, including significant disruption to financial market and other economic activity caused by the outbreak of COVID-19; and other factors, including risk factors referenced in Item 1A. Risk Factors in Waterstone’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and as may be described from time to time in Waterstone’s subsequent SEC filings, which factors are incorporated herein by reference.  Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect only Waterstone’s belief as of the date of this press release.


WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES 
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited) 
         
  For The Three Months Ended June 30, For The Six Months Ended June 30,
    2020   2019   2020   2019  
   (In Thousands, except per share amounts)
Interest income:        
Loans $   18,493 $   18,026 $   36,180 $   35,130  
Mortgage-related securities     670     764     1,372     1,523  
Debt securities, federal funds sold and short-term investments      698     1,123     1,761     2,432  
Total interest income     19,861     19,913     39,313     39,085  
Interest expense:        
Deposits     3,947     4,344      8,265     8,334  
Borrowings     2,665     2,588     5,273     4,834  
Total interest expense     6,612     6,932     13,538     13,168  
Net interest income      13,249     12,981     25,775     25,917  
Provision for loan losses     4,500     30     5,285     (650 )
Net interest income after provision for loan losses     8,749      12,951     20,490     26,567  
Noninterest income:        
Service charges on loans and deposits     2,231     390     2,712     769  
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance      520     507     873     851  
Mortgage banking income     63,774     34,105     94,180     57,464  
Other     379     188     603      363  
Total noninterest income     66,904     35,190     98,368     59,447  
Noninterest expenses:        
Compensation, payroll taxes, and other employee benefits     36,889     27,074     61,290     47,713  
Occupancy, office furniture, and equipment     2,534     2,680     5,275     5,456  
Advertising     864     963     1,764     1,921  
Data processing     1,095     869     2,101     1,638  
Communications     317     353     655     681  
Professional fees     1,077     789     2,909     1,484  
Real estate owned     33     19     44     51  
Loan processing expense     1,208     879     2,284     1,684  
Other      3,672     1,729     6,575     4,076  
Total noninterest expenses     47,689     35,355     82,897     64,704  
Income before income taxes     27,964     12,786     35,961     21,310  
Income tax expense     7,016     3,143     8,944     5,125  
Net income $   20,948 $   9,643 $   27,017 $   16,185  
Income per share:        
Basic $   0.86 $   0.37 $   1.08 $   0.61  
Diluted $   0.85 $   0.37 $   1.08 $   0.61  
Weighted average shares outstanding:        
Basic   24,464   26,242   24,934   26,370  
Diluted   24,513   26,412   25,071   26,572  


WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES  
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION  
 
   June 30,  December 31,
    2020     2019  
  (Unaudited)  
Assets (In Thousands, except per share amounts)
Cash $   63,636   $   52,814  
Federal funds sold     11,992       12,704  
Interest-earning deposits in other financial institutions and other short term investments     1,291        8,782  
Cash and cash equivalents     76,919       74,300  
Securities available for sale (at fair value)     164,112       178,476  
Loans held for sale (at fair value)     383,389       220,123  
Loans receivable     1,433,803       1,388,031  
Less: Allowance for loan losses     17,734       12,387  
Loans receivable, net     1,416,069       1,375,644  
     
Office properties and equipment, net     24,183       25,028  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock (at cost)      26,720       21,150  
Cash surrender value of life insurance     70,718       69,665  
Real estate owned, net     702       748  
Prepaid expenses and other assets     54,761       31,213  
Total assets $   2,217,573   $   1,996,347  
     
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity    
Liabilities:    
Demand deposits $    171,016   $   130,063  
Money market and savings deposits     247,233       197,942  
Time deposits     739,417       739,771  
Total deposits      1,157,666       1,067,776  
     
Borrowings     599,102       483,562  
Advance payments by borrowers for taxes     20,828       4,212  
Other liabilities     54,358       47,111  
Total liabilities     1,831,954       1,602,661  
     
Shareholders' equity:    
Preferred stock     -        -  
Common stock     258       271  
Additional paid-in capital     192,762        211,997  
Retained earnings     205,863        197,393  
Unearned ESOP shares     (16,023 )     (16,617 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of taxes     2,759       642  
Total shareholders' equity     385,619       393,686  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $   2,217,573   $   1,996,347  
     
Share Information    
Shares outstanding     25,843        27,148  
Book value per share $   14.92   $   14.50  
Closing market price $   14.83   $   19.03  
Price to book ratio   99.40 %   131.24 %


WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUMMARY OF KEY QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA
(Unaudited)
           
  At or For the Three Months Ended
  June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
    2020     2020     2019     2019     2019  
  (Dollars in Thousands, except per share amounts)
Condensed Results of Operations:          
Net interest income $  13,249   $  12,526   $  13,126   $  13,154   $  12,981  
Provision for loan losses    4,500      785      (170 )    (80 )    30  
Total noninterest income    66,904      31,464      33,809      37,494      35,190  
Total noninterest expense    47,689      35,208      35,337      36,232      35,355  
Income before income taxes    27,964      7,997      11,768      14,496      12,786  
Income tax expense    7,016      1,928      2,974      3,572      3,143  
Net income $  20,948   $  6,069   $  8,794   $  10,924   $  9,643  
Income per share – basic $  0.86   $  0.24   $  0.34   $  0.42   $  0.37  
Income per share – diluted $  0.85   $  0.24   $  0.34   $  0.42   $  0.37  
Dividends declared per share $  0.12   $  0.62   $  0.12   $  0.12   $  0.12  
           
Performance Ratios (annualized):          
Return on average assets - QTD   3.87 %   1.21 %   1.75 %   2.17 %   1.95 %
Return on average equity - QTD   22.39 %   6.24 %   8.91 %   11.15 %   9.96 %
Net interest margin - QTD   2.62 %   2.68 %   2.79 %   2.80 %   2.82 %
           
Return on average assets - YTD   2.59 %   1.21 %   1.82 %   1.84 %   1.67 %
Return on average equity - YTD   14.03 %   6.24 %   9.14 %   9.21 %   8.28 %
Net interest margin - YTD   2.65 %   2.68 %   2.83 %   2.85 %   2.88 %
           
Asset Quality Ratios:          
Past due loans to total loans   0.45 %   0.78 %   0.47 %   0.62 %   0.61 %
Nonaccrual loans to total loans   0.39 %   0.48 %   0.51 %   0.46 %   0.41 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.28 %   0.36 %   0.39 %   0.41 %   0.37 %
Allowance for loan loss to loans receivable   1.24 %   0.94 %   0.89 %   0.91 %   0.92 %



WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES    
SUMMARY OF QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELD/COSTS   
(Unaudited)     
           
  At or For the Three Months Ended   
  June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
    2020     2020     2019     2019     2019  
Average balances (Dollars in Thousands)      
Interest-earning assets          
Loans receivable and held for sale $   1,759,970   $   1,562,097   $   1,573,190   $   1,579,575   $   1,552,199  
Mortgage related securities     105,727       112,089        110,426       114,051       114,537  
Debt securities, federal funds sold and short term investments     164,306       206,485       183,447       169,621       180,111  
  Total interest-earning assets     2,030,003       1,880,671       1,867,063       1,863,247       1,846,847  
Noninterest-earning assets     147,342       132,283       125,904       137,723       136,263  
  Total assets $   2,177,345   $   2,012,954   $   1,992,967   $   2,000,970   $   1,983,110  
           
Interest-bearing liabilities          
Demand accounts $    45,289   $   39,886   $   38,650   $   37,015   $   35,744  
Money market, savings, and escrow accounts     252,500       218,942       215,332       206,474       193,542  
Certificates of deposit     730,573       734,147       737,726       739,544       736,798  
  Total interest-bearing deposits     1,028,362       992,975       991,708       983,033       966,084  
Borrowings     609,863       495,595       485,482       509,099       504,940  
  Total interest-bearing liabilities     1,638,225       1,488,570       1,477,190       1,492,132       1,471,024  
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits     115,605       92,627       85,815       86,849       91,545  
Noninterest-bearing liabilities     47,140       40,609       38,580       33,130       32,143  
  Total liabilities     1,800,970       1,621,806       1,601,585       1,612,111        1,594,712  
Equity     376,375       391,148       391,382       388,859       388,398  
  Total liabilities and equity $    2,177,345   $   2,012,954   $   1,992,967   $   2,000,970   $   1,983,110  
           
Average Yield/Costs (annualized)          
Loans receivable and held for sale   4.23 %   4.55 %   4.68 %   4.66 %   4.66 %
Mortgage related securities   2.55 %   2.52 %   2.58 %   2.56 %   2.68 %
Debt securities, federal funds sold and short term investments   1.71 %   2.07 %   2.19 %   2.53 %   2.50 %
  Total interest-earning assets   3.93 %   4.16 %   4.31 %   4.34 %   4.32 %
           
