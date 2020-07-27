NAV CANADA to resume nighttime service at twelve B.C. locations

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NAV CANADA will restore regular nighttime air navigation services at twelve locations in British Columbia, beginning August 4, 2020. This decision was made after considering both the regional public health environment and operational requirements.



In May 2020, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic NAV CANADA temporarily suspended overnight air navigation services at 18 facilities, including air traffic control towers, flight service stations and locations which receive remote airport aerodrome advisory service. These measures reduced the exposure of NAV CANADA’s essential employees to the coronavirus, while ensuring that critical air navigation services remained available when they were most needed.

NAV CANADA remains fully committed to safeguarding the health of our employees and the resiliency of our services. The company will remain vigilant and regularly reassess the COVID-19 situation.

Quick Facts

Midnight operations will be restored at the following sites.

Aerodrome Advisory Service Site Effective Date Effective Time Terrace, BC August 4, 2020 22:00 local Cranbrook, BC August 4, 2020 22:00 local Fort Nelson, BC August 4, 2020 22:00 local Fort St. John, BC August 4, 2020 22:00 local Kamloops, BC August 4, 2020 22:00 local Penticton, BC August 4, 2020 22:00 local Port Hardy, BC August 4, 2020 22:00 local





Remote Aerodrome Advisory Service Site Effective Date Effective Time Sandspit, BC August 4, 2020 22:00 local Abbotsford, BC August 4, 2020 22:00 local Victoria, BC August 4, 2020 22:00 local Kelowna, BC August 4, 2020 22:00 local Tofino, BC August 5, 2020 22:00 local

Pilots can receive detailed information about these new levels of service through NOTAM.

The temporary suspension of overnight services remains in effect at Prince Albert (Glass Field) SK (CYPA), Red Deer, AB (CYQF), Deer Lake, NL (CYDF), St. Anthony, NL (CYAY), Charlottetown, PE (CYYG), Saint John, NB (CYSJ), and Sydney/J.A. Douglas McCurdy, NS (CYQY). The need for temporary measures at these remaining sites will continue to be assessed based on the prevailing regional public health environment and operational considerations.

Safeguard measures, including enhanced cleaning protocols and restricting visitor access remains in effect at all NAV CANADA operational units.

About NAV CANADA

NAV CANADA is a private, not-for-profit company, established in 1996, providing air traffic control, airport advisory services, weather briefings and aeronautical information services for more than 18 million square kilometres of Canadian domestic and international airspace.

The Company is internationally recognized for its safety record, and technology innovation. Air traffic management systems developed by NAV CANADA are used by air navigation service providers in countries worldwide.

