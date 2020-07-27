Associa Hill Country Hosts Legal Board Training Seminar

/EIN News/ -- San Antonio, July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Hill Country will be hosting the “Ask Me Anything Legal Seminar”, a board training event to be held on July 30, 2020, at 6 p.m. CT.

Due to the unforeseen circumstances of the COVID-19 health crisis, community associations are learning how to adjust their operations to best protect and serve their residents. Associa Hill Country’s virtual legal seminar is designed to help board members maneuver the challenges their associations are facing during these uncertain times. Led by Clint Brown, equity shareholder at law firm RMWBH, the training will examine the legalities behind reopening amenities, discuss continuing business amid the pandemic, and other ways to serve the valued members of each community. In addition, board members will also have the chance to participate in a virtual scavenger hunt with opportunities to win prizes.

“As board members make critical decisions about the operations of their communities, Associa Hill Country is committed to providing them with up-to-date information and informative resources that help them make the best choices for their residents,” stated Sandra Hybner Associa Hill Country vice president. “The unprecedented circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic have impacted our industry in ways never seen before, and our team is committed to providing guidance during this time.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected:

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

Ashley Cantwell Associa 214-272-4107 acantwell@associaonline.com