Demand accounts   0.08 %   0.08 %   0.10 %   0.09 %   0.09 %
Money market and savings accounts   0.74 %   0.78 %   0.66 %   0.57 %   0.66 %
Certificates of deposit   1.91 %   2.13 %   2.20 %   2.24 %   2.19 %
  Total interest-bearing deposits   1.54 %   1.75 %   1.79 %   1.81 %   1.80 %
Borrowings   1.76 %   2.12 %   2.20 %   2.14 %   2.06 %
  Total interest-bearing liabilities   1.62 %   1.87 %   1.92 %   1.92 %   1.89 %



COMMUNITY BANKING SEGMENT     
SUMMARY OF KEY QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA    
(Unaudited)     
           
  At or For the Three Months Ended  
  June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
    2020     2020     2019     2019     2019  
  (Dollars in Thousands)      
Condensed Results of Operations:          
Net interest income $  13,701   $  12,908   $  13,472   $  13,885   $  13,530  
Provision for loan losses     4,325       750       (200 )     (150 )      -  
Total noninterest income     2,936       1,028       1,645       1,415       1,079  
Noninterest expenses:          
Compensation, payroll taxes, and other employee benefits     4,906       5,168       4,693       4,075       4,671  
Occupancy, office furniture and equipment     866       1,014       894       942       944  
Advertising     297       248       317       202       220  
Data processing     678       605       583       588       493  
Communications     91       97       93       90       93  
Professional fees     226       198       162       223        160  
Real estate owned     33       11       (251 )     24       19  
Loan processing expense     -       -       -        -       -  
Other   532     580     498     583     635  
Total noninterest expense   7,629     7,921     6,989     6,727     7,235  
Income before income taxes   4,683     5,265     8,328     8,723     7,374  
Income tax expense   574     1,154     2,033     1,982     1,594  
Net income $  4,109   $  4,111   $  6,295   $  6,741   $  5,780  
           
Efficiency ratio - QTD   45.86 %   56.84 %   46.23 %   43.97 %   49.52 %
Efficiency ratio - YTD   50.86 %   56.84 %   47.74 %   48.27 %   50.56 %

                                            

MORTGAGE BANKING SEGMENT     
SUMMARY OF KEY QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA   
(Unaudited)     
           
  At or For the Three Months Ended  
  June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
    2020     2020     2019     2019     2019  
  (Dollars in Thousands)      
Condensed Results of Operations:          
Net interest income $  (511 ) $  (379 ) $  (399 ) $  (774 ) $  (529 )
Provision for loan losses    175      35      30      70      30  
Total noninterest income    64,218      30,798      32,440      36,535      34,364  
Noninterest expenses:          
Compensation, payroll taxes, and other employee benefits    32,139      19,387      21,975      23,616      22,579  
Occupancy, office furniture and equipment    1,668      1,727      1,627      1,687      1,736  
Advertising    567      652      734      711      743  
Data processing    413      395      402      411      372  
Communications    226      241      227      268      260  
Professional fees    850      1,620      1,000      688      620  
Real estate owned    -      -      30      -      -  
Loan processing expense    1,208      1,076      746      858      879  
Other    3,239      2,552      1,918      1,725      1,186  
Total noninterest expense    40,310      27,650      28,659      29,964      28,375  
Income before income taxes    23,222      2,734      3,352      5,727      5,430  
Income tax expense    6,440      768      921      1,584      1,545  
Net income $  16,782   $  1,966   $  2,431   $  4,143   $  3,885  
           
Efficiency ratio - QTD   63.27 %   90.90 %   89.44 %   83.79 %   83.86 %
Efficiency ratio - YTD   72.20 %   90.90 %   87.47 %   86.79 %   88.66 %
           
Loan originations $  1,142,683   $  708,840   $  777,073   $  851,297   $  793,254  
Purchase   55.5 %   68.3 %   72.1 %   79.0 %   87.6 %
Refinance   44.5 %   31.7 %   27.9 %   21.0 %   12.4 %
Gross margin on loans sold(1)   5.45 %   4.08 %   4.27 %   4.30 %   4.29 %
(1) - Gross margin on loans sold equals mortgage banking income (excluding the change in interest rate lock value) divided by total loan originations

Contact: Mark R. Gerke
Chief Financial Officer
414-459-4012
markgerke@wsbonline.com 

You just read:

Waterstone Financial, Inc. Announces Results of Operations for the Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2020

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.